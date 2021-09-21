Wednesday 9/22
Hello, Storytime!: Kathleen will lead storytime for children ages 0-5; 10-10:30 a.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 Northwest Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Bunk+Brew Oktoberfest: The hostel will host an Oktoberfest celebration in the beer garden with German-themed beers, a dance party, live music and a trivia night. See Facebook event page for more information; noon-9 p.m.; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
People from Our Past: People from Our Past brings a historical reenactor to the Bowman Museum’s community room. September features infamous outlaw Hank Vaughan, played by Bend-based reenactor Matt Cleman; 12:15-1 p.m.; free; A.R. Bowman Memorial Museum, 246 N. Main St, Prineville; crookcountyhistorycenter.org or 541-447-3715.
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Can I Afford an Electric Car?: Learn about the advancements in Oregon that can provide $5,000 off a used EV or up to $15K off a new EV for qualifying households; 5-6 p.m.; free; The Environmental Center, online; envirocenter.org or 541-385-6908.
End of Summer Patio Party: Celebrate the end of the season with music from DJ Chris, food trucks, games and drink specials; 6-10 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/wildridebrewing or 541-610-2520.
Street Dog Hero Bingo Night: Play bingo and raise money for the local dog adoption organization; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Author Event — Craig Johnson: The "Longmire" author will discuss his latest book "Daughter of the Morning." Purchase the book from Sunriver Books and Music to reserve your ticket. All attendees must be vaccinated; 6-8 p.m.; Three Rivers Elementary School, 56900 Enterprise Drive, Sunriver; sunriverbooks.com or 541-593-3555.
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: The book club will discuss "Gilead" by Marilynne Robinson; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, Online, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Expert Answers to Elbow Pain: This webinar will cover proactive approaches to avoiding elbow problems, discuss the various treatment options, and offer an opportunity to ask questions during the live Q&A; 6-7 p.m.; Free FREE; The Center: Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research, online; thecenteroregon.com or 541-382-3344.
Adult Dodgeball: Learn how to play, or hone your skills, open to every skill level, gender, ability and competitiveness level; 6:30-8 p.m.; $5; The Pavilion Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-389-7588.
Know Des(s)erts — Bonta Gelato Presentation: Discover the process behind Central Oregon's favorite gelato; 7-7:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8:30-9:30 p.m.; $20, free for members; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thursday 9/23
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Bunk+Brew Oktoberfest: The hostel will host an Oktoberfest celebration in the beer garden with German-themed beers, a dance party, live music and a trivia night. See Facebook event page for more information; noon-9 p.m.; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Virtual Book Club with Kristin Hannah: Author of "The Four Winds" will lead a discussion on the book and participate in a live Q&A with fellow author Christina Baker Kline; 4-6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
MBSEF Thrilla Cyclocross: The annual racing series includes categories for several age and skill levels for 30-minute and 45-minute races. Advanced registration and OBRA membership required; 5:15-7 p.m.; $15-$60 juniors (12-18), $25-$100 adults; Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; mbsef.org or 541-385-3062.
Teen Service Club: Join Camp Fire's teen community service club for 9th-12th graders; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $80-$325, self-selected sliding scale; BendTECH, 1001 SW Emkay Drive, Bend; campfireco.org or 541-539-6231.
Friday 9/24
4th Friday: Visit the art galleries of Sisters for art, music, demonstrations and more; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters, 252 West Hood Avenue, Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-719-8581.
Wildflower Truck Anniversary Market: The fashion truck will celebrate its anniversary with a pop-up market featuring several local fashion and jewelry vendors and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend or 925-200-8872.
Bunk+Brew Oktoberfest: The hostel will host an Oktoberfest celebration in the beer garden with German-themed beers, a dance party, live music and a trivia night. See Facebook event page for more information; noon-9 p.m.; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Oregon Whiskey Festival: Oregon whiskeys will be sampled at the event which will also include food carts, local vendors, live music and a special VIP tasting package available; 4-8 p.m.; $40 general admission (Sat. only), $160 VIP package; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonwhiskeyfestival.com
Galveston Street Market: Galveston Street Market- Local makers market at the Big O bagels parking lot on Galveston Ave.; 5-9 p.m.; free; Big-O-Bagels Parking Lot Westside Location, 1032 NW Galveston Ave, Bend or 541-241-2811.
