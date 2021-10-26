Ongoing Events
Winter Craft Fair: The fair has a wide selection of unique items, elegant to whimsical and more, created by artists who have juried into the top art fairs in the county; Nov. 1-Dec. 30; free; Sunriver Women’s Club, online; sunriverwomensclub.org or 541-301-1257.
Schilling's Pumpkin Patch — The Patch With a View: The nursery will feature a pumpkin patch with the view of the Cascades, a farm stand, hay maze, animals, mums and asters and more; daily through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.; free; Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com or 5641-323-1060.
Wednesday 10/27
Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia: Join us to learn about the impact of Alzheimer's, the difference between Alzheimer's and dementia, stages and risk factors and current research and treatments available for some symptoms; 9:30-11 a.m.; free; Alzheimer's Association, online; communityresourcefinder.org
Living Well with Chronic Conditions: The Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County health departments are offering this six week, online class to support people living with chronic health conditions; 10 a.m.-noon; $10 for the series; Your Health Central Oregon, online; yourhealthcentraloregon.org
Roundabout Books Storytime: A half-hour of sharing stories, movement and a touch of music with 0-5 year olds, geared toward those younger ages; 10-10:30 a.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
The Library Book Club at Sisters: The book club will discuss "The Secret Lives of Church Ladies" by Deeshaon Philyaw; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Sisters Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7078.
Cornhole Wednesdays: Weekly games of cornhole will take place; 6 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop, Terrebonne; theedgetaphouse.com or 541-527-2101.
Zoom in on Making Sausage and Jerky: Learn how to make summer sausage and jerky, safely in a live, interactive session; 6-8 p.m.; free; OSU Extension Service, online; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: The book club will discuss "Crooked Hallelujah" by Kelli Jo Ford.; 6-7 p.m.; free, must have copy of book; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Know Mystery-Cooking as Creative Meditation: Learn how to approach cooking as a daily act involving mindfulness, gratitude, and joy; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Trivia Wednesdays: Bring some pals, team up to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW 5th, Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
Comedy & A Cause Presents Pablo Francisco: The comedian will perform; 7:30 p.m.$27.50 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; facebook.com/craftkitchenandbrewery or 541-668-1766.
Thursday 10/28
Day of the Dead — What is an Ofrenda?: This presentation by La Catrina Productions will explain what an ofrenda is, how to build a small or large ofrenda and what purpose the tradition serves. All are welcome to celebrate; 6-6:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Green your Garden with Greywater: Introduction to Household Greywater Systems: This workshop will discuss how a household greywater system will help conserve water in times of drought, designing, building, and operating different greywater systems and more; 6-7:30 p.m.; $15 sliding scale; OSU Extension Service, online; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Trivia Night: Weekly trivia with large, hand crafted, replicas of Trivial Pursuit wheels; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 125 NW Oregon Ave, Bend; facebook.com/craftkitchenandbrewery or 541-749-8611.
Trivia on the Moon: Weekly trivia will be held on our socially distanced patio. Teams are welcome to show up in groups up to 8 people; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 10/30
Flower Pumpkin Workshop: Create a dried flower arrangement on a pumpkin for a alternate autumn decoration; noon; $55 plus fees, all materials included; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; bendticket.com
Oktoberpfest: Celebrate Oktoberfest with live German music, beer and food; 1-8 p.m.; free, reservations suggested; pflücke Bavarian Grillhaus & Biergarten, 2747 NW Crossing Dr, Bend; pflucke.com or 541-241-0224.
$20 Art Show Opening Night Party: Bend’s biggest little art show is back, featuring thousands of pieces of art by over 100 local artists; 5-9 p.m.; $5; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Sunday 10/31
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Fifth Anniversary Party: Stop by the book store on Halloween to celebrate with a free cookie and hot cider; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Trivia & Mimosas: UKB Trivia hosts this friendly competition of the minds; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Auditions — 'Murder on the Orient Express': Cascade Theatre is looking for six men and five women to perform in "The Murder on the Orient Express," which runs Jan. 13-30; 3-6 p.m.; free; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Monday 11/1
Friar's Festivus Beer Release: This is the first chance to snag bottles of the classic Belgian winter ale; 11:30 a.m.; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
Natural History Pub — A Land of Fire and Ice, Forest Resilience in Central Oregon: Fire can have dire consequences for those in its path. How can adaptations of forests in the face of natural disturbances be beneficial to biodiversity?; 7-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-5174.
