'In Time's Hum' opening Saturday — There's a lot of buzz about "In Time’s Hum: The Art and Science of Pollination," a new exhibit about the essential roles bees, butterflies and other pollinators play in High Desert ecosystems and agriculture.
With a focus on the flowers upon which pollinators rely for survival, the exhibit opens Saturday at the High Desert Museum and displays through Oct. 24. The exhibit features graphite drawings, photographs of native flora, animation, lines of poetry and vibrant pollen color studies from British Columbia-based artist jasna guy, and pollinator and plant specimens, as well as insights into these species, from entomologist Lincoln Best, lead taxonomist for the Oregon Bee Atlas, who share a reverence for pollinators and the plants on which they depend.
“This collaboration plants seeds of contemplation and sparks wonder at the intricacy of nature,” said Louise Shirley, Museum Donald M. Kerr curator of natural history at the museum. “'In Time’s Hum' looks at the remarkable phenomenon of pollination through multiple lenses.”
Visitors can also fly by the museum’s new, quarter-acre Pollinator Habitat near the stream between the main Museum building and the Changing Forest exhibit, planted in fall 2020. Part of an effort by the museum to draw attention to, and support declining pollinators, it's home to 30 different species, including mock orange, buckwheat and fireweed.
For more info, visit highdesertmuseum.org/in-times-hum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.