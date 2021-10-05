Wednesday 10/6
Schilling's Pumpkin Patch — The Patch With a View: The nursery will feature a pumpkin patch with the view of the Cascades, a farm stand, hay maze, animals, mums and asters and more; 10 a.m; free; Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com or 5641-323-1060.
Go Clean Energy free & Virtual Conference: The conference will discuss pathways to cost savings and innovation for individuals, businesses and the government with 30 experts offering guidance; 12-5 p.m; free, must register for each panel; 350 Deschutes, online; gocleanenergy.org or 206-498-5887.
People From Our Past — Ada MIllican: Historical reenactor Tina Allas will bring Prineville pioneer Ada Millican to life; 12:15-1 p.m; free; A.R. Bowman Memorial Museum, 246 N. Main St, Prineville; crookcountyhistorycenter.org or 541-447-3715.
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Teen Service Club: Join Camp Fire's teen community service club for 7th-9th graders; 3-5 p.m; $55-$220 Self-selected sliding scale; BendTECH, 1001 SW Emkay Dr, Bend; campfireco.org or 541-539-6231.
Living Well with Chronic Pain: This 6-week, online class helps people living with chronic pain gain the confidence and motivation to better manage symptoms and the day-to-day challenges of living with chronic pain; 3:30-5:30 p.m; $10 financial assistance may be available; Your Health Central Oregon, online; yourhealthcentraloregon.org or 541-322-7446.
FIRST LEGO League Robotics Team: Join Camp Fire's 5th-6th grade LEGO Robotics team, learn how to build and code with LEGO Robots and be part of this season's first LEGO League Tournaments; 4-6 p.m; $125 financial assistance available; Samara Learning Center, 230 NE 9th St, Bend; campfireco.org or 541-539-6231.
Current Fiction Book Club: The club will discuss "The Night Watchman" by Louise Erdrich; 5:30 p.m.free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Alzheimer's Association LGBTQ+ Caregiver Support Group: Support groups create a safe, confidential and supportive environment and help develop informal mutual support and social relationships; 6-7:30 p.m; free; Virtual, Alzheimer's Association; communityresourcefinder.org
Writers Writing — Something Borrowed, The Hermit Crab Technique: This workshop will feature some examples of Hermit Crab writing, provide some prompts to promote it and will offer ideas for incorporating it into fiction, nonfiction and poetry writing projects; 6:30-8 p.m; registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Author Event — Abe Streep: The author of "Brothers on Three" will be in conversation with author of "Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman's Search for Justice in Indian Country" Sierra Cran Murdoch; 7 p.m; limited seating available, event will also be live streamed; Roundabout Books, 900 Northwest Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Putting Your Garden to Bed for Winter: Learn about end-of-season preparations in the landscape and vegetable garden, including clean-up, tips on preventing winter damage and fall prep for next spring; 7-8 p.m; free registration required; OSU Extension Service, online; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 7-8 p.m; $20 free for members; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave, Suite 103, Bend
Thursday 10/7
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Schilling's Pumpkin Patch — The Patch With a View: The nursery will feature a pumpkin patch with the view of the Cascades, a farm stand, hay maze, animals, mums and asters and more everyday of October; 10 a.m; free; Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com or 5641-323-1060.
Go Clean Energy Conference: The conference will discuss pathways to cost savings and innovation for individuals, businesses and the government with 30 experts offering guidance; noon-5 p.m; free, must register for each panel; 350 Deschutes, online; gocleanenergy.org or 206-498-5887.
Workforce Housing Challenges — Public Opinion and the Path Forward: Join the Bend Chamber as we discuss the results of our recent survey of Bend citizens on workforce housing in Bend; noon-1 p.m; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, online; bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia: Join this webinar to learn about the impact of Alzheimer's, the difference between Alzheimer's and dementia, stages and risk factors and current research and treatments available for some symptoms; noon-1 p.m; free; Alzheimer's Association, online; communityresourcefinder.org
Teachers’ Night Out: Central Oregon teachers and school administrators are invited to network with community organizations to support and enhance their upcoming school year; 6-8 p.m; free; High Desert Museum, online; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Know Mystery —Get Cozy with Mysteries: What is a cozy mystery and why is the genre so popular? Join community librarian Jenny Pedersen to find out.; 6-7 p.m; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Trivia Night: A nostaligic spin to trivia with large, hand crafted, replicas of Trivial Pursuit wheels; 6:30-8:30 p.m; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 125 NW Oregon Ave, Bend or 541-749-8611.
