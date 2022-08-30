GO! Do
Friday 9/2
First Friday Art Walk: An opportunity to chat with artists and makers, to learn about their creative process and to expand your creative community; 3-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
First Friday Art Walk: Stroll historic downtown Bend to enjoy art, live music, local food & drink; 5-9 p.m.; free; Downtown, Bend; downtownbend.org.
Galveston Street Market: A local vendor’s market with the goal of bringing community together while and mentoring new and seasoned makers alike; 5-9 p.m.; free; Big O Bagels-Westside, 1032 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; instagram.com/galveston_street_market or 541-383-2446.
Local Tribal Art Shop Grand Reopening: Tananawit is launching a grand reopening of its art shop, including a sale of paintings, photography, jewelry, and beadwork; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Tananawit, 3240 Walsey Lane Suite 5, Warm Springs; warmspringsartists.org.
Saturday 9/3
Sunday 9/4
Wednesday 9/7
Paint with an Artist Series — Mark Jamnik: Inviting your inner artist to pick up a paintbrush and reconnect to the creativity you had as a child; 6-7:30 p.m.; $45; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; markjamnik.com or 541-410-5866.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 9/1
Latin Night: DJ Cruz and DJ Mistico will be mixing Latin dance music all night long; 9 p.m.; $5; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-678-5740.
Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella": This summer intensive program is directed and music directed by Trey Hinkle, choreographed by student choreographer Abby Busch and produced by David DaCosta; 7-8:30 p.m.; $25; Open Space Event Studio, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Friday 9/2
Circle Mirror Transformation: This laugh-out-loud funny and heartfelt theater production follows five strangers through an 'Intro to Acting' class where they learn more about themselves than they do about acting; 7-9 p.m.; $20; Scalehouse Gallery, 550 Northwest Franklin Ave. Suite 138, Bend; etcbend.org.
Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella": This summer intensive program is directed and music directed by Trey Hinkle, choreographed by student choreographer Abby Busch and produced by David DaCosta; 2-3:30 p.m.; $25; Open Space Event Studio, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Saturday 9/3
"Circle Mirror Transformation": This laugh-out-loud funny and heartfelt theater production follows five strangers through an "Intro to Acting" class where they learn more about themselves than they do about acting; 7-9 p.m.; $20; Scalehouse Gallery, 550 Northwest Franklin Ave. Suite 138, Bend; etcbend.org.
Wednesday 9/7
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30pm and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Let your body take the lead in dance, guided to support you tune in and move with what moves in you; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20 let facilitator know if funding is an issue; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Avenue, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 9/1
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; Facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Saturday 9/3
Comedy at Craft — The Teacher Show: Go enjoy a great lineup of comedians, who also happen to be educators; 8-10 p.m.; $15-$20; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Monday 9/5
Comedy Open Mic: A Stand Up Comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 9/7
The CO Show: Central Oregon Comedy Scene and Karaokaine productions have teamed up to bring this comedy show to you weekly; 8-10 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; Facebook.com/7bend.
Books
Thursday 9/1
Author Event — "Nowhere for Very Long," by Brianna Madia: The author, and her four dogs, will host a Q&A and book signing for her debut book; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 9/6
Author Event — "Beneath the Bending Skies," by Jane Kirkpatrick: Join for a launch party with Jane Kirkpatrick for her new book; 7-8 p.m.; free RSVP on Eventbrite required; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 9/7
Current Fiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "Sea of Tranquility," by Emily St. John Mandel; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 9/1
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Friday 9/2
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Daniele McKay for a geology hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday 9/3
Bend Beer Run: Participants run along a 5K race loop enjoying the fine beer from local breweries along the way and finish with a tasting package at the 2022 Little Woody celebrating all things barrel-aged; Noon; $35 plus fees; Starts at The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thelittlewoody.com or 541-323-0964.
Metolius River Preserve Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Mark Reed for a tour of the Metolius River Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; must register in advance; Metolius River Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 9/4
Restoration Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Mark Reed for a restoration tour of Willow Springs Preserve; 10 a.m.-noon; free must register in advance; Willow Springs Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Tuesday 9/6
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Kids & Family
Thursday 9/1
Outdoor Movie Night: Join in the beer garden to watch "Dodgeball" under the stars; 8-10 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Friday 9/2
Farewell Summer Event at Alpenglow Park: All are welcome to join at Alpenglow Park to say farewell to summer with games, activities and music by Honey Don’t. The movie "Luca" will also be show on a big outdoor screen; 6-9:30 p.m.; free; Alpenglow Park, 61049 Southeast 15th St., Bend; bendparksandrec.org.
Monday 9/5
Last Chance for Summer Programs: Last chance for Raptors of the Desert Sky, Desert Dwellers and other summer programs; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $5-$20; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 9/1
Community Conversations — Let's Talk About Water: Join to learn more about and discuss water supply and drought issues in Central Oregon; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Know Flavor — Kimchi Workshop: Learn to make two types of the traditional Korean dish; 3-4:30 p.m.; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1070.
Monday 9/5
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 9/6
County Commission Forum: Join to hear from the candidates running for Deschutes County Commissioner; 5-7:30 p.m.; $25 members, $40 Non-members, $5 more at the door; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; bendchamber.org.
Wednesday 9/7
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmaster, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 9/1
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 9/2
The 2022 Little Woody — Barrel-Aged Beer, Cider & Whiskey Festival: Celebrate the craftsmanship of beer along with lawn games, live music, food trucks and the best barrel-aged beverages in the Northwest; 5 p.m.; $5-$40; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; thelittlewoody.com or 541-389-1813.
Saturday 9/3
The 2022 Little Woody — Barrel-Aged Beer, Cider & Whiskey Festival: Celebrate the craftsmanship of beer along with lawn games, live music, food trucks and the best barrel-aged beverages in the Northwest; Noon; $5-$40; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; thelittlewoody.com or 541-389-1813.
AVID Cider Co. Release Party: There will be prizes for the best golden attire and a glimmering dance experience with DJ somuchhouse; 7 p.m.; free; Avid Cider, 500 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/AVIDCider.
CROP Farmers Market: Produce and products from local growers and vendors along with food trucks and live music; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org or 610-301-3244.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Sunday 9/4
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: A trivia event with food and drinks will take place; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way St 1, Bend or 541-728-0753.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com.
Monday 9/5
Trivia Night: Get your most knowledgeable friends together for a fun evening of trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Wednesday 9/7
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Dustin Does Trivia: Midtown Yacht Club has partnered with Dustin Riley Events to remix a trivia night into an extra playful event that no one thought possible; 7-9 p.m.; free; Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend; fb.me or 458-256-5454.
