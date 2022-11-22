GO! Do
Art
Friday 11/25
Fourth Friday Artwalk: Visit the art galleries of Sisters; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters, 222 West Hood Avenue, Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-719-8581.
Screening — "The Yin & Yang of Gerry Lopez": From award-winning documentary filmmaker Stacy Peralta comes Patagonia’s film that lifts the veil on one of surfing’s most enigmatic heroes; 6 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Saturday 11/26
Small Business Saturday Holiday Market: Complete your Christmas shopping early this year with the help of local artisans, jewelers and designers, each offering exclusive holiday inspired gifts for the whole family!; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Small Business Saturday Over 15 vendors, live music, raffles and a photo booth; 5-9 p.m.; free; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; 541-633-7821.
Tuesday 11/29
Holiday Art Sale: Items for sale will include ceramics, drawings, paintings, fine art prints and holiday cards created by graphic design and illustration students; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Central Oregon Community College, Wille Hall, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
"A Reflection of Self" Film Screening: The film shares the stories of LGBTQIA+ community members, exploring what it means to befree — a screening dedicated to the memory of Alex Simpson; 5:30 p.m.; $10; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Wednesday 11/30
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation": A family-friendly holiday-themed movie; 7 p.m.; $17-$27 plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Theater & Dance
Friday 11/25
"A Gift to Remember": Joseph Robinette adapted this holiday-themed play from the Debbie Macomber book “Can This Be Christmas?” by Debbie Macomber; directed by Raechel Gilland; 7:30 p.m.; $26 adults, $22 students and seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 11/26
"A Gift to Remember": Joseph Robinette adapted this holiday-themed play from the Debbie Macomber book “Can This Be Christmas?” by Debbie Macomber; directed by Raechel Gilland; 7:30 p.m.; $26 adults, $22 students and seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
The Nutcracker — A Child's Tale: A kids ballet performance presented by Valerie Holgers' Académie de Ballet Classique; 1:30 p.m. or 6 p.m.; $19, waitlist only; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Readers Theater: Join one Saturday morning a month and explore new, original and classical plays, drink coffee and get to know others in the local theatre community; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/cascadestheatricalcompany or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 11/27
"A Gift to Remember": Joseph Robinette adapted this holiday-themed play from the Debbie Macomber book “Can This Be Christmas?” by Debbie Macomber; directed by Raechel Gilland; 2 p.m.; $26 adults, $22 students and seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Monday 11/28
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 11/30
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Journey to Bethlehem: This live-action walk-through experience with over 100 actors and live animals is quickly becoming one of Central Oregon's best Christmas traditions; 6-9 p.m.; free; Bend Adventist Church, 21610 Butler Market Road, Bend; bendjourney.com or 541-382-5991.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Each dance night event will have some guidance and intention, the rest is up to you; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20 open to supporting those who would benefit; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Saturday 11/26
Drunk History — Holiday Edition: Local stand-up comedians talk about the history of many holidays (including the big ones) in the sloppiest way possible; 8-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 11/28
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing in the Green Room, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/SilverMoonBeer or 541-388-8331.
Books
Thursday 11/24
RAB Middles Book Club: The club will discuss "Life of Zarf: the Trouble with Weasels," by Rob Harrell; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 11/29
Author Event — “Josie Girl and Blueberry Blue,” by Amy Howell: Reading, book signing and reception for new children’s book by COCC professor of early childhood education; 5-6:30 p.m.; free; COCC Barber Library, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7560.
OBOB Book Club: Join us for a group discussion of "Kinda Like Brothers," by Coe Booth.; 4-4:55 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 11/30
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: The book club will discuss "Devil in the White City," by Erik Larson.; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 11/24
I Like Pie Run: A fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, participants will earn some breakfast pie and a unique I Like Pie beanie; 7:30-10:30 a.m.; registration online; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; cascaderelays.com or 541-312-0131.
Saturday 11/26
Storm The Castle Half Marathon: Description: Welcome to Storm The Castle Half Marathon. Come and enjoy the beautiful trails of Kings Castle and Castle Rock.; 10 a.m.; price varies; Storm The Castle, 54745 McKenzie River Dr, Blue River; trailrunner.com.
