Wednesday 9/15
People from Our Past: People from Our Past brings a historical reenactor to the Bowman Museum’s community room. September features infamous outlaw Hank Vaughan, played by Bend-based reenactor Matt Cleman; 12:15-1 p.m.; free; A.R. Bowman Memorial Museum, 246 N Main St, Prineville; crookcountyhistorycenter.org or 541-447-3715.
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Dance with the Elements — Outside: Dance outside with others, facilitated support to help you tune in to your body and let go of what you think "dance" should look like; 6-7:15 p.m.; Free registration required; location is given at registration, northwest, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Mystery Book Club: The book club will discuss "Eight Perfect Murders" by Peter Swanson; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Adult Dodgeball: Learn how to play, or hone your skills, there’s a game for everyone; 6:30-8 p.m.; $5; The Pavilion Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-389-7588.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend
Thursday 9/16
Vinyasa Flow Yoga: The weekly yoga class will take place; 8:30 a.m.; $20 plus fees; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; bendticket.com
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70, first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Thrifty Thursday with Revival Vintage and Luck of the Draw: Join the vintage store and Luck of the Draw, for their monthly Thrifty Thursday party. Equipped with local resellers, makers, a live vinyl spinner and free drinks; 3-8 p.m.; free; Revival Vintage, 1824 NE Division St., Bend; instagram.com or 503-702-3552.
Redmond Ladies Night: Local vendors will pop up at the brewery selling a variety of items; 4-7 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/downtownrdmor
MBSEF Thrilla Cyclocross: The annual racing series includes categories for several age and skill levels for 30-minute and 45-minute races. Advanced registration and OBRA membership required; 5:15-7 p.m.; $15-$60 juniors (12-18), $25-$100 adults; Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; mbsef.org or 541-385-3062.
Know Des(s)erts — Georgia O'Keffee Inspired by the High Desert: American artist Georgia O'Keeffe spent decades in the southwest and made Northern New Mexico her home. Learn the details about the land she loved; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.
Slavery and Black Exclusion in the American West: Before the Civil War, Western states and territories became a battleground over the westward expansion of slavery and the status of free and enslaved Black people; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; High Desert Museum, online; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Trivia Night: We are bringing a nostalgic spin to trivia with large, hand-crafted, replicas of Trivial Pursuit wheels; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 125 NW Oregon Ave, Bend or 541-749-8611.
Books in Common NW — King Arthur Remixed: Adventure into the murky mythology of Arthurian legends with a virtual discussion featuring authors EK Johnston, Kiersten White, Preeti Chhibber and Laura Sebastian; 6:30-8 p.m.; Free registration required; Paulina Springs Books, online; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Oh Yess — A Monthly Night OUT: A monthly LGBTQ+ night to gather, meet and support those in the community will be held. 21 and over; 7-10 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
'The Importance of Being Earnest': The Oscar Wilde comedy of mistaken and assumed identities and manners will be performed; 7:30 p.m.$27 adults, $25 students and seniors plus fees; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 9/17
Gratitude Gathering for St. Charles Staff: Come show support and gratitude for the staff at St. Charles, Bend. Meet at the intersection on Neff Road. Bring positive signs, masks, water. Drop in any time. Positive, family-friendly event; 3-6 p.m.; free; Intersection of Neff Road and Medical Center Drive, Bend or 707-834-8165.
Bend Trail Sessions Mountain Bike Clinic: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6:30 p.m.; $89; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Wine by Joe: The Dundee winery will pop up in the beer garden and offer samples; 5-8 p.m.; free; GoodLife Brewing Co., 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/goodlifebrewing or 541-728-0749.
