Thursday 9/2
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15 — $70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
MBSEF Thrilla Cyclocross: The annual racing series includes categories for several age and skill levels for 30-minute and 45-minute races. Advanced registration and OBRA membership required; 5:15-7 p.m.; $15-$60 juniors (12-18), $25-$100 adults; Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; mbsef.org or 541-385-3062.
CORK Thursday Evening Run: A 3-5 mile group run along the Deschutes River Trai. Stay after for food and drinks with the club; 6-8 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org
Trivia Night: Bringing a nostalgic spin to trivia with large, hand-crafted, replicas of Trivial Pursuit wheels; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 125 NW Oregon Ave, Bend or 541-749-8611.
Trivia on the Moon: Weekly trivia; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Movies in the Park — ‘Onward’: The 2020 Pixar film will be shown at the park; 8 p.m.; Ponderosa Park, 225 SE 15th St., Bend; bendfilm.org
Friday 9/3
Friday Morning Creekside Yoga: Annie Wilson will lead an all-level yoga class along the creek with music from her vinyl collection playing. Drop-in or sign up in advance by DMing @yogawithannie on Instagram; 10-11 a.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Koosah Fresh Hop IPA Release: Try the local brewery’s newest IPA addition; 3 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewing Company, 1441 SW Chandler Ave, Bend; facebook.com/cascadelakesbrewingco
First Friday: Art will be on display at participating businesses as well as local musicians and makers playing music and showing off their creations; 4-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, Fifth, Sixth and Seventh streets, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Little Woody Barrel-Aged Beer, Cider and Whiskey Festival: The annual festival returns with ales, ciders, whiskeys and more. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test taken with 48 hours required for entry; 5-10 p.m.; $5 — $32 plus fees; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; thelittlewoody.com
‘The Importance of Being Earnest’: The Oscar Wilde comedy of mistaken and assumed identities and manners will be performed; 7:30 p.m.$25 students and seniors $27 adults, plus fees; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 9/4
Painted Hills Festival: Live music, performers, parade, half-marathon, 10k run, 5k run, quilt show; 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; Mitchell Town Park, Mitchell Town Park, Mitchell; mitchelloregon.us
Bird Walk at Crooked River Wetlands: Join expert local birder Chuck Gates at 7:45 am for a walk around the Prineville Crooked River Wetlands Complex to view resident and migrating birds. Everyone is welcome, please wear a face covering; 7:45-10 a.m.; free; Crooked River Wetlands Complex, 4035 NW Rimrock Acres Loop, Prineville or 541-280-4957.
NorthWest Crossing Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally grown produce, wine, spirits, jam, honey, handmade items, local vendors, food trucks, live music and more; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages yoga session will be held; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; Deschutes Brewery, 399 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; facebook.com/wildthingbend or 541-385-8606.
Wes Knodel Gun Show: Central Oregon’s largest gun and knife show returns; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $8 at the gate; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; wesknodelgunshows.com or 541-548-2711.
Pottery Show and Sale: Handmade decorative and functional ceramic ware by local artists will be sold; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend or 541-385-6908.
CROP Farmers Market: The weekly market features regional and local produce, meat, honey, handmade items and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, NE Fourth and Court streets, Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org
Downtown Bend Artisans Market: Local artisans and makers will set up weekly to sell their handmade items, art, jewelry and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Bend-La Pine Schools Administration Building Parking Lot, 520 NW Wall St., Bend; centraloregonsaturdaymarket.com or 541-383-6000.
SOLID Book Sale: Featuring a variety of high-quality used books for sale for $1 to $2. Benefiting the Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; gold modular behind ball field at Ponderosa Elementary School (not inside school), 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; literacyindeschutes.org
Adventure Van Expo: The adventure van show will feature 4x4 rigs, gear and shop for accessories; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; $10 day pass, $75 camping, $10 dog pass, kids under 18 free, camping passes cover event price; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; adventurevanexpo.com or 541-548-2711.
Flower Crown Workshop: Learn to craft a living floral crown to take home; noon; $40 plus fees; Somewhere That’s Green, 1017 NE Second St, Bend; bendticket.com
Little Woody Barrel-Aged Beer, Cider and Whiskey Festival: The annual festival returns with ales, ciders, whiskeys and more. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test taken with 48 hours required for entry; noon-10 p.m.; $5 — $32 plus fees; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; thelittlewoody.com
Author Event — Jane Kirkpatrick: The local author will present her latest historical fiction book “The Healing of Natalie Curtis.” Audience will be limited to 25 people, all attendees must provide proof of vaccination. Purchase of one of the author’s books at the shop to get a ticket to attend; 5-7 p.m.; Sunriver Books & Music, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; sunriverbooks.com or 541-593-2525.
