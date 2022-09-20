GO! Do
Art
Thursday 9/22
Waterston Desert Writing Prize ceremony featuring author Kevin Fedarko: The author of "The Emerald Mile" will discuss his current Grand Canyon project as keynote speaker when the annual desert writing prize is awarded; 5:30-8 p.m.; $5.60-$7; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
"The Yin & Yang of Gerry Lopez": Watch a film about the famous surfer; 7:30 p.m.; $3-$10; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Friday 9/23
"Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day": Screen the movie based on the classic children's book by Judith Viorst; 6 p.m.; free; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Fourth Friday Art Walk: Meet artists and enjoy beautiful art, good company, music, demonstrations, plus sponsoring food venues during and following the artwalk; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-549-9552.
Galveston Street Market: A local vendor’s market with the goal of bringing community together while and mentoring new and seasoned makers alike; 5-9 p.m.; free; Big O Bagels-Westside, 1032 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; instagram.com/galveston_street_market or 541-383-2446.
Saturday 9/24
Artist Studio Tour: Visit 32 artists at 19 studios on this self-guided tour; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters, 222 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-719-8581.
Diva Drag Brunch: Featuring the best of Portland along with all of your local Bend favorites; 11 a.m.; $20; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; campfirehotel.com or 541-382-1515.
Teton Gravity Research — "Magic Hour": Get hyped for winter with a new feature length ski and snowboard film, "Magic Hour," premiering on the big-screen; 3:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 9 p.m.; $3-$18; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Sunday 9/25
Artist Studio Tour: Visit 32 artists at 19 studios on this self-guided tour; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters, 222 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-719-8581.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 9/22
I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change: This crowd-pleasing comedy takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum know as ‘the relationship’; 7:30 p.m.; $36-$39 students and seniors get a discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 9/23
Blues Social Dance: Meet friendly people, enjoy great music and connect with others through dance at a bi-weekly social; 7-10 p.m.; The Range Apartments Clubhouse, 3001 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; facebook.com/bendbluesdancing.
"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change": This crowd-pleasing comedy takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as "the relationship"; 7:30 p.m.; $39, $36 students and seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 9/24
Auditions for "Native Gardens," by Katrina Zacarias: Auditions for three characters — one early 30s Latino, one early 30s Latina and one 60 to mid-70s female; 10:30 a.m.-noon; free; Brooks Room, Bend Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; 760-473-4619.
"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change": This crowd-pleasing comedy takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as "the relationship"; 7:30 p.m.; $39, $36 students and seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Readers Theater: This monthly event explores new, original and classical plays. Drink coffee and get to know others in the local theater community; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 9/25
"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change": This crowd-pleasing comedy takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as "the relationship"; 2 p.m.; $39, $36 students and seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Monday 9/26
Auditions for "Native Gardens," by Katrina Zacarias: Auditions for three characters — one early 30s Latino, one early 30s Latina and one 60 to mid-70s female; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Studio, 1900 NE Division St., Bend; 760-473-4619.
Soul in Motion — Movement and Dance: Movement and Dance as a practice for life — no mats, no poses, all you; 7-8:15 p.m.; $20 discount if buy all 6; Namaspa Bend, 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; namaspa.com or 541-948-7015.
Tuesday 9/27
Out of Thin Air — Improv Show: Help create your own show with your own suggestions for the players to create scenes; 8 p.m.; $10-$15; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Wednesday 9/28
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Each dance night event will have some guidance and intention, the rest is up to you; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20, open to supporting those who would benefit; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 9/22
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend. or 541-760-9412.
Saturday 9/24
Comedy at Craft — Showcase: Enjoy a night of comedy from local comedians; 8 p.m.; $15; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Monday 9/26
Comedy Open Mic: A stand-up comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 9/28
The CO Show: Central Oregon Comedy Scene and Karaokaine productions have teamed up to bring this comedy show to you weekly; 8-10 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St, Bend; facebook.com/7bend.
Books
Thursday 9/22
Author Event — "The Murder Gene: A True Story," by Karen Spears Zacharias: The local journalist/author will discuss her new true crime book; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
The Impact of Banned Books in Central Oregon: Three local librarians speak about their personal experience with challenged and banned books in Central Oregon; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Tuesday 9/27
Author Event — "The Marsh Queen," by Virginia Hartman: The author will discuss her first novel, which follows a Washington, D.C., artist as she faces her past and the secrets held in the waters of Florida’s lush swamps and wetlands; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 9/28
Wild Women Monthly Book Club: This is a chance to gather with women and discuss books that are important to the feminine psyche and authentic development — check website for current read; 6-8 p.m.; $9; The Peoples Apothecary, 9570 Amber Meadow Drive, Bend; thepeoplesapothecary.net.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 9/22
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Friday 9/23
Star Party: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jim Hammond for an exploration of the summer night sky at Rimrock Ranch; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; must register in advance; Rimrock Ranch, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday 9/24
Fall Colors Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a fall colors hike at the Metolius Preserve; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Play Forever Mt. Bachelor Clean Up: Grab your sturdy hiking shoes, outdoor apparel, reusable mug (for coffee), and head up to the mountain to help us collect litter on the slopes before the snow flies; 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; free must register in advance; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 9/25
Play Forever Mt. Bachelor Clean Up: Grab your sturdy hiking shoes, outdoor apparel, reusable mug (for coffee), and head up to the mountain to help us collect litter on the slopes before the snow flies; 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Monday 9/26
Badminton Night: Beginners and experienced players welcome to play the game; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $10, children 14 or younger play for free with parent; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Tuesday 9/27
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Kids & Family
Saturday 9/24
Bend Health Fair: Bringing local practitioners and health-related services together with our ever-growing community; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $5 All proceeds benefit Family Access Network; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; bendhealthfair.com or 541-389-3111.
