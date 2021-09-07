Wednesday 9/8
Moms and Mimosas: Drop the kiddos off for their first day back and school, and come shop FootZone with a Mimosa in hand; 9 a.m.-noon; free; FootZone, 142 NW Wall Street, Bend or 541-317-3568.
Know Des(s)erts — Hiking the Oregon Desert Trail: Come learn more about what it takes to hike a day, week or month on the Oregon Desert Trail and get some recommendations for an amazing milkshake, delicious pie, or other sweet treats; noon-1 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
People from Our Past: People from Our Past brings a historical reenactor to the Bowman Museum’s community room. September features infamous outlaw Hank Vaughan, played by Bend-based reenactor Matt Cleman; 12:15-1 p.m.; free; A.R. Bowman Memorial Museum, 246 N Main St, Prineville; crookcountyhistorycenter.org or 541-447-3715.
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Bend Open House: Deschutes Land Trust will host the annual open house and introduce the new executive director Rika Ayotte; 4-6 p.m.; registration required; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org
Women's Foundational Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Country Line Dance Lessons: Learn the basics of country line dancing; 6-7 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com
Out of This World Book Club: The book club will discuss The Invisible Life of Addie Larue by V. E. Schwab; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Zoom in on Pressure Canning: Participants will explore equipment, resources, tips, updates and some of the science of pressure canning meat, poultry, vegetables and smoked fish in an evening session. Registration required; 6-8 p.m.; registration required; OSU Extension Service, online; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Adult Dodgeball: Our dodgeball community is open to all skills, abilities, genders, and competitiveness. Learn how to play, or hone your skills: there’s a game for everyone; 6:30-8 p.m.; $5; The Pavilion Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-389-7588.
Know Des(s)erts — Survive and Thrive in Our High Desert Environment: Learn the ins and outs of High Desert survival. This is interactive to give people an opportunity to share adventures, successes, questions, and concerns; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8:30-9:30 p.m.; $20, free for members; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thursday 9/9
Vinyasa Flow Yoga: The weekly yoga class will take place; 8:30 a.m.; $20 plus fees; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; bendticket.com
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Fundraiser for John Tuck Elementary: Enjoy shaved ice and support the local elementary school; 4-6 p.m.; John Tuck Elementary, 209 NW 10th St., Redmond; facebook.com/konabend
CORK Thursday Evening Run: A 3-5 mile group run along the Deschutes River Trail. Stay after for food and drinks with the club; 6-8 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org
Author Event — Jane Kirkpatrick: Join author Jane Kirkpatrick in-person or virtually as she discusses her book "The Healing of Natalie Curtis"; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; Roundabout Books, 900 Northwest Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Bend Trail Series Summer: The bi-monthly trail run will feature four runs ranging from 4-7 miles each. Register for the full series, day of registration on-site if there are no shows; 6:15-8 p.m.; $75; different course each week, see Facebook page Monday before for course map, Bend; gobeyondracing.com
Trivia Night: A nostalgic spin to trivia with large, hand-crafted, replicas of Trivial Pursuit wheels; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 125 NW Oregon Ave, Bend or 541-749-8611.
Trivia on the Moon: Join us for weekly trivia; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
'The Importance of Being Earnest’: The Oscar Wilde comedy of mistaken and assumed identities and manners will be performed; 7:30 p.m.$27 adults, $25 students and seniors plus fees; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 9/10
Rimrock Trails Parking Lot Pop-up Sale: The treatment center will hold a sale of donated items including clothing, furniture, books, toys and more. The community can drop off donated items between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 9 to be included in the sale; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Rimrock Trails Treatment Services, 1333 NW Ninth St., Prineville; facebook.com/rimrocktrails
CRR 14th Annual Community Yard Sale: Participating houses throughout the community will host garage and yard sales, for a map of houses visit the Administration Office or the kiosk at Chinook and Badger, the Old Fire Hall or Panorama Park; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Crooked River Ranch, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; crookedriverranch.com or 541-548-8939.