Twilight Cinemas — ‘The Goonies’: The classic adventure film will be screened on the outdoor screen, snacks and beverages available, games and other activities will start before the film. No pets or glass; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, North Lawn, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
The Importance of Being Earnest: The Oscar Wilde comedy of mistaken and assumed identities and manners will be performed; 7:30 p.m.$25 students and seniors, $27 adults plus fees; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
The Gateway Show: Stand up comedians will take the stage for a comedy show; 8-9:30 p.m.; $20 $20 online, $25 At The Door; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Comedy at Craft: Katy Ipock: The local comedian will perform, featuring Dillon Kolar and special guest Stuart Wilson. Doors at 7:30 P.M., 21 and over; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees in advance, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; bendticket.com
Sunday 9/5
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages outdoor yoga class will be held. Bring your own yoga mat or towel and water; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; LOGE Camps, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/wildthingbend or 541-382-4080.
Wes Knodel Gun Show: Central Oregon’s largest gun and knife show returns; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $8 at the gate; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; wesknodelgunshows.com or 541-548-2711.
Cliff Tea — Tea Ceremony: Jonathan from the plant shop will lead the tea ceremony featuring traditionally processed oolongs and white teas; 9-10 a.m.; $36 plus fees, limited capacity; Somewhere That’s Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; bendticket.com
Pottery Show and Sale: Unique, handmade decorative and functional ceramic ware by local artists; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend or 541-385-6908.
Not Cho’ Grandma’s Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery’s patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Adventure Van Expo: The adventure van show will feature 4x4 rigs, gear and shop for accessories; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; $10 day pass, $75 camping, $10 dog pass, kids under 18 free, camping passes cover event price; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; adventurevanexpo.com or 541-548-2711.
Sisters Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh and local produce, honey, meat, bread, handmade items and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters
‘The Importance of Being Earnest’: The Oscar Wilde comedy of mistaken and assumed identities and manners will be performed; 2 p.m.; $25 — $27 plus fees; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sundays with the Yoga Lab: The grounding, all-levels outdoor yoga class will be taught by Yoga Lab owner Ulla Lundgren weekly; 4:30-6 p.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Monday 9/6
High Desert Cornhole: The weekly cornehole tournament continues; 5:30-10 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com
Tuesday 9/7
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Community Pint Night: Deschutes Brewery will donate $1 for every pint sold to the Land Trust; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Deschutes Brewery, 901 SW Simpson Ave., Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-385-8606.
Redmond Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh local produce, bread, honey and other locally made foods and goods; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com
Intro to TIG: The welding course will teach various techniques. Previous experience required; 6-8 p.m.; $79, DIYcave members get a 20% discount; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St. Suite 150, Bend; diycave.com
Wednesday 9/8
Hello, Storytime!: Kathleen at the bookshop will lead storytime for children ages 0-5; 10-10:30 a.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 Northwest Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Know Des(s)erts — Hiking the Oregon Desert Trail: Learn more about what it takes to hike a day, week or month on the Oregon Desert Trail and get some recommendations for a milkshake, delicious pie or other sweet treats; noon-1 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
People from Our Past: People from Our Past brings a historical reenactor to the Bowman Museum’s community room. September features infamous outlaw Hank Vaughan, played by Bend-based reenactor Matt Cleman; 12:15-1 p.m.; free; A.R. Bowman Memorial Museum, 246 N Main St, Prineville; crookcountyhistorycenter.org or 541-447-3715.
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Bend Open House: Deschutes Land Trust will host the annual open house and introduce the new executive director Rika Ayotte; 4-6 p.m.; registration required; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org
Zoom in on Pressure Canning: Participants will explore equipment, resources, tips, updates and some of the science of pressure canning meat, poultry, vegetables and smoked fish in an evening session. Registration required; 6-8 p.m.; registration required; OSU Extension Service, online; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Out of This World Book Club: The book club will discuss “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V. E. Schwab; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Country Line Dance Lessons: Learn the basics of country line dancing; 6-7 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com
Adult Dodgeball: Our dodgeball community is open to all skills, abilities, genders, and competitiveness. Learn how to play, or hone your skills: there’s a game for everyone; 6:30-8 p.m.; $5; The Pavilion Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-389-7588.
Know Des(s)erts — Survive and Thrive in Our High Desert Environment: Learn the ins and outs of High Desert survival. This is interactive to give people an opportunity to share adventures, successes, questions, and concerns; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Virtual — Deschutes, 507 NW Wall Street, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Comedy Open Mic: Local comedians and anyone who wants to try their hand at stand-up can sign up for a short slot and perform. Watch or try it yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.