Friday 4/1
Downtown Bend First Friday Art Walk — Youth Takeover: An array of students from across Central Oregon are providing art, dance and music to the community; 5-9 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/FirstFridayBend.
Piano Showcase: Bach to Boogie to Jazz with two piano concerts, workshops, masterclasses and more; 7:30-9 p.m.; $10-$80; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; sunrivermusic.org or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 4/2
Piano Showcase: Bach to Boogie to Jazz with two piano concerts, workshops, masterclasses and more; 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; $10-$80; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; sunrivermusic.org or 541-317-0700.
Pop Up Sale: The Yard will be hosting several local arts and crafts dealers in the beer garden; noon-7 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Wanderlust Tours Art in Nature — Camerata in a Cave: The talented local a cappella group will be performing at Pronghorn Resort inside a stunning 80,000-year-old cave; 1-5:30 p.m.; $140; Pronghorn Resort, 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-312-9424.
Sunday 4/3
Cascadia Chamber Opera production of "Don Pasquale": A concert/semi-staged production of Gaetano Donizetti’s comic opera "Don Pasquale," in English; 4-6 p.m.; $25; Pinckney Center for the Arts, 2600 NW College Ave., Bend; cascadiaconcertopera.org or 541-350-9805.
Tuesday 4/5
Writers Writing — Poetry and Identity with Teatro Milagro: Explore identity in this poetry workshop focused on self-portraits. This workshop will have an emphasis on LGBTQ+ and gender identity; 6-8 p.m.; free; this is an in-person program and registration is required; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 3/31
Ken Ludwig's "Shakespeare in Hollywood": It’s 1934, and Shakespeare’s most famous fairies, Oberon and Puck, have magically materialized on the Warner Bros. Hollywood set of Max Reinhardt’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; 7:30 p.m.; $25 Seniors/Students, $27 Adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 4/1
Cult Of Tuck — April Tools Day: CoT has been cooking up something extra hilarious for you this April Fool's Day and will bring you an all-drag, all-comedy variety show; 8 p.m.; $20; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
The Fool Me Once Variety Show: The April Fool's themed drag show will take place; 8 p.m.; $25 general admissions, $25-$120; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; bendticket.com or 541-668-1046.
Ken Ludwig's "Shakespeare in Hollywood": It’s 1934, and Shakespeare’s most famous fairies, Oberon and Puck, have magically materialized on the Warner Bros. Hollywood set of Max Reinhardt’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; 7:30 p.m.; $25 Seniors/Students, $27 Adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Play, Presence & Connection Through Theatre Movement Practices: A workshop taught by seasoned theater makers to share these joyous ways of moving and collaborating, no experience necessary; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $100, $75 students; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Strut Cabaret Presents — The Champagne Chronicles: A collaborative of five performers providing you with variety entertainment in neo and classical burlesque style; 8 p.m.; $25; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Saturday 4/2
Ken Ludwig's "Shakespeare in Hollywood": It’s 1934, and Shakespeare’s most famous fairies, Oberon and Puck, have magically materialized on the Warner Bros. Hollywood set of Max Reinhardt’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; 7:30 p.m.; $25 Seniors/Students, $27 Adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Play, Presence & Connection Through Theatre Movement Practices: A workshop taught by seasoned theatre makers to share these joyous ways of moving and collaborating, no experience necessary; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $100, $75 students; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Sunday 4/3
Ken Ludwig's "Shakespeare in Hollywood": It’s 1934, and Shakespeare’s most famous fairies, Oberon and Puck, have magically materialized on the Warner Bros. Hollywood set of Max Reinhardt’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; 2 p.m.; $25 Seniors/Students, $27 Adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Oregon Ballet Theatre: Don’t miss this program featuring four selections from 20th century classical repertoire, including excerpts from audience favorites "Swan Lake" and "Sleeping Beauty"; 3 p.m.; $12; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 4/6
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in the beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; centraloregontango.com.