InterVarsity Golf Tournament at Widgi Creek: The InterVarsity Christian Fellowship at OSU-Cascades will host its 2nd Annual Golf Classic at Widgi Creek Golf Club. Four-person team scramble with golf contest prizes; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $125 per golfer; Widgi Creek Golf Club, 18707 Century Drive, Bend; oregonintervarsity.org or 541-382-4449.
Bend Soap Co. 10 Year Anniversary Event: The local soap company will celebrate its anniversary with facility tours, anniversary specials, a raffle and a petting zoo; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Bend Soap Company, 18550 Walton Road, Bend; facebook.com/bendsoapcompany or 541-241-6185.
Nonfiction Book Club: The book club will discuss "The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing and the Future of the Human Race" by Walter Isaacson; 1 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Intro to Jumping Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on the proper understanding of how to take off, stay balanced in air and land the bike safely; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Vaux's Swifts — Bend's Best Aerial Acrobats: Learn about these small, winged acrobats and where to see them in Bend; 3-4 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org
Bend Trail Sessions Mountain Bike Clinic: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6:30 p.m.; $89; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Galveston Street Market: A local makers market; 5-9 p.m.; free; Big-O-Bagels Parking Lot Westside Location, 1032 NW Galveston Ave, Bend or 541-241-2811.
Wine Tasting with Sokol Blosser: Featuring four tastings from the Dayton winery including a sparkling, pinot noir rose, pinot gris and a highly rated pinot noir. Complimentary with any food purchase; 5-7 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/sistersdepot
Lakeview Honkers Reconnect: Alumni from Lakeview High School can meet and reconnect featuring music from Cleve Brock; 6:30-10:30 p.m.; $15 plus fees; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com
'The Importance of Being Earnest': The Oscar Wilde comedy of mistaken and assumed identities and manners will be performed; 7:30 p.m.$27 adults, $25 students and seniors plus fees; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 9/11
Timberjack Ultramarathon: Runners will race a 100K or 30K course through the forest, spectators will be kept to a minimum and starting areas will be spaced out. Subject to change due to air quality and COVID-19 precautions; 6 a.m.; $60-$145; Deschutes National Forest, Tiddlywinks Trailhead, Cascade Lakes National Scenic Byway, Bend; ultrasignup.com
High Desert Swap Meet & Car Show: The 37th annual antique and collectible car show will take place; 7 a.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
CRR 14th Annual Community Yard Sale: Participating houses throughout the community will host garage and yard sales, for a map of houses visit the Administration Office or the kiosk at Chinook and Badger, the Old Fire Hall or Panorama Park; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Crooked River Ranch, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; crookedriverranch.com or 541-548-8939.
Can Chaser Cross Races: Part of the statewide Harvest Cyclocross series, this event features all-day races based on category. The single-track course includes a mix of pavement, mud, sand, dir, grass and obstacles riders will have to navigate, the person who does the most laps in the fastest time wins; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; $35 adults, $15 juniors, advanced registration required; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; mbsef.org or 541-548-2711.
Battle of the High Desert: Test yourself or team up for a series of strength and skills challenges as well as an obstacle course; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $70 for teams of two, $75 individual registration; Central Oregon Shooting Sports Association (COSSA), 27050 U.S. Highway 20, Bend; risechallengeevents.com or 541-241-8121.
AdvenChair Demo Days: Demo the all-terrain wheelchair on the mountain bike trails near the hotel; 9:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; free; LOGE Camp, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; advenchair.com
CROP Farmers Market: The weekly market features regional and local produce, meat, honey, handmade items and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, NE Fourth and Court streets, Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org
SOLID Book Sale: Featuring a variety of high-quality used books for sale for $1 to $2. Benefiting the Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; gold modular behind ball field at Ponderosa Elementary School (not inside school), 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; literacyindeschutes.org
Walk to End Alzheimer's Central Oregon: The benefit walk will take place with proceeds going toward Alzheimer's research; 10 a.m.-noon; donation; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend; act.alz.org or 503-709-9817.
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
R'Oktoberfest: The annual fundraiser for Redmond Kiwanis will take place and feature an online silent auction, live music from Sleepless Truckers, bounce houses, basketball games and more; noon-10 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; redmondkiwanis.org or 541-610-2520.
