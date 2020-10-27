Tuesday 10/27
Tuesday Tossaround: Come throw some cornhole at the cidery. Blind draw doubles; 5:30-10 p.m.; $10; AVID Cider Co., 550 SW. Industrial Way, online; go.evvnt.com/689368-0 or 541-678-2332
Know Sci-Fi & Fantasy — Fantastic Libraries Tour: Learn about amazing and fantastic libraries from around (and outside) our world.; 6-7 p.m.; Free; Deschutes County; go.evvnt.com/697653-0 or 541-312-1029.
Think Wild Monthly Online Trivia Nights: Test your knowledge of nocturnal critters with this themed trivia night; 7-9 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/689811-0 or 541-933-5437.
Wednesday 10/28
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: The club will discuss "Piece of the World" by Christina Baker Kline; 6-7 p.m.; Bend; go.evvnt.com/698165-0 or 541-306-6564.
Virtual Event: Smithsonian Guest Lecture — Unraveling the Mysteries of Migration: John James Audubon was one of the first people to tag birds with the intent of tracking their annual cycles. How has this study evolved?; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/689117-0 or 541-382-4754.
Vaccines: History, Science & Ethics: Vaccination against illness has been the subject of both scientific pursuit and ethical debate. Join us as Jacob Appel talks about the history, science and ethics around vaccines; 6-7:30 p.m.; registration required; online; https://go.evvnt.com/687222-0 or 541-383-7257.
Thursday 10/29
Peninsula Hike: Past, Present, and Future: This easy hike includes great views of the Lower Crooked River gorge, Middle Deschutes River gorge, historic homestead remnants, wildlife guzzler, wildflowers and a discussion about the past, present and future of this very special and unique landscape; 8-11:30 a.m.; registration required; Peninsula Road North of Crooked River Ranch Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
Hare Dyer: A short, comedic radio play performed by children and teens will be available for viewing online; 9 a.m.- Oct. 31, 5 p.m.; $5 to $10; online; go.evvnt.com/700937-0 or 541-419-5558.
Cascades Academy High School Virtual Open House: Join us for our Cascades Academy High School Virtual Open House; 5-5:45 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/695658-0 or 541-382-0699.
Shilo Showdown: Come throw some cornhole indoors at the banquet hall; 5:30-10 p.m.; $10; Shilo Inns Bend, 3105 O. B. Riley Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/689376-0 or 541-678-2332.
Bingo Night with Street Dog Hero: The dog rescue organization will host a Bingo game; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/700913-0
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile run around the Old Mill District. Limited to 25 participants, runners must maintain social distance; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/699484-0
Zoom Author Event — Frances Pring-Mill: The author will discuss their book “In Harmony with Tao”; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/682773-0 or 541-306-6564.
Ski Film Night: The new ski film "Follow the Forecast" will be screened outside and will feature a raffle benefiting the Central Oregon Avalanche Center; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/700483-0 or 541-385-3333.
'Evanescent': A neo-noir psychological thriller centered around a 13-year-old boy trying to make sense of witnessing his father's death through exploring repressed memories that lead to more questions of his family; 7:30-10 p.m.; $23 to $27; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/695544-0 or 541-389-0803.
Friday 10/30
'Evanescent': A neo-noir psychological thriller centered around a 13-year-old boy trying to make sense of witnessing his father's death through exploring repressed memories that lead to more questions of his family; 7:30-10 p.m.; $23 to $27; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/695545-0 or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 10/31
What is it like living in Central Oregon as a person of color?: Hear first-hand personal experience from diverse individuals; 10 a.m.-noon; online; go.evvnt.com/700246-0 or 541-389-1035.
Roundabout Books 4th Birthday Party: Roundabout Books is celebrating its 4th Birthday! 10% OFF your entire purchase all day long. Hot apple cider in to-go cups all day long. Plus, pre-packaged treats for the kiddos!; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/693167-0 or 541-306-6564.
Made in La Pine Grand Opening: The new shop featuring locally made arts and crafts will open. Some artisans will be demonstrating their crafts and the opening will feature music and refreshments; noon-4 p.m.; Made in La Pine, 51429 Huntington Road, La Pine; go.evvnt.com/700994-0 or 541-536-9771.
'Evanescent': A neo-noir psychological thriller centered around a 13-year-old boy trying to make sense of witnessing his father's death through exploring repressed memories that lead to more questions of his family; 7:30-10 p.m.; $23 to $27; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/695546-0 or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 11/1
'Evanescent': A neo-noir psychological thriller centered around a 13-year-old boy trying to make sense of witnessing his father's death through exploring repressed memories that lead to more questions of his family; 2-4:30 p.m.; $23 to $27; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/695550-0 or 541-389-0803.
Dia de los Muertos — Celebrating Our Dearly Departed: In this talk discover the true meaning behind the traditions of this vibrant and colorful celebration honoring our beloved who are no longer with us; 4-5 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/700446-0 or 541-312-1032.
Monday 11/2
A Novel Idea Retrospective: Hear about the origins and processes of A Novel Idea, Deschutes Public Library's community-wide reading project; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/700452-0 or 541-312-1032.
Virtual Natural History Pub — Biodiversity in Times of Change: Join the High Desert Museum and Dr. Robert Fernau to discuss biodiversity; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/693992-0 or 541-382-4754.
Wednesday 11/4
Current Fiction Book Club: Please join us for Current Fiction Book Club. We will discuss “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/696426-0 or 541-306-6564.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.