Trivia on the Moon: Join us for a game of trivia with groups of up to 8; 7 p.m; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend or 541-388-8331.
Matt Braunger: The Los Angeles comedian will perform; 8 p.m; $27.50 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
BendFilm Festival: The annual independent film festival features narrative features, documentaries, shorts and more; various locations and online; Bend; bendfilm.org
Friday 10/8
Patchwork Antiques Fall Faire: Join us for a weekend full of Rustic finds, Antiques, vintage, barnwood, repurposed furniture, baked good and more; 9 a.m-6 p.m; free; Patchwork Antiques & Crafts, 797 C Ave, Terrebonne or 541-419-8637.
Fermenting for Flavor and Gut Health: Come learn to ferment vegetables for flavor and gut health; 4-5:30 p.m; $7 members, $10 non-members; Central Oregon Locavore, 1841 NE 3rd Street, Bend; centralorgeonlocavore.com or 541-633-7388.
Galveston Street Market: Galveston Street Market-Local makers market at the Big O bagels parking lot on Galveston Ave.; 5-9 p.m; free; Big-O-Bagels Parking Lot Westside Location, 1032 NW Galveston Ave, Bend or 541-241-2811.
'Theory of Relativity': A teen musical about the interconnectedness of us all, from the hilarious to the heartbreaking; 7-9:30 p.m; $27 adults, $25 seniors and students; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
BendFilm Festival: The annual independent film festival features narrative features, documentaries, shorts and more; various locations and online; bendfilm.org
Saturday 10/9
RISE Troops Challenge: Challenge yourself or team up for a 3 or 7 mile obstacle course testing strength and skills; 8:30 a.m-1:30 p.m; $65-$80; Wanoga Sno-park, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; raceroster.com
Patchwork Antiques Fall Faire: A weekend full of rustic finds, antiques, vintage, barnwood, repurposed furniture, baked good and more; 9 a.m-6 p.m; free; Patchwork Antiques & Crafts, 797 C Ave., Terrebonne or 541-419-8637.
Bend GeoTour: GeoTours consist of a series of geocaches that are designed to bring geocachers to a specific location and provides a “tour” of the area through geocaching; 10 a.m-3 p.m; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; bendbulletin.us
Sunriver FungiFest & Mushroom Show: Celebrate the fantastic world of fungi with Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory and the Central Oregon Mushroom Club; 10 a.m-3 p.m; $12; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; fungifest.snco.org or 541-797-9959.
Know Mystery — The Genius of Aztec Hieroglyphs: Explore recent discoveries and remaining mysteries of Aztec hieroglyphs with Dr. Stephanie Wood; 11 a.m-noon; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Make Your Own Cider — Sweet, Hard or Vinegar: During this class, we will press apples to make cider for participants to ferment at home. Bring a few glass jars to take your cider home; 1-4 p.m; $25 members, $35 non-members; Central Oregon Locavore, 1841 NE 3rd Street, Bend; centraloregonlocavore.org or 541-280-9873.
Know Mystery — So You Want to Be a Forensic Scientist: A real life forensic scientist dispels myths and misconceptions about the real work vs. television portrayals; 3-4 p.m; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
'Theory of Relativity': A teen musical about the interconnectedness of us all, from the hilarious to the heartbreaking; 7-9:30 p.m; $27 adults, $25 seniors and students; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 7-8 p.m; $20 free for members; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Oktoberfest Closing/Pajama Dance Party: Featuring music from DJ Burnt Reynolds, a Pajama themed night and lots of beverages to drink; 7-10 p.m; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
BendFilm Festival: The annual independent film festival features narrative features, documentaries, shorts and more; various locations and online; bendfilm.org
Sunday 10/10
Beat Beethoven's 5th: The 5K and 1-mile race will be in-person and feature food and drinks, costume contest, raffle, prizes and free kids' obstacle course; 9-11:30 a.m; $20-$30 free kids' obstacle course; COCC Track, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; beatbeethoven5k.com or 541-317-3941.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sole Support for Parkinson's: A 1K and 5K walk that aims to raise awareness and support for those living with Parkinson's. Masks encouraged; noon-4 p.m; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; solesupport.org
Know Mystery — Taking the Mystery Out of Going Vegan: Explore fun and affordable ways to prepare simple plant-based meals — minus the mystery; 2-3 p.m; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
'Theory of Relativity': A teen musical about the interconnectedness of us all, from the hilarious to the heartbreaking; 2-4:30 p.m; $27 adults, $25 seniors and students; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Community Conversations — Call Out, Call In, Call On: How do we talk to people we disagree with? We will discuss Loretta Ross' criticism of call-out culture; 5:30-7:30 p.m; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Community Potato Harvest at Casad Family Farms: Volunteer at Casad Family Farms harvesting potatoes for local food banks; 9 a.m.-1 p.m; free; Central Oregon Locavore, 2595 NW Elm Lane, Madras; signupgenius.com or 541-633-7388.