Know Des(s)erts — The Science Behind Chocolate: Chef Michele Morris will lead an extensive chocolate demonstration bringing your favorite sweet treats to life; 1-3 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-640-0350.
'The Importance of Being Earnest': The Oscar Wilde comedy of mistaken and assumed identities and manners will be performed; 7:30 p.m.$27 adults, $25 students and seniors plus fees; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Three Ladies & A Queen: Drag queen Deb Auchery will perform along with Katy Ipock, Jessica Taylor and Courtney Stevens. Doors at 7:30 p.m. Limited seating; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees. $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; bendticket.com
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8:30-9:30 p.m.; $20, free for members; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Sunday 9/12
CRR 14th Annual Community Yard Sale: Participating houses throughout the community will host garage and yard sales, for a map of houses visit the Administration Office or the kiosk at Chinook and Badger, the Old Fire Hall or Panorama Park; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Crooked River Ranch, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; crookedriverranch.com or 541-548-8939.
Free Youth Shooting Day: All disciplines will be offering assistance, instructions, and/or demonstrations. Develop your skills and get your family ready for hunting season; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Rod & Gun Club, 9020 U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; rrandgc.com
Can Chaser Cross Races: Part of the statewide Harvest Cyclocross series, this event features all-day races based on category. The single-track course includes a mix of pavement, mud, sand, dirt, grass and obstacles riders will have to navigate, the person who does the most laps in the fastest time wins; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; $35 adults, $15 juniors, advanced registration required; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; mbsef.org or 541-548-2711.
Teas Through Time — Tea Ceremony: The class will sample teas at different points of aging. Limited capacity; 9 a.m.; $36 plus fees; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; bendticket.com
Skills & Ride Mountain Biking Workshop: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Nature Sketching: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Kathleen Riopelle to learn and practice tips and techniques for keeping a nature journal. Registration required; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Willow Springs Preserve, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
Heroes on the Run 2021: The fundraiser for Street Dog Hero will include a 5K run, Kids mini-run, kid zone activities, raffle, dog zone activities, adoptable dogs, food carts, music and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free to attend, $35 5K, $10 for Kids Mini-Run/Kid Zone pass; Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; give.streetdoghero.org or 541-385-3062.
Sisters Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh and local produce, honey, meat, bread, handmade items and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters
Art in the Vineyard: Local artists will display their work. Food and wine will be available; noon-4 p.m.; free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
The Great Drake Park Duck Race: The annual fundraiser for area Rotary clubs will be held as a virtual raffle with prizes including a $5,000 cash prize, season passes to Hoodoo, diamond earrings, a helicopter tour, gift cards and more; 2 p.m.; $5 to enter; online; theduckrace.com
'The Importance of Being Earnest': The Oscar Wilde comedy of mistaken and assumed identities and manners will be performed; 2 p.m.; $27 adults, $25 students and seniors plus fees; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Farm to Table Banquet Fundraiser: The fundraising banquet benefitting Crooked River Open Pastures will feature a multi-course meal by Chef Eric Boarini and a silent raffle. Advanced reservations required; 4-7 p.m.; $65 plus fees; Bluestone Natural Farms, 12555 State Highway 126, Powell Butte; cropfarmersmarket.org
Monday 9/13
High Desert Cornhole: The weekly cornehole tournament continues; 5:30-10 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com
Not Your Average Bookclub: The book club will discuss “Firekeeper's Daughter” by Angeline Boulley; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Natural History Pub: The Story of Bringing Beaver Back to Birch Creek: Idaho rancher Jay Wilde discovered that the absence of beavers in the watershed was contributing to the demise of the Birch Creek stream; 7-8 p.m.; Free registration required; High Desert Museum, online; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
'Dirty Dancing': The classic 1980s romance will be screened on a large outdoor screen. Food, snacks and drinks available for purchase, no outside food and beverages allowed; 7-10 p.m.; $10 adults, $8 children 12 and under; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Tuesday 9/14
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Community Pint Night: Deschutes Brewery will donate $1 for every pint sold to the Land Trust; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Deschutes Brewery, 901 SW Simpson Ave., Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-385-8606.
