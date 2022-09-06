GO! Do
Thursday 9/8
The Bend Production Society Happy Hour: Grab a cold beverage and mingle with fellow photo and video production peers; 5-8:30 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette, Bend; bendproductionsociety.com or 541-410-5866.
Wildlife Conservation Photography: Join a wildlife team to learn about and photograph the wildlife with the assistance of experienced photographers; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; $120-$150; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Friday 9/9
Galveston Street Market: A local vendor’s market with the goal of bringing community together while and mentoring new and seasoned makers alike; 5-9 p.m.; free; Big O Bagels-Westside, 1032 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; instagram.com/galveston_street_market or 541-383-2446.
Saturday 9/10
Second Saturday at the Gallery: Enjoy free food and libations with work of 30 local artists on display; 4-6 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Sunday 9/11
Raging Writers Workshop & Open Mic: Raging Writers is a free, inclusive and respectful writing workshop and open mic; 3:30-5:30 p.m.; free; Spork, 937 NW Newport Ave. Suite 130, Bend; centraloregonwritersguild.com.
Tuesday 9/13
Tuesday Morning Wheel Throwing: This class is for intermediate wheel throwing students; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $225; Tumalo School of Pottery and Craft, 65093 Smokey Butte Drive, Bend; tumaloschoolofpottery.com or 321-432-8009.
Writers Working — Reimaging Research Across Genre: Hear ideas for approaching research creatively, applicable no matter what genre you are working in; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Theater & Dance
Saturday 9/10
"Circle Mirror Transformation": This laugh-out-loud funny and heartfelt theater production follows five strangers through an "intro to Acting" class where they learn more about themselves than they do about acting; 2-4 p.m.; $20; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; etcbend.org or 541-312-1080.
"Circle Mirror Transformation": This laugh-out-loud funny and heartfelt theater production follows five strangers through an "intro to Acting" class where they learn more about themselves than they do about acting; 7-9 p.m.; $20; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; etcbend.org or 541-312-1080.
"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change": This crowd-pleasing comedy takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum know as "the relationship"; 7:30 p.m.; $36-$39 students and seniors get a discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 9/11
"Circle Mirror Transformation": This laugh-out-loud funny and heartfelt theater production follows five strangers through an "Intro to Acting" class where they learn more about themselves than they do about acting; 2-4 p.m.; $20; Crook County Library, 175 NW Meadow Lakes Drive, Prineville; etcbend.org or 541-447-7978.
"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change": This crowd-pleasing comedy takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum know as "the relationship"; 2 p.m.; $36-$39 students and seniors get a discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Tuesday 9/13
Out of Thin Air Improv Show: Help create your own show with your own suggestions for the players to create scenes out of thin air; 8 p.m.; $10-$15; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Wednesday 9/14
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30pm and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Each dance night event will have some guidance and intention, the rest is up to you; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20 Open to supporting those who would benefit; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 9/8
Comedy at The Capitol: A comedy night featuring local talents Billy Brant, Drake Lock, Zac, Deb Auchery, Stephanie Von Ayden and Alex Hauptman; 7 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; Facebook.com/7bend. or 541-760-9412.
Friday 9/9
Fill My Blank — Live Interactive Game Show: The super popular TV game show format is back in this live interaction game show featuring local comedians and you; 8 p.m.; $10; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 9/10
Comedy at Craft — Showcase: Central Oregon comedians Carrie Reid, Billy Brant, Paul Brien, Tracy Rieder and Katy Ipock will perform; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 9/12
Comedy Open Mic: A comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 9/14
The CO Show: Central Oregon Comedy Scene and Karaokaine productions have teamed up to bring this comedy show to you weekly; 8-10 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St, Bend; Facebook.com/7bend.
Books
Thursday 9/8
Author Event — "Backskatter," by Tom Wangler: The author will discuss his book in conversation with Kim Cooper Kindling; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 9/13
Dennis Dauble presents "Chasing Ghost Trout": The author will discuss his novel; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 9/8
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80, first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Saturday 9/10
FootZone Fall Training Group: Running Forward is a combo 5K-10K group that begins Saturday and meets Wednesdays and Saturdays for eight weeks; 8 a.m.; $120-$150; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; footzonebend.com or 541-317-3568.
