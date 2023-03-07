GO! Do
Arts
Thursday 3/9
Public (ROCK) Choir: Sing with a live rock band in a fun, non-threatening group where all skill levels have the chance to sing good songs; 6-8 p.m.; $18, designed for adults; Broken Top Bottle Shop, 1740 NW Pence Lane, Suite 1, Bend; PublicRockChoir.com or 541-728-0703.
Writing & Resilience — HIIT for the Heart: In this writing workshop, Emily Carr will share some top-secret tips and tricks for processing stress and other negative feelings; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Saturday 3/11
Backcountry Film Festival: The annual celebration of winter wildlands through this collection of short films; 6 p.m.; $18; Sunriver SHARK, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; discoveryourforest.org
Sunday 3/12
Backcountry Film Festival: The annual celebration of winter wildlands through a collection of short films; 6:15 p.m.; $20; Sisters Movie House, 720 S. Desperado Court, Sisters; discoveryourforest.org or 541-549-8800.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 3/9
Sunriver Stars presents “A Nice Family Gathering”: Sunriver Stars presents a story about a man who comes back to life as a ghost to tell his wife of 35 years he loved her, something he neglected to do while alive; 7-9 p.m.; $15-$20; The Door Three Rivers, 56885 Enterprise Drive, Bend; sunriverstars.org or 541-593-7445.
Friday 3/10
Cascades 10 — Annual Playwright Festival: Seven black box productions showcasing the talent of the community's local playwrights, actors, and directors — from thought-provoking dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies; 7:30 p.m.; $22; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend, OR 97701, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org.
Sunriver Stars Presents “A Nice Family Gathering”: Sunriver Stars presents a story about a man who comes back to life as a ghost to tell his wife of 35 years he loved her, something he neglected to do while alive; 7-9 p.m.; $15-$20; The Door Three Rivers, 56885 Enterprise Drive, Bend; sunriverstars.org or 541-593-7445.
Saturday 3/11
Bend Community Contra Dance: show up solo or with a partner to this couple dancing class akin to square dance featuring live traditional music; 7-9:30 p.m.; $10; Pine Forest Grange, 63214 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; bendcontra.org or 541-306-9563.
Cascades 10 — Annual Playwright Festival: Seven black box productions showcasing the talent of the community's local playwrights, actors, and directors — from thought-provoking dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies; 7:30 p.m.; $22; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend, OR 97701, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org.
Sunriver Stars Presents “A Nice Family Gathering”: Sunriver Stars presents a story about a man who comes back to life as a ghost to tell his wife of 35 years he loved her, something he neglected to do while alive; 7-9 p.m.; $15-$20; The Door Three Rivers, 56885 Enterprise Drive, Bend; sunriverstars.org or 541-593-7445.
Sunday 3/12
Cascades 10 — Annual Playwright Festival: Seven black box productions showcasing the talent of the community's local playwrights, actors, and directors — from thought-provoking dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies; 2 p.m.; $22; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend, OR 97701, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org.
Monday 3/14
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 3/15
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Comedy
Friday 3/10
Comedy at Craft — Philanthropic Funnies: A monthly showcase of Central Oregon comedians that donated 100% of all tickets and tips to a local nonprofit; 8-10 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 3/11
Brad Upton: The popular comedian will perform; 7 p.m.; $25-$30 plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Brad Upton: The popular comedian will perform; 9:15 p.m.; $25-$30 plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Comedy at Craft — Temple The Bard: The Eugene-based comedian will perform with other local comics; 8-10 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Books
Friday 3/10
Nonfiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "American Baby: A Mother, a Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption," by Gabrielle Glaser; 9:30 a.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Saturday 3/11
Reading Rainbow Book Club: A monthly book club for youth ages 16-20; 4-5 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
The Library Book Club: Discuss “L.A. Weather,” by María Amparo Escandón.; 11 a.m.-noon; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Wednesday 3/15
Mystery Book Club: The club will be discussing "Marple: Twelve New Mysteries," by multiple authors; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports and Outdoors
Thursday 3/9
Sip and Swing Golf Clinic: Golf clinics will consist of learning the fundamentals of golf-swing, stance, grip, etc.-interactive games and GC Quad launch monitor data; 5-6 p.m.; $40; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thrifty Thursday: Enjoy discount all-day lift tickets; $29; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Friday 3/10
Friday Night Lights with Ablis CBD: Enjoy bonfires, live music and more every Friday night at Hoodoo; 5-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Saturday 3/11
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7 p.m.; $10, sign up on the MeetUp app; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Big Wave Challenge: The BWC course will feature a series of huge sweeping banked corners, quarter pipes and spines, incorporating the natural terrain as much as possible, to create wave-like features for a flowing course that brings the surf to the mountains; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; $50-$112; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Lucky Leprechaun: Run, walk, skip or hop in your best green gear and stick around for the finish-line shenanigans with live music, best dressed contest and more; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $30-$45 kids run free; Three Creeks Brewing Company, 721 S. Desperado Court, Sisters; sisterscommunity.org or 541-549-1963.
Viking Fest Presented by Sons of Norway: Grab your free-heel skis and get ready for a fun-filled day of telemark tips, stories, family-friendly activities and Nordic culture; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Wednesday 3/15
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; Footzone, 842 NW Wall St, Bend; facebook.com//corksunrunners.
Kids & Family
Friday 3/10
"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone": Assistance League of Bend will be in the lobby prior to the screening of the movie to give away free books; 6 p.m.; free; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 3/9
How to Be a Beginner — Workshop for Midlife Women: Gain skills to navigate midlife through facilitated conversations, meditative prompts, and short walks; 6 p.m.; $375-$400; Ceiling Unlimited Studio, Cline Falls Road, Bend; tinyurl.com or 503-481-0595.
