GO! Do
Theater & Dance
Friday 10/21
Blues Social Dance: Meet friendly people, enjoy great music and connect with others through dance at a bi-weekly social; 7-10 p.m.; The Range Apartments Clubhouse, 3001 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; facebook.com/bendbluesdancing.
"Hedwig and the Angry Inch": The landmark musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask will be performed; 7:30-9 p.m.; $32 general admission, $52 for VIP; The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; thegreenhousecabaret.com or 541-330-4086.
Saturday 10/22
"Hedwig and the Angry Inch": The landmark musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask will be performed; 7:30-9 p.m.; $32 general admissions, $52 for VIP; The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; thegreenhousecabaret.com or 541-330-4086.
Readers Theater: Join one Saturday morning a month and explore new, original and classical plays, drink coffee and get to know others in the local theater community; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 10/23
"Hedwig and the Angry Inch": The landmark musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask will be performed; 7:30-9 p.m.; $32 general admissions, $52 for VIP; The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; thegreenhousecabaret.com or 541-330-4086.
Monday 10/24
Soul in Motion — Movement and Dance: Movement and Dance as a practice for life — no mats, no poses, all you; 7-8:15 p.m.; $20 discount if buy all 6; Namaspa Bend, 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; namaspa.com or 541-948-7015.
Tuesday 10/25
Out of Thin Air — Improv Comedy Tuesdays; Come to the premier improv comedy event in town; 8 p.m.; $10-$15; Open Space Event Studios , 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Wednesday 10/26
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Each dance night event will have some guidance and intention, the rest is up to you; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20, open to supporting those who would benefit; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 10/20
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; Facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Tuesday 10/25
Out of Thin Air — Improv Comedy Tuesdays; Come to the premier improv comedy event in town; 8 p.m.; $10-$15; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Books
Thursday 10/20
Books In Common NW Presents Chris Dombrowski: The author will present his new memoir in conversation with Nickolas Butler; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Fall into OBOB Series Presents "Life of Zarf — The Trouble with Weasels": Rob Harrell, the author, will join via Zoom for a Q&A from readers, parents and teachers; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Mystery Authors Frank Zafiro & Jamie Lee Fry: Crime fiction and Thriller author will be presenting a brief reading from their work, hosting a short question-and-answer period from readers, and signing copies of their latest novels; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Bend Coffee & Books, 155 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/FrankZafiroAuthor or 541-388-3249.
Monday 10/24
Mary Fifield & Kristin Thiel present — Fire & Water: The two authors will discuss the new environmental book; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Wednesday 10/26
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: The book club will discuss "10 Minutes 38 seconds in This Strange World," by Elif Shafak; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wild Women Monthly Book Club: This is a chance to gather with women and discuss books that are important to the feminine psyche and authentic development; 6-8 p.m.; $9, check website for current read; The Peoples Apothecary, 9570 Amber Meadow Drive, Bend; thepeoplesapothecary.net.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 10/20
Planting Party: Join the Deschutes Land Trust for a fall planting party to help restore Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Friday 10/21
Three-Day Body Trust® Retreat for Women: Synergy Health & Wellness introduces its first-ever three-day women-only retreat this fall focused on healing Body Trust; $370; Suttle Lake Lodges, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.
ImPACT Concussion Baseline Testing: This test is highly recommended for youth athletes who participate in high-risk sports; 9 a.m.-noon; $20; The Center, 2200 NE Neff Road, Bend; centerfoundation.org or 541-322-2323.
Planting Party: Join the Land Trust for a fall planting party to help restore Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 10/22
Three-Day Body Trust® Retreat for Women: Synergy Health & Wellness introduces its first-ever three-day women-only retreat this fall focused on healing Body Trust; $370; Suttle Lake Lodges, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.
Santiam Wagon Road Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Wall to explore the 150-year old Santiam Wagon Road; 10 a.m.-noon; free, must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Stroke Awareness Oregon's Walk-n-Wheel-athon: Whether you’re in a wheelchair, running in top-line shoes, or taking a casual walk, all endeavors help the organization bring awareness to stroke and provide financial support to its educational impact; 1-3 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran School, 2550 NE Butler Market Road, Bend; strokeawarenessoregon.org
Sunday 10/23
Three-Day Body Trust Retreat for Women: Synergy Health & Wellness introduces its first-ever three-day women-only retreat this fall focused on healing Body Trust; $370; Suttle Lake Lodges, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.
Monday 10/24
Badminton Night: Beginners and experienced players welcome to play the game; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $10, children 14 or younger play for free with parent; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Planting Party, Indian Ford Meadow Preserve: Join the Land Trust for a fall planting party to help restore Indian Ford Meadow Preserve.; 1-4 p.m.; free; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Tuesday 10/25
K2uesdays for Snowdays: A three-hour archival rarity of skits, Bend locals and outcasts snowboarding; 7:30 p.m.; $7, plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Planting Party, Indian Ford Meadow Preserve: Join the Deschutes Land Trust for a fall planting party to help restore Indian Ford Meadow Preserve.; 1-4 p.m.; free; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Wednesday 10/26
Wild Skills For Girls With Women Who Hike & She Jumps: Join SheJumps as they partner with Women Who Hike and Hydro Flask Women Rock, sharing the joy of hiking with girls ages 10-17; 3-5 p.m.; free; Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Park Road, Bend; visitbend.com or 541-389-7275.
