Thursday 5/5
Bicycle Film Festival: Get a glimpse into the world of bicyclists from across the world in this film; 7 p.m.; $17 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Central Oregon Center for the Arts Town Hall: A town hall about the proposed Central Oregon Center for the Arts; 4-5:30 p.m.; free; COCC Coats Campus Center, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocarts.org or 818-207-1026.
Friday 5/6
First Friday Art Walk: An opportunity to chat with artists and makers, to learn about their creative process and to expand your creative community; 3-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Spring Pop Up Makers Market: Support local makers, shop for special and unique handcrafted creations for Mother's Day; 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Bend Factory Stores, 61334 S Highway 97 #250, Bend; 541-382-4736.
Superball and Bend Burlesque: Watch Bend Burlesque perform their one-of-a-kind act accompanied by Superball throwing down "bell bottom rock" of the '60s and '70s; 7 p.m.; $17-$27; The Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 5/7
Saturday 5/7

Spring Pop Up Makers Market: Support local makers, shop for special and unique handcrafted creations for Mother's Day; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Bend Factory Stores, 61334 S Highway 97 #250, Bend; 541-382-4736.
Monday 5/9
Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock 'n' Roll: With a cast consisting of both stars from Broadway's greatest rock musicals and singers, Neil Berg shares the often-unknown stories from the 50-year history of the music that changed the world ; 7:30 p.m.; $32-$52 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Theater & Dance
Saturday 5/7
"Menopause The Musical": This musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles; 2 p.m.; $45-$55; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 5/7

"Menopause The Musical": This musical parody set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles; 7 p.m.; $45-$55; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Sunday 5/8
Sunday 5/8

"Menopause The Musical": This musical parody set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles; 2 p.m.; $45-$55; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 5/10
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7-9 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Masonic Lodge, 1036 NE Eighth St., Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 5/11
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Move, dance, play, pray and connect more deeply with yourself and others in this mindful embodiment practice; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20, no experience necessary; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 5/5
Julio Gonzalez — Cinco De Mayo Comedy Competition: A year-round comedy series that features some of the Northwest’s most heavy-hitting comedians battling it out to be this year’s Comedy & A Cause Stand Up Champion; 8 p.m.; $20; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; comedyandacause.com or 503-863-4994.
Zane Lamprey's Laughs & Drafts Brewery Tour: Join the comedian and world traveler for a night of laughs and brews; 7 p.m.; $25-$40; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 5/7
Stand Up — Strip Down: Local comics become "Strip Jokers" by taking off their clothes and baring their souls; 8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com.
Books
Thursday 5/5
Author Event — "Fat Girls Hiking," by Summer Michaud-Skog: The author will discuss her book on inclusivity and body-positivity in the great outdoors; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Friday 5/6
Novel Idea authors Diane Wilson and Christine Day: Wrap up A Novel Idea 2022 with authors Wilson and Day; 6-7 p.m.; free, registration is required; Bend High School, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-383-6290.
Saturday 5/7
Saturday 5/7

