GO! Do
Art
Friday 9/30
Galveston Street Market: A local vendor’s market with the goal of bringing community together and mentoring new and seasoned makers alike; 5-9 p.m.; free; Big O Bagels-Westside, 1032 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; instagram.com/bend_street_market or 541-383-2446.
Bend Fall Festival 2022: The streets will be filled with a harvest market, gourmet food and wine, family fun, fine arts promenade, Bend business showcase and more; 5-10 p.m.; free; Wall Street, downtown Bend; layitoutevents.com or 541-323-0964.
Wild & Scenic Film Festival: Join Oregon Natural Desert Association for an evening of short films showcasing our earth’s natural wonders and the amazing stories of activists working to conserve the environment; 6-8 p.m.; $10-$14; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; onda.org or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 10/1
25th Annual Sisters Folk Festival: The festival features 31 diverse performing artists from around the world representing many genres of roots music including folk, jazz, bluegrass, and blues; noon-11:59 p.m.; $75-$200, special pricing for youth 17 and under; Adams, Main, Cascade, Hood and Washington avenues, downtown Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979.
Bend Fall Festival 2022: The streets will be filled with a harvest market, gourmet food and wine, family fun, fine arts promenade, Bend business showcase and more; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, Wall Street, Bend; layitoutevents.com or 541-323-0964.
"Fleeting Time" World Premiere: This movie was a two-year project directed and starring local Ben Ferguson and his close crew of friends, created with the goal of inspiring viewers to get out and ride; 6:30-8 p.m.; $13; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Movies in the Backyard — "Halloween": The scary movie will be shown; free; Bunk & Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Sunday 10/2
25th Annual Sisters Folk Festival: The festival features 31 diverse performing artists from around the world representing many genres of roots music including folk, jazz, bluegrass, and blues; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; $75-$200, special pricing for youth 17 & under; Downtown, Adams, Main, Cascade, Hood & Washington Avenues, Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979.
Bend Fall Festival 2022: The streets will be filled with a harvest market, gourmet food and wine, family fun, fine arts promenade, Bend business showcase and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Wall Street, downtown Bend; layitoutevents.com or 541-323-0964.
Dazzling Celtic Cello Performance: Ilse draws upon traditional Irish melodies, easily blending classical and contemporary styles with a rich folkloric tradition, to transport the listener to an entirely new musical landscape; 4-6 p.m.; $20; Wille Hall, Coates Campus Centre, Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 9/29
"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee": An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime in this play; 7:30 p.m.; $25-$29, students and seniors get a discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 9/30
"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee": An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime in this play; 7:30 p.m.; $25-$29, students and seniors get a discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 10/1
"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee": An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime in this play; 2 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.; $25-$29, students and seniors get a discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 10/2
"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee": An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime in this play; 2 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.; $25-$29, students and seniors get a discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Monday 10/3
Soul in Motion — Movement and Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life — no mats, no poses, all you; 7-8:15 p.m.; $20, discount if buy all six; Namaspa Bend, 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; namaspa.com or 541-948-7015.
Wednesday 10/5
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in a beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Each dance night event has some guidance and intention, but the rest is up to you; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20, open to supporting those who would benefit; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 9/29
Cliteratti Convention — Stand Up Comedy For Bad B*%$#es: Part of the Small Batch Comedy Festival, a four-night extravaganza celebrating Bend's stand-up comedy community; 7:30 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Small Batch Comedy Festival — Bend by Association: An extravaganza celebrating Bend's stand-up comedy community; 7:30 p.m.; $15; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com.
Small Batch Comedy Festival Comedy at Craft — Eric Oren: A four-night extravaganza celebrating Bend's stand-up comedy community; 8 p.m.; $15; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com.
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend. or 541-760-9412.
Friday 9/30
Small Batch Comedy Festival — 7 Jesters & A Queen: A weekend extravaganza celebrating Bend's stand-up comedy community; 7:30 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Small Batch Comedy Festival — Stand Up & Strip Down: A four-night extravaganza celebrating Bend’s stand-up comedy community; 8 p.m.; $15; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com.
Saturday 10/1
Comedy at Silver Moon — Cody Michael: A four-night extravaganza celebrating Bend's stand-up comedy community; 7:30 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Small Batch Comedy Festival Comedy at Craft — Katy Ipock Album Recording: A weekend extravaganza celebrating Bend's stand-up comedy community; 7 p.m.; $15; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com.
Sunday 10/2
Small Batch Comedy Festival Comedy — Michael Glatzmaier & Deece Casillas: The extravaganza celebrating Bend's stand-up comedy community draws to a close; 7:30 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 10/3
Comedy Open Mic: A stand-up comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 10/5
The CO Show: Central Oregon Comedy Scene and Karaokaine productions have teamed up to bring this comedy show to you weekly; 8-10 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St, Bend; Facebook.com/7bend.
