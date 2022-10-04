GO! Do
Art
Thursday 10/6
BendFilm 2022: The indie film festival showings will take place at various venues and online; ticket and membership options available; screenings at various locations, Bend; bendfilm.org.
Friday 10/7
BendFilm 2022: The indie film festival showings will take place at various venues and online; ticket and membership options available; screenings at various locations, Bend; bendfilm.org.
First Friday Art Walk: First Friday Art Walk is an opportunity to chat with artists and makers, to learn about their creative process and to expand your creative community; 3-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
First Friday Art Walk: Stroll historic downtown Bend to enjoy art, live music, local food & drink; 5-9 p.m.; free; Downtown, Bend; downtownbend.org.
Saturday 10/8
BendFilm 2022: The indie film festival showings will take place at various venues and online; ticket and membership options available; screenings at various locations, Bend; bendfilm.org.
Sunday 10/9
BendFilm 2022: The indie film festival showings will take place at various venues and online; ticket and membership options available; screenings at various locations, Bend; bendfilm.org.
Tuesday 10/11
BND DSGN: Bend Design is a creative conference that celebrates creativity and design thinking by convening creative thinkers during events that include art exhibitions, artist talks, films and workshops; $10-$100; various locations in Bend; scalehouse.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 10/12
BND DSGN: Bend Design is a creative conference that celebrates creativity and design thinking by convening creative thinkers during events that include art exhibitions, artist talks, films and workshops; $10-$100; Various locations in Bend; scalehouse.org or 541-317-0700.
Theater & Dance
Friday 10/7
Blues Social Dance: Meet friendly people, enjoy great music and connect with others through dance at a bi-weekly social; 7-10 p.m.; The Range Apartments Clubhouse, 3001 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; facebook.com/bendbluesdancing.
Saturday 10/8
Bend Community Contra Dance: Learn to Contra dance with caller Rich Goss and music by Trees are for Hugging; 7 p.m.; $10 at door; Pine Forest Grange, 63214 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; bendcontra.org or 541-330-5557.
Monday 10/10
Soul in Motion — Movement and Dance: Movement and Dance as a practice for life — no mats, no poses, all you; 7-8:15 p.m.; $20 discount if buy all 6; Namaspa Bend, 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; namaspa.com or 541-948-7015.
Wednesday 10/12
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Each dance night event will have some guidance and intention, the rest is up to you; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20 Open to supporting those who would benefit; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 10/6
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: Featuring open-mic comedy performances; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; Facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Saturday 10/8
Comedy at Craft — AC O'Neal: Portland comedian will perform along with Dillon Kolar, Sage The Fish Lady and Liam Gibler; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com
Monday 10/10
Comedy Open Mic: A Stand Up Comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 10/11
Out of Thin Air — Improv Comedy Tuesdays: The premier improv comedy event in town, featuring longform improv theater; 8 p.m.; $10 online, $15 at the door; Open Space Event Sudios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Wednesday 10/12
Capitol Comedy: A performance group that uses the winning formula of musical comedy, multimedia animation, and political satire to engage audiences in entertainment that is hilarious, insightful and non-partisan; 7:30 p.m.; $37-$52 Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Books
Thursday 10/6
Author Event — Paul Hoobyar Presents Rogue River Reprieve: The author will discuss his book; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood St., Sisters; sisterscountry.com or 541-549-0866.
Educator Happy Hour: Learn about great books for any grade level and educator offerings from Roundabout Books and OSLA, plus free books and 20% off purchases; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Saturday 10/8
The Library Book Club: Discuss “The Reading List,” by Sara Nisha Adams; 11 a.m.-noon; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Sports & Outdoors
Friday 10/7
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Derek Loeb for a geology hike at one of our newest conservation projects; 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; must register in advance; Priday Ranch, Madras; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Mushroom Foraging Field Trip: Join a search for wild and edible mushrooms led by the Central Oregon Mushroom Club; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; $80 sold out; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver or 541-593-4394.
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Leslie Olson for a fall tour of Ochoco Preserve; 1 p.m.; Ochoco Preserve, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 10/8
After Hours-Run for the Honey: The event features 5K and 10K races and a couple of one-mile fun run/walks along with food, drinks, honey, pumpkins and more; 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sun Life Farm, 1607 NW Gerke Road, Prineville; visitprineville.org.
Lastest Not Fastest: You don't have to be fast, you just have to be last in this challenge to run as many 4.5-mile trail loops through the High Desert near Bend as you can; 8 a.m.; Lastest Not Fastest, Barr Road, Bend; trailrunner.com.
MBSEF Skyliners Ski Swap: This is the premier winter gear swap of the Northwest; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; The Pavilion Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; mbsef.org/skyliners-ski-swap or 541-389-7588.
River + Fen Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a tour of the Metolius River Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius River Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sixth Annual Sunriver Fungi Fest & Mushroom Show: Join Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory and Central Oregon Mushroom Club for a special day dedicated to appreciating and understanding fungi; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; $10-$12, children under four are free.; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; fungifest.snco.org.
Timberjack Ultramarathon: Experience Bend, the Trail Running Capital of North America; 6 a.m.; cost varies; Timberjack Ultramarathon, Cascade Lakes National Scenic Byway, Bend; trailrunner.com.
