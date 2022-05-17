GO! Do
Thursday 5/19
Bend Bicycle Festival: A new short film program that appeals to a wide audience from film connoisseurs to avid cyclists and everyone in between; 7 p.m.; $17, plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Not Your Grandma's Garage Sale: Hundreds of handcrafted frames, prints, artwork and photos will be on sale at garage sale pricing; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Eastlake Framing, 1335 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; eastlakeframing.com.
Public (ROCK) Choir: A place where people can come and sing as big and as loud as they want without feeling on the spot; 6-8 p.m.; $18; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio
Wildlife Conservation Photography: Join our wildlife team to learn about and photograph the wildlife in our care.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; $150; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; facebook.com/highdesertmuseum or 541-382-4754.
Friday 5/20
Plein Air Watercolor Painting: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Kathleen Riopelle for plein air watercolors at scenic Indian Ford Meadow Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday 5/21
Teen Art Explore: Create art inspired by your ideas and a museum collection.; 1-2 p.m.; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1080.
Monday 5/23
Everything Lidded — Throwing Lidded Forms on the Wheel: This class focuses on all lidded forms, from covered jars to teapots; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $165; Tumalo School of Pottery & Craft, 65093 Smokey Butte Drive, Bend; tumaloschoolofpottery.com or 321-432-8009.
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Deschutes Public Library, 601 NW Wall Street, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Tuesday 5/24
Alternative Firing — Pit Fired Pots: Geared for all throwing levels, this class focuses on throwing and firing pots for a pit fire; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $165; Tumalo School of Pottery & Craft, 65093 Smokey Butte Drive, Bend; tumaloschoolofpottery.com or 321-432-8009.
Wednesday 5/25
2022-23 Season Preview: See special videos and hear “insider” info about the artists and acts coming exclusively to Central Oregon’s center stage; 5:30 p.m.;free, but must be a Tower Theatre member to attend; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Theater & Dance
Tuesday 5/24
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7-9 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Masonic Lodge, 1036 NE Eighth St., Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 5/25
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30pm and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Comedy
Friday 5/20
Meet Me In the Ladies Room presented by Tease Bang Boom: This all female comedy showcase features your host Tracee Tuesday with performers Grace Sophia, Katy Ipock, Jessica Taylor, and Deb Auchery; 7-9 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-678-5740.
Saturday 5/21
Comedy at Craft — Jason Stewart: The comedian will perform along with Nic Lanier, freeway Farrel and Justin Talbot; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Books
Thursday 5/19
Pride story time: Queer children and youth (and their families), educators, and allies will see LGBTQ+ lives accurately and positively reflected in children's literature.; noon-1 p.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m.; free; Bend Campus-Central Oregon Community College, Barber Library, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu/home/events or 541-410-8159.
Wednesday 5/25
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: The club will be discussing "Fates and Furies" by Lauren Groff; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 5/19
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3-5 mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Friday 5/20
Butterfly Walk: Explore the delicate and beautiful world of butterflies with the Deschutes Land Trust and Amanda Egertson; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Riverside Yoga + Wine: This special yoga event is designed to help you feel good, get centered, and move mindfully with a fun flowing yoga practice and then have time to mingle outside; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $30, pre-register; Old Mill District — free Spirit Yoga Grass, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Saturday 5/21
2022 Happy Girls Bend: Grab your bestie and take in the beauty of Central Oregon as you embark on a tour of majestic scenery; 8 a.m.; $40-$100; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend; happygirlsrun.com.
Birding for Breakfast: The Museum grounds host a diverse population of migrating songbirds. Go before the Museum opens to experience the serene pleasure of strolling for sparrows; 7-9 a.m.; $15; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Predators of Central Oregon: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Gary 'Gus' Gustafson to learn about the many wildlife species that can be found in Central Oregon as you hike Whychus Canyon Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free, must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Restoration Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for an update on the Whychus Creek restoration; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 5/22
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Wall for a bird walk at picturesque Indian Ford Meadow Preserve; 8-10 a.m.; free, must register in advance; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Monday 5/23
Badminton Night: Join a group of people who enjoy playing badminton each Monday evening outside; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park, 1310 NE Highway 20, Bend; 503-720-8605.
Tuesday 5/24
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 5/25
Dodgeball: This open gym season is a perfect place for new players to start, so go solo or bring some friends to play adult dodgeball; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $8 at the door, must have proof of vaccination; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-617-2877.
Priday Ranch Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jen Zalewski for a tour of one of our newest conservation projects, the 4,500-acre Priday Ranch; 9 a.m.-noon; free, must register in advance; Priday Ranch, Madras; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Kids & Family
Friday 5/20
Farm Kids: Farm Kids is an educational program for kindergarten through second grade children that takes place on Central Oregon farms; 9 a.m.-noon; $15, must register in advance; Fields Farm, 61915 Pettigrew Road, Bend; centraloregonlocavore.org or 541-633-7388.
Saturday 5/21
Incredible Insects Family Program: Learn about arthropod groups, insect life cycles and make your very own insect hotel; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10-$12, must register in advance; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
Kids Cupcake Making: Chef Rocky will be teaching the kids to make and decorate their own cupcakes; 10 a.m.-noon; call for cost and to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Sunday 5/22
Spring Plant Pop-Up: The pop-up plant market will take place; noon-4 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Monday 5/23
Exhibition Opening Kids Curate — The Power of Process: The program, now in its 10th year, uses an interdisciplinary, art-centered approach to develop social-emotional skills, empathy, perspective and more; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free, with museum admission; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Farm Kids: Farm Kids is an educational program for kindergarten through second grade children that takes place on Central Oregon farms; 1-4 p.m.; $15, must register in advance; Fields Farm, 61915 Pettigrew Road, Bend; centraloregonlocavore.org or 541-633-7388.