Novel Idea authors Diane Wilson and Christine Day: Wrap up A Novel Idea 2022 with authors Wilson and Day; 4 p.m.; free, registration is required; Madras Performing Arts Center, 412 SE Buff St., Madras; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-383-6290.
Monday 5/9
Not Your Average Book Club: The club will discuss "I Must Betray You" by Ruta Sepetys; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 5/10
Author Event — "The Murder Rule," by Dervla McTiernan: The author will discuss her novel via Zoom; 6-7 p.m.; free, online with an in-store viewing; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 5/11
Out of This World Book Club: The club will discuss "Daughters of the Moon Goddess," by Sue Lynn Tan; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 5/5
Plant Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Tom Wainwright for a hike to learn about the plants of the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80, first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Saturday 5/7
Crooked River Wetlands Complex Guided Bird Walks: Meet at the Wetlands pavilion for a guided bird walk; free; Crooked River Wetlands, 4035 NW Rimrock Acres Loop, Prineville; facebook.com/crookedriverwetlands.
Oakridge-Westfir Tree Planting Festival: A two-day festival packed full of activities for kids and adults to enjoy; 11 a.m.; free, see website for daily schedule; At various location in Oakridge; OakridgeWestfirTreePlantingFestival.com.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive, Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Wanderlust Tours Cave Clean Up — Voluntourism: Join to help clean up some of our favorite caves in Central Oregon; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, transportation provided by Wanderlust; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Wildflower Hike: Soak up spring as you explore ancient juniper groves and search for spring wildflowers like phacelia, flax and balsamroot with guide David Miller; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Sunday 5/8
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Wall for a bird walk at one of Central Oregon's birding hot spots; 8-10:30 a.m.; must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Oakridge-Westfir Tree Planting Festival: A two-day festival packed full of activities for kids and adults to enjoy; 9 a.m.; free, see website for daily schedule; At various locations in Oakridge; OakridgeWestfirTreePlantingFestival.com.
Monday 5/9
Badminton for Relatively Athletic People (BRAP): Join a group of people who enjoy playing badminton each Monday evening outside; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park, 1310 NE Highway 20, Bend; 503-720-8605.
Tuesday 5/10
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Daniele McKay for a geology hike along the Summit Loop Trail at Smith Rock State Park; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; must register in advance; Smith Rock State Park, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Skeleton Cave Tour with Wanderlust Tours: Explore a gated cave on a guided tour; 9 a.m.-noon; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80, first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 5/11
Dodgeball: This open gym season is a perfect place for new players to start, so go solo or bring some friends to play adult dodgeball; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $8 at the door, must have proof of vaccination; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-617-2877.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 5/5
League of Women Voters Deschutes County First Thursday Meeting: Shannon Lipscomb, OSU-Cascades program coordinator for Human Development and Family Sciences, will discuss the childcare scarcity in Central Oregon; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; lwvdeschutes.org.
Saving Skyline Forest: Join Deschutes Land Trust executive director Rika Ayotte for a virtual update on the Land Trust's efforts to conserve Skyline Forest; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Land Trust, online; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday 5/7
Strategies to Prevent and Reduce Falls: The webinar is designed to help anyone at risk for falls or who is caring for an older adult learn more about how to improve safety and recognize the importance of fall risk screenings; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Oregon Care Partners, Online; oregoncarepartners.com.
Tuesday 5/10
OSU Capital Projects Town Hall — Sustainability at OSU: This webinar will provide an overview of sustainability upgrades made to buildings during renovations and on new building projects at the Corvallis and Bend campuses.; 2-3 p.m.; free; OSU-Cascades Campus, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; beav.es or 541-322-3100.
Rethinking Charity — A Conversation on How to Become an Everyday Philanthropist: A conversion with Dan Pallotta on transforming the way we think about charity and giving; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20 in-person includes book, $5 for recorded link of event; Wille Hall, COCC Bend Campus, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7257.
Worthy Ideas from University of Oregon — Presented by Worthy Garden Club: Join the discussion with Professor Josh Roering and learn about how these processes have shaped the landscapes in our region and what this tells us about our future; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 541-647-6970.
Writers Working: "How to Pitch" with Jennifer Silva Redmond: Join this hands-on workshop on how to sell your book; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 5/11
Aging Well: Learn information and tips regarding the aging process and how to age well; noon-1 p.m.; free; La Pine Senior Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine; oregonbhi.org or 541-536-6237.
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Know Wonder — Wonderful World of Herbs and Spices: Learn all about herbs and spices in this cooking class with Suzanne Landry; 1-2:30 p.m.; free, registration required; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Spring Charcuterie Boards and Willamette Valley Wine: Learn to make beautiful and delicious charcuterie boards focusing on springtime ingredients; 6-8 p.m.; $110, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 5/5
Cinco de Mayo at Monkless: The kitchen will prepare Smoked Brisket Tacos for the menu & for dessert, Banana Beignets with dolce de leche sauce drizzle for the holiday; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Suite 202, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
Trivia Night: A low-pressure night of trivia hosted by one of Central Oregon's top comics; 7-8:30 p.m.; free, sign up at 6:30; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Sunday 5/8
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: Get a group together and come get nerdy for a chance to win prizes; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; 541-728-0753.
Mother's Day Brunch: A special mother's day brunch will be on the menu; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Suite 202, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
Mothers Day Event: Join for free Luster Limoncello flights for Mom; noon-6 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers Tasting Room, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Tuesday 5/10
Dine Out for Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend: Visit your favorite participating venue in Bend and a portion of sales will be donated to support scholarships for kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend; 7 a.m.-11:30 p.m.; free; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; bgcbend.org or 541-617-2877.
Wednesday 5/11
The Nineteenth Hour Speed Dating: Try out speed dating for fun or to find the one; 7 p.m.; $15-$17 plus fees, includes 2 beers or 2 glasses of wine; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
