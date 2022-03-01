GO! Do
Art
Thursday 3/3
Beginning Water Color: With just two brushes and three colors, explore how to do washes, mix colors, make a color wheel and complete a simple project; 1 p.m. or 3 p.m.; $25-$30; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; register.bendparksandrec.org or 541-388-1133.
Friday 3/4
First Friday Art Walk: First Friday Art Walk is an opportunity to chat with artists and makers, to learn about their creative process and to expand your creative community; 3-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Muse UnConference: A bringing together of artists, activists, elders and youth to engage, educate and entertain our community to celebrates the work and amplifies the voices of those who inspire positive social change locally and beyond; $10-$300; At various venues, in person and online, Bend; theworldmuse.org or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 3/5
Muse UnConference: A bringing together of artists, activists, elders and youth to engage, educate and entertain our community to celebrates the work and amplifies the voices of those who inspire positive social change locally and beyond; $10-$300; At various venues, in person and online; theworldmuse.org or 541-317-0700.
Ski Films — An Outdoor Experience: A night of ski films that will have you ready to get up for first chair this weekend; 6-9 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Sunday 3/6
Beginning Mosaic — Stepping Stones: Create a colorful stepping stone to add pizzazz to your yard or garden; noon-4 p.m.; $75; Carleton Manor, 1776 NE Eighth St., Bend; carletonmanormosaics.com or 907-230-1785.
Bolshoi Ballet — "Swan Lake" Encore: Lured to the banks of a mysterious lake by his alter ego, the Evil Genius, Prince Siegfried encounters the most beautiful swan Odette and swears his love to; 12:55-3:55 p.m.; free; Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-2901.
Muse UnConference: A bringing together of artists, activists, elders and youth to engage, educate and entertain our community to celebrates the work and amplifies the voices of those who inspire positive social change locally and beyond; $10-$300; at various venues, in person and online; theworldmuse.org or 541-317-0700.
Theater & Dance
Saturday 3/5
Auditions for the Cascades 10 short play festival: Audition to take part in an annual festival of original 10-minute plays directed, acted and written by the community; free; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
"The Odd Couple (Female Version)": Sunriver Stars Community Theater presents Neil Simon's hilarious comedy; 7 p.m.; $12-$17; The DOOR, 56885 Enterprise Drive, Sunriver; sunriverstars.org or 541-550-3088.
Wednesday 3/9
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30pm and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Comedy
Thursday 3/3
Comedy & A Cause Presents — Saint 'PASI' Day St. Paddy's Comedy Competition: The winner of the Portland's Funniest Person, Adam Pasi, is the headliner of this comedy show; 8 p.m.; $20; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1046.
Saturday 3/5
Comedy at Craft — Stuart Wilson: The storyteller/comedian will perform; 8 p.m.; $15; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 3/7
Comedy Open Mic: A stand-up comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions. Sign up 6:30pm 21+; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 3/9
Comedy Open Mic: Watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Book
Sunday 3/6
Author! Author! featuring Neil Gaiman: The novelist behind "American Gods," "Good Omens" and others will conclude the 2022 series; noon; $35; Deschutes Public Library, online; dplfoundation.org or 541-312-1027.
Wednesday 3/9
Out of This World Book Club: The club will discuss "Altered Carbon" by Richard K Morgan; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
The Library Book Club at Sunriver: Discuss “Good Omens,” by Neil Gaiman in-person or via Zoom; 10-11 a.m.; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; deachuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1080.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 3/3
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Winter Pridefest: This weekend supports the LGBTQ+ community by bringing visibility and inclusivity to Mt. Bachelor and its surrounding areas; At various locations over the weekend, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Friday 3/4
Bachelor Butte Dog Derby: This is an opportunity to experience the splendor of the Cascades and contest one’s dog team on world class terrain; Wanoga Sno-park, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; psdsa.org.
Friday Night Lights with Ablis CBD: Enjoy bonfires, live music and more every Friday night at Hoodoo; 3:30-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Winter Pridefest: This weekend supports the LGBTQ+ community by bringing visibility and inclusivity to Mt. Bachelor and its surrounding areas; At various locations over the weekend, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Saturday 3/5
Bachelor Butte Dog Derby: This is an opportunity to experience the splendor of the Cascades and contest one’s dog team on world class terrain; Wanoga Sno-park, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; psdsa.org
Crooked River Wetlands Complex Guided Bird Walks: Meet at the Wetlands pavilion for a guided bird walk; 9:45 a.m.-noon; free; Crooked River Wetlands, 4035 NW Rimrock Acres Loop, Prineville; facebook.com/crookedriverwetlands or 541-447-5627.