Comedy at the Capitol: Local comedians Jodi Compton, Dillon Kolar, Cody Michael and Katy Ipock will perform, hosted by Mark Rook, masks required; 8-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees in advance, $15 at the door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; bendticket.com
Saturday 9/25
Bend Beer Chase: The 55-mile race from Bend to Redmond and back will take place with local breweries set up along the course. Three-mile Keg Leg will also be held in Downtown Bend; 6:40 a.m.-2 p.m.; $250-$750 for Beer Chase, $40 for Keg Leg; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; cascaderelays.com or 541-241-7733.
Battle at the Butte: A multi-distance trail run of 5 and 10 miles, benefiting the Crook County High School Cross Country Team and the Humane Society of the Ochocos; 8 a.m.; $35; Barnes Butte Recreation Area., 1875 NE Ironhorse Drive, Prineville; 541-903-0475.
Sisters Hop Fest Half Marathon and 5K: The race through rural paved and dirt county and forest service roads north of Sisters will benefit the Sisters High School Swim Team; 8 a.m.; $55 for half marathon, $35 for 5K; Three Creeks Brewing Company, 721 S. Desperado Court, Sisters; runlikeardy.com or 541-549-1963.
COPY Fall Mentor Training: This Fall Training covers program policies, how to establish a mentor relationship, the impact incarceration has on families, and communication skills; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Free registration required; Deschutes Services Center, online; facebook.com/deschutes.copy or 541-388-6651.
Mountain Clean-Up: Volunteers will help clean the mountain in anticipation of the winter season, featuring live music, raffles and giveaways; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Free registration required; Mt. Bachelor Ski Area, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
CROP Farmers Market: The weekly market features regional and local produce, meat, honey, handmade items and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, NE Fourth and Court streets, Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org
SOLID Book Sale: Featuring a variety of high-quality used books for sale for $1 to $2. Benefiting the Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; gold modular behind ball field at Ponderosa Elementary School (not inside school), 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; literacyindeschutes.org
Stamp Show: Stamp collectors and enthusiasts can buy, sell and trade their collections at the local show. Featuring a kid's area with free stamps; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond; facebook.com/centraloregonstampcollect or 541-923-7466.
Sisters Artist Studio Tour: Thirty-five artists will be set up at 25 studios around Sisters showcasing and demonstrating their art, visit website for map of participating studios; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; downtown sisters, 252 West Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-719-8581.
Cancer Composium Drive-By Boutique: A boutique to promote awareness and raise funds for cancer patients; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Holy Communion Church Parking Lot, 1245 SE Third St., Bend; cancerwithcompassion.com or 949-279-1246.
Wildflower Truck Anniversary Market: The fashion truck will celebrate its anniversary with a pop up market featuring several local fashion and jewelry vendors and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend or 925-200-8872.
Whychus Canyon Preserve Hike: Michele McKay will lead the moderate 4-mile hike through the preserves hiking trails looking for fall colors, wildlife and more; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; registration required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
Bunk+Brew Oktoberfest: The hostel will host an Oktoberfest celebration in the beer garden with German-themed beers, a dance party, live music and a trivia night. See Facebook event page for more information; noon-9 p.m.; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Fresh Hops and Pop Up Shops: The food cart lot will feature fresh hop beer, live music and local vendors all day; 1-9 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Central Oregon Artisans Market: Local vendors will sell a variety of items including clothing, home accessories, jewelry and more; 1-5 p.m.; free; Underwood, 154 NE Underwood Ave, Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-350-9578.
Oregon Whiskey Festival: Oregon whiskeys will be sampled at the event which will also include food carts, local vendors, live music and a special VIP tasting package available; 2-8 p.m.; $40 general admission, $160 VIP package; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonwhiskeyfestival.com
Timber Hawkeye: Join the bestselling author of "Buddhist Boot Camp and Faithfully Religionless" for a discussion and Q&A session with the intention to awake, enlighten, enrich and inspire; 2-3:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; buddhistbootcamp.com or 541-548-6325.
