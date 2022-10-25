GO! Do
Thursday 10/27
Bend High fall Choir Concert: The Concert Choir, Bend High Chorale and The Dynamics vocal jazz will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Bend High School, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; 541-383-6290.
Tapestry of the Arts: An ensemble of local artists representing the theater, fine art, photography, dance, the written word, comedy and music; 7:30 p.m.; $22.50, students and seniors get a discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 10/28
Fourth Friday Art Walk: Meet artists and enjoy beautiful art, good company, music, demonstrations, plus sponsoring food venues for during and following the artwalk; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters, 252 W Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-549-9552.
Gently-Used Puzzle Swap: Swap a puzzle for a new puzzle; 3-6 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Saturday 10/29
Sunday 10/30
Tuesday 11/1
Open Hub Singing Club: Group singing for all; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Theater & Dance
Friday 10/28
TMP Presents "Macbeth": TMP’s Shakespeare program returns with arguably Shakespeare’s best and most terrifying tragedy, Macbeth — a tale of malice, matrimony and murder; 2-4 p.m. or 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $30; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Saturday 10/29
Sunday 10/30
"Hedwig and the Angry Inch": The landmark musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask will be performed; 7:30-9 p.m.; $32 general admissions, $52 for VIP; The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; thegreenhousecabaret.com or 541-330-4086.
Monday 10/31
Wednesday 11/2
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Each dance night event will have some guidance and intention, the rest is up to you; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20 open to supporting those who would benefit; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 10/27
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Friday 10/28
Comedy — Goodbye IP: Ipockolyptic Productions last comedy show before closing will feature Steve Harber, Dillon Kolar, Billy Brant, Carrie Reid, Eric Oren, Grace Sophia, Elizabeth Ueland, Grace Sophia, Liam Gibler, Zac and Lauren Marshall; 7:30 p.m.; $5 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; bendticket.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 10/29
Comedy at Craft — Gilbert Brown: Gilbert Brown, known as the Naughty Rez Dawg, will put on a show; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Books
Thursday 10/27
Fall into OBOB series — Letters from Cuba by Ruth Behar: Ruth Behar, author of Oregon Battle of the Books title "Letters Form Cuba," will join via Zoom for a Q&A from readers, parents, and teachers; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 Northwest Mount Washington Drive Siute 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Friday 10/28
The Library Book Club: Discuss "Dial A for Aunties" by Jesse Q. Sutanto; noon-1 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 10/27
Planting Party: Join the Land Trust for a fall planting party to help restore the Metolius River Preserve.; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 10/29
Fall Plaza Party: Check out what's on sale at the ski shop and then enjoy your favorite 10 Barrel beers, a live DJ, food hot off the grill, s’mores, firepits and more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Michelle McSwain for a fall tour of Ochoco Preserve; 1 p.m.; must register in advance; Ochoco Preserve, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sunday 10/30
Warren Miller's Daymaker: This fall, join for the annual celebration of winter with Warren Miller’s 73rd annual ski and snowboard film; 2-5 p.m. or 5-7 p.m.; $22 kid/student prices available; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; warrenmiller.com or 541-317-0700.
Monday 10/31
Badminton Night: Beginners and experienced players welcome to play the game; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $10, children 14 or younger play for free with parent; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Tuesday 11/1
Bend Ale Trail Month: Grab your passport or get the app and explore the trails in Central Oregon while enjoying any one of the many craft beers from a local brewery; free; Visit Bend, 750 NW Lava Road Suite 160, Bend; visitbend.com/bend-ale-trail.
Wednesday 11/2
Downtown Bend — Intro to Winter Nordic Walking: Join the classroom instruction and optional 45-minute nordic walk outside with the instructor on nearby paved trails in Drake Park; 12:30-2 p.m.; free must register in advance; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Know Flight — Birds of Prey: Get a close view of birds and hear from a naturalist; 4-5 p.m.; free; La Pine Public Library, 16425 First St., La Pine; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1090.
