Thursday 5/4
“In Praise of Fragmentation”: Scalehouse and OSU-Cascades present an artist talk from current exhibiting artist, Heidi Schwegler; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free, reservations required, donations welcomed; OSU-Cascades Campus, 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; scalehouse2023.eventive.org or 541-322-3100.
Sprout Film Festival: Sprout Film hosts the largest and most diverse collection of films featuring people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the marketplace; 10 a.m. or 7 p.m.; $5; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Friday 5/5
Baby, You're So Cool Spring Creators Celebration: Celebrating spring with musicians, artists, moto babes and creators; 6-11 p.m.; $5 at the door only; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Central Oregon Community College Poetry Month: Join the Barber Library annual celebration of Poetry Month with performances and workshops; 5-7 p.m.; free; Central Oregon Community College (All campuses), 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu/home/events.
Cinco de Mayo Benefit Art and Music Show: Enjoy margaritas, beer, and the beauty of natural elements such as stone, wood and copper; 5-8 p.m.; free; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; facebook.com/stonecopperandwood or 541-593-4394.
First Friday Art Walk: First Friday Art Walk is an opportunity to chat with artists and makers, to learn about their creative process and to expand your creative community; 3-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
First Friday Art Walk: Stroll historic downtown Bend to enjoy art, live music, local food & drink; 5-9 p.m.; free; Downtown, Bend; downtownbend.org.
Saturday 5/6
Central Oregon Symphony Spring Concert Series 2023: This season features pianist Alexander Tutunov, performing Sergi Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto. The COS will premiere a new work by composer Jennifer Stevenson and Les Preludes by Franz Liszt's; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Bend High School Auditorium, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; cosymphony.com or 541-383-6290.
Indigenous Arts Day: Artists from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will share their artwork and demonstrate their techniques; 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; $12-$20 free with Museum admission; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Raku Club Annual Mother’s Day Sale: Check out all the Raku, pottery and other crafts that local artists are making; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; facebook.com/RakuCO1.
Sunday 5/7
Central Oregon Symphony Spring Concert Series 2023: This season features pianist Alexander Tutunov, performing Sergi Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto. The COS will premiere a new work by composer Jennifer Stevenson and Les Preludes by Franz Liszt's; 2-4 p.m.; free; Bend High School Auditorium, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; cosymphony.com or 541-383-6290.
Community Singing for Liberation with Shireen Amini: Join visiting songsleader for a special community singing journey through original short-form medicine songs that hold personal and liberational truths; 1-3 p.m.; $15-$40, BIPOC & youth under 21 need not contribute; Heritage Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 230 NE Ninth St., Bend; openhubsinging.com.
Raku Club Annual Mother’s Day Sale: Check out all the Raku, pottery and other crafts that local artists are making; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; facebook.com/RakuCO1.
Tuesday 5/9
Art and Book Pairing at the Peterson Contemporary Art Gallery: Explore a variety of art works that match up with new books; 5-6 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Film Screening — "Tzeva Adom Color Red": After the screening of this short film about a confrontation between an Israeli soldier and a Palestinian boy that is exacerbated by social media, there will be a discussion with director, Michael Horwitz, and tentative special guest appearances by actors Shani Atias and Danny Boushebel; 5-6:30 p.m.; free; Hitchcock Auditorium Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Wednesday 5/10
Central Oregon Community College Poetry Month: Join Central Oregon Community College's Barber Library annual celebration of Poetry Month with performances and workshops; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Central Oregon Community College (All campuses), 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu/home/events.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 5/4
"Rent" – School Edition: This play follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS; 7:30 p.m.; $32 adults, students/seniors $28; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 5/5
"Anastasia" — The Musical Youth Edition: This dazzling show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past; 7 p.m.; $15 adults, $10 students & kids; Summit High Auditorium, 2855 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; beatchildrenstheatre.org or 541-419-4388.
