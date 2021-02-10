Most ways you slice it, the past 12 months have been hard on romance. Finding love in the age of Zoom is one thing, but the past year has also been hard on established couples cohabitating in quarantine. And as Valentine’s Day looms, GO! Magazine is here to help — or at least talk to those who can actually help.
Amy O’Hana, an associate professor of counseling at Oregon State University-Cascades, shares Belgian psychotherapist Esther Perel’s thinking on something called “erotic intelligence.”
“Her theory is that a healthy relationship is based on desire as well as sort of safety, which is paradoxical. On the one hand you have sort of the unstable, passionate, powerful feeling, but then on the other hand you have safety,” O’Hana said. “The best relationships have to manage that. If you’re with someone 24/7, you can’t ever miss them. You can’t ever desire them. They’re just always in your space.”
Bend marriage and family psychotherapist Lara Schwartz has seen this and other challenges over the past year in her practice. Though the specifics among clients differ, a clear pattern has emerged: The coronavirus pandemic has put into sharp relief problems that already existed.
“I feel like COVID has really highlighted or revealed just more of what’s true, if you will,” Schwartz said. Whether it’s an individual who can no longer ignore how much they dislike their job, or a couple that has found it difficult to keep the flame lit, “The experience of what we’ve all gone through with COVID makes that more evident.”
To be sure, some of the people Schwartz has seen over the past year — that is, via telehealth appointments, something she plans to continue if and when pre-COVID lifestyles resume — made their appointments due to the actual stress of COVID.
“It can be overwhelming, and pushes past that tipping point,” she said. “But what I’m seeing, really, it’s almost the impetus that pushes people in where they’ve needed to come in for a year.”
“I have a new couple now, and they started during COVID,” Schwartz said. “And yeah, COVID pushed them in. Things just got more intense. However, the issues that we’re dealing with are longstanding.”
Fortunately, Schwartz has some suggestions for improving things, free of charge. Unfortunately, they aren’t quick-and-easy, such as buying a certain chocolate or variety of flower come Sunday.
“These are deeper things that will not only help with stress or give a better, stronger foundation in your relationship, increase the possibility of more closeness, intimacy and joy, and it’s not just for like, ‘Gosh, what can you do right now for Valentine’s?’” she said. “You brush your teeth every day, right? These are things that you can do all the time that will just give you more of a foundation.”
1. Take responsibility for your own health and wellness
In other words, don’t expect your partner to fix you, no matter how the cheesy Coldplay song went. “That really contributes to the foundation of a relationship,” Shwartz said. “Imagine if both partners did this, without blaming, how amazing that would be.”
2. Share honest and conscious communication
That means “letting your partner know what is happening inside your inner world,” Schwartz said. “Spend more time sharing from your heart, not analyzing or questioning your partner. Most people when they’re communicating, they have a lot to say about what you’re doing that I don’t like. … Turn inward, slow down and notice what is happening inside your body right now. What are you aware of? What can you notice? When you know what that is, share it.”
3. Spend time apart
On the surface, that may sound counterintuitive, but being in constant proximity of your partner — a fact of life for many during the pandemic — probably isn’t doing either of you any favors.
“It’s a lot harder, because we’re working and living in the same space, kids aren’t in school, all of that,” she said. “But we can maybe focus on mini-breaks. Time apart doesn’t have to mean, ‘I’m going away for the weekend.’” It could mean heading to another room to take a nap, reading a book or getting some exercise.
4. Carve out time to be together in fun ways
This is as important as the others, if not more so, Schwartz said. Given the pandemic and the need to avoid large gatherings, having fun together could present its own challenges. Schwartz suggests getting creative. Ask yourselves, “What did we used to do? What wants to happen? What new, creative thing wants to be born because the other thing’s not available?” Schwartz said.
If you used to enjoy dining out together, you could get dressed up and pick up takeout. “Why not bring food in, but set the table, get dressed up like you’re going out?” she said.
Though the pandemic can make getting along, let alone romance, more challenging, it’s also afforded people more time and space for introspection, Schwartz said. And that may be one good to come from a very difficult year.
“It’s slowed us down, and it quieted us a bit,” she said. “Clearly, COVID has been very scary and challenging … and sad in so many ways. At the same time, it’s brought some things that I think were just begging to be a part of our lives, like life is slowing down, like taking an exhale, like simplifying and being reminded of the core pieces of our life that are important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.