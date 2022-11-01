GO! Do
Friday 11/4
First Friday Art Walk: An opportunity to chat with artists and makers, learn about their creative process and expand your creative community; 3-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
First Friday Art Walk: Stroll historic downtown Bend to enjoy art, live music, local food & drink; 5-9 p.m.; free; Downtown, Bend; downtownbend.org.
Friends of the Children Benefit: Listen to cello-fired Americana by Coyote Willow and help raise funds for a good cause; 5:30 p.m.; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; friendscentraloregon.org.
Paint Night — Fall Trail Ride Painting: A night of fun and therapeutic painting with instruction from professional artist Sandy Klein; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $38 supplies included; Creative Art & Picture Framing, 2115 NE Highway 20 Suite 105, Bend; fb.me or 541-585-1541.
Wednesday 11/9
Copper Moon Artisan Art Show and Live music: Artist John Vale will have his art on display and Obsidian will be performing live jazz; 5-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Library, 601 NW Wall St,, Bend or 541-588-0239.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 11/3
Hedwig and the Angry Inch: The landmark musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask will be performed; 7:30-9 p.m.; $32 general admissions, $52 for VIP; The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; thegreenhousecabaret.com or 541-330-4086.
"Now You're Talking" One Acts 2022 Holiday Edition: The evening will feature seven holiday-themed one-acts written by six playwrights two of whom are from Central Oregon; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $10 Suggested Donation $25; HarmonyHouse, 17505 Kent Road, Sisters; silentechotheatercompany.org or 541-548-2209.
Friday 11/4
Blues Social Dance: Meet friendly people, enjoy great music and connect with others through dance at a bi-weekly social; 7-10 p.m.; The Range Apartments Clubhouse, 3001 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; facebook.com/bendbluesdancing.
Saturday 11/5
Sunday 11/6
Wednesday 11/9
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Each dance night event will have some guidance and intention; the rest is up to you; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20 open to supporting those who would benefit; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 11/3
Comedy at Craft — Bad Advice: Local comedians will be answering AskReddit posts and offering the audience advice fueled by the ganja; 8 p.m.; $10; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Friday 11/4
Comedy at Craft — Trenton Davis: The Los Angeles and Atlanta-based comedian will perform along with some local talent; 8 p.m.; $10; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Comedy For Kids Sake: Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon for a night of comedy and libations; 6-9 p.m.; $50-$100 VIP tickets with pre-party at JDub on Bond also available; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; bbbsco.org or 541-317-0700.
"Native Gardens": This comedy art show will take place; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $20 online, $25 at the door; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Saturday 11/5
Comedy at Craft — 5 Blind Mics: Can these comedians still entertain and wow without being able to see the smiles or hear the roar of the laughter; 8 p.m.; $10; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
"Native Gardens": This comedy art show will take place; 2-4 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m; $20 online, $25 at the door; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Monday 11/7
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing (in the Green Room), 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Books
Wednesday 11/9
Out of This World Book Club: The club will discuss "The Knife of Never Letting Go," by Patrick Ness; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 11/3
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Michelle McSwain for a fall tour; 1 p.m.; must register in advance; Ochoco Preserve, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 11/5
Happy Girls Run: Happy Girls embraces all women offering 5K, 10K and half-marathon races; 8 a.m.; $38-$100; Five Pine Lodge, 1021 E Desperado Trail, Sisters; happygirlsrun.com or 541-549-5900.
Introduction to Forest Bathing: A shorter version of a typical forest bathing walk, this Intro session includes a guided sensory meditation and invitations to engage with nature and each other; 1-2:30 p.m.; $15; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com or 800-551-6949.
Planting Party: Join the Land Trust for a fall planting party to help restore Ochoco Preserve; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Ochoco Preserve, 3041 NW Madras Highway, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Whychus Canyon Preserve Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Michele McKay for a fall hike; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 11/3
Creating a Strong Cover Letter: Practice creating a strong, customized cover letter; 10-11 a.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; hdeschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Know Flight — Do You Have What It Takes to Be a Pilot?: Hear how Karl Baldessari, director of the COCC Aviation School, went from the Coast Guard, to commercial aviation and education; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
League of Women Voters First Thursday Event: Kyle Gorman of the Deschutes River Conservancy will speak on the group's efforts to preserve and improve the river; noon; free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; lwvdeschutes.org.
NaNoWriMo Evening Write-in: NaNoWriMo helps you track your writing progress, set milestones, connect with other writers in a vast community, and participate in events that are designed to make sure you finish your novel; 5-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Friday 11/4
Meditation 101 with Colinda Wolfe-Finch: You will be introduced to meditation basics and explore different forms and styles of this essential spiritual practice; 6-8 p.m.; free, love offering appreciated; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
Saturday 11/5
Know Flight — Fanciful Hummingbirds and Their Feats of Flight: In this presentation, you'll learn fascinating facts about the unique and acrobatic flying abilities of hummingbirds from Christine Elder; 2-3 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Making a High Desert Elderberry Syrup: Join Glen Nagel in a hands-on class in which you'll learn all about the immune support herb elderberry; 6-7:30 p.m.; $35 with personal jar, $40 with jar provided; The Peoples Apothecary, 19570 Amber Meadow Drive Suite 190, Bend; facebook.com/thepeoplesapothecarybend.
NaNoWriMo Evening Write-in: NaNoWriMo helps you track your writing progress, set milestones, connect with other writers in a vast community, and participate in events that are designed to make sure you finish your novel; 9-11 a.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Monday 11/7
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Natural History Pub — Healthy Soil, Healthy Earth: Join Dr. Shannon Cappellazzi, Director of Research at Go Seed, to learn how healthy soils can protect our environment, increase farm profits and bring joy to the next generation of farmers and gardeners; 7-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-5174.
Wednesday 11/9
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmaster, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 206-390-8507.
Know Flight — Fanciful Hummingbirds and Their Feats of Flight: Learn about the avian world's masters of flight; 3:30-4:30 p.m.; free; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1080.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 11/3
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 11/4
Tough Love 10th Anniversary Release: The 10th vintage of the barrel-aged imperial stout will be in bottles and on tap; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; facebook.com/cruxfermentationproject or 541-385-3333.
Saturday 11/5
Sunday 11/6
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: A trivia event with food and drinks will take place; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; kingtrivia.com or 541-728-0753.
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 11/7
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 11/8
Trivia Night: Go play trivia every other week; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Wednesday 11/9
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
