Thursday 5/12
Henry Rollins — Good to See You 2022: The spoken word artist will perform; 8 p.m.; $38.50-$49.50; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
“It’s no more than a blink of the eye — A Patricia Clark Retrospective”: Explore the prints, drawings, sketchbooks, and creative practice of the prolific and beloved artist Pat Clark; 1-6 p.m.; free; Scalehouse Gallery, 550 NW Franklin Ave., Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org or 541-640-2186.
Friday 5/13
“It’s no more than a blink of the eye — A Patricia Clark Retrospective”: Explore the prints, drawings, sketchbooks, and creative practice of the prolific and beloved artist Pat Clark; 1-6 p.m.; free; Scalehouse Gallery, 550 NW Franklin Ave., Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org or 541-640-2186.
Native American art exhibition opening at Raven Makes Gallery: New works by 20 contemporary American Indian ledger artists on 65 antique original maps; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Raven Makes Gallery, 182 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; ravenmakesgallery.com or 541-719-1182.
Saturday 5/14
It’s no more than a blink of the eye — A Patricia Clark Retrospective: Explore the prints, drawings, sketchbooks, and creative practice of the prolific and beloved artist Pat Clark; 1-6 p.m.; free; Scalehouse Gallery, 550 NW Franklin Ave., Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org or 541-640-2186.
Pop Up Sale: Local artisans will take to the beer garden to display arts and crafts; 1-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Theater & Dance
Tuesday 5/17
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7-9 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Masonic Lodge, 1036 NE Eighth St., Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 5/18
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner’s class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing; no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Move, dance, play, pray, connect more deeply with yourself and others in this mindful embodiment practice; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20, no experience necessary; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 5/12
Kyle Kinane: The voice-over actor and comedian will perform two seated shows; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; $30-$35; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 5/13
Comedy at Craft — Ed Hill: The award-winning comedian will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Live Comedy with Curtis Cook: The stand-up comedian and WGA Award-nominated writer will perform; 7:30-9 p.m.; $20; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-678-5740.
Saturday 5/14
Comedy at Craft — Showcase: The comics Drew Wilson-Mcgrath, Dillon Kolar, Zac and Tracy Rieder will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
She Stands Up: An all-women comedy show featuring local and traveling talent and benefitting several Central Oregon based nonprofit organizations; 7:30 p.m.; $12-$55 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Books
Thursday 5/12
Author Event — “Emotion by Design — Creative Leadership Lessons from a Life at Nike,” by Greg Hoffman: Innovative strategies for success from former Nike CMO Greg Hoffman, who had a major hand in crafting Nike’s singular brand and was instrumental in its most high-profile breakthrough campaigns; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 Northwest Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Monday 5/16
RAB Middles Book Club: The club will discuss “Circus Mirandus,” by Cassie Beasley; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 5/18
Mystery Book Club: The club will be discussing “The Lamplighters,” by Emma Stonex; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com/event/mystery-book-club-47 or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 5/12
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Brews & Views Sunset Hiking Tour: To celebrate Bend Brewfest, explore a stunning butte and take in the sunset while tasting some local craft beer.; 7-10:30 p.m.; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com/sunset-hiking-tours.
Friday 5/13
Cascade Gravel Grinder: Three days of road and trail riding through the Central Oregon high desert and Cascade Mountain Range; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $60-$270 to register to participate; At various trails near Bend; oregongravelgrinder.com.
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Leslie Olson for a tour of the Preserve; 9-11 a.m.; free, must register in advance; Ochoco Preserve, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday 5/14
Cascade Gravel Grinder: Three days of road and trail riding through the Central Oregon high desert and Cascade Mountain Range; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $60-$270 to register to participate; At various trails near Bend; oregongravelgrinder.com
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle: The multi-sport race includes alpine and cross-country skiing, cycling, running and kayaking, and stretches from the slopes of Mt. Bachelor to the finish line in Bend’s Old Mill District; 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; $75-$105 to register to participate; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; pppbend.com or 800-829-2442.
Sunday 5/15
Cascade Gravel Grinder: Three days of road and trail riding through the Central Oregon High Desert and Cascade Range; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $60-$270 to register to participate; at various trails, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Bend; oregongravelgrinder.com
Plant Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a walk to learn about the plants of the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Moorehead for a wildflower hike around Coffer Ranch, a conserved, private ranch outside of Prineville; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Coffer Ranch, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Monday 5/16
Badminton Night: Join a group of people who enjoy playing badminton each Monday evening outside; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park, 1310 NE Highway 20, Bend; 503-720-8605.
Tuesday 5/17
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 5/18
Dodgeball: This open gym season is a perfect place for new players to start, so go solo or bring some friends to play adult dodgeball; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $8 at the door, must have proof of vaccination; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-617-2877.
Wilderness Permit 2022 FAQ: Learn about the wilderness permit system and getting permits this year with Deschutes National Forest representatives; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Kids & Family
Thursday 5/12
Sailing to a New Horizon — Visiting Pluto and the Edge of the Solar System: Experts will chat about what we know about Pluto, talk about the latest mysteries and results from New Horizons, and eventually return to the questions of what is a planet, and should Pluto be one or not?; 7-9 p.m.; $20 free for members; Oregon Observatory at Sunriver, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
Saturday 5/14
Birds Without Borders: Bring your family out for a fun day of Native American flute music, storytelling, art, STEM activities, birding and birdhouse building; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Sahalee Park, Highway 99 SE Seventh St., Madras; childrensforestco.org.
