GO! Do
Arts
Thursday 3/30
Get More Happier — A Cancer Fundraiser: A comedy show, cancer fundraiser and happiness workshop get thrown in a blender; 6-8:30 p.m.; free, suggested donation; Open Space Event Studios, 220 Northeast Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Friday 3/31
Exhibit Sneak Peak — One Book at a Time at Deschutes County Historical Museum: Get a sneak peak of the exhibit highlighting 20 years of A Novel Idea; 4-6 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Sunday 4/2
Reel Rock 17: The latest edition of the climbing films will be presented; 7:30 p.m.; $22, plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 4/3
Public (ROCK) Choir: Go sing your face off with a live rock band in a fun, non-threatening group where all skill levels have the chance to sing good songs; 6-8 p.m.; $18 this event is designed for adults; Broken Top Bottle Shop, 1740 NW Pence Lane, Suite 1, Bend; PublicRockChoir.com or 541-728-0703.
Tuesday 4/4
Fourth Friday Artwalk: Meet artists and enjoy beautiful art, good company, music, demonstrations, plus sponsor food venues for during and following the artwalk; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters Oregon, 222 West Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-719-8581.
Wednesday 4/5
Open Hub Singing Club: A community singing group with all songs are taught in a call-and-echo, aural tradition process; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 3/30
Always...Patsy Cline: This popular Off-Broadway and touring musical play is based on letters the two long-distance friends exchanged over those two years; 7:30 p.m.; $32-$57 Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
"Murder on the Nile" — A Theatrical Performance: Watch an Agatha Christie mystery unfold on the water; 7:30 p.m.; $29 adults, Students/Seniors $27; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 3/31
Here On The Flight Path: Two showings of this hilarious and heartfelt romantic comedy play that follows John over the course of three and half years as he interacts with three neighbors from his apartment balcony; 2-4:30 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; etcbend.org.
"Murder on the Nile" — A Theatrical Performance: Watch an Agatha Christie mystery unfold on the water; 7:30 p.m.; $29 adults, Students/Seniors $27; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 4/1
Connected: This workshop is great practice for dancing as well as for being in the world; 2-5 p.m.; free; The Hanai Center, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Here On The Flight Path: Two showings of this hilarious and heartfelt romantic comedy play that follows John over the course of three and half years as he interacts with three neighbors from his apartment balcony; 2-4:30 p.m. or 7-9:30 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; etcbend.org.
"Murder on the Nile" — A Theatrical Performance: Watch an Agatha Christie mystery unfold on the water; 7:30 p.m.; $29 adults, Students/Seniors $27; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 4/2
"Murder on the Nile" — A Theatrical Performance: Watch an Agatha Christie mystery unfold on the water; 2 p.m.; $29 adults, Students/Seniors $27; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Monday 4/3
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 4/5
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Comedy
Friday 3/31
Bend Underground Comedy Club – Soft Opening: Once a month, The Wine Shop and Beer Tasting Bar is transformed into a secret comedy hideaway featuring local, regional and sometimes national comedy talent; 8-10 p.m.; $20-$30; The Wine Shop & Beer Tasting Bar, 55 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; thewineshopbend.com.
Comedy at Craft — Strip Joker: Local comics become "Strip Jokers" by taking off articles of clothing as they tell jokes; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Drew Lynch: The live stand-up comedian will perform for the first time in Bend; 7-8:30 p.m.; $30-$40 21+; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Saturday 4/1
Comedy at Craft — Bert Walpack: The Eugene-based dentist, father and comedian will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 4/3
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing in the Green Room, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Books
Friday 3/31
Author Event — Meg Adams presents "Why Are You Like This?": The local author will discuss her collection of comics with a millennial take on marriage, adulthood, pet ownership, self-love and self-care; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Wednesday 4/5
Current Fiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "Hester," by Laurie Lico Albanese; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Friday 3/31
Friday Night Lights with Ablis CBD: Enjoy bonfires, live music and more every Friday night at Hoodoo; 5-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Nature Journaling Workshop: Christine Elder hosts a fun, family-oriented afternoon of nature journaling at the Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory; 1-3 p.m.; $25; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; 71826.blackbaudhosting.com or 541-593-4394.
Saturday 4/1
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7 p.m.; $10 Sign up on the MeetUp app; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Daniele McKay for a geology hike; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
Snake Run Rally: This hand-dug course offers an opportunity for snowboards to have fun racing and ripping with some of the best northwest riders around; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; thesnakerunrally.com or 541-822-3799.
