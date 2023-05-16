GO! Do
Arts
Thursday 5/18
Art Meets Wine: This week-long event starts with a virtual wine pairing class followed by several days of virtual wine tasting; 7 p.m.; $75-$150 21+; SHARC, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; artmeetswine.org.
Interactive Art Walk with Mark Jamnik: Mark creates an interactive approach to abstract art, called Subliminal Story Art; 4:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Work-Collective, 2900 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; work-collective.spaces.nexudus.com or 541-678-6394.
Friday 5/19
2023 Full Draw Film Tour: FDFT brings you the best bowhunting films of the year; 7 p.m.; $10 Kids 4-17, $20 for adults; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Veterans Ranch Cinema Therapy Series: Haley Devlin, a recovery coach and somatic practitioner, will prepare everyone to go into the film more open, using somatic therapy techniques; 4-8 p.m.; free rsvp at erich@covranch.org; Central Oregon Veterans Ranch, 65920 61st St., Bend; covranch.org.
Saturday 5/20
Art Meets Wine: This weeklong event starts with a virtual wine pairing class followed by several days of virtual wine tasting; 2-4:45 p.m. and 5:15-8 p.m.; $75-$150 21+; SHARC, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; artmeetswine.org.
OperaBend presents Leoncavallo's "Pagliacci": A full production of Leoncavallo's "Pagliacci' with an orchestra conducted by Michael Gesme and members of the Central Oregon Symphony; 7-9 p.m.; $35-$45; Pinckney Center for the Arts COCC, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; brownpapertickets.com.
Rubbish Renewed Eco Fashion Show: Witness the amazing creations that transform discards and waste into wearable fashion; 5:30-10 p.m.; $15-$100; The Pavilion Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; facebook.com/rubbishrenewed or 541-389-7588.
Unity Event It’s Time to Play in May Poetry Jam: Co-hosts Donna Benjamin and William Gregory welcome you to the Unity poetry stage; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-388-1569.
Sunday 5/21
Musical May Celebration: The annual student showcase featuring students, faculty, bands and ensembles; 2-4:30 p.m.; free; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; cascadeschoolofmusic.org or 541-317-0700.
Open Hub Singing Club: An aural-tradition voice and heart-centered community singing group in Central Oregon; 1-2:30 p.m.; $10-$20 no one turned away, first-timers, youth & BIPOC are free; Heritage Hall — First Presbyterian Church, 230 NE 9th St., Bend; openhubsinging.com or 541-241-6182.
OperaBend presents Leoncavallo's "Pagliacci": A full production of Leoncavallo's "Pagliacci" with an orchestra conducted by Michael Gesme and members of the Central Oregon Symphony; 3-5 p.m.; $35-$45; Pinckney Center for the Arts COCC, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; brownpapertickets.com
Theater & Dance
Thursday 5/18
Third Thursdays Group Class and Social Dance: Group class and social dance with monthly topic changes; 6-7:45 p.m.; $10-$20 see price details in description; Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; dancewithtravis.com.
Friday 5/19
"The Old Man & The Old Moon": Follow the Old Man on a folk-music, storytelling, theatrical endeavor starring seven local actors and musicians; 7:30-9:15 p.m.; $40 general admissions, $50 front row seating; The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; thegreenhousecabaret.com or 541-699-2840.
Saturday 5/20
"The Old Man & The Old Moon": Follow the Old Man on a folk-music, storytelling, theatrical endeavor starring seven local actors and musicians; 7:30-9:15 p.m.; $40 general admissions, $50 front row seating; The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; thegreenhousecabaret.com or 541-699-2840.
Oregon Ballet Theatre 2: Oregon Ballet Theatre’s junior ensemble OBT2 features dancers who are on the cusp of their professional careers; 3 p.m.; $12-$22 Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Sunday 5/21
"The Old Man & The Old Moon": Follow the Old Man on a folk-music, storytelling, theatrical endeavor starring seven local actors and musicians; 7:30-9:15 p.m.; $40 general admissions, $50 front row seating; The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; thegreenhousecabaret.com or 541-699-2840.
Monday 5/22
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 5/24
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion — Movement and Dance: Move with what's moving in you, in community during this open dance; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Drive, Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Friday 5/19
Bend Underground Comedy Club: Once a month, The Wine Shop and Beer Tasting Bar is transformed into a comedy hideaway featuring local, regional and sometimes national comedy talent; 8-10 p.m.; $20-$25; The Wine Shop & Beer Tasting Bar, 55 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; bendcomedyclub.eventbrite.com.
Philanthropic Funnies: A monthly showcase of Central Oregon comedians that donated 100% of all tickets to a local non-profit charity; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com.
