Friday 5/27
40th Anniversary Community Celebration: Join in a celebration of four decades of wonder with festivities for all including the opening of the exhibit Lair: Light & the Art of Stephen Hendee; 6:30-9 p.m.; sold-out; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Fourth Friday Art Walk: Meet artists and enjoy beautiful art, good company, music, demonstrations, plus sponsoring food venues for during and following the art walk; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters, 252 W Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-549-9552.
Tuesday 5/31
Alternative Firing — Pit Fired Pots: Geared for all throwing levels, this class focuses on throwing and firing pots for a pit fire; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $165; Tumalo School of Pottery & Craft, 65093 Smokey Butte Drive, Bend; tumaloschoolofpottery.com or 321-432-8009.
Theater & Dance
Friday 5/27
Freedom Off the Page: The two-woman play, by veteran performers of the Chicago and Los Angeles stages and based on the lives of writer performers Ann Boyd and Kim O’Kelley-Leigh, will be performed; 7 p.m.; $20-$52, livestreamed or in-person options; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Pride Prom — An Evening on the Red Carpet: The Pretty Pussycat is overjoyed to bring you an adult dance party to kick off the beginning of Pride month; 8 p.m.; $14 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Sunday 5/29
The Ladies Who Lunch — Drag Show: Go join the drag queens Fertile, Jane, and Nicole at Drag Lunch and don't forget to bring some cash; 1 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Tuesday 5/31
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7-9 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Masonic Lodge, 1036 NE Eighth St., Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 6/1
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Comedy
Friday 5/27
Philanthropic Funnies: A monthly showcase of Central Oregon comedians that donated 100% of all tickets and tips to a local nonprofit charity; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 5/28
Comedy at Craft — Four Ladies & A Gentlemen: The comic ladies Deb Auchery, Ocean Robinson, Katy Ipock and Grace Sophia, and the comic gentleman, Carl Click, will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Wednesday 6/1
Mid Week Comedy Presented by Tease Bang Boom: Go for some much needed midweek comedy featuring Sharif Mohni, Daniel Newby, and hosted by Jessica Taylor; 7-8:30 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Books
Thursday 5/26
Author Event — Glenn Voelz & Dave Edlund in conversation: Join the two Bend authors for a conversation on the challenges of writing serial novels, breaking into the publishing industry and their latest works; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Metaphysical Book Club: The club is discussing "You’re Not Dying, You’re Just Waking Up," by Elizabeth Aprils; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Spark Wellness, 210 SW Fifth St. Suite Four, Bend; harmoniceggwellness.com.
Friday 5/27
The Library Book Club at Downtown Bend: Discuss “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett; noon-1 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Les Joslin presents “Three Sisters Wilderness — A History”: Join the author as he explores the origins of the wilderness concept, the natural and cultural history of the Three Sisters country and the stewardship that preserves what is termed an enduring resource of wilderness; 6:30-8 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Wednesday 6/1
Current Fiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "No One Is Talking About This," by Patricia Lockwood; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 5/26
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Derek Loeb to learn about the geology and hydrology of the Metolius River; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius River Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80, first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3-5 mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Friday 5/27
Birding and Sense of Place: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Ben Ward for a hybrid bird walk; 10 a.m.; free, must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Santiam Wagon Road Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Wall to explore the 150-year old Santiam Wagon Road; 10 a.m.-noon; free, must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday 5/28
Board, Bike, Brew: Boarding, Biking and drinking Brews all in the same weekend to celebrate another great winter season in the books; 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Derek Loeb for a geology hike; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Restoration Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for an update on the Whychus Creek restoration at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 5/29
Nature Sketching: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Kathleen Riopelle to learn and practice tips and techniques for keeping a nature journal; noon-3 p.m.; must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Riverside Yoga: Experience the wonderful feeling of yoga in the beautiful outdoors as you move together while enjoying the sunshine and fresh air; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; free, pre-register; Old Mill District — Free Spirit Yoga Grass, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Sisters Stampede: This annual mountain bike race draws a maximum allowed by a permit of 500 riders and features the Peterson Ridge Trail System; 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; registration closed; Peterson Ridge Trail System, Sisters; mudslingerevents.com.
WWOLF: Lend a hand to small farmers while learning about the true nature of local food; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; must register in advance; DD Ranch, 3836 NE Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne; centraloregonlocavore.org or 541-633-7388.
Tuesday 5/31
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 6/1
Dodgeball: This open gym season is a perfect place for new players to start, so go solo or bring some friends to play adult dodgeball; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $8 at the door, must have proof of vaccination; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-617-2877.
Kids & Family
Saturday 5/28
Kids' Fairy Houses: Let your kids join the Deschutes Land Trust and Martha Lussenhop at the Metolius Preserve to build their very own fairy house; 1-3 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Sunday 5/29
Dog Day In May: Stop by booths and talk to vendors about all of their dog-related products, enter and watch a variety of amateur dog contests, or even adopt a dog from the Humane Society of Central Oregon; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Lectures & Classes
Saturday 5/28
Herbs & Spices 101 With Chef Suzanne: Learn the use and substitution of fresh and dried herbs and spices, proper storage, basic spice list for stocking your pantry and flavor families of spices and her combinations from different cuisine; 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; call for cost and to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Sunday 5/29
Know Wonder — The James Webb Space Telescope: In this talk, Dr. Wendi Wampler will outline the design of the telescope, the data it will collect, and what kinds of new insights it will help us understand about the universe; 2-3 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Monday 5/30
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Wednesday 6/1
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Summer Tapas & Wines with Chef Rocky: Join us for a cooking class highlighting summer tapas!; 6-8 p.m.; $110 Call the store to register for the class: 541-617-0312; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 5/26
Trivia Night: A low-pressure night of trivia hosted by one of Central Oregon's top comics; 7-8:30 p.m.; free, sign up at 6:30; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Saturday 5/28
Madras Saturday Market: You'll find local produce, berries, honey, eggs, meat, tea, soap and locally handcrafted products at this weekly market; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sahalee Park, 1-99 SE Seventh St., Madras; madrassaturdaymarket.com.
Summer Kickoff Party: Kick off summer with live music, food trucks, yard games, bikes and brews at the production brewery; 4-8 p.m.; free; Three Creeks Brewing Co., 265 E Barclay Drive, Sisters; facebook.com/ThreeCreeksBrewing or 541-549-1963.
Sunday 5/29
Farm to Table Brunch: This three-course brunch highlights the creativity of chef Nic Maraziti, and the flavor and bounty of this Central Oregon farm; 11 a.m.; $50, includes meal and gratuity; Rainshadow Organics, 71290 Holmes Road, Sisters; rainshadoworganics.com or 541-977-6746.
