Thursday 5/27
Native American Virtual Salmon Bake — ‘Smoke Signals’: The 1998 Chris Eyre film will be available to screen online. Email Michelle Cary mcary@cocc.edu with “Smoke Signals” as the subject line to receive a passcode to view the film; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/785238-0 or 541-318-3782.
Chimney Rock Wildflower Hike: This hike will focus on native plants, including wildflowers, and we will hike slowly and stop often to examine native plants along the way; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; registration required; Chimney Rock Trailhead, Oregon Highway 27, Prineville; eventbrite.com
Zoom Author Event — Kaitlyn Greenidge: The author will discuss their book “Libertie.” This is a ticketed event. Ticket package includes event access, book, and shipping if needed; 4-5 p.m.; $27; online; go.evvnt.com/770022-2 or 541-306-6564.
Tree Poetry + Poses: Maret Pajutee will lead a meditative evening of poetry and yoga poses; 5-6 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/789453-1 or 541-330-0017.
May 2021 Central Oregon PubTalk: Join us for an in-person PubTalk, as we hear from local companies and business leaders from around the area; 5-7 p.m.; $26 to $36; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; eventbrite.com
Sunset Sessions and Farmer’s Market: The pub will host a weekly farmer’s market that will also feature live music from a local band or artist; 5-8 p.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing E. Side Bend, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/784462-0 or 541-241-7733.
Balboa Winery Virtual Tasting: The vineyard’s winemaker will host a virtual tasting, pick up tasting kits in advance at the Good Drop Wine Shoppe; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $25; online; go.evvnt.com/788515-0 or 541-410-1470.
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/784507-0
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile weekly run along the river trail will take place. Social distancing must be observed at all times. Limited to 25 runners; 6-8 p.m.; Zpizza Tap Room, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774933-0
Healing the Big River: Photographer Peter Marbach will discuss his photo essay book on the Columbia River salmon runs and includes guest essays from tribal members and salmon restoration activists; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/789570-1 or 541-447-3715.
Books in Common NW — “Let Me Think”: Short fiction writer J. Robert Lennon will discuss the new work with Sharma Shields and Leyna Krow; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/789508-1 or 541-549-0866.
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery’s patio; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/784482-0 or 541-388-8331.
Friday 5/28
National Poppy Days Drive-Thru Distribution: The American Legion Auxiliary will hand out poppies to honor fallen soldiers. Donations accepted; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Victory Baptist Church, 1034 NE 11th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/783941-0 or 541-390-4231.
Madras Farm-to-Table Grand Opening: The new market featuring locally grown and sourced foods will open and operate every Friday through Labor Day weekend; 2-6 p.m.; Madras Farm-to-Table, 125 SW E. St., Madras; go.evvnt.com/788640-0 or 541-475-2344.
Happy Hour Trail Ride ‘n Skills: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $75; new trail each week, around Bend, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774918-2 or 541-728-7878.
Comedy at the Capitol: Local comedians Eric Oren, Sharif Mohni and Stuart Wilson will perform, hosted by Katy Ipock. 21 and over, tickets required, no door sales or standing room; 7-9 p.m.; $30 to $50; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/789429-1
Trivia on the Moon — Redmond Edition: The weekly trivia game comes to Redmond and features a variety of categories and topics for teams to test their knowledge for prizes; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 2095 SW Badger Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/784508-0 or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 5/29
RISE Ranch Challenge: The endurance obstacle course race will feature cowboy and ranch-style obstacles. Benefiting Harmony Farm Sanctuary; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $75; Deschutes Sheriff Posse Grounds, 65432 Deschutes Pleasant Ridge Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/788815-1
Wes Knodel Gun Show: The gun show will feature local and regional vendors selling a variety of firearms and knives; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $8; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/788399-0 or 503-363-9564.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A weekly group run for all paces. Social distancing observed at all times, limited to 25 runners; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774938-0
Happy Girls Run Bend: The annual run features a 5K, 10K and half marathon course; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; $35-$99; Seventh Mountain Resort Disc Golf Course, Bend; go.evvnt.com/732603-1
National Poppy Days Drive-Thru Distribution: The American Legion Auxiliary will hand out poppies to honor fallen soldiers. Donations accepted; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Victory Baptist Church, 1034 NE 11th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/783941-0 or 541-390-4231.
Downtown Bend Artisans Market (formerly Central Oregon Saturday Market): The weekly market features local and regional vendors and makers selling handmade jewelry, arts, crafts, textiles and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Bend-La Pine Schools Admin Building Parking Lot, 520 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/789414-0
Craven Road Art Show: Seven local artisans will sell their works; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; 40 SE Craven Road, 40 SE Craven Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/786029-0 or 541-728-4104.
Cornering and Switchbacks Clinic: The clinic will work on dialing in body position on the bike and understanding how to handle different types of corners; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774923-2 or 541-728-7878.
Saturday Market: The weekly market features local vendors and artisans selling handmade and vintage items, food and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Tetherow Crossing Historic Day: Explore the oldest structure in Deschutes County and learn more about the history of the area with hands-on games, activities (COVID-safe), and a tour of the property; noon-3 p.m.; Tetherow Crossing Park, 5810 NW Tetherow Road, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/788648-0 or 541-548-7275.
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Bike Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774921-2 or 541-728-7878.
Luster Limoncello Release Party: Celebrate the nationwide release of Luster Limoncello at Oregon Spirit Distillers featuring an evening of live music, the chance to bottle your own Luster, barbecue and more; 4-8 p.m.; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/781803-0 or 541-382-0002.
Comedy at Craft: Local comedians Katy Ipock, Dillon Kolar and Mark Rook will perform with special guest Ed Dearment, hosted by Jodi Compton. 21 and over, tickets required, no door sales or standing room; 8-10 p.m.; $30 to $50; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/789435-0
Sunday 5/30
BodyVox — Pearl Dive Project: The second episode of the virtual dance performance features drag queen Poison Waters and will show the creative process from concept to finished dance. Available to stream for 24 hours; $15; online; go.evvnt.com/789376-1 or 541-317-0700.
Wes Knodel Gun Show: The gun show will feature local and regional vendors selling a variety of firearms and knives; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $8; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/788885-0 or 503-363-9564.
Skills and Ride Clinic: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774928-2 or 541-728-7878.
Sunday Brunch and Trivia: Brunch favorites will be available at the food carts while the trivia game will take place. Limited seating available; noon-2 p.m.; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/784511-0
Monday 5/31
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/788529-0
Tuesday 6/1
Tuesday Night Bingo with Beulah’s Place: The weekly bingo game will take place with proceeds going to the nonprofit; 6-8 p.m.; $5; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Tuesday Night Trivia: A weekly trivia night will be held. Masks and social distancing required, free to play, winners can receive gift cards; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/788535-0 or 541-527-4380.
Anti-Racist Book Club and Social Justice Series: The monthly book club and education series will focus on a new book centering on anti-racism each month. In June the club will be discussing “My Grandmother’s Hands” by Resmaa Menakem; 7-8 p.m.; $25; online; go.evvnt.com/788386-1 or 541-550-8550.
Wednesday 6/2
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; Bend Farmers Market, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/782488-0
Women’s Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774915-2 or 541-728-7878.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773533-0 or 541-388-4998.
Current Fiction Book Club: Discussing “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/781289-0 or 541-306-6564.Wednesday 6/2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.