Sunday 4/2
Horse Butte Trail Race: Western-themed 10-mile race; 9 a.m.-noon; $55-$65; Horse Butte Trailhead, Horse Butte Road, Bend; footzonebend.com.
Peterson Ridge Rumble: This 40-mile running race is mostly trail with some dirt road sections; 8 a.m.; $80; Peterson Ridge Rumble, 15200 McKenzie Highway, Sisters; trailrunner.com.
Snake Run Rally: This hand-dug course offers an opportunity for snowboards to have fun racing and ripping with some of the best northwest riders around; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; thesnakerunrally.com or 541-822-3799.
Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Moorehead for an early wildflower hike; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Wednesday 4/5
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Lectures & Classes
Saturday 4/1
2023 Spring Gardening Seminar — The High Desert Gardening Battle Can be Won: Learn all about gardening in Central Oregon and get prepared for summer during these online classes taught by OSU master gardeners; 10 a.m.; $5 per class; Online; gocomga.com.
2023 Spring Gardening Seminar — Native Plant Landscaping: This class will discuss some of the basic elements of planning and designing native plant landscapes and will offer a look at a number of commonly available species that contribute to the beauty and function of these created spaces, taught by OSU master gardeners; 1 p.m.; $5 per class; Online; gocomga.com.
Sunday 4/2
Disaster Preparedness — The More You Know: Look at examples of what future earthquakes and volcanic activity might look like in Central Oregon, and how to prepare; 3-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or mat; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org
Monday 4/3
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Disaster Preparedness — The More You Know at Sisters Firehouse : In this presentation, geologist Daniele McKay will explain what examples of future earthquakes and volcanic activity might look like here in central Oregon, and how we can prepare for these events; noon-1 p.m.; free; Sisters Firehouse Community Hall, 301 S. Elm St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org
Natural History Pub — Astronomy in Central Oregon: Join Dr. Scott Fisher, director of the Pine Mountain Observatory and astronomy lecturer at the University of Oregon, to learn about the astronomical observations and research that is being done right here in Central Oregon; 7-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-5174.
Tuesday 4/4
Diamonds in the Desert — Bend's Baseball History in a Few Innings: Step back in time with the Deschutes County Historical Society & Museum to hear stories of an earlier era when Bend baseball wasn't just a favorite pastime, but a way to build commerce in communities; 6-7 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Earth Month — Healthy Plate Healthy Planet Lunch & Learn: Gain an awareness of the impacts of your food choices, learn practical ways to shift toward a plant-strong diet, learn where to find resources in the community and more; noon-2:30 p.m.; free; Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-388-1133.
Parent Grief Groups: The parent grief group is open to any parent/caregiver who would benefit from the support of others along the journey of loving our kids into being; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org.
Wednesday 4/5
Bend Toastmasters Club Meeting: Practicing the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org or 541-617-7050.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness, loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Wednesday Night Handbuilding: In this class series, Clara will provide the technical basis for hand-building; 5-8 p.m.; $225; Tumalo School of Pottery & Craft, 65093 Smokey Butte Drive, Bend; tumaloschoolofpottery.com or 321-431-9228.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 3/30
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 4/1
Annual Chili Cook Off: Join on the back patio as the kitchen crew faces off in our annual Chili Cook-Off, including live music by One Mad Man; 2-5 p.m.; $5; Immersion Brewing, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; facebook.com/ImmersionBrewery or 541-633-7821.
Sunday 4/2
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 4/3
Bottle and Board Mondays: Join on Mondays for local, small-batch Oregon and Washington wines at the Box Factory; 2-9 p.m.; The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Meet Your (Wine) Match Workshops: Learn the differences so you can determine what you do and don't like in each wine to help steer you in the right direction of finding your true Wine love; 6-7:30 p.m.; $45 Includes wines and a snack; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Wednesday 4/5
Bringing Gammon Back: Backgammon night for all skills and ages; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Ale Apothecary Tasting Room, 30 SW Century Drive, Ste 140, Bend; 541-797-6265.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Wine and Paint Night: Learn to paint with the instruction of Kristen of Chalked Creative; 7-9 p.m.; $48, 20% gratuity will be added at event; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Wine Wednesday Trivia Night: Test your knowledge while sipping on wine with your friends; 6-8 p.m.; The Bend Wine Bar, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.