Two of Portland’s most enduring rock ‘n’ roll exports — Everclear and Floater — will play in beautiful downtown Redmond Friday night.
The venue: General Duffy’s Waterhole, a tap house and adjacent collection of food carts. The headliner: Portland-based Everclear, maker of many mid-’90s guitar-pop-rock hits such as “Santa Monica,” “Heartspark Dollarsign,” “Father of Mine” and “Wonderful.” If none of those names ring a bell, sing this in your heart: “We can live beside the ocean…” (chugga-chugga-chugga) “…leave the fire behind…” (chugga-chugga) “…swim out past the breakers…” (chugga-chugga) “…watch the world die.”
The non-local opener: Portland-based Floater, another alt-rock stalwart that has been playing big venues to passionate fans across the state for many years. And the local opener: Dive Bar Theology, who are from right here in Central Oregon and are stoked to play some songs for such a good-lookin’ crowd.
In all seriousness, if the alt-rockin’ ‘90s are your favorite musical era, you should be at General Duffy’s Friday night.
Everclear, Floater and Dive Bar Theology: $50; 6:30 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com.