Spirits Tasting with Wild Roots Spirits: The local distillery will have tastings of their spirits including their new Gem & Bolt Mezcal, drink specials available; 5 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com
'The Importance of Being Earnest': The Oscar Wilde comedy of mistaken and assumed identities and manners will be performed; 7:30 p.m.$27 adults, $25 students and seniors plus fees; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 9/18
Bird Walk at Crooked River Wetlands: Join expert local birder Chuck Gates for a walk around the Prineville Crooked River Wetlands Complex to view resident and migrating birds. Everyone is welcome, please wear a face covering; 7:45-10 a.m.; free; Crooked River Wetlands Complex, 4035 NW Rimrock Acres Loop, Prineville or 541-280-4957.
CROP Farmers Market: The weekly market features regional and local produce, meat, honey, handmade items and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, NE Fourth and Court streets, Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org
SOLID Book Sale: Featuring a variety of high-quality used books for sale for $1 to $2. Benefiting the Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; gold modular behind ball field at Ponderosa Elementary School (not inside school), 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; literacyindeschutes.org
Oregon Festival of Cars: The annual car show will return with various cars on display; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave, Bend; oregonfestivalofcars.com
WWOLF — Windy Acres Dairy Farm: Volunteers will lend a hand to the local dairy farm with daily tasks, soup and bread provided for lunch or bring your own; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; registration required; Windy Acres Dairy Farm, 3320 NW Sathancyk Lane, Prineville; centraloregonlocavore.org
Writers Working —Take a Breath, How to Read Poetry: Explore the pleasure and nuance of reading poetry aloud in this workshop; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Painted Hills Photo Workshop: The photography workshop will travel to the Painted Hills to explore various types of landscapes to photograph; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; $350; Box Factory, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; bendphototours.com
Dobbes Wine Tasting: The Dundee estate winery will offer samples alongside the brewery in the Biergarten; noon-2 p.m.; free; GoodLife Brewing Co., 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/goodlifebrewing or 541-728-0749.
Craven Art Show: Local artists and makers will sell a variety of work including macrame, paintings, handmade bags and wallets, jewelry, solar lights and more; noon-4 p.m.; free; Craven Art, 40 SE Craven Road, Bend; facebook.com/cravenartshow
Kids' Falling for Nature: The outing for kids ages 4-10 will explore fall colors and wildlife in the preserve; 1-3 p.m.; registration required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
Monster Truck Nitro Tour: Ten-thousand pound trucks will crush, wheelie and freestyle race around the expo center; 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; $23 adults, $15 children 3-12; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; monstertrucktour.com or 541-548-2711.
Pinups and Pistons: The car show will feature food trucks, vendors, beer and a dance party at the end of the evening; 2-11 p.m.; $25 plus fees in advance, $20 cash at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; bendticket.com or 541-388-8331.
So Long Summer BBQ: Celebrate the end of the season with a barbecue and live music; 3-8 p.m.; The Grove, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waypointbbc
Boulder Brawl: Twelve world-class athletes including Olympians Kyra Condie and Chris Cosser will compete for a $20,000 prize as they try and reach the top of the climbing wall with the least amount of tries possible within 4 minutes; 4-10 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co. — Eastside, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; facebook.com/10barreleastside or 541-241-7733.
Author Event — Michelle Nijhuis: The author will discuss their book "Beloved Beasts," limited to 25 vaccinated attendees; 5-6 p.m.; free; Sunriver Books & Music, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; sunriverbooks.com or 541-593-2525.