Argentine Tango Milonga: A social evening of dancing held monthly; 7:30-10 p.m.; $7; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend
Comedy at Craft: Local comedians Sharif Mohni, Carrie Reid, Jodi Compton and Steve Harber will perform, hosted by Courtney Stevens, 21 and over; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees in advance, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; bendticket.com
The Dope Show: Comedians will perform one sober set, take a short intermission to toke up then return to the stage and perform under the influence. Smoking inside the theater is prohibited, 21 and over; 8-10 p.m.; $25 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-408-4329.
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8:30-9:30 p.m.; $20, free for members; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Sunday 9/26
Intro to Japanese Tea: The workshop will introduce participants to Japanese whole leaf teas, brewing six major forms of teas with traditional tools and modern scientific instruments; 9 a.m.; $36 plus fees; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; bendticket.com
Mountain Clean-Up: Volunteers will help clean the mountain in anticipation of the winter season, featuring live music, raffles and giveaways; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Free registration required; Mt. Bachelor Ski Area, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Nature Journaling: Join Deschutes Land Trust for an outing to learn how to combine outdoor writing and sketching with your joy of exploring nature; 9 a.m.-noon; registration required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Sisters Artist Studio Tour: Thirty-five artists will be set up at 25 studios around Sisters showcasing and demonstrating their art, visit website for map of participating studios; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; downtown sisters, 252 West Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-719-8581.
Timber Hawkeye: The bestselling author of "Buddhist Boot Camp and Faithfully Religionless" will speak on discovering feelings and emotions, the disparity between truths and facts and benefits of mindful living; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend or 541-280-5040.
Sisters Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh and local produce, honey, meat, bread, handmade items and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters
Bunk+Brew Oktoberfest: The hostel will host an Oktoberfest celebration in the beer garden with German-themed beers, a dance party, live music and a trivia night. See Facebook event page for more information; noon-9 p.m.; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Teton Gravity Research’s 'Stoke the Fire' Premiere: The ski and snowboard film will be screened; 3:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 9 p.m.;$15 in advance, $18 day of, $7 for ages 16 and under, plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Create Your Witches Hat Lantern: Learn ceramic hand-building techniques to create a spooky lantern! Build and glaze the witch's hat. Pick-up will be available a week after class; 4-7 p.m.; $45; Meandering Maker, 160 NE Seventh St., Prineville; meanderingmaker.com or 541-362-1114.
Boulder Brawl: Twelve world-class athletes including Olympians Kyra Condie and Chris Cosser will compete for a $20,000 prize as they try and reach the top of the climbing wall with the least amount of tries possible within 4 minutes; 5:30-10 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co. — Eastside, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; facebook.com/10barreleastside or 541-241-7733.
Monday 9/27
Americana Song Academy: Select artists for the upcoming Sisters Folk Festival will teach students aspects of music, songwriting, performance and singing over four days. 18 and over, proof of vaccination required to attend; 9 a.m.; $700, registration required; House on the Metolius, Forest Road 980, Camp Sherman; facebook.com/sistersfolkfestival
Alternative Break Challenge: Join Camp Fire over Spring Break 2022 for a week-long service trip that will bring us all over Oregon to work with organizations around the state; 5-6:30 p.m.; $135-$540, self-selected sliding scale; BendTECH, 1001 SW Emkay Dr., Bend; campfireco.org or 541-539-6231.
Tuesday 9/28
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Community Pint Night: Deschutes Brewery will donate $1 for every pint sold to the Land Trust; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Deschutes Brewery, 901 SW Simpson Ave., Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-385-8606.
Know Des(s)erts — A Snapshot in Time: Oregon's Ghost Towns: Look at photos and hear tales from an urban explorer capturing a few of the many ghost towns in Oregon; 4-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
History Pub — Climate Change and Megafires, an Oregon Story: This presentation will address wildfires in Oregon that have grown in size and regularity in the twenty-first century that are clearly establishing new expectations for the future of the region's climate; 7-8 p.m.; Free registration required; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Wednesday 9/29
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Waterston Desert Writing Prize — Award Ceremony: Virtually join the winner and finalists from the 2021 Waterston Desert Writing Prize for an evening of readings and literary discussion exploring this complex landscape; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Free registration required; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Know Des(s)erts — Dessert at Home With Ahja King: Learn how to make your own fruit pie crumble bars by following along with the virtual program; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org
How to Start Running this Fall: Beginner runners looking to get outside, relieve stress and get some much-needed "me" time can learn more with this talk led by training group coach Michell Poirot; 6-7 p.m.; free; FootZone, online; ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com or 541-317-3568.
