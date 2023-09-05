GO! Do
Arts
Thursday 9/7
"Little By Little — Building Community Through Art": Teafly will exhibit a collection of their work from the last 20 years of living and working in Bend; 1-6 p.m.; free; Scalehouse Gallery, 550 NW Franklin Ave, Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org.
Friday 9/8
"Little By Little — Building Community Through Art": Teafly will exhibit a collection of their work from the last 20 years of living and working in Bend; 1-6 p.m.; free; Scalehouse Gallery, 550 NW Franklin Ave, Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org.
Saturday 9/9
"Little By Little — Building Community Through Art": Teafly will exhibit a collection of their work from the last 20 years of living and working in Bend; 1-6 p.m.; free; Scalehouse Gallery, 550 NW Franklin Ave, Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org.
Wednesday 9/13
Little By Little — Building Community Through Art: Teafly will exhibit a collection of their work from the last 20 years of living and working in Bend; 1-6 p.m.; free; Scalehouse Gallery, 550 NW Franklin Ave, Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org.
Multicultural Art Exhibition: Join us at The Environmental Center in downtown Bend for a Multicultural Art Exhibit. Experience live poetry, music, and creative arts by local BILAPOC, LGBTQ+ artists.; 4-7 p.m.; free; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; envirocenter.org or 541-385-6908.
Theater & Dance
Friday 9/8
"Silent Sky": Ellipse Theatre Community presents this play exploring the life and work of Henrietta Swan Leavitt as she and her fellow female colleagues fearlessly assert themselves in the male-dominated world of early 20th century astronomy; 7 p.m.; $20; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendticket.com
Saturday 9/9
"Silent Sky": Ellipse Theatre Community presents this play exploring the life and work of Henrietta Swan Leavitt as she and her fellow female colleagues fearlessly assert themselves in the male-dominated world of early 20th century astronomy; 2 and 7 p.m.; $20; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendticket.com
Monday 9/11
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12 and up; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 9/13
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: A movement and dance class that focuses on practicing presence, moving, breathing, playing and connecting; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Dr Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Comedy
Thursday 9/7
Jake Woodmansee and Friends: Silent Echo Theater Company presents this comedy night; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $15-$20; Sisters Saloon and Ranch Grill, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; silentechotheatercompany.org or 541-549-7427.
Kids & Family
Saturday 9/9
26th Annual Open House: The 26th Annual Eastern Cascades Model Railroad Club Open House is a free event for kids of all ages; come for a ride on the outdoor 1.5-inch scale trains and view the indoor layout in action; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Eastern Cascades Model Train Club, 21520 Modoc Lane, Bend; ecmrrc.org/ or 541-317-1545.
Kids' Fairy Houses: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Martha Lussenhop at the Metolius Preserve to build your own fairy house; 1-3 p.m.; free registration is required; Metolius Preserve, Southwest Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sunday 9/10
26th Annual Open House: The 26th Annual Eastern Cascades Model Railroad Club Open House is a free event for kids of all ages; come for a ride on the outdoor 1.5-inch scale trains and view the indoor layout in action; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Eastern Cascades Model Train Club, 21520 Modoc Ln, Bend; ecmrrc.org/ or 541-317-1545.
Wednesday 9/13
Family Birding Expedition: Bring the family to explore birds with naturalist Damian Fagan; 1:30-2:30 p.m.; free; Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Park Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-389-7275.
COCO: Tower Theater will be screening the film Coco in Spanish with English subtitles with a pre-show happy hour for unpaid caregivers; 6 p.m.; free Tickets: free (please register and choose seats); Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 9/7
Bend Trail Series race no. 3: This is a low-key series of trail races at different trailheads in Bend; 5:30 p.m. bib pick-up, 6:15 p.m. race; Swampy Lakes Sno-park, Bend, trailrunner.com.
Geology Hike: Hike into the canyon and explore the northern meadows of the Preserve, walking along the restored portion of Whychus Creek surrounded by cottonwood forests and unique rock formations; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free registration is required; Wychus Canyon Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Friday 9/8
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Tumalo Park: Join us for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-11 a.m.; $65; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Saturday 9/9
Learn to Run Bend — Women's 5K Training Group: Become a confident, capable and fit runner as you train for the Sisters Happy Girls 5K with this eight-week program designed for beginner women runners, focused on mindset, motivation and running education; 8 a.m.; $295; The Grove, 921 Northwest Mount Washington Drive, Bend; ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com or 503-481-0595.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Sunday 9/10
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Monday 9/11
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Pilot Butte: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Dr, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com
Tuesday 9/12
Yoga in The Park: Outdoor, restorative, donation-based yoga class; 5-6 p.m.; $0-$30 donation; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.org
Wednesday 9/13
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Lectures & Classes
Monday 9/11
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Natural History Pub — Learning to Live with Fire: Join Jodie Barram, co-coordinator of Oregon: Living with Fire, to learn how to extinguish fire when needed, use fire where allowable, manage natural resources to live with wildfire; 7-8 p.m.; free, seating is limited and RSVP is required; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-5174.
Tuesday 9/12
Membership 101 — Maximizing Your Membership: This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness; 10-11 a.m.; free; Bend Chamber, 1567 SW Chandler Ave., Suite 204, Bend; bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Who Needed it Anyway? Getting Around the Missing 1890 Census: The loss of the 1890 federal census is a source of great frustration for American genealogists, but all hope is not lost; 10-11:30 a.m.; in-person free, Zoom free for members, $10 for non-members; Williamson Hall, 2200 NE U.S. Highway 20 (behind Jake's Diner), Bend; bendgenealogy.org.
Aging Well — Gallbladder, Liver & Kidney Health: The webinar is designed to help aging adults understand how to support their bodies natural detoxification process through elimination-organ essential foods and practices; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; oregoncarepartners.com.
Wednesday 9/13
How Communication Influences Care in the Non-Dementia Adult Population: This class guides you through methods to appropriately evaluate and navigate personal communication styles and the impact those styles have on the person in your care; 1-5:30 p.m.; free; Hampton Inn & Suites, 730 SW Columbia St., Bend; oregoncarepartners.com.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness, loss, divorce, death, anxiety, depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 9/7
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 9/8
Bend Night Market: Offering another place to grab something to eat, drink, and shop your way around the best local makers and vendors that central Oregon has to offer; 5-9 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; instagram.com/bend.nightmarket.
Saturday 9/9
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Monkfest — Celebrating 7 Years of Monkless!: Celebrating all day long with two beer releases, food and cocktail specials, music with Faisal and new merchandise; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com or 541-797-6760.
Radler Fest: Radler Fest is a celebration of radlers (the beer cocktail) and radlers (the cyclists); 1-7 p.m.; free, radlers are $6 a la carte; NE Bend Brewers District, 20700 Empire Ave., Bend; instagram.com/grandcraftbeer.
Sunday 9/10
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards varies depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; 12-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Monday 9/11
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Wednesday 9/13
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