Saturday 5/20
Comedy at Craft — Jaren George: The Portland-based comedian will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
LongForm Comedy Improv Workshop: Play with the pros at this six-week improv class where you'll learn the ins and outs of improv, as John Breen guides you through a variety of exercises and games; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $285; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Books
Thursday 5/18
Author Event — "100 Things to Do in Bend, Oregon Before You Die": Local author Joshua Savage will discuss his guidebook; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Author Event — "This Is My America," by Kim Johnson: Join Roundabout Books and the OSU-Cascades Low Residency MFA program as author Kim Johnson discusses "This Is My America"; 6:30 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Saturday 5/20
Author Event — "Joy Ride: A Bike Odyssey From Alaska To Argentina": There will be reading, storytelling, book-signing and a Q&A with Kristen Jokinen and her husband, Ville, who rode bikes from Alaska to Argentina (18,000 miles) for two years; 2-5 p.m.; free; Barnes & Noble Bend, 2690 NE U.S. Highway 20, Bend; stores.barnesandnoble.com or 541-318-7242.
Author Event — Storytime with Dennis McGregor: The Sisters-based artist and author will read his picture book; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Joy Ride Author Event After-Party: Celebrate the release of local author Kristen Jokinen’s, new book, "Joy Ride: A Bike Odyssey from Alaska to Argentina"; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; cruxfermentation.com or 541-385-3333.
Monday 5/22
Out of This World Book Club: The book club will be discussing "Winter's Orbit," by Everina Maxwell; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 5/23
Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month: The film "Broker," a drama set in South Korea about baby boxes and families, will screen; 5:30 p.m.; free; COCC online via Zoom; cocc.edu.
Author Event — "The Shotgun Conservationist" by Brant MacDuff: Brant MacDuff’s personal journey from staunch anti-hunter to compassionate, ethical hunter weaves a larger story about humans, animals, the environment and our food systems.; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-306-6564.
Kids & Family
Thursday 5/18
Second Annual TED Ed Talk: Talks from six Central Oregon educators who have discovered innovative and unexpected ways to engage children and support families in the classroom and beyond; 6-9 p.m.; $25 general, students $10; Open Space Event Studio, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; innovate4ed.org or 541-410-5866.
Saturday 5/20
Diamonds & Dust — Picnic in the Paddock: This is the second annual family-friendly picnic style FUNdraiser, including horse pie barn bingo, a live raffle reveal, live music from Blackstrap Bluegrass, lawn games, a bounce house, horse painting and food trucks and drinks; 3-7 p.m.; $80 one adult, children under 12 eat and enter for free; Healing Reins Equine Assisted Services, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend; healingreins.org or 541-382-9410.
Sunday 5/21
Kindermusik Playdate: This musical playdate with Cascade School of Music includes singing, movement and instrument play; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Tuesday 5/23
Tween Yoga — 5 Senses Series: This four-class series is designed for ages 9-13 and focuses on creating community and fostering mindfulness through sensory exploration, movement, journaling, meditation, art and discussion; 4:30-6 p.m.; $111; Hanai Foundation, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; hanaifoundation.org/calendar.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 5/18
Crux Bike Night: Bike to Crux for the second bike night celebrating active transportation, walking, biking and transit.; 4-7 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; facebook.com/cruxfermentationproject or 541-385-3333.
Storm the Stairs Running Race: A two-mile 465-stair run that takes participants all over COCC’s hillside campus in Bend, including through buildings; 5-7 p.m.; $15; Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu
Saturday 5/20
10 Barrel Brewing Snow Beach: Pull up a chair, put on your shades and soak up the sun with friends and family at our on-snow lounge in front of West Village Lodge; 10 a.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Birding by Ear: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Amy Sanchez for a bird walk at one of Central Oregon's birding hot spots; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration is required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Happy Girls Run: The Happy Girls Run brings together women of all ages and running abilities for a day of camaraderie and personal challenge. Grab your bestie and take in the beauty of Central Oregon; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; $55-$105 $10 for kids 3-10 years, group discounts; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St, Bend; Bendraces.com or 541-389-7275.
NAMIWalks Central Oregon: Join the community in a walk to support mental health; 9-11 a.m.; free; Dry Canyon Trail — American Legion Community Park, 850 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; namiwalks.org
Sunday 5/21
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Laurie Hildebrandt for a bird walk at one of Central Oregon's birding hot spots; 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m.; free registration is required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
RAPRD Golf Classic: Play golf with proceeds benefiting Redmond Area Park and Recreation District programs and scholarships; 11 a.m.; $125 per person; Black Butte Ranch Big Meadow Golf Course, 13020 Hawks Beard, Sisters; raprd.org
Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Moorehead for a wildflower hike around Coffer Ranch, a conserved private ranch; 9:30-2:30 p.m.; free, registration is required; Coffer Ranch, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Monday 5/22
Women's MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with our Women’s Program Ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Wednesday 5/24
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 5/18
Bending the Curve — Pathways Out of Houselessness: Join for presentations and Q&A with Cheyenne Purrington, Deschutes County Houseless Response Director, and Eliza Wilson, Director of J Bar J and Chair of the Homeless Leadership Coalition; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; $29-$275 members, non-members and table purchase options; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; events.cityclubco.org or 541-389-3111.
