Friday 9/16
25th Annual Country Fair & Art Show in Sisters: Includes a silent auction, music, homemade marionberry cobbler and ice cream, cafe with food, children’s games and activities, animals, country store, book sale and more; 5-8 p.m.; free; The Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, 121 N. Brooks Camp Road, Sisters; sisterscountry.com or 541-549-7087.
Cult Of Tuck Presents Tuck And Roll: The local drag group will put on a show; 9 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Galveston Street Market: A local vendor’s market with the goal of bringing community together and mentoring new and seasoned makers alike; 5-9 p.m.; free; Big O Bagels-Westside, 1032 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; instagram.com/galveston_street_market or 541-383-2446.
Plein Air Watercolor Painting: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Kathleen Riopelle for plein air watercolors at scenic Indian Ford Meadow Preserve; 9 a.m.; free; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sunday 9/18
Pole OUT — Drag Brunch: Your local Central Oregon queens are ready to fulfill your wildest fantasy with pole dancing; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $35; Stars Cabaret Bend, 197 NE Third St., Bend; facebook.com/OUTCentralOregonLGBTQ.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 9/15
"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change": This crowd-pleasing comedy takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as "the relationship"; 7:30 p.m.; $39, $36 students and seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Square Dance Lessons: Learn to square dance without any expectations; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $80 for all 16 lessons, no partner needed; Pine Forest Grange, 63214 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; squaredancefun.org or 541-382-7014.
Friday 9/16
"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change": This crowd-pleasing comedy takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as "the relationship"; 7:30 p.m.; $39, $36 students and seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Welcome to the Dance — Soul Motion: An introduction to Soul Motion letting your body and its presence lead you in movement and dance; 6-8 p.m.; free; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Saturday 9/17
"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change": This crowd-pleasing comedy takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as "the relationship"; 7:30 p.m.; $39, $36 students and seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 9/18
Circle Mirror Transformation: This laugh-out-loud funny and heartfelt theater production follows five strangers through an 'intro to Acting' class where they learn more about themselves than they do about acting; 2-4 p.m.; $20; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; etcbend.org or 541-312-1070.
Dance of Discovery — A Soul Motion Workshop: An introduction to Soul Motion movement and dance practice; 9 a.m.-noon; $35 please let us know if you'd like financial support; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change": This crowd-pleasing comedy takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as "the relationship"; 2 p.m.; $39, $36 students and seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Monday 9/19
Soul in Motion — Movement and Dance: Movement and Dance as a practice for life — no mats, no poses, all you; 7-8:15 p.m.; $20 discount if buy all six; Namaspa Bend, 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; namaspa.com or 541-948-7015.
Wednesday 9/21
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Each dance night event will have some guidance and intention, the rest is up to you; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20 Open to supporting those who would benefit; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 9/15
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; Facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Saturday 9/17
Comedy at Craft — Temple The Bard: The Eugene-based comedian will perform along with some locals; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Improv Workshop — Bend Institute of Comedy: Learn how to approach comedy scene work from the teachings of Del Close and Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $35; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com.
Monday 9/19
Comedy Open Mic: A stand-up comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 9/21
The CO Show: Central Oregon Comedy Scene and Karaokaine productions have teamed up to bring this comedy show to you weekly; 8-10 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St, Bend; Facebook.com/7bend.
Books
Thursday 9/15
Book Event — Voices of Navajo Mothers and Daughters — Portraits of Beauty: The author will discuss her book about the lives of Navajo women; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sunday 9/18
Author Event — Craig Johnson: The author will discuss his book "Hell and Back," the latest in the bestselling, award-winning, Sherriff Walt Longmire Series; 5 p.m.; free; Sunriver Books & Music, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; sunriverbooks.com or 541-593-2525.