Guided Forest Bathing: Experience the therapeutic practice of a guided forest bathing walk among lodgepole and ponderosa pines along the Deschutes River; 9:30 a.m.-noon.; $35; La Pine State Park, 15800 State Recreation Road, La Pine; rootedpresence.com.
Hiking Through History: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Martha Lussenhop for a history hike at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
Kalapuya Crest 100K: Offering a super scenic and diverse point-to-point 100K course and the only race to traverse the crest of the Oregon Cascade Mountains; 5 a.m.; Fee; Kalapuya Crest 100K, Highway 58, Oakridge; trailrunner.com.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Monday 9/12
Badminton Night: Beginners and experienced players welcome to play the game; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $10 Children 14 or younger play for free with parent; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Tuesday 9/13
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Kids & Family
Saturday 9/10
Fall free Day & Open House: Bring the whole family for a day of discovery and wonder; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
Tuesday 9/13
Girls AllRide Junior Shredder Five-week Camps: The Jr Shredder five-week Camp is the foundation of the Girls AllRide program for girls ages 9-15; 3:30-5:30 p.m.; $225; The LOGE-Cog Wild Tours, 19221 SW Century Drive, Suite 161, Bend; ladiesallride.com.
Wednesday 9/14
Girls AllRide Senior Shredder 5-Week Camps: The Senior Shredder 5-week Program is for girls ages 11-15, looking to advance their mountain biking skills; 3:30-5:30 p.m.; $225; The LOGE-Cog Wild Tours, 19221 SW Century Drive, Suite 161, Bend; ladiesallride.com.
Lectures & Classes
Saturday 9/10
Know Flavor — Kimchi Workshop: Learn to make two types of the traditional Korean dish; 3-4:30 p.m.; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Know Flavor — Tastes Along the Old Silk Road: Discover how flavors, spices, and trade traveled the world via the Silk Road; 2-3 p.m.; free; La Pine Library, 16425 First St., La Pine; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1090.
Sunday 9/11
Know Flavor — Tastes Along the Old Silk Road: Discover how flavors, spices, and trade traveled the world via the Silk Road; noon-1 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 607 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7044.
Monday 9/12
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Natural History Pub — Fungi of Central Oregon: Join Ariel Cowan of Oregon State University Extension Service and Sarah Navarro of the U.S. Forest Service, to learn how fungi impact forest health; 7-8 p.m.; free; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Raise the Deschutes Seminar Series — Why Water Banks Make Sense: Find out how we can use water banks in Central Oregon to enable the flexible and voluntary market-based reallocation of water, particularly during drought conditions; 6-8 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; deschutesriverconservancy.salsalabs.org or 541-410-5866.
Tuesday 9/13
SCORE Small Business Counseling: Receive confidential business planning with a SCORE mentor.; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Helping the Care Giver: Meet some wonderful community health organization representatives that will be on site for conversations and resources surrounding being care takers for our loved one; 11 a.m.; free; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Millennials — They’re Shaping Our Future, What Shaped Them?: Hear from a panel of Millennials in Central Oregon on the milestones that shaped their worldviews, the challenges they face that aren’t always obvious, and how to support them both personally and professionally; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; livestream-free, CCCO members-$25, non-members-$40; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; events.cityclubco.org or 541-389-3111.
Writers Working — Reimaging Research Across Genre: Hear ideas for approaching research creatively, applicable no matter what genre you are working in; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 9/14
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmaster, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
State Legislative Forum: Join us to hear from the candidates running for Oregon State Representative; 5-7:30 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; bendchamber.org.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 9/8
Featured Flight with Devona : Featured Flight with Devona, wines from both Oregon and Washington; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $25-$28 includes 4 wines; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way St., Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 9/10
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Sunday 9/11
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: A trivia event with food and drinks will take place; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend or 541-728-0753.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com.
Monday 9/12
Trivia Night: Get your most knowledgeable friends together for a fun evening of trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Tuesday 9/13
Know Flavor — Whiskey Tasting at Oregon Spirit Distillers: Join a guided tasting of unaged and aged whiskey; 4-5:30 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-382-0002.
Trivia Night: Go play trivia every other week; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Wednesday 9/14
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Dustin Does Trivia: Midtown Yacht Club has partnered with Dustin Riley Events to remix a trivia night into an extra-playful event; 7-9 p.m.; free; Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend; facebook.com/DustinRileyEvents or 458-256-5454.