Deschutes River Railroad War 1909-1911: Steve Lent, historian emeritus of the Bowman Museum, presents the tale of the last great railroad war in the U.S.; that of Hill of the Great Northern and Edward H. Harriman of the Northern Pacific; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; OSU-Cascades Campus, Obsidian Hall room 207, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; ascoinfo.net.
Android Basics: Learn the basics of using your Android smartphone or tablet; 10-11:30 a.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
NAMI Basics: A six-session education program for parents, caregivers, and other family who provide care for youth (ages 22 and younger) who are experiencing mental health symptoms; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org.
Saturday 5/20
NAMI Family Support Group: A peer-led support group for any adult with a loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 10-11:30 a.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Sunday 5/21
Confident Coping — Solidarity in Navigating Climate Anxiety: Community conversation on resiliency in the face of climate change; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Downtown Bend Library Meyer Classroom, 601 NW Wall St, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org
Introduction to Growing Food in the High Desert: In this class, you will learn how to prepare your garden and start planting; 9-11:30 a.m.; $40; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; envirocenter.org/event or 541-639-4776.
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or mat; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 sliding scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 5/22
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Community Conversations — How to Spark a Conversation: Community Conversation events encourage community members of all backgrounds to share stories and discuss issues that matter; 5-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: A free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Raise the Deschutes Seminar — The Future of Water In The Upper Deschutes: Learn about water conservation work and give your feedback on how you see Central Oregon meeting its water needs into the future; 6-8 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studio, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; deschutesriver.org.
Tuesday 5/23
Celebrating 50 Years of Oregon's Land Use Laws: Oregon is taking bold new action aimed at building sustainable, resilient and equitable cities. Learn what this means for Bend's future; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery, 901 SW Simpson Ave., Bend; buildingabetterbend.org or 541-385-8606.
SCORE Small Business Counseling: Receive confidential business planning with a SCORE mentor.; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Parent Grief Groups: The parent grief group is open to any parent/caregiver who would benefit from the support of others along the journey of loving our kids into being; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org.
Talking with Kids About Safety from Sexual Abuse with KIDS Center: Learn how to talk with kids about preventing sexual abuse; 6-7 p.m.; free; Sisters Park & Recreation District, 1750 W. McKinney Butte Road, Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-549-2091.
Wednesday 5/24
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness, loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 5/18
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 5/19
Featured Flight with Project M Wines: Meet winemaker Jerry Murray and taste through his Willamette Valley wines; 5-7 p.m.; $20, free for Flight Club members; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Three Peaks Performance — Beach Hut Deli Fundraiser: Come enjoy food and drink and Beach Hut Deli while supporting Central Oregon youth basketball; 3-7 p.m.; Beach Hut Deli Bend, 852 NW Brooks Street, Bend; threepeaksperformance.com or 541-639-3115.
Tomi Mart Take Over: This is a crowdfunding event focused on community, culture, celebration and collaboration with a Ramen eating contest, Kendo Demonstration, Silent Auction/Raffle and a market; 4-9 p.m.; cash and venmo purchases only; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Saturday 5/20
Madras Saturday Market: You'll find local produce, berries, honey, eggs, meat, tea, soap and locally handcrafted products at this weekly market; 10 a.m.; Sahalee Park, 1-99 SE Seventh St., Madras; madrassaturdaymarket.com.
Second annual Baker's Dozen — Coffee Beer & Doughnut Fest: Each brewer uses beans from a different roaster. Admission includes all 13 coffee beers, samples of several of the specific coffees featured in the beers, morsels of all 13 doughnuts, and a souvenir glass; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $40; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Senior Dog Prom: Dress your dog and bring them to senior dog prom, including a silent auction, photos with Taneya Hayden, voting for prom court and more; noon-3 p.m.; free, photos are $30, money raised goes to help senior dogs; Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend; silverliningsrescueranch.org.
Sunday 5/21
Baby Season Baby Shower: There will be live music, food, raffles and a silent auction, and $3 of every cider purchase will support Think Wild; 3-6 p.m.; free; Bend Cider Co., 64649 Wharton Ave., Bend; thinkwildco.org.
Gin Riot 2023: Six bartenders battled it out in front of a panel of three judges and a full audience of spectators to see who makes the best Gin Riot cocktail; 1-4 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Crater Lake Spirits Downtown Bend Tasting Room, 1024 NW Bond St., Bend; craterlakespirits.com or 541-318-0200.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Soulful Bowls Fundraiser: A “soup off” and entertainment extravaganza benefitting their community free meal program; 3-6 p.m.; $25 include a take-home bow; Family Kitchen, 231 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; familykitchen.org or 541-760-5677.
Wild & free Charcuterie Workshop: Participants will learn step by step how to build a professional charcuterie board with the master board creators at Wild & free Charcuterie; 2-4 p.m.; $65; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendticket.com or 541-410-5866.
Monday 5/22
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multimedia trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Wednesday 5/24
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multimedia trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