Lectures & Classes
Friday 5/20
Know Wonder — Wonder Where Your E-Waste Goes?: Hear about electronic waste — what it is, disposal after its useful life, impacts on the planet, and how we can all reduce, reuse and recycle it in environmentally friendly ways; noon-1 p.m.; free, zoom registration required; Deschutes Public Library, Online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
The New Foundation: A four-day workshop that is designed to empower and change anything and everything you'd like to change in your life; 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; $1,600; Anatomy Apothecary, 105 NW Greeley Ave., Bend; accessconsciousness.com or 541-848-7608.
Stage the Change: A conference empowering high school students from across the Pacific Northwest to use performing arts to find their social voice and catalyst for change; 6 p.m.; $20; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 5/21
The Fourth Annual Healing Trauma Conference: This two-day virtual event will explore a variety of healing modalities to expand options beyond medication and traditional therapy for people who have experienced trauma; $10-$79; Haelan House, Online; events.hubilo.com or 541-640-0597.
Stage the Change: A conference empowering high school students from across the Pacific Northwest to use performing arts to find their social voice and catalyst for change; 6 p.m.; $20; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Writers Writing — The Study and Practice of Autofiction: Cultivate your understanding of autobiographical fiction in this workshop; 1-3 p.m.; free, registration is required; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Sunday 5/22
The Fourth Annual Healing Trauma Conference: This two-day virtual event will explore a variety of healing modalities to expand options beyond medication and traditional therapy for people who have experienced trauma; $10-$79; Haelan House, Online; events.hubilo.com or 541-640-0597.
Know Wonder — Creating the American Perimeter Trail: Explore the 12,000 mile trail that will eventually circumnavigate the contiguous United States; 3-4 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, Online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Tuesday 5/24
Death Cafe: Cheryl Adcox RN, an End of Life Doula and experienced Death Café facilitator, will lead a discussion on death with a friendly group; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Wednesday 5/25
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Grilling Class: Chef Josh will be teaching the class some traditional grilling technique just in time for the summer barbeque season and father’s day; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; call for cost and to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Know Wonder — Wondering How to Reduce Plastic Waste?: This interactive discussion will cover actions we can take in our homes and community to reduce, reuse, and recycle plastics; noon-1 p.m.; free; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1080.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 5/19
Oh Yess — A Monthly Night OUT: A monthly LGBTQ+ night to gather, meet and support those in the community will be held for 21+; 7-10 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Trivia Night: A low-pressure night of trivia hosted by one of Central Oregon's top comics; 7-8:30 p.m.; free, sign up at 6:30; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Friday 5/20
Farm to Table Dinner: Join the Farm Staff and Chef Nic Maraziti on the Farm Store deck for a true Farm-to-Table experience featuring certified organic vegetables paired with pastured, chemical free and GMO-free meats; 6 p.m.; $90, includes meal and gratuity; Rainshadow Organics, 71290 Holmes Road, Sisters; rainshadoworganics.com or 541-977-6746.
Saturday 5/21
Baker’s Dozen — Coffee Beer & Doughnut Festival: This event melds three things Central Oregon does very well — coffee, beer and doughnuts; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $39-$64 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Eastside Pub Grand Opening Party: The new pub will have classic arcade games, ping pong, exclusive & limited beer release, DJ Theclectik and Lasers; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Sunriver Brewing Company, 1500 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; facebook.com/SunriverBrewingCompany or 541-593-3007.
The Fathers Group Presents — Juneteenth Pre-Party: Join for a night of pre-funk fun to kick-off the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration presented by The Fathers Group; 5:30 p.m.; $30 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; juneteenthcentralor.com.
VegNet Vegan Potluck: After a long absence due to the pandemic, Bend’s much loved Vegan Potluck is returning; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; 541-385-6908.
WWOLF: Willing Workers On Local Farms (WWOLF) is a community program with the goal of lending a hand to small farmers while educating the community about the true nature of local food; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; SunLife Farm & Ranch, 1607 Gerke Road, Prineville; centraloregonlocavore.org or 541-633-7388.
Sunday 5/22
Farm to Table Brunch: This three-course brunch highlights the creativity of Chef Nic Maraziti, and the flavor and bounty of our Central Oregon farm; 11 a.m.; $50, includes meal and gratuity; Rainshadow Organics, 71290 Holmes Road, Sisters; rainshadoworganics.com or 541-977-6746.
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: Get a group together and go get nerdy; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; kingtrivia.com/venues/flights-wine-bar or 541-728-0753.
Prep Presents — Market Day: A vendor event to promote clients; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Prep-A Chefs' Kitchen, 212 NE Revere Ave., Bend; prepbend.com or 541-797-4459.
Tuesday 5/24
Trivia Night: Test your knowledge on such categories as sports, history, science, geography, pop culture, and more for a chance to win prizes; 5:30 p.m.free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Wednesday 5/25
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
The Nineteenth Hour Speed Dating: Try out speed dating for fun or to find the one; 7 p.m.; $15-$17 plus fees, includes 2 beers or 2 glasses of wine; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-388-8331.
