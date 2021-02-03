The key events of Black history in the United States are long and rich, infuriating to modern sensibilities and often disheartening to read about, but important to know and understand. Black History Month has been decreed every February by the President of the United States since 1976. Other countries also have designated months celebrating the history of their Black citizens, but the reason why we celebrate in the U.S. comes from historian Carter G. Woodson who was bothered that textbooks largely ignored the Black population and events that mattered to his community.
So he formed an organization now called the Association of the Study of African American Life and History in 1915 and through it developed the idea for Negro History Week in February of 1926.
Eventually, the week was expanded to the entire month of February, which Woodson chose because it includes the birthdays of both Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.
Here are just a few important moments in Black Oregon history including several broader national events that every American should know and should inspire further research and reading throughout the year, not just every February.
Not every significant event can be included, blackpast.org is a good resource for finding more information on large-scale national events.
Oregon history compiled from oregonhummanities.org, oregonblackpioneers.org and Bulletin archives.
1513, present-day St. Augustine, Florida — Juan Garrido becomes the first documented Black person to set foot on what would become U.S. soil when he accompanies Juan Ponce de Leon on his search for the fountain of youth.
August 1619, Virginia colony — The first enslaved Africans arrive in the British Colonies of North America.
Sept. 9, 1739, Stono, South Carolina — About 60 armed slaves attempt to flee to Florida, kill 25 colonists and are then pursued and most are killed on-site or captured and executed at a later date.
March 5, 1770, Boston, Massachusetts — Escaped slave Crispus Attucks becomes the first killed during the Boston Massacre. The conflict is regarded as the spark to the American Revolution.
1776, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — The Continental Congress remove a passage from the proposed Declaration of Independence condemning slavery after pressure from the southern colonial representatives. Author Thomas Jefferson owned over 600 human beings throughout his lifetime.
1788, near present-day Garibaldi, Oregon — Black sailor Marcus Lopeus arrives in Oregon with the crew of the Lady Washington captained by Robert Gray. Loepeus sticks his sword in the sand where it is taken by a member of a local tribe. The two fight and Lopeus is killed making him the first confirmed Black person to set foot in Oregon and the first to die in the state.
June 25, 1844, Oregon — Oregon exclusionary law goes into effect forbidding Black pioneers to settle in the territory. According to oregonhummanities.org, an Oregon City saloonkeeper named Jacob Vanderpool is the only person to have been expelled from the state after he is turned in as violating the law by a competitor.
1845 Myrtle Creek — Letitia Carson arrives in Oregon with her husband. When he died she successfully sued the executor of his estate for their shared property and later filed a claim under the Homestead Act becoming the only Black woman granted a 160-acre homestead.
September 1849, Maryland — Harriet Tubman escapes from slavery making use of the Underground Railroad until she reaches Philadelphia. She would later conduct 13 missions to rescue approximately 70 enslaved people until the outbreak of the Civil War when she served as a spy for the Union. Upon her death, she was awarded full military honors.
March 6, 1857, Washington D.C. — Dred Scott v. Sanford is ruled by the Supreme Court that slaves were not citizens of the United States and therefore have no protection from the government or the courts. The decision further stated that Congress had no authority to ban slavery from a federal territory. It was later overturned by the 13th and 14th amendments and was called the worst decision ever made by the Supreme Court by legal scholars.
Feb. 3, 1870, Washington D.C. — Fifteenth Amendment is ratified. The Constitutional Amendment outlaws voting discrimination based on race. The new law overrides the clause in the Oregon State Constitution banning Black suffrage, but it wouldn’t be until 1927 that the language is removed from the state constitution. The 15th Amendment is not ratified in Oregon until 1959.
Sept. 22, 1862, Washington D.C. — President Abraham Lincoln issues the Emancipation Proclamation declaring all slaves freed on Jan. 1 of 1863 if the rebellious states did not rejoin the union. The Confederacy did not respond and the proclamation took effect.
May 22, 1863, Washington D.C. — General Order 143 is issued by the War Department to create the United States Colored Troops, which, by war’s end 179,000 Black men served in the Army and 19,000 served in the Navy.
