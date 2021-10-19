Thursday 10/21
18th Annual Bend Venture Conference: This celebration of entrepreneurship will showcase companies while bringing in educational opportunities and speakers from across the country utilizing a mix of in-person and virtual programming; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; $99; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-317-0700.
Bras & Bubbles: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and FootZone is offering personal sports bra fittings with a glass of bubbly champagne; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; FootZone, 142 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-317-3568.
How Do We Improve the Academic Success of Students Experiencing Houselessness?: Hear from three locals who live with the issue of homelessness on a daily basis; noon-1 p.m.; free; City Club of Central Oregon, online; cityclubco.org or 541-633-7163.
Museum and Me: A quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum after hours.; 5-8 p.m.; free; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Alzheimer’s Association Bend Caregiver Support Group: Support groups create a safe, confidential and supportive environment and develop informal mutual support and social relationships; 5-6:30 p.m.; free; Alzheimer’s Association, online; communityresourcefinder.org
Know Mystery — Glacial Mysteries of the Oregon Cascades: Learn how a new glacier was discovered on South Sister, and hear the importance of glaciers to our High Desert world; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Ideas on Tap from the University of Oregon: Listen to UO Professor Steven Beda speak; 6-9 p.m.; $5, must bring proof of vaccination; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive Bend, OR 97701, Bend; worthygardenclub.com or 541-639-4776.
Zoom Author Event; Sara Dykman will discuss her book “Bicycling with Butterflies”; 6-7 p.m.; free, must have copy of book; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Thursday Night Run: Meet for a 3-5 mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill, and then stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org or 541-306-6689.
Trivia Night; Join for a nostalgic spin to trivia with large, hand crafted, replicas of Trivial Pursuit wheels; free; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 125 NW Oregon Ave, Bend; facebook.com/craftkitchenandbrewery or 541-749-8611.
Oh Yess — A Monthly Night OUT: A monthly LGBTQ+ night to gather, meet and support those in the community will be held. 21 and over; 7-10 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on our socially distanced patio. Teams are welcome to show up in groups up to 8 people; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Oak Habitats at Risk: This webinar will discuss Oak habitat as a threatened ecological community in the Pacific Northwest; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; OSU Extension Service, online; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Friday 10/22
Bend Design Conference: This is a hybrid event, online and small in-person gatherings, geared towards deep discussions designed to stretch creative thinking; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $25 per event, $50 student all-access, $175 all-access; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; scalehouse.org or 541-312-0131.
18th Annual Bend Venture Conference: This celebration of entrepreneurship will showcase companies while bringing in educational opportunities and speakers from across the country utilizing a mix of in-person and virtual programming; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; $99; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-317-0700.
4th Friday: Visit the art galleries of Sisters for art, music, demonstrations and more; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters, 252 West Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-719-8581.
Community Celebration in the Park: Celebrate the community by coming for an evening filled with activities, connections, music, and more in the park; 4-6 p.m.; free; Ponderosa Park, 225 SE 15th St., Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-389-7275.
Galveston Street Market: A local makers market features a variety of items .; 5-9 p.m.; free; Big-O-Bagels Parking Lot Westside Location, 1032 NW Galveston Ave, Bend; 541-241-2811.
Rockin Dave’s Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Viewing Party: A viewing party will be held with music by Loose Platoon proceeding; 5 p.m.; $14; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Live Storytelling at Craft — The Journey: Connecting through story and creating community is what this is all about, hear stories from Michael Harris, Cindy Maricle, Kathryn Eng and Mark Quon featuring music by Swing 44; 7:30-9 p.m.; $25-$27; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; bendticket.com
Rocky Horror Picture Show: The film will screen complete with a “shadow cast,” in which actors perform in front of the screen as the film plays; 7:30 p.m.$27 Adults, $25 studentsand seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Comedy at the Capitol: Local comedians Stuart Wilson, Carrie Reid, Ethan Albers and Gina Christopher will perform, hosted by Mark Rook; 8 p.m.; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; bendticket.com
Saturday 10/23
Fall Farm Day: Local farmers who raise natural fibers such as wool, mohair, llama and alpaca and are also fiber artists themselves will gather for a sales event of our products on one of our local farms; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; 69090 Hurtley Ranch Road, Sisters; highdesertwoolgrowers.com or 541-815-3508.
High Desert Halloween: Celebrate Halloween with not-so wicked wildlife and hear stories about spooky traditions from the early 20th century; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free with admission; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
One-Day Metal Scrap Bladesmith Workshop: In this five hour workshop, instructors will encourage, demonstrate, and coach on blacksmithing while telling the history of knifemaking; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; $400; DIY Cave, 444 SE 9th St., Suite 150, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.
Fall Fest: An afternoon filled with Pumpkin carving, gourd painting, face painting, donut eating contest, lawn games and a costume contest; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Pronghorn Resort, 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend; pronghornresort.com or 541-312-9424.
Mixed Metal Jewelry Design Workshop: In the workshop, learn to make two pairs of multi-layer or dangle earrings using copper and brass; 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; $119; DIY Cave, 444 SE 9th St., Suite 150, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.
