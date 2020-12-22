Tuesday 12/22
Know Feliz — Christmas in Mexico, Importance and Adaptations: Explore the richness and diversity of Mexican culture through this holiday; 5-6 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/719776-0 or 541-312-1029.
Wednesday 12/23
Wine Tasting — Eola Hills Wines: The Willamette Valley winery will be featured in the in-store tasting; 3-6 p.m.; CE Lovejoy’s Brookswood Market, 19530 Amber Meadow Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/720074-0 or 541-388-1188.
Intuitive Life Coaching: Discover exactly what is blocking you from feeling peace, happiness, and satisfaction in your life and relationships; 3-5 p.m.; Free; Bend, Zoom; eventbrite.com/e/intuitive-life-coaching-tickets-128883573237
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: The club will discuss "Beneath a Scarlet Sky" by Mark Sullivan; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/720055-0 or 541-306-6564.
Virtual Airing of Grievances: Send grievances to the Monkless Belgian Ales team and they will present them virtually over a few beers; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/719777-0 or 541-797-6760.
Thursday 12/24
December Local Art Showcase: Each week local artists will set up a mini-market selling their art and handmade items; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/715497-0
The Storm Large Holiday Ordeal: Celebrate the holidays with the jazz-pop singer's Christmas Eve broadcast featuring special guests; 7-9 p.m.; $25; online; go.evvnt.com/722239-1 or 541-317-0700.
Friday 12/25
Christmas Day Yoga: A Zoom-based presence flow class will be held; 9:30-10:45 a.m.; $7.50; online; go.evvnt.com/722247-1 or 541-550-8550.
Christmas in the Pines: The drive-thru holiday display will be held. Entry by food or cash donation that will be given to the Crook County Holiday Partnership Program and Best Care; 5:30-9 p.m.; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/722248-0 or 541-447-6575.
Saturday 12/26
The Yuletide Winter Market: A European-inspired market will feature local artists and vendors selling their wares with live music by the fire at night; 2-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/720078-0 or 458-202-1090.
Saturdays in the Yard with Jeshua Marshall: The local singer-songwriter will perform outdoors; 5-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/722245-0 or 458-202-1090.
Christmas in the Pines: The drive-thru holiday display will be held. Entry by food or cash donation that will be given to the Crook County Holiday Partnership Program and Best Care; 5:30-9 p.m.; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/722254-0 or 541-447-6575.
Alive at Silver Moon: Eric Leadbetter will perform; 5:30-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/721779-0 or 541-388-8331.
Bend Beer Yoga for Saving Grace: Bend Beer Yoga has decided to throw a fun at-home virtual event with your chance to support our local bottle shops and the non-profit organization Saving Grace; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $15; online; go.evvnt.com/719941-1 or 541-668-2391.
Sunday 12/27
Sunday Trivia in the Yard: A weekly trivia game will be held outside with social distancing enforced; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE. Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/722251-0
Christmas in the Pines: The drive-thru holiday display will be held. Live Nativity held on until 8:30 p.m. Entry by food or cash donation that will be given to the Crook County Holiday Partnership Program and Best Care; 5:30-9 p.m.; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/722255-0 or 541-447-6575.
Monday 12/28
Know Feliz — Mexican New Year, Traditions and Rituals: Learn some humorous and practical traditions to ring in 2021; 4-5 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/721774-0 or 541-312-1029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.