"Oklahoma" — TLHS Spring Musical: Trinity Lutheran High School Performing Arts is proud to present this musical full of song, dance, and timeless storytelling; 7-9:30 p.m.; sold out; Trinity Lutheran High School, 2550 NE Butler Market Road, Bend; trinitybend.churchcenter.com.
"The Old Man & The Old Moon": Follow the Old Man on a folk-music, storytelling, theatrical endeavor starring seven local actors and musicians; 7:30-9:15 p.m.; $40 general admission, $50 front row seating; The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; thegreenhousecabaret.com or 541-699-2840.
"Rent" – School Edition: This play follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS; 7:30 p.m.; $32 adults, students/seniors $28; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 5/6
"Anastasia" — The Musical Youth Edition: This dazzling show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past; 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.; $15 adults, $10 students & kids; Summit High Auditorium, 2855 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; beatchildrenstheatre.org or 541-419-4388.
"Oklahoma" — TLHS Spring Musical: Trinity Lutheran High School Performing Arts is proud to present this musical full of song, dance, and timeless storytelling; 2-4:30 p.m or 7-9:30 p.m.; $10-$15; Trinity Lutheran Church and School, 2550 NE Butler Market Road, Bend; trinitybend.churchcenter.com or 541-382-1850.
"The Old Man & The Old Moon": Follow the Old Man on a folk-music, storytelling, theatrical endeavor starring seven local actors and musicians; 7:30-9:15 p.m.; $40 general admission, $50 front row seating; The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; thegreenhousecabaret.com or 541-699-2840.
"Rent" – School Edition: This play follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS; 7:30 p.m.; $32 adults, students/seniors $28; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 5/7
"Anastasia" — The Musical Youth Edition: This dazzling show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past; 2 p.m.; $15 adults, $10 students & kids; Summit High Auditorium, 2855 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; beatchildrenstheatre.org or 541-419-4388.
"Oklahoma" — TLHS Spring Musical: Trinity Lutheran High School Performing Arts is proud to present this musical full of song, dance, and timeless storytelling; 2-4:30 p.m.; $10-$15; Trinity Lutheran Church and School, 2550 NE Butler Market Rd, Bend; trinitybend.churchcenter.com or 541-382-1850.
"The Old Man & The Old Moon": Follow the Old Man on a folk-music, storytelling, theatrical endeavor starring seven local actors and musicians; 7:30-9:15 p.m.; $40 general admissions, $50 front row seating; The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; thegreenhousecabaret.com or 541-699-2840.
"Rent" – School Edition: This play follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS; 2 p.m.; $32 adults, students/seniors $28; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Monday 5/8
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 5/10
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion — Movement and Dance: Move with what's moving in you, in community during this open dance; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Drive, Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Friday 5/5
Comedy at Craft — Ball Pit Comedy: Throw ball pit balls at local comedians as they perform; 8-10 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 5/6
Comedy at Craft — Nathan Hart: The headlining comedian blends meticulous storytelling, focused performance, and irreverent observations that make him an audience favorite nationwide; 8-10 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
LongForm Comedy Improv Workshop: Play with the pros at this six-week improv class where you'll learn the ins and outs of improv, as John Breen guides you through a variety of exercises and games; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $285; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Books
Saturday 5/6
Storytime— Francine Rockey presents "To Find Treasure In The Mountains": The author will read her children's book about three young children hiking through the sparkling woods to find treasure in the mountains; 11 a.m.-noon; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Tuesday 5/9
Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Virtual Book Discussion: Discuss the book "Crying in H Mart," by Michelle Zauner which tells of growing up one of the few Asian American kids at her school in Eugene, Oregon; 4-5 p.m.; free; COCC- Zoom, Bend; cocc.edu.