Adult Dodgeball: Learn how to play, or hone your skills, open to every skill level, gender, ability and competitiveness level; 6:30-8 p.m.; $5; The Pavilion Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-389-7588.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8:30-9:30 p.m.; $20, free for members; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Live music
Wednesday 9/22
Song and Story with Pete K: The local folk musician will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Summer Sessions — 3 of We: The jazz-rock trio will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Thursday 9/23
The Ballybogs: The Irish trad band will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; facebook.com/porterbrewingco
Live Music at Oregon Spirit Distillers: Musicians will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; visitbend.com
Yanin Saavedra: The Latin and world singer will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/thebrownowl
Lasers Lasers Birmingham: The alt-country musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/thebrownowl
LeftSlide: The rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Minor Birds & Gayle Skidmore: The indie-folk rock musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Euro Dance Party: DJ Burnt Reynolds will spin some Euro-dance hits in the beer garden as part of the hostel's Oktoberfest celebration; 7-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Latin Club Dance Party: DJ Raider Mystic will spin a mix of Latin club hits, classic cuts, reggaeton and more; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $5 at the door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/thecapital
Friday 9/24
Live at the Vineyard — Kristi Kinsey and the Whiskey Bandits: The local country band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, $5 children 12 and under, advance tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Pete Kartsounes: The local acoustic singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Music on the Lawn — Honey Don't: The folk-bluegrass duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
'90s Dance Night: Local DJs Slade and 3levat3 will play a mix of '90s vinyl dance hits of all genres, 21 and over; 6:30-11:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com
Garden Nights — Loose Platoon: The Delta blues-rock band will perform in the beer garden; 7-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Reggae Night Feat. DJ YOGI & DJ EYENEYE: The monthly reggae dance night will be held featuring local reggae band Rubbah Tree; 8 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
The Billie Holiday Project featuring Stella Heath: The band will perform songs by Lady Day evoking the feeling of a 1930s jazz club; 8 p.m.; $22.50 - $33.50 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Kaden Wadsworth: The R&B and hip-hop artist will perform following the release of his EP "Juxtaposition"; 8-11 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 9/25
Yanin Saavedra, Coyote Feather: The Latin and jazz-folk musicians will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Superball: The local classic rock band will perform hits from the '60s and '70s; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Evergrow: The local indie-pop duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Precious Byrd: The local rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $30 plus fees; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Summer Sessions — Lost Ox: The jam-grass band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Garden Nights — Spencer Snyder One Mad Man: The one-man band will perform in the beer garden; 7-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Mike G: The musician will perform at the bar; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Girl Friday: The pop-punk band will perform with special guest Cryogeyser; 9 p.m.; $12 plus fees in advance, $15 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 9/26
Swing 48: The local swing band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/thebrownowl
Dr. Green Dreams: The country-punk-rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Lord Huron: The indie-folk band will perform with special guest Alison Ponthier; 7 p.m.; $38.50 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Monday 9/27
Tune Into Fall — Future Crib, Nordista Freeze, Waltzer: The touring bands will perform at the lodge, free for overnight guests; 6-9 p.m.; $30; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Local's Day and Roots Music Monday: Local roots musicians and bands will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Tuesday 9/28
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The local rock artist will be joined weekly by a variety of local talent; 6-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Richard Taelour: The local guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/thebrownowl
Tune Into Fall — Yasmin Williams, Chris Pureka, Valley Queen: The touring bands will perform at the lodge, free for overnight guests; 6-9 p.m.; $30; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Wednesday 9/29
Song and Story with Pete K: The local folk musician will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Conner Bennett: The jam-grass musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/thebrownowl
Terence Neal: The singer-songwriter and guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/thebrownowl
Summer Sessions — Melomania: The local pop, punk and rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
JuJu Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend or 541-546-0511.
Charlie Parr: The blues-folk artist will perform; 8 p.m.; $14 in advance, $16 at the door, plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
