GO! Do
Art
Thursday 10/13
BND DSGN: A creative conference that celebrates creativity and design thinking by convening creative thinkers during events that include art exhibitions, artist talks, films and workshops; $10-$100; Various Locations, Bend; scalehouse.org or 541-317-0700.
Paint with An Artist — Mark Jamnik: Inviting your inner artist to pick up a paintbrush and reconnect to the creativity you had as a child; 6-7:30 p.m.; $45 includes supplies, limited to 15 spots; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; markjamnik.com or 541-410-5866.
Salomon Quality Ski Time Film Tour: The Quality Ski Time Film Tour is back for year two, and they're bringing an all-new lineup of the greatest ski films of the year; 7:30-10 p.m.; $15; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Friday 10/14
BND DSGN: A creative conference that celebrates creativity and design thinking by convening creative thinkers during events that include art exhibitions, artist talks, films and workshops; $10-$100; Various Locations, Bend; scalehouse.org or 541-317-0700.
Central Oregon Photo Workshop: Local professional landscape photographer Zack Schnepf will guide you to some of the area's most photogenic locations; 5-7 p.m.; $275; Cascade Center of Photography, 2660 NE Highway 20 Suite 610, Bend; ccophoto.com or 541-241-2266.
Sunday 10/16
Central Oregon Photo Workshop: Local professional Landscape photographer Zack Schnepf will guide you to some of the area's most photogenic locations; 5:45 a.m.-7 p.m.; $275; Cascade Center of Photography, 2660 NE Highway 20 Suite 610, Bend; ccophoto.com or 541-241-2266.
Tuesday 10/18
Paint Night: Sip, snack and enjoy as you are led through this painting step-by-step from start to finish; 5:30 p.m.; $45 per person, supplies included; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 10/19
"Anywhere From Here": The film is packed with a star-studded cast of skiers shredding across the globe; 7:30 p.m.; $3-$17; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Theater & Dance
Friday 10/14
Sunriver Stars Community Theater Presents "OZ!": Sunriver Stars present an all-ages production of “Oz,” the dazzling musical based on the book by L. Frank Baum; 7 p.m.; sold out; The Door Three Rivers, 56885 Enterprise Drive, Bend; sunriverstars.org or 541-588-2212.
Saturday 10/15
Bend Burlesque with Superball: A sensual night of burlesque filled rock 'n' roll; 7 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sunriver Stars Community Theater Presents "OZ!": Sunriver Stars present an all-ages production of “Oz,” the dazzling musical based on the book by L. Frank Baum; 7 p.m.; sold out; The Door Three Rivers, 56885 Enterprise Drive, Bend; sunriverstars.org or 541-588-2212.
Sunday 10/16
Sunriver Stars Community Theater Presents "OZ!": Sunriver Stars present an all-ages production of “Oz,” the dazzling musical based on the book by L. Frank Baum; 2 p.m.; sold out; The Door Three Rivers, 56885 Enterprise Drive, Bend; sunriverstars.org or 541-588-2212.
Monday 10/17
Soul in Motion — Movement and Dance: Movement and Dance as a practice for life — no mats, no poses, all you; 7-8:15 p.m.; $20 discount if buy all 6; Namaspa Bend, 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; namaspa.com or 541-948-7015.
Wednesday 10/19
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Each dance night event will have some guidance and intention, the rest is up to you; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20 Open to supporting those who would benefit; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 10/13
Comedy at The Capitol — The Tomato Show: Show local comedians how much you love them by throwing fake tomatoes; 7 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-678-5740.
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Friday 10/14
Fill My Blank — Live Interactive Game Show: Local comedians are bringing the popular TV game show format back in this live interaction game show; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 10/17
Comedy Open Mic: A stand-up comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Books
Thursday 10/13
Fall into OBOB Series — "While I Was Away," by Waka Brown: The author will join via Zoom for a Q&A from readers, parents and teachers; 6 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Friday 10/14
Nonfiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "Prisoners of Geography," by Tim Marshall; 9 a.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sunday 10/16
Sunday Storytime — "The Piano," by Chari Smith: Join for a special Sunday Storytime as the author reads her children's picture book; 11 a.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Monday 10/17
RAB Middles Book Club: The club will discuss "A Wish in the Dark," by Christina Soontornvat; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 10/18
OBOB Book Club: Join us for a group discussion of “Me, Frida, and the Secret of the Peacock Ring,” by Angela; 4-5 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 10/19
Mystery Book Club: The club will be discussing "Confidence" by Denise Mina; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 10/13
Fall Colors Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a fall colors hike at the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Friday 10/14
Know Ancient — Meadow Wander at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve: Get a historical perspective in this long-used meadow with Deschutes Land Trust; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org.