Notice Your Nudge — Invite Growth: Meet once a week for eight weeks to awaken intuition, clarify vision and chart steps in the direction that has been nudging you all along; 9-11 a.m.; $600, includes eight, two-hour sessions; Riverwest Neighborhood in Bend, Bend; invitinggrowth.org
Season of Nonviolence Community Conversations — Emerging from Our Homes: Oregon Humanities brings people together to talk about their beliefs and experiences around timely and important issues and ideas; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; COCC Madras, 1170 E. Ashwood Road, Madras; cocc.edu.
Season of Nonviolence Community Conversations — Relationships for Resilience: Oregon Humanities brings people together to talk about their beliefs and experiences around timely and important issues and ideas; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; COCC Prineville, 510 SE Lynn Blvd, Prineville; cocc.edu.
Saturday 3/11
Tax Aide: Free tax prep sessions with certified tax volunteers; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon: Learn everything you need to know to be successful growing vegetables in Central Oregon. Registration required.; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Crook County Open Campus-Central Oregon Community College, 510 SE Lynn Blvd., Prineville; extension.oregonstate.edu/pub/em-9128 or 541-447-6228.
Landscape Painting & the Conservation Movement: Learn about the birth of the American conservation movement, its expression in National Parks, and the role of landscape painting in advancing conservation in the United States.; 1-2 p.m.; free; Sisters Firehouse Community Hall, 301 S Elm St, Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org.
Music Education Workshop: Georges Bouhey & Studio20 are hosting a music education workshop with featured Artist Eric Darius; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; desertjazz.net or 541-382-8436.
Thriving with Diabetes: Thriving with Diabetes four-week classes are designed to help adults with Type 2 Diabetes lower HbA1c, decrease complications, and have a better quality of life; 9-11 a.m.; $0-$150 covered by most insurance, Medicare and Oregon Health Plans; Synergy Health & Wellness, 244 NE Franklin Ave., Suite 5, Bend; synergyhealthbend.com or 541-419-4019.
Sunday 3/12
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or mat; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 3/13
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Season of Nonviolence Community Conversations — Emerging From Our Homes: Oregon Humanities brings people together to talk about their beliefs and experiences around timely and important issues and ideas; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; COCC Redmond, 2030 SE College Loop, Redmond; cocc.edu.
Tuesday 3/14
Dinner Seminar — Autoimmunity, Inflammation + Fatigue: Join for a free dinner with Dr. Lexie Ching and learn about her approach to effectively address signs of hormonal imbalance, inflammation, fatigue, pain, weight issues, and more; 6-7:30 p.m.; free, rsvp; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; tickettailor.com or 541-410-5866.
SCORE Small Business Counseling: Receive confidential business planning with a SCORE mentor; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Membership 101 — Maximizing Your Membership: Learn more about chamber membership; 10-11 a.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, 777 NW Wall St., Suite 200, Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Our Common Ground: Join professor and author John Leshy as he discusses his new book, “Our Common Ground: A History of America’s Public Lands”; 7-8:30 p.m.; $10; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; onda.org or 541-317-0700.
Parent Grief Groups: The parent grief group is open to any parent/caregiver who would benefit from the support of others along the journey of loving our kids into being; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org.
Release, Renew, and Become You — A Weekly Two Hour Retreat: Throughout this series, you will identify your fears, honor your past, clarify your vision, chart your path and intentionally begin your journey forward; 9-11 a.m.; $350-$500 Partial Scholarship and Trade Available; home in River West Neighborhood, Bend; invitinggrowth.org.
Wednesday 3/15
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmasters, Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org
Nurturing Positive Parenting: This four-session workshop will explore topics including power struggles, resilience, and big feelings and give parents practical tools to approach discipline with kindness and firmness, rooted in the Positive Discipline approach; 9:15 a.m.-noon; $59 per class; Unitarian Universalist Event Space, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; raisingrootedkids.com.
Teen Grief Groups: Safe space to navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness, loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Wednesday Night Handbuilding with Clara: In this class series, Clara will provide the technical basis for hand-building; 5-8 p.m.; $225; Tumalo School of Pottery & Craft, 65093 Smokey Butte Drive, Bend; tumaloschoolofpottery.com or 321-431-9228.
Food & Drinks
Friday 3/10
Wine History Seminar: Join an interactive experience tasting through History bold reds as Melissa shares the unique stories of each site; 4-6 p.m.; $60; Stoller Wine Bar, 550 NW Arizona Ave., Bend; stollerfamilyestate.com.
Monday 3/13
Bottle and Board Mondays: Join on Mondays for local, small batch Oregon and Washington wines at the Box Factory; 2-9 p.m.; The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 3/14
Meet Your Farmer Dinner: An experiential dining experience that pair the farmers and chefs of rotating local restaurants; 5-8 p.m.; $110 current Locavore members, $120 non-members; Nome Italiano, 465 SW Knoll Ave., Bend; centraloregonlocavore.org.
Think Wild Trivia Night: Test your knowledge of Central Oregon's wildlife, outdoors and conservation to win great prizes; 7:30-9 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; thinkwildco.org or 541-241-7733.
Wednesday 3/15
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Long Shadows Wine Dinner: Join Long Shadows Vinters to celebrate its 20th anniversary for a five-course wine pairing dinner, discussed by Matthew Wollen, Northwest sales and marketing manager; 6:30 p.m.; $150 food, wine, and gratuity included; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