Diamonds & Dust, Picnic in the Paddock: Join for a fundraising picnic in the paddock, complete with food, drinks, games, music and more; 3-8 p.m.; $60-$200, kids 12 and under eat and attend for free; Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend; healingreins.org or 541-382-9410.
Mama + Baby Birds: Join Mary Yanalcanlin for a bird walk just for kids; 9-11 a.m.; free, must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-312-1029.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 5/12
Know Wonder — How Will We Thrive in a Hotter, Drier Central Oregon: Learn how can you act locally to diminish the impacts of climate change; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Friday 5/13
Know Wonder — Disaster Preparedness in Volcano and Earthquake Country: In this presentation, geologist Daniele McKay will look at examples of what future earthquakes and volcanic activity might look like in Central Oregon, and how we can prepare for these events; noon-1 p.m.; free; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1080.
Saturday 5/14
Know Wonder — Wonderful World of Herbs and Spices: Learn all about herbs and spices in this cooking class with Suzanne Landry; 1-2:30 p.m.; free registration required; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Shadow Puppet Making Workshop: Ellipse Theatre Community is thrilled to offer this hands-on arts education workshop led by artist Krista Weltner where participants will learn about puppetry, create their shadow puppet and perform; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $30, includes materials and snacks; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; etcbend.org or 541-385-3908.
Women in the West Weekend — Stories and Poetry of Western Women with Kathy Moss: Visit the museum on both Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon to meet two of Eastern Oregon’s women buckaroos; 7-8:30 p.m.; $8-$10, members receive 20% discount; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Sunday 5/15
Introduction to Growing Food in the High Desert: In this class, you will learn how to prepare your garden and start planting; 9:30 a.m.-noon; $40; Worthy Garden Club, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthygardenclub.com.
Monday 5/16
COCC’s Forum on Racism: Three speakers will discuss a range of topics surrounding racism in higher education; 4-5 p.m.; free; COCC, Online; .cocc.edu/home/events/forum-on-racism-spring-22.aspx.
Tuesday 5/17
2022 State of the City: Join the Bend Chamber and Mayor Sally Russell for an update about the City of Bend’s progress on housing and transportation; 5:30-8 p.m.; free, registration is required; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; bendchamber.org or 541-382-5792.
Fireside Stories with Three Sisters Historical Society: Dwight and Susan Sheets’ presentation will cover the historic Santiam Pass Ski Lodge origin, uses over the years, efforts for its restoration and the goals for its future; 7-9 p.m.; $10, free to TSHS members; FivePine Conference Center, 1021 Desperado Trail, Sisters; threesistershistoricalsociety.org.
Know Wonder — Disaster Preparedness in Volcano and Earthquake Country: In this presentation, geologist Daniele McKay will look at examples of what future earthquakes and volcanic activity might look like here in central Oregon, and how we can prepare for these events; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 5/18
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Know Wonder — Wondering How to Rethink Plastic Waste?: This interactive discussion will cover actions we can take in our homes and community to reduce, reuse, and recycle plastic; noon-1 p.m.; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1070.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 5/12
Trivia Night: A low-pressure night of trivia hosted by one of Central Oregon’s top comics; 7-8:30 p.m.; free sign up at 6:30; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Friday 5/13
Bend Brewfest: The annual beer festival will take place; noon-9 p.m.; $40 online, $50 day of, includes entry + 10 tasting tokens; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; bendbrewfest.com or 541-312-0131.
Saturday 5/14
Bend Brewfest: The annual brew fest will take place; noon-9 p.m.; $40 online, $50 day of, includes entry + 10 tasting tokens; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; bendbrewfest.com or 541-312-0131.
Farm to Table Dinner: Join the Farm Staff and Chef Nic Maraziti on the Farm Store deck for a true Farm-to-Table experience featuring certified organic vegetables paired with pastured, chemical free and GMO-free meats; 6 p.m.; $90, includes meal and gratuity; Rainshadow Organics, 71290 Holmes Road, Sisters; rainshadoworganics.com or 541-977-6746.
Sunday 5/15
Cascades Theatrical Company Fundraising Luncheon: Join for the campaign kick off event at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes featuring catered lunch and local entertainment; 1-4 p.m.; $60 includes lunch; Riverhouse Convention Center, 3075 N. Business 97, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org
Farm to Table Brunch: This three-course brunch highlights the creativity of Chef Nic Maraziti, and the flavor and bounty of Rainshadow Organics, a Central Oregon farm; 11 a.m.; $50, includes meal and gratuity; Rainshadow Organics, 71290 Holmes Road, Sisters; rainshadoworganics.com or 541-977-6746.
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: Join Sundays at 4 p.m. for trivia with King Trivia get a group together and come get nerdy. Prizes, delicious food and drinks; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way St 1, Bend; kingtrivia.com or 541-728-0753.
Wednesday 5/18
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