Author Event — Cozy Mysteries with Emily George & Emmeline Duncan: Join cozy mystery author Emily George and Emmeline Duncan to discuss their new books, "A Half-Baked Murder" and "Double Shot Death," on Zoom; 6 p.m.; ticketed event requiring a $5 fee or purchase of the book; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Author Event — Mark Yaconelli: The author will discuss his novel "Between the Listening and the Telling"; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Kids & Family
Saturday 5/6
Kindermusik Playdate: This musical playdate with Cascade School of Music includes singing, movement and instrument play; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org.
Potted Potter: Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, this 70-minute parody show will take place; 2 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.; $27-$42 Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Spring Into Nature Festival: Join the Children’s Forest of Central Oregon and our partners for a family event featuring nature arts and crafts, STEM activities, bird house building, outdoor recreation, flamenco music and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Sahalee Park, 1-99 SE Seventh St., Madras; childrensforestco.org.
Wonderful Wetlands Family Program: Learn about the importance of wetlands in this hands-on, experiment-based family program; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $13 adults, $10 children; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
Sunday 5/7
Pokémon Battling 101: Join our resident Pokémon expert, Michael in a small group setting for kids to be able to get the rundown on how the actual Pokémon game works; 2-4:30 p.m.; Learning Express Toys of Bend, OR, S Hwy 97, Bend; learningexpressbendor.ticketleap.com.
Sports & Outdoors
Friday 5/5
Wildflower Hike: Explore the native wildflowers that dot the canyon walls as you hike up to a scenic overlook with views of the canyon carved by Trout Creek; 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration is required; Priday Ranch, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 5/6
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust, Duke Tufty, and Merrill Maiano for a bird walk at one of our newest conservation projects, Paulina Creek Preserve; 8 a.m.-11 p.m.; free, registration is required; Paulina Creek Preserve, La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Crooked River Ranch Steel Stampede: The 15th annual stampede vintage motorcycle ARHMA sanctioned event; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $15, 10 and younger are free; Crooked River Ranch, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; crookedriverranch.com or 541-548-8939.
Sunday 5/7
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust, Duke Tufty, and Merrill Maiano for a bird walk at one of Central Oregon's birding hot spots; 8 a.m.-11 p.m.; free registration is required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Crooked River Ranch Steel Stampede: The 15th annual stampede vintage motorcycle ARHMA sanctioned event; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $15 10 and younger are free; Crooked River Ranch, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; crookedriverranch.com or 541-548-8939.
SunRiver Swim Run: The swimming and running race will explore the amazing water, rolling forests, and lava beds around the Deschutes River; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $75 per person; SunRiver Marina, 17400 Deschutes Road, Sunriver; bendracing.com or 541-227-3953.
Monday 5/8
May 2023 Walk + Roll Challenge: Grab your bike, shoes, and sunglasses for an active commute. Log your walk or roll trips on Get There Oregon between for your chance to win prizes from Commute Options; free; Commute Options, Bend; commuteoptions.org or 541-408-6111.
Tuesday 5/9
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust, Kara Jakse, and Coleen Pidgeon for a bird walk at picturesque Indian Ford Meadow; 8-10 a.m.; free, registration is required; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Leslie Olson for a spring tour; 10 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Ochoco Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org
Wednesday 5/10
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Restoration Tour: Explore the meadows and canyon carved by Trout Creek as you learn more about the Land Trust's efforts to restore juniper forests, native plant communities and Trout Creek; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Priday Ranch, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 5/4
America's Most Traveled Person — Piecing Together America: Daniel Seddiqui shares his extensive journeys across America to highlight inspirational figures, features and freedoms; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Community Conversations — Food Insecurity is Growing: The purpose of this series is to share the knowledge of local experts and nonprofits, including those with lived experience, and to hear from the people who work tirelessly to support our most vulnerable community members; 6:30 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Darkness to Light Training With KIDS Center: Develop tools for recognizing the signs of sexual abuse; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1080.