Redmond Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh local produce, bread, honey and other locally made foods and goods; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com
Write Here — Tapping into the Figurative, Writing from the Unconscious: In this workshop with poet Jamie Houghton, you will experience the process of generative writing in a new way; 5-7:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org
Equipo de Robótica FIRST LEGO League: Únete al Equipo de Robótica First Lego League, aprende cómo construir y programar con robots Lego; 5-7 p.m.; $125, financial assistance available; Samara Learning Center, 230 NE 9th St, Bend; campfireco.org or 541-539-6231.
Intro to the Art and Science of Wildlife Tracking: Join Oregon Natural Desert Association for an introductory exploration into the world of wildlife tracking with expert and educator Marcus Reynerson; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Oregon Natural Desert Association, Bend; onda.org or 541-330-2638.
Fall Writing Group: Sarah Cyr will host a weekly virtual group to write, listen and connect; 6-8 p.m.; $175; online; sarahcyr.com or 541-480-7732.
Mesoamerican Peoples in Oregon and Their Languages: Hear about Mesoamerican linguistic diversity and history of Mesoamerican communities in Oregon as part of Bend's Welcoming Week; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
How Beavers Aid Ranching: Rancher Jay Wilde of Preston, Idaho shares his story of remarkable stream restoration the natural way, with Beaver Dam Analogues (BDAs) and beavers in Birch Creek, Idaho; 6-8 p.m.; Crook County High School Performing Arts, 1100 SE Lynn, Prineville; beaverworks.org
Wednesday 9/15
People from Our Past: People from Our Past brings a historical reenactor to the Bowman Museum’s community room. September features infamous outlaw Hank Vaughan, played by Bend-based reenactor Matt Cleman; 12:15-1 p.m.; free; A.R. Bowman Memorial Museum, 246 N Main St, Prineville; crookcountyhistorycenter.org or 541-447-3715
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
FIRST LEGO League Robotics Team: Join Camp Fire's 5th-6th grade LEGO Robotics team, learn how to build and code with LEGO Robots and be part of this season's first LEGO League Tournaments; 4-6 p.m.; $125, financial assistance available; Samara Learning Center, 230 NE 9th St, Bend; campfireco.org or 541-539-6231.
Women's Foundational Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Dance with the Elements — Outside: Dance outside with others, facilitated support to help you tune in to your body and let go of what you think "dance" should look like; 6-7:15 p.m.; Free registration required; location given at registration, northwest, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Mystery Book Club: The book club will discuss “Eight Perfect Murders” by Peter Swanson; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Adult Dodgeball: Our dodgeball community is open to all skills, abilities, genders, and competitiveness. Learn how to play, or hone your skills: there’s a game for everyone; 6:30-8 p.m.; $5; The Pavilion Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-389-7588.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8:30-9:30 p.m.; $20, free for members; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Live music
Music on the Green — Hokulea Dancers: Local traditional Hawaiian dancers will conclude the summer music series; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Ave, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Dave Matthews Band: Dave Matthews Band will return to perform. Doors at 5:30 p.m. No low-profile chairs allowed; 7 p.m.; $125 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Allman Betts Band: The rock and roll band will perform; 7 p.m.; $25 plus fees, kids under 3, first responders and teachers free; Century Center, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bendticket.com
Live Music — Justin Lavik: The musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; visitbend.com
Thursday 9/9
Art in Nature with Wanderlust Tours: Explore all the Museum has to offer and then experience two musical acts nestled in the pines, Sera Cahoone and Aaron Meyer; 5-9:30 p.m.; $75; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754
The Ballybogs: The Irish trad band will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; facebook.com/porterbrewingco
Live at the Vineyard — The Klassixs Ayreband: The classic rock 'n roll band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, children under 12 free, advance purchase required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Skillethead: The local bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Aaron Rehn: The local musician will perform on the outdoor stage; 6-9 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com
Brave New World: The rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/bnwbend or 541-306-6689.