Planting Party: Join Deschutes Land Trust for a fall planting party to help restore Ochoco Preserve; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Ochoco Preserve, 3041 NW Madras Highway, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Kids & Family
Friday 10/28
Toddler Time Halloween Costume Party: Bring your toddler to enjoy the indoor bounce castle, glow lights, trick or treating, music, jumping, take home craft, cookie decorating and a costume parade; 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; $14; Mountain Air — Indoor Trampoline Park, 20495 Murphy Road Suite 150, Bend; mountainairbend.com.
Saturday 10/29
Lights on Frights: This 75-minute interactive walk through downtown’s Brooks Alley includes spooky storytelling, history and the chance to be part of the ghost choir; 2 p.m.; $23; Brooks Street Alley, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendghosttours.com.
Sunday 10/30
Happy Campers Market Fall Celebration: Shop locally made products and complete your Halloween look with tooth gems, press-on nails and hair tinsel plus free trick-or-treating while supplies last; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Underwood, 154 NE Underwood Ave., Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-350-9578.
U-Pick Pumpkin Patch: The patch, animal petting zoo, hayrides, cowboy arcade and more will be open to visitors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; DD Ranch, 3836 NE Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne; ddranch.net or 541-548-1432.
Monday 10/31
Candy Crawl: Adults get a chance to participate in trick or treating and win some prizes while creating a safe way for kids to trick or treat at downtown businesses; 1-6 p.m.; free; Downtown Prineville, Fourth St., Prineville; prinevillechamber.com.
Deschutes Title's Trunk or Treat: Go enjoy an evening of trick-or-treating in Deschutes Title's Bend office parking lot in honor of Deschutes Children's Foundation; 4-6 p.m.; free; Deschutes Title, 397 SW Upper Terrace Drive, Bend or 541-389-2120.
Halloween in The Village: Join in the courtyard for free carnival style games and the annual costume contest plus trick or treating at participating businesses; 4-6 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Trunk-Or-Treat: Trick-or-treaters will be treated to hot dogs and apple cider as well as visit cars and trucks for a sweet treat; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; The Door, 56885 Enterprise Drive, Sunriver; thedoor3r.org.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 10/27
Dyslexia Presentation for Parents: Join Karina Bonn OTR, to learn about resources for dyslexia; 6:30-7:05 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Know Ancient — Psilocybin — The History of Los Niños Santos of Mesoamerica: Explore the history of psilocybin and its ancient Mesoamerican origins with Michelle Ericksen, a bilingual (Spanish) medicine woman, teacher, researcher and coach; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Friday 10/28
Meditation 101 with Colinda Wolfe-Finch: You will be introduced to meditation basics and explore different forms and styles of the spiritual practice; 6-8 p.m.; free, love offering appreciated; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
Saturday 10/29
Ghost Stories from Near and Far: Heather McNeil will share creepy folktales and songs from the British Isles and Appalachia; 7-8 p.m.; $20; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; uufco.org or 541-385-3908.
Sunday 10/30
Dia de los Muertos — Imagery of Life: Dive into the imagery of Dia de los Muertos; 5-6 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.
Monday 10/31
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 11/1
Collecting Local Wildland Seeds for Deschutes Basin Native Plant Seedbank: Learn about the mission of the Seedbank, how to maintain genetic diversity when collecting seed & the best methods for seeding; 6-8 p.m.; free, RSVP recommended; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; 541-639-4776.
Wednesday 11/2
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmaster, Online, Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 206-390-8507.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 10/27
Not-For-Profit Pale Ale Release Party: 100% of the proceeds from Not-For-Profit Pale Ale will benefit Street Dog Hero, a Bend-based nonprofit. In addition, singer-songwriter and cover artist Rob Gregerson will perform in the evening; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. Bend Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Suite 100, Bend; cascadelakes.com.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Worthy Garden Harvest Dinner: Ring in Autumn with a six-course, fine dining experience using the harvest of fresh produce from the summer bounty in the Worthy Garden Club's Organic Farm; 6-9 p.m.; $100; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Sunday 10/30
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: A trivia event with food and drinks will take place; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite one, Bend; kingtrivia.com or 541-728-0753.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com.
Monday 10/31
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Wednesday 11/2
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
