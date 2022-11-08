GO! Do
Art
Thursday 11/10
NaNoWriMo Evening Write-in: NaNoWriMo helps you track your writing progress, set milestones, connect with other writers in a vast community, and participate in events that are designed to make sure you finish your novel; 5-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
November Green Drinks at Tananáwit: You will hear from three local artists; a weaver, a beader, and a painter about projects they are currently working on; noon-2 p.m.; free; Tananawit, 3240 Walsey Lane Suite Five, Warm Springs; envirocenter.org.
Friday 11/11
Writers Writing — Speak, Memory — Beginning Your Memoir: Beginning with warm-up exercises that help people access important memories, this workshop leads participants in writing and editing their own short memoir; noon-2 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Saturday 11/12
Second Saturday Party with the Artists: Monthly art walk in Sunriver; 4-6 p.m.; free; Artists' Gallery Sunriver Village, 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 19, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com or 541-593-4382.
NaNoWriMo Evening Write-in: NaNoWriMo helps you track your writing progress, set milestones, connect with other writers in a vast community, and participate in events that are designed to make sure you finish your novel; 9-11 a.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 11/15
Paint Night: Sip, snack and enjoy as you are led through this painting step-by-step from start to finish; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $45 includes supplies; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 11/10
Latin Dance Night featuring DJ Cruz: Dance to Reggaeton, Bachata, Cumbia and more; 8 p.m.; $5 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Friday 11/11
"Craig Fox Had a Wife": An autobiographical play by local playwright Beverly Allen, whose first husband served and was killed in action during the Vietnam War; 7:30-10 p.m.; $22-$25, 10% discount for Veterans and Seniors; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
"Shrek the Musical, Jr.": Trinity middle school students present Shrek, Jr. the musical; 7-9 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran School, 2550 NE Butler Market Road, Bend; trinitybend.ticketleap.com.
Saturday 11/12
Bend Community Contra Dance: Featuring local callers and music by Cascade Crossing; 7 p.m.; $10; Pine Forest Grange, 63214 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; bendcontra.org or 541-330-5557.
"Craig Fox Had a Wife": An autobiographical play by local playwright Beverly Allen, whose first husband served and was killed in action during the Vietnam War; 1:30-4 p.m.; $22-$25, 10% discount for Veterans and Seniors; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
"Craig Fox Had a Wife": An autobiographical play by local playwright Beverly Allen, whose first husband served and was killed in action during the Vietnam War; 7:30-10 p.m.; $22-$25, 10% discount for Veterans and Seniors; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Sunday 11/13
"Craig Fox Had a Wife": An autobiographical play by local playwright Beverly Allen, whose first husband served and was killed in action during the Vietnam War; 1:30-4 p.m.; $22-$25, 10% discount for Veterans and Seniors; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Monday 11/14
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 11/16
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Each dance night event will have some guidance and intention, the rest is up to you; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20 open to supporting those who would benefit; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 11/10
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Saturday 11/12
Comedy at Craft — Michael Glatzmaier: The nationally touring comedian will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 11/14
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewery.com or 541-388-8331.
Books
Friday 11/11
Fall into OBOB series — "The Barren Grounds," by David A. Robertson: Author of Oregon Battle of the Books title will join via Zoom for a Q&A from readers, parents, and teachers; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Saturday 11/12
Meet & Greet — Francine Rockey "To Find Treasure In The Mountains": Bend children’s book author Francine Rockey will sign copies of her new picture book; 1-2 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Monday 11/14
Middle Ground Book Club: Monthly book group for middle school; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Tuesday 11/15
Author Event — "Brown Neon," by Raquel Gutierrez: The author will discuss her novel, a meditation on Southwestern terrains, intergenerational queer dynamics and surveilled brown artists that crosses physical and conceptual borders; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
OBOB Book Club: Join for a group discussion of "Kinda Like Brothers," by Coe Booth; 4-5 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wolf Welcome Committee Presents Doug Smith: The senior wildlife biologist in Yellowstone National Park and project leader for its unprecedented program to reintroduce wolves will give a talk on his career, research and thoughts about increasing wolf killings outside Yellowstone Park; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 11/10
Badminton Night: Beginners and experienced players welcome; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi
Friday 11/11
Planting Party: Join Deschutes Land Trust for a fall planting party to help restore Ochoco Preserve; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Ochoco Preserve, 3041 NW Madras Highway, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Ski Film Night: Join to raise funds for Central Oregon Avalanche Center and enjoy the film "Feel Real" from Blank Collective, along with a couple of snowboard films; 6-8 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; facebook.com/cruxfermentationproject or 541-385-3333.