Author Event — Cronies, A Burlesque: The famous pioneer of psychedelic culture will discuss his novel "Cronies, A Burlesque: Adventures with Ken Kesey, Neal Cassady, The Grateful Dead, and The Merry Pranksters"; 5-7 p.m.; free must register in advance; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 9/20
Fall Into OBOB Series — "Measuring Up" by Lily LaMotte: Lily LaMotte, author of Oregon Battle of the Books title "Measuring Up," will join via Zoom for a Q&A from readers, parents, teachers; 6 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 9/15
Crux Bike Night: Celebrate those who go-by-bike by networking with fellow bikers and getting $1 off beers and a chance to win some Bend Bikes swag; 4-7 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; facebook.com/cruxfermentationproject or 541-385-3333.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Understanding Water in the West: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Natasha Bellis for a deep dive into understanding water in arid climates; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
Friday 9/16
Restoration Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Peter Cooper for a restoration tour of Willow Springs Preserve; 10 a.m.-noon; must register in advance; Willow Springs Preserve, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Riverside Yoga + Wine: This special yoga event is designed to help you feel good, get centered, and move mindfully with a fun flowing yoga practice and then have time to mingle outside; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $30 pre-register; Old Mill District — free Spirit Yoga Grass, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Saturday 9/17
Campout For Public Lands: A celebration of the land that you love, the winding down of camping season and a chance to give back and have fun in the Newberry National Volcanic Monument; 10 a.m.; $125 Need-based scholarships and gear are available.; Newberry Group Camp, Paulina Lake Road, La Pine; discoveryourforest.org.
Paintball at HDS Paintball and Airsoft Field: Join a game of capture flags and scavenger hunt for important intel, or transport and secure VIPs in a one of a kind, 4,200-foot elevation battleground like no other; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; $30, $20 veterans, active duty, first responders; High Desert Scenario Paintball and Airsoft Field, 57415 Fort Rock Road, Bend; hdspaintball.com or 458-231-1734.
River + Fen Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a tour of the Metolius River Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius River Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 9/18
Airsoft at HDS Paintball and Airsoft Field: HDS Paintball and Airsoft Field's monthly public event; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; $30, $20 veterans, active duty, first responders; High Desert Scenario Paintball and Airsoft Field, 57415 Fort Rock Road, Bend; hdspaintball.com or 458-231-1734.
JubelX Cyclocross Races: Races for beginners, juniors and category racers — and a free Kids' Cross race for 8 and younger; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; free for spectators-entry fees for racers; Deschutes Brewery, 901 SW Simpson Ave., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-385-8606.
Yoga in the Garden: Join Dallas Bain, the owner and founder of Wildflower Yoga, for yoga flows in the garden; 8-9 a.m.; $20; Rainshadow Organics, 71290 Holmes Road, Sisters; rainshadoworganics.com.
Monday 9/19
Badminton Night: Beginners and experienced players welcome to play the game; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $10 Children 14 or younger play for free with parent; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend
Tuesday 9/20
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Kids & Family
Saturday 9/17
Discover Nature Festival: Kids can participate in 30 outdoor activities including a climbing wall, archery, bike games, fly casting practice, nature arts and crafts, STEM activities, a Fire Truck, performances and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Alpenglow Park, 61049 SE 15th St., Bend; childrensforestco.org.
Eastern Cascades Model Railroad Open House: free train rides and operating displays at the 25th annual open house; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free free for everyone; Eastern Cascades Model Railroad Club, 21520 Modoc Lane, Bend; ecmrrc.org or 541-317-1545.
Kids' Falling for Nature: Bring the kids and join the Deschutes Land Trust and Mary Yanalcanlin of East Cascades Audubon Society for a fall nature exploration; 1-3 p.m.; free must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Oregon Festival of Cars Show: A fun show and shine of both classic and exotic cars; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; oregonfestivalofcars.com or 541-389-1813.
Sunday 9/18
Eastern Cascades Model Railroad Open House: Free train rides and operating displays at the 25th annual open house; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Eastern Cascades Model Railroad Club, 21520 Modoc Lane, Bend; ecmrrc.org or 541-317-1545.
