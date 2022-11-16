GO! Do
Art
Friday 11/18
Christmas with C.S. Lewis: Experience an unforgettable assortment of Yuletide recollections that stimulates a whole range of emotions; 7:30 p.m.; $32-$64; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Skyliner Art Sale: A three-day holiday art show featuring pottery, sculpture, photography, books, beer, quilts and more by local artists; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Creekside Studio, 16250 Skyliners Road, Bend or 541-382-6544.
Saturday 11/19
Mixed Feelings — Literary Reading: The OSU-Cascades MFA in Creative Writing students will share new, in-progress, and finished original works spanning several genres and themes at our semi-annual residency closing event; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Commons Cafe, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/OSUcascadesMFA or 541-323-3955.
NaNoWriMo Evening Write-in: NaNoWriMo helps you track your writing progress, set milestones, connect with other writers in a vast community, and participate in events that are designed to make sure you finish your novel; 9-11 a.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Second Annual Bend Creator's Celebration: A spectacular runway show featuring fashion, dance performances by Sekse Fit and Strut Cabaret and live music from Bend’s most popular band, Precious Byrd and DJ Colonel closes out the night; 6-11:30 p.m.; $25-$85; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Skyliner Art Sale: A three-day holiday art show featuring pottery, sculpture, photography, books, beer, quilts and more by local artists; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Creekside Studio, 16250 Skyliners Road, Bend or 541-382-6544.
Sunday 11/20
Skyliner Art Sale: A three-day holiday art show featuring pottery, sculpture, photography, books, beer, quilts and more by local artists; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Creekside Studio, 16250 Skyliners Road, Bend or 541-382-6544.
Tuesday 11/22
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
NaNoWriMo Evening Write-in: NaNoWriMo helps you track your writing progress, set milestones, connect with other writers in a vast community, and participate in events that are designed to make sure you finish your novel; 5-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 11/17
Craig Fox Had a Wife: An autobiographical play by local playwright Beverly Allen, whose first husband served and was killed in action during the Vietnam War; 7:30-10 p.m.; $22-$25 10% discount for Veterans and Seniors; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Rayn — Flamenco for a New World Bend: Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/multi-instrumentalist, Diego Amador Jr., direct from Seville, will perform; 8-9:30 p.m.; $12-$55; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-388-1908.
Weekend Warm Up: A dance party featuring DJ Yelas & Blk Cfe; 9 p.m.; free; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Friday 11/18
Blues Social Dance: Meet friendly people, enjoy great music and connect with others through dance at a bi-weekly social; 7-10 p.m.; Hanai Center; 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; facebook.com/bendbluesdancing.
Craig Fox Had a Wife: An autobiographical play by local playwright Beverly Allen, whose first husband served and was killed in action during the Vietnam War; 7:30-10 p.m.; $22-$25 10% Discount for Veterans and Seniors; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Saturday 11/19
Craig Fox Had a Wife: An autobiographical play by local playwright Beverly Allen, whose first husband served and was killed in action during the Vietnam War; 1:30-4 p.m.; $22-$25 10% Discount for Veterans and Seniors; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Craig Fox Had a Wife: An autobiographical play by local playwright Beverly Allen, whose first husband served and was killed in action during the Vietnam War; 7:30-10 p.m.; $22-$25 10% Discount for Veterans and Seniors; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Monday 11/21
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 11/23
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30pm and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Each dance night event will have some guidance and intention, the rest is up to you; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20, open to supporting those who would benefit; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 11/17
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Friday 11/18
"Motoryacht" Album Release & Comedy Roast: Katy Ipock’s debut album will be released to all major audio platforms at Midnight so go party with the comedy community and watch as they roast her with love in honor; 6 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave. Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 11/19
Comedy at Craft — Raymond Montoya: The seasoned comedian will perform with other local comics; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Avenue, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Marc Maron: The stand-up comedians will perform; 8 p.m.; waitlist only; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 11/21
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing in the Green Room, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewery.com or 541-388-8331.
Books
Thursday 11/17
Author Event — "Tree With Golden Apples": Susan Strauss presents her rare collection of twelve myths, anecdotes and folk tales that reveal the botanical wisdom of the ancients alongside the perspective of modern scientific discoveries; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Immersive Reporting — Lauren Kessler with Kimberly Bowker: Join the book author Lauren Kessler and local author Kimberly Bowker to discuss immersive reporting, deep-dive in-the-trenches research, the ethics of becoming part of other people's lives, and all kinds of writerly topics; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Friday 11/18
The Library Book Club: Discuss “Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah; noon-1 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Monday 11/21
Author Event — "The Dutchman and Portland's Finest Rose": Karen J Vanderyt presents her novel about a love story based on the life of football legend Norm Van Brocklin; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Tuesday 11/22
Author Event — Eminent Oregonians-Three Who Matter: Presented virtually to regional history book lovers, and through select locations; noon-1 p.m.; free; Online; eomediagroup.com.
