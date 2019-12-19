ISLAND CITY — Fifteen local elementary school students had the opportunity to shop for their family recently alongside local law enforcement officers at Walmart during La Grande’s 11th annual Shop with a Cop event.

Members of the La Grande Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police took children around the store with $150 each to spend on parents, siblings and other relatives. Once the children completed their lists, they could pick out an item for themselves. Each child also went home with a $100 Safeway gift card, and those whose family did not have a Christmas tree received one.

“It is a great one-on-one relationship we get to have with the kids while they’re shopping,” La Grande police Sgt. Jason Hays said. “We build that relationship and they can see the police are someone safe they can go to.”

Hays has been coordinating the event since 2008 when he heard about other police departments offering shop with a cop programs. Hays said public support for the event has grown over the years with businesses and private donations occurring year-round to supplement a $2,000 grant from Walmart. The officers who participate volunteer their time in helping the kids shop, wrap their gifts, eat lunch with them and help bring the kids and the gifts back home after the event.

“We get to give back something positive to the community,” Hays said. “Everyone benefits from this, the parents, the officers, the kids, they all get something out of it.”

Most of the children did not need the full two hours they had to shop, though many wandered back and forth around the store. Toys and clothes filled the carts that each officer pushed around, and as the morning went on the youth opened up, their timid greetings at the beginning of the morning evolving into camaraderie.

“It is so fun to see (the children’s comfort level change). When they first get off the bus they aren’t sure about giving you a high five, and then as the day goes on they warm up to you more,” said state trooper Kainoa Delatori.

During the shopping trip, Alicia Wimer, mother of student shopper Tobias Wimer, ran into her son and the officer with him, joking she wasn’t looking into the cart. She said she is grateful her son has the opportunity to participate.

“I’m really happy for him,” she said.

“It feels really good. The idea that he can give gifts to his family makes my heart melt.”

Once the children had selected their gifts, they had pizza and drinks with their shopping partners. Hays said this allows the children even more time to get to know the law enforcement officers and form a bond with them. Many of the officers at the event said interacting with the kids and seeing the joy on their faces is the reason they participate in the annual event.

“My favorite part was getting myself a gift,” said Matthew Lopez, who was paired with state trooper Chas Koenig, then added, “and getting my family things because Christmas is about family and giving.”