BendFilm Festival: The annual independent film festival features narrative features, documentaries, shorts and more; various locations and online; bendfilm.org
Monday 10/11
Indigenous People's Day: COCC celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day with discussions and events; 9 a.m-6:30 p.m; free; Bend Campus-Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body — Tips from the Latest Research: Join us to learn about the latest research providing insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age; noon-1 p.m; free; Alzheimer's Association, online; communityresourcefinder.org
Fresh vs. Frozen? with Ann Colonna: Participate in a blind taste test of fresh versus frozen Oregon black cod prepared by Cascade Culinary Institute students; 5:30-7:30 p.m; $45 ticket include presentation and taste test with wine pairing; COCC Cascade Culinary Institute, 2555 NW Campus Village Way, Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-383-7257.
Not Your Average Book Club: Discussing "The Scorpio Races" by Maggie Steifvater; 6-7 p.m; free; Roundabout Books; online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
BendFilm Festival: The annual independent film festival features narrative features, documentaries, shorts and more; various locations and online; bendfilm.org
Tuesday 10/12
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave., Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Piercing and Sawing Workshop: In this 2-hour workshop, students learn how to transfer a simple pattern to a piece of metal, drill or punch holes in the metal, saw out the design and finish to create a pendant; 12:30-3:30 p.m; $119 per adult; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite 150, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.
Alzheimer's Association Central Oregon Caregiver Support Group: Join our support groups to learn how to create a safe, confidential and supportive environment and develop informal mutual support and social relationships; 2-3:30 p.m; free; Virtual, Alzheimer's Association; communityresourcefinder.org
Overcoming Reforestation Challenges: Join this class to learn more about successful practices and the increasing sources of assistance for family forest owners; 3-4:30 p.m; free; OSU Extension Service, 3893 SW Airport Way, Redmond; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Piercing and Sawing Workshop: In this two-hour workshop, students learn how to transfer a simple pattern to a piece of metal, drill or punch holes in the metal, saw out the design and finish to create a pendant; 5-8 p.m; $119 per adult; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite 150, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.
Living Without Power and Modern Conveniences: Join our interactive 30-minute webinars this year to help you become aware and prepared for natural disaster; 6-6:30 p.m; free; OSU-Extension Service, online; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088, option 4.
Author Event — Jonathan Franzen: Roundabout Books is co-hosting Jonathan Franzen in conversation with Maria Semple about his new book, "Crossroads"; 6-7 p.m; free, must own copy of book; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Adult Co-Ed Dodgeball: Learn how to play or hone your skills with the social dodgeball league. Open to all skill levels, abilities, genders and competitiveness levels; 7:30-9:30 p.m; $7 register for the full season in advance and save more than 25%; Central Oregon Community College — Mazama Gym, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-383-7700.
BendFilm Festival: The annual independent film festival features narrative features, documentaries, shorts and more; various locations and online; bendfilm.org
Wednesday 10/13
People From Our Past — Ada Millican: Historical reenactor Tina Allas will bring Prineville pioneer Ada Millican to life; 12:15-1 p.m; free; A.R. Bowman Memorial Museum, 246 N. Main St, Prineville; crookcountyhistorycenter.org or 541-447-3715.
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior: Learn about some of the common triggers for behaviors associated with dementia, how to assess the person’s needs and how to intervene effectively; 4-5 p.m; free; Alzheimer's Association, online; communityresourcefinder.org
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 7-8 p.m; $20 free for members; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave, Suite 103, Bend
BendFilm Festival: The annual independent film festival features narrative features, documentaries, shorts and more; various locations; bendfilm.org
Live Music
Wednesday 10/6
Song and Story with Pete K: The local folk musician will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; facebook.com or 541-388-8331.