Monday 11/28
Badminton Night: Beginners and experienced players welcome; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Wednesday 11/30
Badminton Night: Beginners and experienced players welcome; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Kids & Family
Friday 11/25
SantaLand: Families can stop in and take pictures will Jolly St. Nick every Friday through Sunday after Thanksgiving until Dec. 23; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Lectures & Classes
Friday 11/25
Adult Cooking Class — Galettes: Join Chef Michelle in this hands-on class where you will make a variety of these rustic free-form tarts that can be sweet, savory or both; 5:30-9 p.m.; $90; The Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 Northeast Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Monday 11/28
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 11/29
Death Cafe: Free of agenda or ideology, join a friendly group to discuss death; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Scalehouse Voices Presents Jess Nickel: Jess gives a talk on her roving exhibition series SATOR projects, as well as the challenges and lessons of finding space for a personal creative practice when it doesn’t sustain you financially; 6-7 p.m.; free must register, donations welcome; OSU — Cascades Ray Hall Atrium, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; scalehouse2022.eventive.org or 541-322-3100.
Wednesday 11/30
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; Noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmaster, Online; bend.toastmastersclubs.org or 206-390-8507.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 11/24
Prix Fixe Thanksgiving Dinner: A three-course plated Thanksgiving Dinner with classic holiday favorites, plenty of sides and a dessert featuring the bounty of the region; 5-9 p.m.; $75 adults, $25 children, 4 & under free; Ranch House at Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com.
Suttle Lodge's Thanksgiving Dinner: Join for a family-style holiday dinner with a menu crafted by the chef; 3-6 p.m.; $80 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Thanksgiving Brunch at the Lodge: Enjoy a festive brunch the weekend after Thanksgiving with incredible winter views of the Great Meadow; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thanksgiving: Join for a delicious Thanksgiving special alongside the regular pub menu; noon-6 p.m.; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Thanksgiving Dinner 2022: Join for a family-style holiday dinner; 2-6 p.m.; Roberts Pub Black Butte Ranch, 13020 Hawksbeard Road, Black Butte Ranch; sisterscountry.com.
Thanksgiving Dinner at Tetherow: Chef Jayce Clemmons has thoughtfully crafted a decadent & delicious Thanksgiving menu with Central Oregon-inspired ingredients that celebrate the full-bodied flavors of autumn; 1-7 p.m.; price varies; Tetherow, 61240 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; tetherow.com.
Thanksgiving Dinner at the Lodge: Join for an elaborate culinary experience with Lodge Kitchen’s rustic take on the traditional Thanksgiving dinner, inspired by family-style celebrations on the frontier; 1-8 p.m.; $42-$84; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet: The buffet-style holiday dinner will be served; 2-6:30 p.m.; cost varies; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Friday 11/25
Black Butte Whiskey Cask Strength Release: Celebrate the release of our limited edition, Black Butte Whiskey — Cask Strength collaboration with Deschutes Brewery; noon-9 p.m.; free; Crater Lake Spirits Downtown Bend Tasting Room, 1024 NW Bond St., Bend; craterlakespirits.com.
Thanksgiving Brunch at the Lodge: Enjoy a festive brunch the weekend after Thanksgiving with incredible winter views of the Great Meadow; 7 a.m.-1 p.m.; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thanksgiving Food Specials: Stuffing croquettes, roasted pear and goat cheese tartlets, smoked turkey breast plate & pumpkin pie beignets; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-797-6760.
Saturday 11/26
Oregon Classic: Game-time Buffet & Beer: Buffet, beer at game time; 12:30 p.m.; $25, tickets at the door; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Thanksgiving Brunch at the Lodge: Enjoy a festive brunch the weekend after Thanksgiving with incredible winter views of the Great Meadow; 7 a.m.-1 p.m.; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Sunday 11/27
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: A trivia event with food and drinks will take place; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; kingtrivia.com or 541-728-0753.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sunday Breakfast & Cocktails: Sunday Breakfast Buffet & Cocktails at Worthy Brewing; 9:30-11:30 a.m.; $12-$20, includes breakfast and a beer or cocktail ($12 for kids); Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing/ or 541-639-4776.
Thanksgiving Brunch at the Lodge: Enjoy a festive brunch the weekend after Thanksgiving with incredible winter views of the Great Meadow; 7 a.m.-1 p.m.; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Monday 11/28
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Wednesday 11/30
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