'The Importance of Being Earnest': The Oscar Wilde comedy of mistaken and assumed identities and manners will be performed; 7:30 p.m.$27 adults, $25 students and seniors plus fees; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Comedy at Craft — Marc Yaffee: The comedian will perform with special guest Gilbert Brown. Hosted by Katy Ipock; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees in advance, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; bendticket.com
Sunday 9/19
Summer's End Motorcycle Ride: The pub will host a motorcycle ride through the Cascade Lakes and will provide food, beer, and live music upon return. Day-of registration only; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; day-of registration only; Boneyard Pub, 1955 NE Division St., Bend; boneyardbeer.com
Five Chinese Seasons — Tea Ceremony: The ceremony will feature tea brewed in different vessels to explore different flavors of the same tea; 9 a.m.; $36 plus fees; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; bendticket.com
WWOLF — DD Ranch: Volunteers will help out with daily tasks at the ranch as it preps for their annual pumpkin patch; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; registration required; DD Ranch, 3836 NE Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne; centraloregonlocavore.org
Sisters Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh and local produce, honey, meat, bread, handmade items and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters
Plant Parenthood 101: The workshop will cover the basics of caring for indoor plants; noon; $10 plus fees; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; bendticket.com
Craven Art Show: Local artists and makers will sell a variety of work including macrame, paintings, handmade bags and wallets, jewelry, solar lights and more; noon-4 p.m.; free; Craven Art, 40 SE Craven Road, Bend; facebook.com/cravenartshow
'The Importance of Being Earnest': The Oscar Wilde comedy of mistaken and assumed identities and manners will be performed; 2 p.m.; $27 adults, $25 students and seniors plus fees; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Comedy and a Cause Bob Saget: Comedian Bob Saget will perform. COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required; 7:30 p.m.$52.50-$75 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Oktoberfest: The annual festival will return with live music and beer; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Monday 9/20
Central Oregon Retired Educators Meeting: Kendall Sebold IMH-D with MountainStar Family Relief Nursery will speak on the Redmond branch of the organization, to reserve your spot email reedmaryj5@gmail.com or call; 11:30 a.m.; $10 for lunch, please RSVP; Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond or 541-923-7466.
RAB Middles Book Club: The book club will discuss "Amari and the Night Brothers" by B. B. Alston; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 9/21
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Teen Service Club: Join Camp Fire's teen community service club for 7th-9th graders; 5-7 p.m.; $55-$220 self-selected sliding scale; BendTECH, 1001 SW Emkay Drive, Bend; campfireco.org or 541-539-6231.
Know Des(s)erts — The Ecology & Behavior of Mojave Desert Tortoises: Explore the natural history of the desert tortoise of the American Southwest; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online or 541-312-1032.
Author Event — The Bears of Brooks Falls: Former National Park Service ranger Mike Fitz will discuss his book; 6:30 p.m.Free registration required; Paulina Springs Books, online; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Wednesday 9/22
People from Our Past: People from Our Past brings a historical reenactor to the Bowman Museum’s community room. September features infamous outlaw Hank Vaughan, played by Bend-based reenactor Matt Cleman; 12:15-1 p.m.; free; A.R. Bowman Memorial Museum, 246 N Main St, Prineville; crookcountyhistorycenter.org or 541-447-3715.
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
End of Summer Patio Party: Celebrate the end of the season with music from DJ Chris, food trucks, games and drink specials; 6-10 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/wildridebrewing or 541-610-2520.
Street Dog Hero Bingo Night: Play bingo and raise money for the local dog adoption organization; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Author Event — Craig Johnson: The "Longmire" author will discuss his latest book "Daughter of the Morning." Purchase the book from Sunriver Books and Music or email the shop to reserve your ticket. All attendees must be vaccinated; 6-8 p.m.; Three Rivers Elementary School, 56900 Enterprise Drive, Sunriver; sunriverbooks.com or 541-593-3555.
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: The book club will discuss "Gilead" by Marilynne Robinson; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Adult Dodgeball: Our dodgeball community is open to all skills, abilities, genders, and competitiveness. Learn how to play, or hone your skills: there’s a game for everyone; 6:30-8 p.m.; $5; The Pavilion Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-389-7588.