Pete Kartsounes: The local folk-roots musician will perform; 6-9 p.m; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St, Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Yanin Saavedra: The Latin and world singer will perform; 6-8 p.m; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com
Open Mic: Join us for our weekly open mic; 7-9 p.m; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend or 541-383-0889.
Thursday 10/7
Open Mic Night at The Cellar: Open Mic Night – every first Tuesday of the month; 6-8 p.m; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave. Ste. B, Bend; visitbend.com
Live at the Vineyard — Jonathan Foster: The Americana-folk musician will perform; 6-9 p.m; $10 adults, children under 12 free, advance purchase required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-350-5384.
One Mad Man: One Mad Man will perform; 6-8 p.m; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com
Trivia on the Moon: Join us for a game of trivia with groups of up to 8; 7 p.m; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend or 541-388-8331.
Friday 10/8
Redmond's Music & Arts Festival: The four-day festival will feature several local bands, yoga sessions, hand drumming workshops, food trucks, art, drinks and more; 2-11 p.m; $20 per day, $50 for full weekend pass; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave, Redmond; bendticket.com
Galveston Street Market: Galveston Street Market-Local makers market at the Big O bagels parking lot on Galveston Ave; 5-9 p.m; free; Big-O-Bagels Parking Lot Westside Location, 1032 NW Galveston Ave, Bend or 541-241-2811.
Live at the Vineyard — Reno & Cindy: The local duo will perform; 6-9 p.m; $10 adults, children under 12 free, advance purchase required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-350-5384.
Bennett, Leadbetter, Moore trio: Conner Bennett, Eric Leadbetter, and Aaron Moore will perform; 6 p.m; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend or 541-388-8331.
Maxwell Friedman Group: Parallel 44 Presents will bring you Neo-Jazz/Funk artist Maxwell Friedman Group for two sets; 6:30-10 p.m; free; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St, Bend or 541-323-3955.
Garden Nights w/ Beverly Anderson: Beverly Anderson will perform; 7-9 p.m; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend
Petty Thievery: The Tom Petty tribute band will perform; 8 p.m; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 10/9
Redmond's Music & Arts Festival: The four-day festival will feature several local bands, yoga sessions, hand drumming workshops, food trucks, art, drinks and more; 2-11 p.m; $20 per day, $50 for full weekend pass; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave, Redmond; bendticket.com
The Bandulus (Portland Rocksteady): The Bandulus will perform; 4 p.m; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend or 541-388-8331.
Live at the Vineyard — John Hoover & the Mighty Quinns: The local band will play originals and John Denver covers; 6-9 p.m; $15 adults, $5 children 12 and under, tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-350-5384.
Placebo Bison with Mike Fish, DJ Sorski and DJ Nightrider: Midtown Ballroom presents Placebo Bison with Mike Fish, DJ Sorski and DJ Nightrider; 7 p.m; $15; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-408-4329.
Oktoberfest Closing / Pajama Dance Party: We will have live music from DJ Burnt Reynolds, a Pajama themed night, and lots of beverages to drink; 7-10 p.m; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend
Sunday 10/10
Redmond's Music & Arts Festival: The four-day festival will feature several local bands, yoga sessions, hand drumming workshops, food trucks, art, drinks and more; 2-11 p.m; $20 per day, $50 for full weekend pass; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave, Redmond; bendticket.com
Jay Alm: Jay Almc will perform; 6-8 p.m; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com
Monday 10/11
Redmond's Music & Arts Festival: The four-day festival will feature several local bands, yoga sessions, hand drumming workshops, food trucks, art, drinks and more; 2-11 p.m; $20 per day, $50 for full weekend pass; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave, Redmond; bendticket.com
Local's Day and Roots Music Monday: Local roots musicians and bands will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Tuesday 10/12
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The local rock artist will be joined weekly by a variety of local talent; 6-9 p.m; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Tech N9ne’s Strange New World Tour 2021: Tech N9ne ft. Rittz, Krizz Kaliko, King Iso, Maez301 & Chandler P, and Jehry Robinson will perform; 8 p.m; $30; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend or 541-408-4329.
Wednesday 10/13
Song and Story with Pete K: The local folk musician will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Sweet N' Juicy: This Portland, OR-based band will perform; 6-9 p.m; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St, Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Superball: The local classic rock band will perform hits from the '60s and '70s; 7-9 p.m; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend or 541-546-0511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.