Books
Thursday 9/29
Author Event — The Last Housewife by Ashley Winstead: The author will discuss her dark thriller about a woman determined to take down a patriarchal cult; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Friday 9/30
The Library Book Club: Discuss “All Her Little Secrets,” by Wanda M. Morris.; noon-1 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Tuesday 10/4
Fall Into OBOB Series — "Taylor Before and After," by Jennie Englund: Englund, author of Oregon Battle of the Books title "Taylor Before and After," will join via Zoom for a Q&A from readers, parents and teachers; 6 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 10/5
Current Fiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing " The Candy House," by Jennifer Egan; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Middle Ground Book Club: Monthly book group for middle school will discuss “Girl in the Blue Coat”; 3:30-4:30 p.m.; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 9/29
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Whychus Canyon Preserve Hike: Join Michele McKay for a fall hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; free; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Friday 9/30
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Bill Mitchell for a bird walk at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free, must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Derek Loeb for a geology hike at Aspen Hollow Preserve; 5-7:30 p.m.; free; Aspen Hollow Preserve, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 10/1
Fall Colors Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a fall colors hike at the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Oregon Cancer Bikeout: Spend the day hitting the trails on two wheels, then kick back at LOGE Bend in the evening for a free concert; $30-$50; Wanoga Snow Park, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; bikereg.com.
Oregon State University vs. Gonzaga University Fall Ball Baseball Games: The Bend Elks are proud and excited to host the two universities; noon-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 All children 2 and older will require a ticket; Vince Genna Stadium, 401 SE Roosevelt Ave., Bend; happsnow.com or 541-312-9259.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 10/2
Bigfoot 10K: This half pavement, half smooth, wide trail is a fun, fast and scenic course with nearly 500 feet of elevation loss over 10K; 9 a.m.; registration is required; Starts at Cascade Lakes Welcome Center, Along Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org.
Monday 10/3
Badminton Night: Beginners and experienced players welcome to play the game; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $10 Children 14 or younger play for free with parent; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Wednesday 10/5
Happy Girls Run: Happy Girls embraces all women offering 5K, 10K, and half marathon races; 8 a.m.; $38-$100; Five Pine Lodge, 1021 E. Desperado Trail, Sisters; happygirlsrun.com or 541-549-5900.
Kids & Family
Saturday 10/1
Kids Harvest Run: Kids ages 3-10 will have a blast on this fun course; noon; $7 plus fees; Troy Field, 51 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; bendraces.com.
Ultimate Scavenger Bend Photo Hunt: Participants will attempt to locate 10 destinations and take a selfie with each to "prove" they were there; noon; $10; various locations, Bend; facebook.com/ultimatescavenger.
Tuesday 10/4
Talking with Kids About Safety from Sexual Abuse with KIDS Center: Learn how to talk with kids about preventing sexual abuse; 6-7 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 9/29
Coexistence and Regeneration — “Rethinking Fire”: Speakers share lectures to discuss the transformative, regenerative and collaborative forces at play in today’s environment, specifically surrounding wildfire; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-312-1070.
Friday 9/30
Riedel Masterclass; Learn about how the shape or size of a glass changes the taste/smell of wine; 3-4:45 p.m.; $120 Additional sets of Stemware discounted price of $80; Open Space Studios, 220 NE Lafayette, Bend; facebook.com/GoodDropWineShoppe or 541-410-1470.
Saturday 10/1
Writers Writing — COVIDOLOGY — Stories from Behind the Mask: Hear the stories of six writers discussing how COVID impacted their lives; 1-3 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Monday 10/3
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Natural History Pub — Living Buildings — Designing for the Future: Join Marc P. Brune, principal engineer at PAE, who will discuss living buildings and how they can support thriving communities and ecosystems; 7-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-5174.
Tuesday 10/4
Forever Young — What Science is Discovering About Aging and Longevity: Stanford professor Dr. Jill Helms will discuss her lab's work on understanding why we age, and how they are translating that new knowledge into therapeutic strategies that slow the natural process; 6-7:30 p.m.; $10 in-person, $5 livestreamed; Wille Hall, Coats Campus Center, COCC Bend Campus, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7257.
Wednesday 10/5
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmaster, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 206-390-8507.
Knife Skills with Chef Candy: Learn how to properly slice and dice your veggies then use them all up in a delicious fried rice; 6-8 p.m.; Call the store to register; Kara’s Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Wonders of the Universe — Brown Dwarfs and Gas Giants: This lecture series will take a deep dive into the science behind our universe; 7-7:45 p.m.; $8 adults, $4 child; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 9/29
Commerce & Coffee: extend your professional network at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend while enjoying coffee from Thump and morning bites from Great Harvest Bread Co.; 8-9:30 a.m.; free; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 541-617-2877.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sunday 10/2
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: A trivia event with food and drinks will take place; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite one, Bend; kingtrivia.com 541-728-0753.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards varies depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com.
Monday 10/3
Trivia Night: Get your most knowledgeable friends together for a fun evening of trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Wednesday 10/5
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Bend Open House: Join the Deschutes Land Trust at its annual Open House; 5 p.m.; Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.