Sunday 10/9
Beat Beethoven's 5th: The one-mile and 5K races, benefitting the Central Oregon Symphony, will be held; 10 a.m.; cost varies; Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; secure.getmeregistered.com or 541-383-7700.
Full Moon Hike: Join Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Moorehead on a full moon exploration; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Hindman History Wander: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Wall for a history wander around Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 10 a.m.; free, must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Monday 10/10
Badminton Night: Beginners and experienced players are welcome to play the game; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $10 Children 14 or younger play for free with parent; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Tuesday 10/11
Fall Color Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Tom Wainwright for a fall colors hike at the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Wednesday 10/12
Gearing Up For Winter Activities Seminar: This presentation is for people who are new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and Nordic skiing and need help deciding what gear to bring along for these activities and advice on good places to go; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Run and intro to Chinese medicine: Learn more about the practice of running and then after the run learn about Chinese medicine practices including acupuncture and Qi Gong; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; redjasperrunning.com.
Kids & Family
Friday 10/7
Sunriver Scavenger Hunt: Find treasure maps at participating businesses as well as First Interstate Bank and the Artists' Gallery, then begin your quest to find the answers to the clues by visiting the participating businesses; 10 a.m.; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Saturday 10/8
Kids' Fairy Houses: Let your kids join the Deschutes Land Trust and Martha Lussenhop at the Metolius Preserve to build their very own fairy house; 1-3 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sisters Harvest Faire: Find NW artisan crafted gifts, enjoy live music and food; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters, On Oak & Main, Sisters; sisterscountry.com.
Sunriver Scavenger Hunt: Find treasure maps at participating businesses as well as First Interstate Bank and the Artists' Gallery, then begin your quest to find the answers to the clues by visiting the participating businesses; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
U-Pick Pumpkin Patch: The patch, animal petting zoo, hayrides, cowboy arcade and more will be open to visitors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; DD Ranch, 3836 NE Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne; ddranch.net or 541-548-1432.
Sunday 10/9
Sisters Harvest Faire: Find Northwest artisanal, crafted gifts, enjoy live music and food; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; downtown Sisters, On Oak & Main, Sisters; sisterscountry.com.
U-Pick Pumpkin Patch: The patch, animal petting zoo, hayrides, cowboy arcade and more will be open to visitors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; DD Ranch, 3836 NE Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne; ddranch.net or 541-548-1432.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 10/6
Apple Season Recipes: Learn new recipes featuring the quintessential fall ingredient; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org.
Go Clean Energy Conference: Over 20 experts from around the country will help individuals, businesses, and governments discover opportunities in clean energy financing, energy efficiency, infrastructure, & renewable workforce retention through this annual conference; 9 a.m.; $29-$50; Bend Campus-Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 541-383-7700.
Latinx Heritage Month — Upcycled Piñata-Making Workshops: Learn to make a piñata in this workshop; free RSVP to latinx@cocc.edu; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; cocc.edu or 541-385-6908.
Museum Lecture Series — Early Transportation in Central Oregon: Steve Lent will be giving a presentation on Early Transportation in Central Oregon; 6:30 p.m.; Bowman Museum, 246 N. Main St., Prineville; crookcountyhistorycenter.org or 541-447-3715.
Saturday 10/8.
Know Ancient — Exploring Oregon's Ancient Forests: Learn about what makes these forests so special, where to find them, why so few remain; 3 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Monday 10/10
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Indigenous Peoples' Day: Join a hands-on beading workshop lead by Amy Cullen and then later watch a film screening of "nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up," followed by a discussion; 2-4 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m.; free; Wille Hall and Hitchcock Auditorium at Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Raise the Deschutes Seminar Series — Groundwater in Central Oregon: This seminar will focus on current trends in the regional aquifer system and the unique connection between groundwater and surface water; 6-8 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; deschutesriverconservancy.salsalabs.org or 541-382-4077.
Tuesday 10/11
Dementia Webinar Q&A: A webinar for caregivers to have their questions answered about dementia; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Oregon Care Partners, Bend; oregoncarepartners.com.
Writers Working — Seeing Around the Narrator: Examine first-person characters and unreliable narrators in community with other writers; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 10/12
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmaster, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 206-390-8507.
Central Oregon Retired Educators Meeting: All interested in education are welcome to attend and help work on projects that benefit teachers; 11:30 a.m.; free, call to register to attend; Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond; facebook.com/centraloregonretirededucators.
Know Ancient — Psilocybin — The History of Los Niños Santos: Explore the history of psilocybin and its ancient Mesoamerican origins with Michelle Ericksen, teacher and coach; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Planned Giving and the Power of Endowment: Join Randy Miller, President of ASI Wealth Management, and John Bellman, Certified Financial Planner, as they discuss ways to incorporate planned giving into the road map of your dreams; 5:30-7 p.m.; $5 member guests, members free; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 10/6
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 10/7
Ready-To-Make Meal Kit Fundraiser: The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) is celebrating its 3rd Annual Harvest Box Fundraiser — curated meal kits featuring local ingredients from Central Oregon farmers, ranchers and specialty food producers; 4-7 p.m.; $95-$150; Cascade Culinary Institute, 2555 NW Campus Village Way, Bend; mailchi.mp or 541-390-3572.
Sunday 10/9
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: A trivia event with food and drinks will take place; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite one, Bend; kingtrivia.com or 541-728-0753.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com.
Tuesday 10/11
Trivia Night: Play trivia every other week; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Wednesday 10/12
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.