Know Des(s)erts — Bonta Gelato Presentation: Discover the process behind Central Oregon's favorite gelato; 7-7:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend
Live music
Wednesday 9/15
Live Music on the Lawn — Shane Brown: The acoustic artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Song and Story with Pete K: The local folk musician will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Summer Sessions — Loose Platoon: The local Delta blues-rock group will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Creed Bratton: The folk-rock musician will perform; 8 p.m.; $25 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
That 1 Guy: The Las Vegas musician will perform using a variety of homemade instruments. Limited capacity, masks required; 8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Thursday 9/16
The Ballybogs: The Irish trad band will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; facebook.com/porterbrewingco
Live Music at Oregon Spirit Distillers: Musicians will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; visitbend.com
The Mostest: The local jam band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Singer-Songwriter Thursday with Shane Brown: The local acoustic musician will perform in the restaurant's courtyard; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com
Friday 9/17
Lake Street Dive: Neo-soul, pop/rock group Lake Street Dive will perform with special guests Allison Russell. Doors at 5:30 P.M. Full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required; 10 a.m.; $35-$85 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Santoor — A Musical Journey to Iran: Take a quick journey to Iran with a Persian instrument called a "Santoor" (a Persian Hammered dulcimer) and learn from Portland-based Maestro Hossein Salehi; 4-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Live at the Vineyard — The Substitutes: The classic rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, children under 12 free, advance purchase required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The local bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Bill Keale: The local Hawaiian slack guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Music on the Lawn — Doc Ryan Trio: The local folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 6:30 p.m.free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Countryfied: The country band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Summer Nights — Nick Crockett: The musician will play acoustic covers in the beer garden; 7-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Austin Lindstrom: The local country artist will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; facebook.com/where.people.come.to.get.lucky
Fox & Bones: The Portland folk band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 9/18
Halfway to St. Patrick's Day: The pub will celebrate the halfway point to St. Patrick's Day with a day full of specials and live music from the Cascade Highlanders Pipe Band, The Ballybog and the Quick and Easy Boys; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Live at the Vineyard — Doc Ryan Trio: The Americana trio will perform. Advanced tickets required; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, children under 12 free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
NEEDTOBREATHE: The Christian soul/rock band will perform with special guests Switchfoot and The New Respects. Doors at 4:30 P.M. Full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required; 6 p.m.; $40-$70 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Milo Matthews: The local multi-genre artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Thump Lot Party — Chris King & The Gutterballs: The Americana-rock band will perform with special guest Smoker Dad; 6-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees in advance, $20 at the door; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; eventbrite.com
Music on the Lawn — The Jess Ryan Band: The local rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
John Shipe: The acoustic musician will perform; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com
Call Down Thunder: The Grateful Dead tribute band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; crosscutbeer.com
The Woodsmen: The country, bluegrass, jazz and blues band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Summer Sessions — Fractal: The local jamtronica band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Full Moon Fusion Night No. 3: Dance under the full moon with live music, art and more; 7-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
The Edge: The local classic rock band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; facebook.com/where.people.come.to.get.lucky
Derek Michael Marc: The blues-rocker will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Necktie Killer: The punk, ska, reggae and jazz band will perform with special guest No Cash Value; 9 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 9/19
Abluestics Duo: The blues duo will perform; 2-4 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Rhonda Funk: The Nashville recording artist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Red Elvises: The Serbian surf-rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Tyson Vanderbrouke: The indie-folk artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Pink Martini: The instrumental musical group will perform with special guest China Forbes. Doors at 5:30 P.M. Full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required; 7 p.m.; $40-$85 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Monday 9/20
Back to the Grind — BAMM: The local band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Brandi Carlile: The Americana, pop, rock, alt-country and folk singer-songwriter will perform. This performance is rescheduled from Sept. 5, all tickets for that performance are valid for this date; 6:30-10 p.m.; $45-$150 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Tuesday 9/21
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The local rock artist will be joined weekly by a variety of local talent; 6-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Foreigner: The rock band will perform. Doors at 5:30 P.M. Full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required; 7 p.m.; $45-$85 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Wednesday 9/22
Song and Story with Pete K: The local folk musician will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Summer Sessions — 3 of We: The jazz-rock trio will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