Giant Loop’s Autumn Garage Sale + Garage Night: Grab a deal on used and blemished Giant Loop, Racer Gloves USA, Big Agnes and Tailgate Industries gear; noon-5 p.m.; Giant Loop, 63025 O B Riley Rd, Suite 17, Bend; facebook.com/giantloopmoto or 458-206-9113.
Riedel Stemware Master Tasting Class: Learn what the difference in how wines tastes depending on the stemware used; 2-4 p.m.; $99, includes set of stemware to take home and wine at the event; Good Drop Wine Shoppe at Loft of Bend, 919 NW Bond Ave. Suite 201, Bend; gooddropwineshoppe.com or 541-410-1470.
Warren Miller’s “Winter Starts Now” : The 72nd annual ski and snowboard film from Warren Miller Entertainment will screen; 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $25, plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
ReachAnother Foundation Evening for Ethiopia Gala: There will be a live auction, marketplace, raffle, live music, dessert dash and opportunities to learn more about ReachAnother’s work to save the lives of babies suffering from spina bifida and hydrocephalus in Ethiopia; 6-9 p.m.; $125-$1,500, single tickets and table sponsorships available; Aspen Hall, 18920 NW Shevlin Park Road, Bend; reachanother.org or 541-385-9902.
Queer Tales Amateur Drag and Storytelling Night: Dress up and get ready for an October night filled with amateur drag and storytelling; 6-9 p.m.; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; bunkandbrew.com; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Argentine Tango Milonga: A social evening of dancing held monthly; 7:30-10 p.m.; $7; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend
Rocky Horror Picture Show: The film will screen complete with a “shadow cast,” in which actors perform in front of the screen as the film plays; 7:30 p.m.$27 Adults, $25 students/senior; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Comedy at Craft — Amanda Lynn Deal: The writer, producer, host and stand-up comedian will perform with special guest Cody Michael; 8 p.m.; $15 online, 20 at door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; 541-668-1766.
Cupid Shuffle Dance Party: All the classic dances like the Cupid Shuffle will be playing with DJ Raider Mystic; 9 p.m.; $5 at door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Sunday 10/24
Exploring Yunnan 2 Tea Ceremony: This tea workshop compares how thirty years of storage of two different shou Pu’er, one in a more humid environment versus one in a less humid environment, affects the tea; 9 a.m.; $40 plus fees; Somewhere That’s Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend
2nd Second Annual Lockling’s Old Iron Show and BBQ: A old engine, tractor, car or old antique show will take place; 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; The Iron Works, 19720 Baker Road, Bend; facebook.com
Not Cho’ Grandma’s Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery’s patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Trivia & Mimosas: UKB Trivia hosts this friendly competition of the minds; noon-2 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Know Mystery — Death Café: Discuss death with a friendly group to increase awareness of death and help people make the most of their finite lives; 3-4:30 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Warren Miller’s “Winter Starts Now” : The 72nd annual ski and snowboard film from Warren Miller Entertainment will screen; 5 p.m.; $25, plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 10/26
Teen Service Club: Join Camp Fire’s teen community service club for 7th-9th graders.; 5-7 p.m.; $55-$220, self-selected sliding scale; BendTECH, 1001 SW Emkay Drive, Bend; campfireco.org or 541-539-6231.
Downtown Bend: SCORE Small Business Counseling: Receive confidential business planning with a SCORE mentor; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Painting Party: Sip and snack as you are led step-by-step from start to finish in the painting process; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $45; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
StoryTeller’s Open Mic: This will be a night full of talent in a shared space; 6 p.m.; The Commons Cafe & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St, Bend; facebook.com
Out of Thin Air Improvisational Theater: The local improvisational troupe will make up scenes and sketches based on audience suggestions; 8 p.m.; $10-$15 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio
Wednesday 10/27
Living Well with Chronic Conditions: The Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County health departments are offering this six week, online class to support people living with chronic health conditions; 10 a.m.-noon; $10 for the series; Your Health Central Oregon, online; yourhealthcentraloregon.org
Roundabout Books Storytime: A half-hour of sharing stories, movement and a touch of music with 0-5 year olds, geared toward those younger ages; 10-10:30 a.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 Northwest Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Know Mystery — Cooking as Creative Meditation: Learn how to approach cooking as a daily act involving mindfulness, gratitude and joy; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Cornhole Wednesdays: Weekly games of cornhole will take place; 6 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop, Terrebonne; theedgetaphouse.com or 541-527-2101.
Zoom in on Making Sausage and Jerky: Learn how to make summer sausage and jerky, safely in a live, interactive session; 6-8 p.m.; free; OSU Extension Service, online; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: The book club will discuss “Crooked Hallelujah” by Kelli Jo Ford.; 6-7 p.m.; free must have copy of book; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Trivia Wednesdays: Bring some pals, team up to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW 5th, Redmond; initiativebrew.com or 541-527-4380.
Comedy & A Cause Presents Pablo Francisco: The comedian will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $27.50 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; facebook.com/craftkitchenandbrewery or 541-668-1766.