Priday Ranch Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jen Zalewski for a tour of one of our newest conservation projects, the 4,500-acre Priday Ranch; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Priday Ranch, Madras; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Salmon Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Megan Hill for a salmon walk along Spring Creek near the Metolius River; 1-3 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Spring Creek, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 10/15
Introduction to Forest Bathing: A shorter version of a typical forest bathing walk, this intro session includes a guided sensory meditation and invitations to engage with nature and each other; 1-2:30 p.m.; $15; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com or 800-551-6949.
River + Fen Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a tour of the Metolius River Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius River Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sunday 10/16
Airsoft: HDS Paintball and Airsoft Field's monthly Airsoft public event; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; $20-$30 Veterans, active duty, first responders are only $20 entry; High Desert Scenario Paintball and Airsoft Field, 57415 Fort Rock Road, Bend; hdspaintball.com or 458-231-1734.
Trees of Central Oregon: Soak in the golden fall colors of the western larch and bracken fern as you learn about the diverse suite of trees in the region; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Monday 10/17
Badminton Night: Beginners and experienced players welcome to play the game; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $10 Children 14 or younger play for free with parent; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Kids & Family
Saturday 10/15
STEAM Team — Pumpkinpalooza: Celebrate fall with all things pumpkin; 11 a.m.-noon; La Pine Public Library, 16425 First St., La Pine; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1090.
U-Pick Pumpkin Patch: The patch, animal petting zoo, hayrides, cowboy arcade and more will be open to visitors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; DD Ranch, 3836 NE Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne; ddranch.net or 541-548-1432.
Sunday 10/16
U-Pick Pumpkin Patch: The patch, animal petting zoo, hayrides, cowboy arcade and more will be open to visitors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; DD Ranch, 3836 NE Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne; ddranch.net or 541-548-1432.
Tuesday 10/18
Let's Talk About It Training with KIDS Center: Examine child development through a social, physical, and developmental lens; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; La Pine Public Library, 16425 First St., La Pine; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1090.
Lectures & Classes
Friday 10/14
Meditation 101 with Colinda Wolfe-Finch: You will be introduced to meditation basics and explore different forms and styles of this essential spiritual practice; 6-8 p.m.; free, love offering appreciated; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
Sunday 10/16
Parkinson's Education — Exercise and the Brain: Join Mike Studer as he gives a presentation about Neuroplasticity in Parkinson's Disease; 10-11:30 a.m.; free; Oregon State University Cascades — Ray Hall, 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; osucascades.edu.
Monday 10/17
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Collecting Native Seeds for the Deschutes Basin Native Plant Seedbank: Learn about seed collection and how to ensure genetic diversity; 7-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 10/18
Could Central Oregon be Next for Ranked Choice Voting?: Learn about ranked choice voting; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Livestream free, CCCO members $25, Non-members $40; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; events.cityclubco.org or 541-389-3111.
SCORE Small Business Counseling: Receive confidential business planning with a SCORE mentor; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Every Brain Needs Music — The Neuroscience of Music — Making and Listening: Dr. Larry Sherman will mix musical performances, humor and neuroscience to reveal the connection between music and brain function; 6:30-8 p.m.; $15 in-person event, $5 livestream; Wille Hall, Coats Campus Center, COCC Bend Campus, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7257.
Know Ancient — Pseudoarcheology Unveiled: Learn how to spot archaeological conspiracy theories and why they are harmful, with archaeologist Stephanie Halmhofer; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org.
Explore your Windows 10 Laptop: Learn the basics of Windows 10 and how to customize your laptop; 10-11 a.m.; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1070.
Wednesday 10/19
Being Stewards — Creating a Fantastic Space for Our Common Wild Birds: Elise Wolf will share several of her favorite books about birds, which she recommends for people wanting to expand their knowledge of these fascinating creatures; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmaster, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 206-390-8507.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 10/13
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 10/15
The Everyday Magic of Potions with Chef Vanna — A Live Cooking Show: They're brewing magical concoctions with the witchy guidance of Chef Vanna, who will enchant you with sorcerous health elixirs that possess mystical ingredients to transform your health and this sea; noon-2 p.m.; $35; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Fall Festival: An event for the whole family featuring a live auction, silent online auction, kid activities, country store, chicken & Tri-Tip BBQ, baked goods, kettle corn, coffee bar, hay rides and more; 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Christmas Valley Community Church, 87921 County Highway 5-14, Christmas Valley; charityauction.bid or 541-576-2757.
Sunday 10/16
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: A trivia event with food and drinks will take place; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; kingtrivia.com 541-728-0753.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards varies depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.