Wednesday 11/23
Wild Women Monthly Book Club: This is a chance to gather with women and discuss books that are important to the feminine psyche and authentic development; 6-8 p.m.; $9 check website for current read; The Peoples Apothecary, 9570 Amber Meadow Drive, Bend; thepeoplesapothecary.net.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 11/17
Badminton Night: Beginners and experienced players welcome; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Friday 11/18
Seventh Mountain Ice Rink Opening and Winter Bazaar: Get a jump on the holiday shopping with local goods, live music, food and ice skating; 6-9 p.m.; free; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; seventhmountainriverco.com or 541-693-1924.
Saturday 11/19
Seventh Mountain Ice Rink Opening and Winter Bazaar: Get a jump on the holiday shopping with local goods, live music, food and ice skating; 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; seventhmountainriverco.com or 541-693-1924.
Turkey Trot: A 5k run/walk to benefit the COCC foundation; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $15 for pre-registered non-students, $20 day of; Bend Campus-Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Sunday 11/20
Seventh Mountain Ice Rink Opening and Winter Bazaar: Get a jump on the holiday shopping with local goods, live music, food and ice skating; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; seventhmountainriverco.com or 541-693-1924.
Monday 11/21
Badminton Night: Beginners and experienced players welcome; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
ImPACT Concussion Baseline Testing Available for Ages 12-18: This test is highly recommended for youth athletes who participate in high-risk sports; 9 a.m.-noon; $20; The Center, 2200 NE Neff Road, Bend; centerfoundation.org or 541-322-2323.
Tuesday 11/22
Tai Ji: Learn the movements of this art; 9-10 a.m.; free; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; 541-330-0334.
Wednesday 11/23
Badminton Night: Beginners and experienced players welcome; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Kids & Family
Tuesday 11/22
STEAM Team — Gratefulness: Enjoy time making crafts that bring thankfulness and gratefulness; 1-2 p.m.; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 11/17
City Club of Central Oregon Forum — Is Measure 110 a Failure?: This forum will explore whether the measure has failed or just has not had the time to be fully implemented; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; $40 non-members, livestream free, CCCO members $25; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; members.growthzoneapp.com or 541-389-3111.
Friday 11/18
Couples Night — Seasonal Beer Dinner: Join Chef Michelle in this hands-on class where you will make a three-course meal with each course paired with beer; 5:30-9 p.m.; $160 price includes two people; The Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 Northeast Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Creating a Strong Cover Letter: Practice creating a strong, customized cover letter; 3-4 p.m.; La Pine Public Library, 16425 First St., La Pine; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1090.
Saturday 11/19
International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day: A community gathering offering speakers, a documentary films and discussion groups to offer hope and healing; 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; free; First Presbyterian Church, 230 NE Ninth St., Bend; preventsuicideco.org.
Local Energy Forum: A community-based learning event that will explore how we can move forward in the renewable energy transition by developing a county-level energy plan for the environment and economy; 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; free, $20 tickets available for energy stakeholders; OSU Extension Service, 3893 SW Airport Way, Redmond; eventbrite.com or 541-548-6088.
Low Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic: Get your pet protected at this low cost clinic; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; FIXbend, 3197 N. Highway 97 Unit A-1, Bend; fixbend.org.
Sunday 11/20
Access Consciousness Body Process Class: Learn one of the 60 access consciousness body processes; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $0-$50 15 & Under free.; The Blissful Heart Hidden Garden, 105 NW Greeley Ave., Bend; accessconsciousness.com or 541-848-7608.
Monday 11/21
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 11/22
A Course in Miracles Study Group with Cylvia Hayes: Join Cylvia Hayes to discuss the wisdom in A Course in Miracles with each session including a talk on a key Course teaching; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free Love offering appreciated; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
Know Flight — Flights of the Mind: Local author Mike Lankford discusses humanity's attempts at flight; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 11/23
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmaster, Online; bend.toastmastersclubs.org or 206-390-8507.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 11/17
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 11/18
High Desert Hogwarts: Join for a magical night of Harry Potter-themed dining and festivities; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; sold out; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; tickets.layitoutevents.com or 541-639-4776.
Saturday 11/19
High Desert Hogwarts: Join for a magical night of Harry Potter-themed dining and festivities; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; sold out; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; tickets.layitoutevents.com or 541-639-4776.
Sunday 11/20
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Compassionate Thanksgiving Feast: Join for a bountiful vegan dinner experience with Chef Richard Hull, Barbara Troyer and the team; 6-9 p.m.; $72 Child pricing available, reserve online; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon (UUFCO), 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; abrokenangel.com or 541-385-3908.
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: A trivia event with food and drinks will take place; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; kingtrivia.com or 541-728-0753.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards varies depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sunday Breakfast & Cocktails: Sunday Breakfast Buffet & Cocktails at Worthy Brewing; 9:30-11:30 a.m.; $12-$20, includes breakfast and a beer or cocktail, $12 for kids; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Monday 11/21
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Trivia Night: Monday nights just got better with Trivia and delicious craft beer; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Wednesday 11/23
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.