Tuesday 11/2
StoryTeller's Open Mic: Join us for a night full of talent in a shared space; 6 p.m.; The Commons Cafe & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-323-3955.
Climate Resilience in Central Oregon with Hal Wershow: COCC Geology professor Hal Wershow examines how the Central Oregon climate has changed and shares future projections; 6:30-8 p.m.; $8 in-person ticket, $5 livestream; Wille Hall, Coats Campus Center, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7257.
Wednesday 11/3
Living Well with Chronic Conditions: The Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County health departments are offering this six week class to support people living with chronic health conditions; 10 a.m.-noon; $10 for the series; Your Health Central Oregon, online; yourhealthcentraloregon.org
Money on the Mind — Financial Workshops: This series will help you manage finances to break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle and make room for things you enjoy; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $99.99 for series of four financial classes; Neighbor Impact, online; neighborimpact.org or 541-323-6567.
Trivia Wednesdays: Bring some pals, team up to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
Comedy Open Mic: Watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; facebook.com/craftkitchenandbrewery or 541-668-1766.
Campfire Unplugged: Artists from around the country will showcase their musical repertoire while gathered around the campfire; 6-8 p.m.; free; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; 4peaksmusic.com or 541-382-1515.
Suttle Lodge Fireside Concert Series: Rotating musicians playing tunes by the fireside hearth weekly; 6-8 p.m.; $15-$30 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 US-20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Irish Trad Music: The traditional Irish band the Ballybogs will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewery, 611 NE Jackpine Ct. #2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
KBong: The multi-instrumental reggae artist will perform with special guest Johnny Cosmic; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 10/29
Bend Root Revival Music Festival: The festival will feature 80+ performances and educational workshops; noon-10 p.m.; free; Various Venues, throughout Bend, Bend; bendroots.net
Bill Keale: The solo Hawaiian artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $5 cover; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com or 541-904-4660.
Live Music on the Patio: Weekly Friday night music will be performed; 7 p.m.; Kebold Brewing, 245 SW Sixth St., Redmond; koboldbrewing.com or 541-504-9373.
MDC: The punk rock band will perform with special guests Chupa Cobra and Crow Fisher; 8:30 p.m.; $15; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Saturday 10/30
Bend Root Revival Music Festival: The festival will feature 80+ performances and educational workshops; noon-10 p.m.; free; Various Venues, throughout Bend, Bend; bendroots.net
Live at the Vineyard: Kurt Silva & Cheyenne West: The country duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 Advance ticket purchase required, Children 12 and Under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
The Modern Gentlemen: The rock & roll band will perform; 7:30 p.m.$45-$65; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Emerald City Band: The local rock band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; cover charge at door; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Sunday 10/31
Bend Root Revival Music Festival: The festival will feature 80+ performances and educational workshops; noon-10 p.m.; free; Various Venues, throughout Bend, Bend; bendroots.net
Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience: The indigenous Zydeco roots artist will perform; 5 p.m.; donation-based tickets; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 11/1
Karla Bonoff: The American singer/songwriter will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $25-$45; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 11/2
StoryTeller's Open Mic: Join us for a night full of talent in a shared space; 6 p.m.; The Commons Cafe & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St, Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-323-3955.
Ron Artis II + Precious Byrd: The Hawaiian multi-instrumentalist and the rock 'n' roll band will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $40-$50; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 11/3
Sonny Hess: The blues guitarist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Open Mic Wednesdays: Open mic will be held weekly; 6:30 p.m.; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Open Mic: Sign up for open mic by 6:30; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; facebook.com/NorthsideBarandGrill or 541-383-0889.
Lydia Loveless & Lilly Hiatt: The alternative country singer-songwriter and Nashville, Tennessee-based singer-songwriter will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $20-$35; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Hard To Leave Tour MAYDAY: The hip hop duo will perform with special guest 1ton; 7:30 p.m.; $20; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