Dec. 6, 1865, Washington D.C. — The 13th Amendment is ratified, abolishing slavery in the United States.
July 9, 1868, Washington D.C. — The 14th Amendment is ratified extending rights given in the Bill of Rights to former slaves.
Feb. 3, 1870, Washington D.C. — The 15th Amendment it ratified granting Black men the right to vote.
1871, Tennessee — First of the “Jim Crow” laws is passed with other southern states passing similar segregationist laws over the next 15 years.
1881, Warm Springs — Black Canadian, John Brown, settles in a canyon just south of present-day Warm Springs along the Deschutes River with his wife making him the first Black settler in Central Oregon. He grew fruits and vegetables on his homestead and sold them in Prineville where he eventually relocated in the 1890s. The canyon still bears his name
Sept. 18, 1902, Coos Bay — Alonzo Tucker is lynched after allegedly assaulting a white woman. It is the only officially recorded lynching in the state though many historians believe many more went uninvestigated between 1877 and 1950.
Feb. 12, 1909 — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is founded, with the Portland chapter founded with the help of Beatrice Morrow Cannady, an activist and editor and owner of The Advocate, Portland’s only Black newspaper.
1921, Oregon — The Ku Klux Klan is established in Oregon. At the time, members included the Portland police chief, Multnomah County sheriff and the mayor of Portland.
1923, Bend — The Ku Klux Klan burns a cross at the top of Pilot Butte.
1934, Gearheart — William Badger, a Gearheart businessman who ran Barger’s Chicken Dinner Inn alongside his wife Emma, becomes the first Black elected official in Oregon when he runs for City Council.
May 17, 1954, Washington D.C. — Brown v. Board of Education rules that school segregation is unconstitutional.
Dec. 1, 1955 Montgomery, Alabama — Rosa Parks is arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a bus for a white passenger.
1956, Portland — 450 homes in the Albina neighborhood, of which four out of five people are Black, are destroyed to move to make way for the construction of the Memorial Coliseum. Officials also approved the construction of Interstates 5 and 99 that ran through the South Albina, destroying over 1100 homes.
Feb. 1, 1960, Greensboro, North Carolina — Four freshmen from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical College sit at the Woolworth’s lunch counter reserved for white patrons only. The act reignited the civil rights movement in the 1960s and several more protest-based acts that would follow.
July 2, 1964, Washington D.C. — President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the most sweeping civil rights legislation since reconstruction, into law.
Feb. 21, 1965, New York City, New York — Malcolm X is assassinated
March 7, 1965, Selma, Alabama — More than 600 activists led by the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee begin to march toward Montgomery and are met with violence on the Edmund Pettus Bridge where the sheriff had deputized every able-bodied white man who joined in blocking the protesters way. The nonviolent marchers were beaten with billy clubs with between 17 and 50 people injured. That Tuesday, the protest resumed with more marchers joining including Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Aug. 6, 1965, Washington, D.C. — The Voting Rights Act of 1965 is enacted outlawing discriminatory voting practices
April 4, 1968, Memphis, Tennessee — Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated
July 30, 1967, Portland — When “Soul on Ice” author Eldridge Cleaver failed to show at an event scheduled at Irving Park in the Albina district, rumors spread that he was being detained by the police. Four or five teenagers of the 100 Black people who had gathered, began throwing bottles and attacking a Parks Department employee. The police shut down 30 city blocks and sent in 200 officers. Clashes followed over the next three days resulting in about 100 arrests.
November 1988, Portland — Ethiopian exchange student Mulugeta Seraw is brutally murdered in Portland in a random attack by neo-Nazis. The murder prompts Oregon to pass its first hate crime bill.
May 20, 1989, Portland — Union Avenue is renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. There is enough opposition in the state to put the name change on the ballot, but it is overturned by the Oregon Supreme Court who rules it an administrative change not one subject to a vote.
1996, Oregon — Avel Louise Gordly becomes the first Black woman elected to the Oregon State Senate.
Nov. 5, 2008 — Barack Obama is elected the first Black President of the United States
Summer, 2020 — Demonstrators gather around the world to protest the death of George Floyd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.