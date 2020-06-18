Part scenic byway, part geologic wonder, the Crooked River cuts its way through western Crook, northern Deschutes and southern Jefferson counties leaving behind fertile farmland and beautiful canyons along its course. While it may not be quite as grand as Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park, it is a good substitute for a fraction of the mileage with ample camping, fishing and hiking opportunities. Driving from the Bowman Dam on the western side of Prineville Reservoir, all the way to Lake Billy Chinook will bring you through three different volcanic formations each with their own distinct style and mark on the landscape where the Crooked River cut through the earth to form these steep and stunning cliffs.
River wild
Starting at the dam and following state Highway 27 — or the more aptly named Crooked River Highway — the narrow road curves tightly down to the bottom of the rocky canyon. Once leveled out, the road follows the river for about 13 miles through the steep olivine-rich basalt gorge.
This is the southern flank of the Crooked River Caldera, an ancient and now extinct volcano that erupted 29.5 million years ago and shows off reddish-brown rock faces throughout the cliffs that surround the river here.
This is one of two sections of the river that are designated as a federal Wild and Scenic River.
During the early spring runoff season, the water provides expert -class whitewater boating opportunities, but come later in the season it slows down considerably to a gentle flow perfect for fishermen.
The section is managed by the Bureau of Land Management and includes nine small campgrounds along its path.
All the campgrounds are nestled deep within the spectacular canyon walls that can reach up to 600-feet high and feature several geological formations including talus slopes (debris-filled slopes) and post piles (angular basalt cliffs).
There are a few small trails in the area, but the most prominent takes hikers to Chimney Rock, a basalt rock formation on top of the canyon. The 1.4-mile moderately difficult trail ends with spectacular views of the river and gorge below.
Farms and tuffs
Leaving the canyon and the river, the landscape opens up to lush, green fields and cattle ranches until you reach Prineville.
The town hosts a wide variety of restaurants, shops and the great A.R. Bowman Museum which highlights the area’s cultural history.
Stop here for a bite and a stroll through the buildings of the oldest town in Central Oregon.
Continuing along Third Street, take the turn toward O’Neil along the O’Neil Highway. The river meanders quite a bit through the open floor of the caldera and the road follows more of the farmland than the river.
Turn right at the community of O’Neil, then left on Smith Rock Way.
Visiting Smith Rock State Park is something most Central Oregonians have done at least once in their lives. If you are the rare few that haven’t it is worth the trip every time.
However, the park is only open partially and many trails and rock climbing routes have been closed to protect nesting raptors and to help limit crowds of people.
Despite the closures, there are still several trails to enjoy including the easy 2.5-mile River Trail that follows the path of the Crooked River.
Smith Rock includes two different rock features, most prominently a volcanic tuff left behind during that eruption of the Crooked River Caldera. The buff-brown jagged monolith of rock is also joined by a much darker reddish-brown basalt rock on the south side of the river that was formed from a flow from the Newberry Caldera.
The Newberry basalt comes from the Newberry volcano located near La Pine, left here during one of its eruptions about 400,000 years ago, and through which the river continues its flow.
Dig deep
From Smith Rock, head to the small community of Terrebonne, there are also a few eateries to try after a long day kicking up the dust and dirt on one of the trails at the park. Terrebonne Depot lies just over the railroad tracks and Base Camp Pizza on the south end of town are just two that can satisfy those hunger pains.
Drive north on U.S. Highway 97 for 3 miles and turn left at the Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint.
What looks like a standard pit stop along any highway in Oregon also has a small park with towering cottonwoods and a few picnic tables to enjoy a packed lunch. It all seems pretty harmless until you see one of the many signs warning visitors of the sudden drop-off to the north and prohibiting dogs from going past the parking lot.
The short walk across the grass revels the dizzying Crooked River Gorge — a vertical-basalt canyon 300 feet deep and spanned by three bridges.
The river here cuts through more of the basalt left from the Newberry volcano, the same flow that left its mark at Smith Rock.
The site includes the first bridge to cross the Crooked River in modern history. The train trestle bridge was first built by the Oregon Trunk Railway in 1911 and was the second tallest rail bridge in the country at the time.
The middle bridge at the site is the narrow Crooked River High Bridge which, until 2000 with the completion of the Rex T. Barber Veterans Memorial Bridge was the only way across the gorge for all motor traffic. It is now open to pedestrian traffic and offers them great views of the canyon.
The peninsula
To finish out the tour of canyons carved by the Crooked River, you have two options: head north to Lake Billy Chinook and hike up the Tam a Lau Trail to see the peninsula that separates the Deschutes River from the Crooked River before they meet, or hike on the Otter Bench Trail at Crooked River Ranch for more views of the canyon and a great opportunity for bird watching.
Both trails give great views of the intra-canyon basalts laid down 1.2 million years ago, damming both rivers in its wake. At the summit of the Tam a Lau however, you can see both river canyons before they open up into the lake and Cove Palisades State Park.
While the trip is a bit of a drive, the varied landscapes left behind leave lasting impressions of our own volatile volcanic backyard.