Hunks: The male dance group will perform; $22-$70; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Comedy
Thursday 3/31
Comedy Night: This month's comedy talent includes newcomer Paul Brian, the unique stylings of Ed Dearment, the spicy and gingery Whitney Russell and the headliner Tracy Rieder; 8 p.m.; $10; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Saturday 4/2
Comedy & A Cause Presents — Jeff Dye: The renowned comedian will perform; 8 p.m.; $25; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Comedy at Craft Showcase: Comedians Steve Harber, Sharif Mohni, Sam Donaldson and Tracy will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockpro.com or 541-668-1766.
Tuesday 4/5
Out of Thin Air — Improv Comedy: The Company presents authentic and hilarious improvisational theater based on audience suggestions, with a sprinkling of comedy sketches; 8 p.m.; $10 online, $15 at door; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Wednesday 4/6
Comedy Open Mic: A stand-up comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions. Sign up 6:30 p.m.; 21 and over; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Books
Thursday 3/31
Author Event — "The Boy With a Bird in His Chest," by Emme Lund: The author will discuss her book; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 4/6
Current Fiction Book Club: The club will be discussing "Cloud Cuckoo Land," by Anthony Doerr; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 3/31
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Friday 4/1
Whychus Canyon Preserve Hike: Join Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Moorehead for a 5-mile hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 9:30-11:30 a.m.; free, must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday 4/2
10 Barrel Brewing Co.'s Backcountry Pub: At the base of Outback lift there will be drinks, food, and music to hang out to; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Crooked River Wetlands Complex Guided Bird Walks: Meet at the pavilion for a guided bird walk; 9:45 a.m.-noon; free; Crooked River Wetlands, 4035 NW Rimrock Acres Loop, Prineville; facebook.com/crookedriverwetlands or 541-447-5627.
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Daniele McKay for a geology hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Sunday 4/3
Beginning Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Wall for a beginner's bird walk at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 8-10 a.m.; free, registration is required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Tuesday 4/5
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Kids & Family
Friday 4/1
Mountain Air Kids Night Out: Drop of your kids ages 4-12 for a night of pizza, games and jumping; 6-9 p.m.; mountainairbend.com/tickets; Mountain Air Trampoline Park, 20495 Murray Road, Suite 150, Bend; facebook.com/mountainairtrampolinepark or 541-647-1409.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 3/31
Date Night Supper Club with Chef Rocky and Chef Josh: Start your evening at Kara’s Kitchenware for a special meal with your favorite someone; 6-8 p.m.; $110 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
The New Climate War — The Fight to Take Back Our Planet: Join renowned climate scientist Michael E. Mann as he explores how to collectively address the climate crisis; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $25-$75, students free; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; skeptoid.org or 541-389-3111.
Saturday 4/2
Spring Gardening Seminar — Gardening Basics for the High Desert: OSU master gardeners will offer their insights into the world of gardening in Central Oregon; 10 a.m.; choose one class for $5, or up to seven for $35; OSU Extension Service, Online; gocomga.com or 541-548-6088.
Spring Gardening Seminar — Water-wise Gardening: OSU master gardeners will offer their insight into the world of gardening in Central Oregon; afternoon classes at 1 p.m.; $5 per class; OSU Extension Service, online; gocomga.com or 541-548-6088.
Monday 4/4
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Natural History Pub For the Love of Dark Skies — Good for People, Ecosystems and the Economy: Learn about how Central Oregon sits on the edge of the largest intact area of pristine dark skies in the Lower 48 — a vanishing natural resource; 7-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-5174.
Wednesday 4/6
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 3/31
Left Coast Featured Flight: Featured flight of 4 Pinot Noirs; one sparkling, one white and two reds, will be available all day and joined by Left Coast CEO Taylor Pfaff; 4-6 p.m.; $30 includes four wines; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way St 1, Bend; exploretock.com or 541-728-0753.
Trivia Night: A low-pressure night of trivia hosted by one of Central Oregon's top comics; 7-8:30 p.m.; free sign up at 6:30; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Saturday 4/2
Wine Club Dinner with Chef Rocky: Join for a multiple course wine pairing dinner with wines from boutique wineries; 6-8 p.m.; $125 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Sunday 4/3
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 4/6
Wine Wednesdays: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; noon-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