Saturday 11/12
Fall Plaza Party: Check out what's on sale at the ski shop and then enjoy your favorite 10 Barrel beers, a live DJ, food hot off the grill, s’mores, firepits and more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Kendal Mountain Film Tour: This unique Tour brings the best adventure films with guest speakers to venues across the UK, Europe, China, USA and Canada; 7:30 p.m.; $22 plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Michelle McSwain for a fall tour of Ochoco Preserve; 1 p.m.; must register in advance; Ochoco Preserve, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sunday 11/13
Fall Plaza Party: Check out what's on sale at the ski shop and then enjoy your favorite 10 Barrel beers, a live DJ, food hot off the grill, s’mores, firepits and more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Tuesday 11/15
Whychus Canyon Preserve Hike: Join Michele McKay for a fall hike; 10 a.m.; free, must register to attend; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Wednesday 11/16
Powderhound Preview & Fundraiser: Central Oregon’s winter film festival that’s comprised entirely of local skiers and boarders and their films and slideshows; 7 p.m.; $12; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 11/10
Know Flight — The Icarus Myth: What can you learn from Icarus and his failed flight?; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Friday 11/11
Writers Writing — Speak, Memory — Beginning Your Memoir: Beginning with warm-up exercises that help people access important memories, this workshop leads participants in writing and editing their own short memoir; noon-2 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Saturday 11/12
Make Fire Cider: learn how to make fire cider; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $35 with personal jar, $40 with jar provided; The Peoples Apothecary, 19570 Amber Meadow Drive Suite 190, Bend; facebook.com//thepeoplesapothecarybend.
Connecting with Our Military Communities: Panel discussion on veteran experiences and themes in "Craig Fox Had a Wife"; 4:30 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; etcbend.org
Monday 11/14
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 11/15
2022 Impact Conference: The Impact Conference is an annual half-day event focusing on the local economic outlook and diving deep into the hospitality, real estate and retail industries; 7:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; $70-$100; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; bendchamber.org or 541-389-3111.
Healthy Touch for Children & Youth-A Darkness to Light Training: Learn guidelines for healthy touch and safe, respectful ways to interact with children; 6-7 p.m.; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1070.
Wednesday 11/16
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmaster, online; bend.toastmastersclubs.org or 206-390-8507.
Sunriver Then & Now — Indigenous History Precontact to Now: Take a journey into the past to learn more about the Indigenous people of Central Oregon; 3:30-4:30 p.m.; free, registration is required; Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-585-5000.
Middle Ground: Create a beautiful gratitude jar with Mod Podge.; 3:30-4:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Succulents and Spirits: Participants will enjoy an evening of potting succulents, sipping on cocktails and enjoying good company; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $35 includes one cocktail, light snacks and four succulents to pot; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
War Stories — Personal Retrospectives: Veterans share their personal accounts of war experiences, part of ETC's PTSD Awareness Project; 7:30 p.m.; $15; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; etcbend.org
Food & Drinks
Thursday 11/10
Beers and Business Cards Pop-Up — Craft Kitchen: A chance to network to likeminded people; 6:30-8 p.m.; $5-$100; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave. 103, Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-668-1766.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 11/11
Annual Chili Feed & Raffle: The annual chili feed features "Millie's Chili," cooked with locally raised Barley Beef from Rastovich Farms, Deschutes County's only official working Century Farm; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; $10 includes bowl of Chili, beverage, & slice of cornbread; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Saturday 11/12
Annual Chili Feed & Raffle: The annual chili feed features "Millie's Chili," cooked with locally raised Barley Beef from Rastovich Farms, Deschutes County's only official working Century Farm; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; $10 includes bowl of Chili, beverage, & slice of cornbread; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Fall Plaza Party: Check out what's on sale at the ski shop and enjoy your favorite 10 Barrel beers, a live DJ, food hot off the grill, s’mores, firepits and more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Pray for Snow Party: Featuring performances by DJ Indica, DJ stanAmonica, Folk Hogan and Flashpants, free waxing by Tactics, local vendors, the release of 10 Barrel athletes' winter video projects and tons of giveaways; 5 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co Eastside, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; 10barrel.com or 541-241-7733.
Sunday 11/13
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Fall Plaza Party: Check out what's on sale at the ski shop and then enjoy your favorite 10 Barrel beers, a live DJ, food hot off the grill, s’mores, firepits and more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
King Trivia: A trivia event with food and drinks will take place; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; kingtrivia.com 541-728-0753.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 11/14
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Trivia Night: Monday nights just got better with Trivia and delicious craft beer; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Wednesday 11/16
Bingo with a Brit: Join bingo night with Michael as emcee; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $3 first card, $2 second card and $1 every card after that; Avid Cider, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/AVIDCider or 541-706-9240.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multimedia trivia every week; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Miles for Movember Pub Run: As part of Movember’s campaign for men’s health, this fundraiser through Cascade Lakes challenges the team to run/walk 60 miles in the month of November; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.