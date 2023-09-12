GO! Do
Arts
Thursday 9/14
2023 Waterston Desert Writing Prize Award Ceremony: Dr. Thor Hanson, author of "Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid" and "The Triumph of Seeds," will speak, and author Rena Priest (Lummi), the 2023 Waterson Guest Judge, will award this year’s Prize winner; 5:30-8 p.m.; $10 registration is required; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Little By Little — Building Community Through Art: Teafly will exhibit a collection of their work from the last 20 years of living and working in Bend; 1-6 p.m.; free; Scalehouse Gallery, 550 NW Franklin Ave, Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org.
Passport to Joy — Ignite Your Mind: Once-a-month adventures where you can unleash your innovation, embrace passion and learn to find joy even in the midst of challenges; 6-8 p.m.; $210; Fuse Creativity Consulting Office, 19855 Fourth St., Suite 104, Tumalo; fusecreativityconsulting.com or 541-382-0800.
Friday 9/15
Saturday 9/16
Sunday 9/17
Wednesday 9/20
Theater & Dance
Thursday 9/14
Beginning Square Dance Lessons: Square dancing is done to a variety of music, from pop to country to novelty; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $80 Cash or check, includes all 20 classes; Pine Forest Grange, 63214 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; centraloregoncouncil.org or 541-382-7014.
Friday 9/15
"Silent Sky": Ellipse Theatre Community presents the show based on the true story of Henrietta Leavitt and her team of female astronomers who helped transform the science of astronomy; 7:30 p.m.; $20 online, plus fees; La Pine Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine; etcbend.org or 541-536-6237.
"Noises Off": "Noises Off," by Michael Frayn, is a beloved classic of modern theater, known for its fast-paced action and hilarious characters; 7:30 p.m.; $32-$35 online, plus fees; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 9/16
Sunday 9/17
Monday 9/18
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com
Wednesday 9/20
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com
Movement as Therapy: Psychotherapy combined with movement, exploring emotions, relational patterns, all in an intimate group; 9:30-11:30 a.m.; $400 this price is for the six-week series; White Aspen Creative, 18707 SW Century Drive, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: A movement and dance class that focuses on practicing presence, moving, breathing, playing and connecting; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Dr Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Kids & Family
Thursday 9/14
Central Oregon Acoustic Music Gathering: Three-day jamboree at the fairgrounds in Prineville; 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St, Prineville; centraloregonfiddlers.com or 360-852-2413.
Friday 9/15
Discover the Adventure — 2nd Anniversary Celebration Benefiting Thrive C.O.: Realty One Group Discovery fundraiser with food trucks, live music, axe throwing, and more; 4-7 p.m.; free; Realty One Group Discovery, 185 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr, Bend; facebook.com/RealtyONEGroup or 541-203-0522.
Saturday 9/16
Endless Summer Nights: A family-friendly event featuring local food trucks, Cycle Pub races, and outdoor activities for all ages; 3-6:30 p.m.; $25 Kids under 12 are free; Bend Park & Float, 1000 SW Bradbury Way, Bend; heartoforegon.org.
Kids' DIY-U Workshop: Little DIYers will tackle a new project when they create a super fun Football Player Card Holder in this hands-on workshop; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Lowe's Home Improvement, 20501 Cooley Road, Bend; lowes.com.
Oregon Festival of Cars: Festival of cars — The Northwest's premier car-enthusiast weekend; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave, Bend; oregonfestivalofcars.com or 541-389-1813.
Sunday 9/17
The Language of Music with Music Together Central Oregon: Grow your child into a confident music maker; 10-11 a.m.; free; Sisters Firehouse Community Hall, 301 S Elm St, Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org.
Wednesday 9/20
Upstream Family Explorers at Shevlin Park: Discover the aquatic wonders of Tumalo Creek; 2-4 p.m.; free; Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Park Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-389-7275.
Sports & Outdoors
Friday 9/15
Star Party: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jim Hammond for an exploration of the summer night sky at Rimrock Ranch; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Rimrock Ranch, 69177 Butcher Block Blvd., Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Tumalo Park: Join us for an guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-11 a.m.; $65; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Saturday 9/16
History Wander: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Martha Lussenhop for a history wander at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve and the nearby Camp Polk Cemetery; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free registration is required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Kids' Falling for Nature: Bring the kids and join Mary Yanalcanlin for a fall nature exploration; 1-3 p.m.; free, pre-registration is required.; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Monday 9/18
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Pilot Butte: Join for an guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Dr, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com.
Tuesday 9/19
Yoga in The Park: Outdoor, restorative, donation-based yoga class; 5-6 p.m.; $0-$30 Donation Based; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.org.
Wednesday 9/20
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 9/14
Candlelight Vigil: Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance is hosting an annual candlelight vigil; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Bend La Pine Schools Ed Center, 520 NW Wall Street, Bend; preventsuicideco.org or 541-213-5721.
Transformational Breathwork Class: This is a class that is designed to create a more vagal tone, downregulate the nervous system, release stress and trauma from your tissue, and find a new/spacious inner balance; 6-7:30 p.m.; $40; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Friday 9/15
Bend Global Climate Strike: Join to fight for the future and demand climate justice from leaders and policy makers; 4:45 p.m.; free; City Hall, 710 NW Wall St., Bend; actionnetwork.org.
Intellectual freedom with OLLI-UO: Learn about the foundations of Intellectual freedom; 10-11:30 a.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Saturday 9/16
NAMI Family Support Group: A peer-led support group for any adult with a loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 10-11:30 a.m.; free; Online via Zoom, Bend; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Monday 9/18
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom, Bend; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Wednesday 9/20
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness, loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 9/14
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 9/15
Bend Night Market: Offering another place to grab something to eat, drink and shop your way around the best local makers and vendors that Central Oregon has to offer; 5-9 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; instagram.com/bend.nightmarket.
Saturday 9/16
2023 Red Carpet Gala: Come and join us for a fun and fancy night out benefiting The Giving Plate's hunger-relief programs.; 5:30-10 p.m.; Riverhouse Convention Center, 2850 Northwest Rippling River Court, Bend; events.bakerauctionbenefits.com.
CROP Farmers Market: Produce and products from local growers and vendors along with food trucks and live music; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org or 610-301-3244.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Sunday 9/17
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; 12-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards varies depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 9/18
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 9/19
Women Tasting Flights-The Loire Valley, France: Come taste six wines from the Loire Valley; 5:30-7 p.m.; $66; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Wednesday 9/20
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Bend Young Professionals Social: Enjoy a beautiful fall evening with Bend YP at Waypoint Hotel; 5-7 p.m.; Waypoint Hotel, 1415 NE 3rd St, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