Kids & Family
Friday 10/21
Bend Moonlight Market; The market features 40-plus talented local vendors selling a plethora of treasures, clothing, food, jewelry, artwork and more; 4-11 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Halloween Walkabout: There will be a spooky scavenger hunt, raffles, horsey apple bobbing, live music, prizes, and much more; 4-6:30 p.m.; free, $10 suggested donation per family; Healing Reins, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend; healingreins.org or 541-382-9410.
Saturday 10/22
Cosmic (Glow) Jump Night: Bring your kids to jump out their energy under party lights; 7-9 p.m.; $23; Mountain Air-Indoor Trampoline Park, 20495 Murphy Road Suite 150, Bend; mountainairbend.com or 541-647-1409.
High Desert Fall Fest: Mark the season with the High Desert’s not-so-wicked creepy crawlies, animals who thrive at night and the history behind the season’s cultural celebrations; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free with museum admission; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Lights on Frights: This 75-minute interactive walk through downtown’s Brooks Alley includes spooky storytelling, history and the chance to be part of the ghost choir; 2 p.m.; $23; Brooks Street Alley, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendghosttours.com.
U-Pick Pumpkin Patch: The patch, animal petting zoo, hayrides, cowboy arcade and more will be open to visitors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; DD Ranch, 3836 NE Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne; ddranch.net or 541-548-1432.
Sunday 10/23
Lights on Frights: This 75-minute interactive walk through downtown’s Brooks Alley includes spooky storytelling, history, and the chance to be part of the ghost choir; 2 p.m.; $23; Brooks Street Alley, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendghosttours.com.
U-Pick Pumpkin Patch: The patch, animal petting zoo, hayrides, cowboy arcade and more will be open to visitors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; DD Ranch, 3836 NE Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne; ddranch.net or 541-548-1432.
Monday 10/24
STEAM Team — Pumpkinpalooza: Celebrate fall with all things pumpkin; 4-5 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 10/20
Bend Venture Conference: During this two-day conference, attendees hear innovative company pitches, breakaway for multiple networking opportunities around Bend and learn from impressive speakers on entrepreneurship and relevant industry topics; 2 p.m.; $99-$369; Bend Park and Recreation District, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend; bendvc.wpengine.com.
Friday 10/21
Bend Venture Conference: During this two-day conference, attendees hear innovative company pitches, breakaway for multiple networking opportunities around Bend and learn from impressive speakers on entrepreneurship and relevant industry topics; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $99-$369; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; bendvc.wpengine.com or 541-317-0700.
Explore Your Windows 10 Laptop: Learn the basics of Windows 10 and how to customize your laptop; 3-4 p.m.; La Pine Public Library, 16425 First St., La Pine; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1090.
Meditation 101 with Colinda Wolfe-Finch: You will be introduced to Meditation basics and explore different forms and styles of this essential spiritual practice; 6-8 p.m.; free, love offering appreciated; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
Saturday 10/22
BOW BreakOut Event: A pitch event created solely for outdoor companies; 6-8:30 p.m.; $20-$50 tickets are limited; Open Space Event Studios, 220 Ne Lafayette Ave. , Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Low Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic: Get your pet protected at this low-cost clinic; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; FIXbend, 3197 N. Highway 97 Unit A-1, Bend; fixbend.org.
Sunday 10/23
Know Ancient — Guitarology: Explore the historical evolution of guitar music with the Portland guitar duo; 2-3 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Monday 10/24
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Equity, Racism & Social Justice — Working with a Multigenerational Workforce: There will be six- to eight-minute online presentations about topics such as employment barriers and stereotypes facing different age groups, followed by a Q&A session; 3-4 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Central Oregon Community College, Online; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Immigration and Citizenship 101: Know more about the path to citizenship for immigrants. Conoce más sobre el camino a la ciudadanía para immigrantes. Traducción simultánea al español está disponible; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Tuesday 10/25
A Course in Miracles Study Group: Join Cylvia Hayes to discuss the wisdom with each session including a talk on a key course teaching; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free, love offering appreciated; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
Death Cafe: Free of agenda or ideology, join a friendly group to discuss death; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Introduction to Finding Grants: Classroom Tips, plus an introduction to the Foundation Directory; 10:30 a.m.-noon; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
SCORE Small Business Counseling: Receive confidential business planning with a SCORE mentor; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
History Pub — Applegate v. Burnett — Oregon's Great Slavery Debate: Join R. Gregory Nokes, author of "Massacred for Gold and Breaking Chains: Slavery on Trial in the Oregon Territory," for a conversation about these two leading voices on slavery and exclusion during the formation of Oregon; 7-9 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Immigration Practitioner Updates and Announcements: Get an update on recent immigration processes and policies; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Meaningful Activities for People Living with Dementia Webinar: A talk for caregivers to learn how to use past interests of work, leisure, self-care and relaxation to support your loved one with memory impairment; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Oregon Care Partners, Bend; oregoncarepartners.com.
Wednesday 10/26
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmaster, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 206-390-8507.
History Pub Encore — Mark Hatfield, Oregon Statesman: Learn more about one of Oregon's most notable political leaders; noon-1 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 10/20
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sunday 10/23
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: A trivia event with food and drinks will take place; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; kingtrivia.com or 541-728-0753.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com.
Tuesday 10/25
Trivia Night: Play trivia every other week; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