Friday 5/5
An Insider's View of Everglades National Park: Explore the magnificent landscape of the Everglades with Central Oregon's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute-UO; 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Saturday 5/6
Honoring the Body Consciousness — Cacao Healing Ceremony: Join Michelle Ericksen, the guide for this event, for a cacao healing ceremony in the Mayan Tradition; 9-10:30 a.m.; $35 some scholarships available, contact Haelan House; Pleasant Ridge Community Hall, 7067 SW Canal Blvd, Redmond; haelanhouse.org or 541-548-7275.
Sunday 5/7
Know Flora & Fauna — Nature Journaling for Beginners: Learn how to record and sketch the world around you; 10 a.m.-noon; free Registration is required; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Know Flora & Fauna — Rock Art More Than Just Images: Ponder the meaning of petroglyphs and pictographs with the Archaeological Society of Central Oregon; 3-4 p.m.; free; Sisters Fire Community Hall, 301 S Elm St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org.
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or matt; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 5/8
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Tuesday 5/9
Diabolical Devices for Creating Page-Turning Fiction: Author Ariella Moon will lead you through the world-building process and draw upon her real-life shamanic experiences to answer your questions about magic and paranormal characters; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Genealogy Maps — In Folders, Online, & Under My Bed: Brad Lemmon's presentation will start with some general-purpose map information and then cover specific maps that he used and created; 10-11:30 a.m.; free; Williamson Hall, 2200 NE U.S. Highway 20, Bend; bendgenealogy.org or 541-317-9553.
NAMI Peer-to-Peer Class: An eight-session educational program for adults with mental health conditions who are looking to better understand themselves and their recovery; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; First Presbyterian Church of Bend, 230 NE Ninth St., Bend; namicentraloregon.org.
Parent Grief Groups: The parent grief group is open to any parent/caregiver who would benefit from the support of others along the journey of loving our kids into being; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org.
SafetyNet Training with KIDS Center: Develop tools to safely manage online lives for both kids and adults; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Wednesday 5/10
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness,loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 5/4
RiverFeast Dinner & Auction: Support the Deschutes River Conservancy's mission to restore streamflow and improve water quality in the Deschutes River Basin with a fundraising dinner; 5-9 p.m.; $125 per person, $1000 per table of 8; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; deschutesriver.org or 541-385-3908.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 5/6
Benefit Dinner & Auction hosted by Bend FFA Alumni & Booster Club: Spend a night at the races while supporting your local Bend FFA Chapter members with an evening of fun; 5 p.m.; $65 per person, $750 corporate table; Beaver Coach Sales and Service, 62955 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; bendffachapter.weebly.com.
Boneyard's 13 Years of Beers: Live Music, Killer Beer lineup, specialty swag, food specials, photo booth and more; noon-8 p.m.; free; Boneyard Pub, 1955 NE Division St., Bend; facebook.com/boneyardbeer/ or 541-241-7184.
Gritty Girls High Tea: Grab your favorite women and join for brunch and a spring marketplace with local venders; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; $60; Tumalo event Barn, 65599 Tweed Road, Bend; 3Sistersequine.com or 503-332-0624.
Three Rivers Annual Auction Taste of Italy By Marcello's: Enjoy a Taste of Italy with the dinner catered by Marcello's, find treasures from local businesses at the live and silent auctions and dance to the music provided by Flip Flop Sounds, and more; 5-9 p.m.; $50; SHARC, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; threeriversparentsclub.wordpress.com.
Sunday 5/7
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 5/8
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 5/9
Know Flora & Fauna — Gin Tasting: Join a guided tasting of locally made, botanically-forward, spirits; 5-6 p.m.; free, 21+, registration required; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org.
Ripple Health & Wellness Seminar & Dinner: Topics discussed will focus on several natural solutions to hormonal imbalance and inflammation plus enjoy a dinner after; 6-8 p.m.; free, please RSVP; Open Space Event Studio, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; tickettailor.com.
Wednesday 5/10
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