Family Fun Day with Healing Reins: The fundraising event will include live music by Lost Ox, the debut of 10 Barrel's new food cart with a family-friendly menu, Bounce house, lawn games, Kona Ice, face painting and much much more; 1 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; facebook.com/10BarrelEastSide or 541-241-7733.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 9/15
Inte-GRIT-y conversations for the Greater Good: Inspirational speakers all working towards the greater good in business, personal projects, outreach, service and community; 5-8:30 p.m.; $10-$6, suggested donation $20; UUFCO, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; inte-grit-y.com or 541-385-3908.
Putting Your Garden to Bed: The Central Oregon Chapter of OSU Master Gardeners presents a free class on end-of-season care for your vegetable garden and landscape; 6-7 p.m.; free; Discovery Park Community Garden, 1315 NW Discovery Drive, Bend; gocomga.com.
Understanding Water in the West: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Natasha Bellis for a deep dive into understanding water in arid climates; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 9/17
Putting Your Garden to Bed: Central Oregon Oregon State University Master Gardeners presents a free class on end-of-season garden care; 10-11 a.m.; free; Hollinshead Community Garden, 1235 NE 12th St., Bend; gocomga.com.
Monday 9/19
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Suicide Prevention QPR Training — Question, Persuade, Refer: Suicide prevention training for community members; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, Brooks Room, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; preventsuicideco.org or 541-617-7050.
Tuesday 9/20
Building Resiliency with Acupuncture & Chinese Medicine — Part One: Learn simple concepts to help with day-to-day life stresses; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Green Tour Kickoff — Visions for a Sustainable Central Oregon: There will be presenters, speakers, musicians, and artists who are working on a project or have a vision for a sustainable and just future in Central Oregon; 5-7 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 Northeast Lafayette Ave., Bend; envirocenter.org.
Wednesday 9/21
ABC’s of ADUs: Attend a lunch and learn in which a panel of local experts will present a comprehensive overview of city guidelines, designing, building and financing ADUs; noon-1:30 p.m.; $10; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; envirocenter.org or 541-385-6908.
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmaster, online; business.bendchamber.org or 206-390-8507.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 9/15
Dusky Goose Wine Dinner: Join for a five-course dinner paired with Dusky Goose and Rambeaux wines including a special vertical of Pinot Noirs dating back to 2011; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $120, includes five-course dinner, wine and gratuity; Flights Wine Bar Bend, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; exploretock.com or 541-728-0753.
Save Skyline Forest IPA Release Party: Join for an evening of live music and drinks with a purpose to celebrate grassroots efforts to Save Skyline Forest; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Work-Collective Open House: The Work-Collective is celebrating the grand opening of their new first level collaborative workspace in NorthWest Crossing; 5-7 p.m.; free; Work-Collective NWX, 2900 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; work-collective.com or 541-678-6394.
Friday 9/16
Compliment Battle: Go watch this competition of wit and the best compliments; 7:30 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Uncorked Wine Event: Two-day wine tasting event in Sunriver; 3-8 p.m.; $20-$25; Benham Hall at SHARC, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; sunriversharc.com or 541-585-5000.
Saturday 9/17
NorthWest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Uncorked Wine Event: Two-day wine tasting event in Sunriver; noon-6 p.m.; $20-$25; Benham Hall at SHARC, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; sunriversharc.com or 541-585-5000.
Sunday 9/18
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: A trivia event with food and drinks will take place; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite One, Bend; Kingtrivia.com or 541-728-0753.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards varies depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Seed to Table Fall Farm Tours: Join in exploring the four-acre farm and experiencing the fall bounty; 10-11 a.m.; free, pre-registration is required; Seed to Table Farm, corner of 998 E. Black Butte Ave., Sisters; seedtotableoregon.org or 541-203-0152.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com.
Monday 9/19
Trivia Night: Get your most knowledgeable friends together for a fun evening of trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Tuesday 9/20
The Royal Coachmen Pop-Up Dinner!: Doug Adams, renowned Portland chef, teamed up with fly fisherman James Park to create a culinary pop-up celebrating delicious food, good people and the great outdoors; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $150 includes five-course dinner and wine/beer; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wednesday 9/21
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
