IMG955118 (2).jpg
David Jasper

I never thought I’d be thanking the Academy, but the way “Everything Everywhere All at Once” cleaned up on Oscars night March 12 prompted my wife, visiting mother-in-law and I to finally watch it this past Sunday night. We needed something to chase down the deep-dish pizza we’d made for dinner. In recent weeks, Sundays had been reserved for “The Last of Us,” but that wrapped up with the release of this season’s final episode on the same day as the Oscars.

So we went ahead and bought “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” whose title my wife mangled once or twice: “Everything Everywhere All the Time.” Twenty bucks later, we now own it, which is good, because I will need at least 17 repeat viewings to fully comprehend it.

EEAAO-1.jpg

From left, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
David Jasper is a features reporter and editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.

