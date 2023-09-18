Public meetings
Monday 9/18
Deschutes Board of County Commissioners meeting: 1 p.m.
Wednesday 9/20
Deschutes Board of County Commissioners meeting: 8:30 a.m.{/span}
Bend city council meetings: first and third Wednesdays of the month. Work session begins at 5 p.m. Regular meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Arts
Contemporary Realist David Kreitzer Open Gallery and Studio: View the museum quality masterworks of Contemporary Realist painter David Kreitzer; 12-7 p.m.; free; Kreitzer Gallery and Art Studio, 20214 Archie Briggs Road, Bend; dkreitzer.com or 805-234-2048.
Little By Little — Building Community Through Art: Teafly will exhibit a collection of their work from the last 20 years of living and working in Bend; 1-6 p.m.; free; Scalehouse Gallery, 550 NW Franklin Ave, Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org.
Passport to Joy — Ignite Your Mind: Once-a-month adventures where you can unleash your innovation, embrace passion and learn to find joy even in the midst of challenges; 6-8 p.m.; $210; Fuse Creativity Consulting Office, 19855 Fourth St., Suite 104, Tumalo; fusecreativityconsulting.com or 541-382-0800.
Theater & Dance
Monday 9/18
Beginning Square Dance Lessons: Square dancing is done to a variety of music from pop to country to novelty; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $80 Cash or check, includes all 20 classes; Pine Forest Grange, 63214 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; centraloregoncouncil.org or 541-382-7014.
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com
Wednesday 9/20
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com
Movement as Therapy: Psychotherapy combined with movement, exploring emotions, relational patterns, all in an intimate group; 9:30-11:30 a.m.; $400 this price is for the six-week series; White Aspen Creative, 18707 SW Century Drive, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: A movement and dance class that focuses on practicing presence, moving, breathing, playing and connecting; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Dr Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Kids & Family
Wednesday 9/20
Upstream Family Explorers at Shevlin Park: Discover the aquatic wonders of Tumalo Creek; 2-4 p.m.; free; Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Park Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-389-7275.
Sports & Outdoors
F
riday 9/15
Star Party: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jim Hammond for an exploration of the summer night sky at Rimrock Ranch; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Rimrock Ranch, 69177 Butcher Block Blvd., Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Tumalo Park: Join us for an guided tour and insider’s experience of Bend culture; 8-11 a.m.; $65; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Saturday 9/16
History Wander: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Martha Lussenhop for a history wander at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve and the nearby Camp Polk Cemetery; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free registration is required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Kids’ Falling for Nature: Bring the kids and join Mary Yanalcanlin for a fall nature exploration; 1-3 p.m.; free, pre-registration is required.; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Monday 9/18
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Pilot Butte: Join for an guided tour and insider’s experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Dr, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com.
Tuesday 9/19
Yoga in The Park: Outdoor, restorative, donation-based yoga class; 5-6 p.m.; $0-$30 Donation Based; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.org.
Kids & Family
Wednesday 9/20
Upstream Family Explorers at Shevlin Park: Discover the aquatic wonders of Tumalo Creek; 2-4 p.m.; free; Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Park Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-389-7275.
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Lectures & Classes
Monday 9/18
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom, Bend; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Wednesday 9/20
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness, loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Monday 9/18
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 9/19
Women Tasting Flights-The Loire Valley, France: Come taste six wines from the Loire Valley; 5:30-7 p.m.; $66; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Wednesday 9/20
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Bend Young Professionals Social: Enjoy a beautiful fall evening with Bend YP at Waypoint Hotel; 5-7 p.m.; Waypoint Hotel, 1415 NE 3rd St, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.