Live Music at Oregon Spirit Distillers: Musicians will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; plus fees.; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; visitbend.com
Friday 9/10
Redmond Social Club Dance: Dance to live music featuring The Tangents, outside food is welcome but no outside beverages are allowed. 21 and over; 6-10 p.m.; $10 at the door; VFW Hall, 491 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; facebook.com/redmondsocialclub or 541-548-4108.
The Bangers: The rock duo will perform; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Seth Weaver: The jazz musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Live Music on the Lawn — Derek Michael Marc: The blues-rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Pump House Bar and Grill, 8320 N. U.S. Highway 97, Terrebonne; facebook.com/sleeplesstruckers
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The local bluegrass band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/blackstrap.bluegrass or 541-306-6689.
Changing Seasons Concert Series — lespecial : The east coast dance-rock band will perform on the Riverfront Plaza; 6:30-10 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-728-0066.
Live Music Fridays — Swingin' Doors: The band will perform live at the brewery; 6:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Summer Nights — Dry Canyon Trio: The country-folk group will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
The Substitutes: The local rock band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com
Fractal: The jamtronica band will perform with special guests G Bots & The Journeymen. Limited capacity, masks required; 8 p.m.; free; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Magical Mystery Four at Silver Moon: The Beatles tribute band will perform on the patio; 8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 9/11
High Desert Chamber Music Pop-Up Concert: Final HDCM concert this summer — Violinist Isabelle Senger and pianist Janet Smith perform a mixture of classical favorites and popular songs like “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “Danny Boy”; noon; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Dr., Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com
Seth Weaver: The jazz musician will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; facebook.com/cruxfermentationproject or 541-385-3333.
Live at the Vineyard — Heller Highwater: The local band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, $5 children 12 and under, tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Live Music on the Lawn — John Shipe: The folk musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Tom Bergeron & Friends: The Brazilian jazz musician will perform; 6-8:30 p.m.; $5 cover; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/sistersdepot
Stacie Dread and Mystic: The local duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/brokendownguitars
Timothy James: The soul, blues and pop artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co. — Eastside, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; facebook.com/timothyjamesmus or 541-241-7733.
Trainwreck: The local classic rock band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/trainwreckbend
Summer Nights Double Feature: Rock band The Bangers and surf rock band Lurk & Loiter will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
The Substitutes: The local rock band performs; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; facebook.com/substitutesofficial
Corrupted Kin: The acoustic trio will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Headroom Takeover: Four local DJs will spin a variety of beats, bass and dance music. 21 and over; 8 p.m.; $10 at the door; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com
Back to the '90s: DJ Raider Mystic will spin hits from the '90s all night long; 9 p.m.-midnight; $5 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Sunday 9/12
Trey Rose — Live Acoustic: The pop artist will perform live on the outdoor stage; 4-7 p.m.; $10 plus fees; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Boxcar Stringband: The local bluegrass band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Circles Around the Sun: The instrumental supergroup will perform with special guest Frank LoCrasto, Doors at 7 p.m.; 8 p.m.; $17 plus fees. $20 at the door; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
John Legend: The EGOT award-winning artist will perform with special guests War & Treaty. Doors at 5:30 p.m. Low profile chairs allowed; 7 p.m.; $65-$175 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Monday 9/13
An Evening with Mariah Counts: The indie-pop artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Back to the Grind — Skillethead: The bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Tuesday 9/14
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The local rock artist will be joined weekly by a variety of local talent; 6-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Michael Franti and Spearhead: Musical group Michael Franti and Spearhead will perform with special guest Mike Love. Doors at 5:30 p.m.; 7 p.m.; $54 plus fees; Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; clearsummernights.com or 541-385-3062.
Wednesday 9/15
Live Music on the Lawn — Shane Brown: The acoustic artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Summer Sessions — Loose Platoon: The local Delta blues-rock group will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 541-639-4776.
Creed Bratton: The folk-rock musician will perform; 8 p.m.; $25 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
That 1 Guy: The Las Vegas musician will perform using a variety of homemade instruments. Limited capacity, masks required; 8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