Sunday 9/25
Heroes on the run 5K and Kids Mini Run: Street Dog Hero annual fundraising event with dogs, 5K and kids mini run; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free to watch, register for 5K $45, kids mini run $10; Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; streetdoghero.org or 541-385-3062.
Lectures & Classes
Friday 9/23
Transformational Breathwork and Sound Healing Unity Event: Join Eostar and Mathias for an active meditation practice that sitting meditation may not achieve; 7-9 p.m.; $15-$30, fee is based on a sliding scale, pick for your budget; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.elvanto.net or 541-280-5040.
Saturday 9/24
Class Preparing Volunteers to Mentor Children of Incarcerated Parents: This class covers how to establish a mentor relationship with a youth, program policies, Q&A from a current volunteer, the impact incarceration has on families and communication skills; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Services Center-Barnes Room, 1300 NW Wall St., Bend; sheriff.deschutes.org/copy or 541-388-6651.
Low-Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic: Get your pet protected at this low-cost clinic; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; FIXbend, 3197 N. Highway 97 Unit A-1, Bend; fixbend.org.
Worrell Wayside 25th Anniversary Celebration: Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Worrell Wayside County Park by speaking out to the importance of keeping the park; 1:30-4 p.m.; free; Worrell Wayside Park, 1236 NW Wall, Bend.
Monday 9/26
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
The Biological Legacy of the Lewis and Clark Expedition: Discover the plants and animals of the Lewis & Clark Expedition and their impact on modern biology; presented by David Dalton, retired Reed College professor; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Brooks Room at Downtown Bend Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/Native-Plant-Society-of-Oregon-High-Desert-Chapter-634078733275591.
Tuesday 9/27
Death Cafe: Free of agenda or ideology, join a friendly group to discuss death; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
SCORE Small Business Counseling: Receive confidential business planning with a SCORE mentor; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dechuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Medicare Education Event: Learn how to pull back the curtain and reveal the mystery of Medicare with Heidi DeCorte and Senior Lifestyle Solutions, your local expert on all things Medicare; 10-11 a.m., 1-2 p.m.; free; Medicare Educational Event — Bend Downtown Library, 600 NW Wall St., Bend; slsseminars.com! or 541-325-8068.
Wednesday 9/28
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmaster, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 206-390-8507.
Building Resiliency with Acupuncture & Chinese Medicine — Part Two: Learn simple concepts to help when illness strikes the home; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 9/22
Tea and Book Pairing at Suttle Tea: Taste a variety of teas that match up with new books; registration required; 1-2 p.m.; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1070.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 9/23
Oregon Whiskey Festival: Taste whiskey from 17 Oregon Distilleries from across Oregon; 5 p.m.; $40-$195; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonwhiskeyfestival.com
Saturday 9/24
Mid State's EV Tailgate Party: There will be an electric vehicle display, free hot dogs, free giveaways and fresh hop releases for sale; 4-7 p.m.; free; Sunriver Brewing Co., 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 4, Sunriver; facebook.com/SunriverBrewingCompany or 541-593-3007.
MTYC Second Annual Yachtoberfest: Get your lederhosen and dirndl ready for Yachtoberfest; 1-6 p.m.; free; Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend; 458-256-5454.
NorthWest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Oregon Whiskey Festival: Taste whiskey from 17 Oregon Distilleries from across Oregon; 2-8 p.m.; $40-$195; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonwhiskeyfestival.com.
The Sisters Fresh Hop Festival: Showcasing fresh hop beers from 20+ Oregon breweries alongside live music, food carts and more; noon-6 p.m.; $25-$30; Three Creeks Brewing Company, 721 S. Desperado Court, Sisters; sistersfreshhopfest.com or 541-549-1963.
Sunday 9/25
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: A trivia event with food and drinks will take place; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite One, Bend; kingtrivia.com or 541-728-0753.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com.
Monday 9/26
Trivia Night: Get your most knowledgeable friends together for a fun evening of trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Tuesday 9/27
Trivia Night: Play trivia every other week; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Wednesday 9/28
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Dustin Does Trivia: Midtown Yacht Club and Dustin Riley Events partner to remix trivia night into an extra playful event; 7-9 p.m.; free; Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend; facebook.com/DustinRileyEvents or 458-256-5454.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.