Hoodoo's SkiBike Fest: This event is great for seasoned ski bikers and for those who have always wanted to try the sport; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Winter Pridefest: This weekend supports the LGBTQ+ community by bringing visibility and inclusivity to Mt. Bachelor and its surrounding areas; At various locations over the weekend, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Sunday 3/6
Bachelor Butte Dog Derby: This is an opportunity to experience the splendor of the Cascades and contest one’s dog team on world class terrain; Wanoga Sno-park, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; psdsa.org
Mastondon 10ish-Miler: 10.19 miles of singletrack rolling terrain with great views of the Deschutes River and Three Sisters, weather permitting; 9 a.m.; $35-$40; Maston Area Trails, Bend; trailrunner.com/event/mastondon-10ish-miler.
Winter Pridefest: This weekend supports the LGBTQ+ community by bringing visibility and inclusivity to Mt. Bachelor and its surrounding areas; At various locations over the weekend, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Tuesday 3/8
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 3/9
Cascade Lakes Brewing Pub Run: Head out for a short run as a group and then go back to the brewery and celebrate with a beer, discount sign-ups for the marathon and probably a raffle; 6 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
Dodgeball: This open gym season is a perfect place for new players to start, so go solo or bring some friends to play adult dodgeball; 6:30-8 p.m.; $8 at the door, must have proof of vaccination; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-617-2877.
Kids & Family
Saturday 3/5
Mad Science: Unleash your inner Mad Scientist while your family experiments with colorful, fun, and messy chemistry; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10-$12; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 3/3
Health Care for All — Central Oregon Informational Meeting: Go learn how you can help make health care for all a reality in Oregon; 6-7 p.m.; free; Health Care for All Oregon, Online; hcao.org or 707-834-8165.
Inequity in Healthcare — Seeking Mental Health Services after Experiencing Healthcare Discrimination: Professors Cortés and Progovac will discuss one of their research projects which looks at how experiencing healthcare discrimination impacts peoples’ preferences for seeking mental health services.; 5:30-7 p.m.; free, registration is required; COCC, Online; cocc.edu or 541-383-7257.
Know Underground — The Weather Underground: Explore the origins of American counterterrorism.; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deachuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.
Monday 3/7
Natural History Pub Forest Insects of Central Oregon — The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Join Oregon Department of Forestry’s entomologist Dr. Christine Buhl to learn more about the tiny inhabitants with whom we share the High Desert; 7-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-5174.
Tuesday 3/8
Dementia Webinar Q&A — What are your questions?: These classes can benefit anyone providing support and care for an older adult or person living with dementia in Oregon; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Oregon Care Partners, Webinar, Bend; oregoncarepartners.com.
Using Nature as a Model for Forest Management — The case for ecological forestry: This class will introduce you to basic principles of forest ecology in the Pacific Northwest, and how these principles can be translated to active management practices that yield diverse forest products and ecosystem services; 3-4:30 p.m.; free; OSU Extension Service, Online; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Writers Working — Mind Your Words — A Workshop for Self-Editing: "Mind Your Words" offers numerous tips to help you look at your manuscript in a whole new way and polish the gold inside; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free online or in person; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 3/9
Beginning Ukulele I: Learn basic chords, progressions and strumming patterns from instructor Carl Ventis; 5-6 p.m.; $15 a week, $60 for the month; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; register.bendparksandrec.org or 541-388-1133.
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Know Underground — Birds Who Burrow: Take a tour of Oregon's burrowing birds and their habitats. This is an in-person program; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 3/3
Hot Dogs and Hodags presented by Blackstrap: Enjoy free hot dogs and free goggle covers every other Thursday at Hoodoo Ski Area from 11 am – 2 pm thanks to Blackstrap.; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Monkless Belgian Ales — Curtain Closer Vertical Tasting: The brewery will have a Curtain Closer Vertical Tasting Flight available to try for a limited time; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
Friday 3/4
First Friday Wine Tasting with American Northwest Imports at Good Drop: Try four International Wines priced to drink; 5-8 p.m.; $20, tasting fee refunded with purchase of 2 or more bottles; Good Drop Wine Shoppe, 141 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; gooddropwineshoppe.com or 541-410-1470.
Monkless Belgian Ales — Curtain Closer Vertical Tasting: The brewery will have a Curtain Closer Vertical Tasting Flight available to try for a limited time; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
Saturday 3/5
Central Oregon Winter Beer Festival: A celebration of Oregon craft beer and the community here in Central Oregon; 2-9 p.m.; free Tasting packages available for purchase; GoodLife Brewing Parking Lot, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; oregoncraftbeer.org or 971-275-0965.
Monkless Belgian Ales — Curtain Closer Vertical Tasting: The brewery will have a Curtain Closer Vertical Tasting Flight available to try for a limited time; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
Wine Dinner with Chef Rocky: Join for a multiple course wine pairing dinner with wines from our favorite boutique wineries; 9-11 a.m.; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Sunday 3/6
Monkless Belgian Ales — Curtain Closer Vertical Tasting: The brewery will have a Curtain Closer Vertical Tasting Flight available to try for a limited time; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
Wednesday 3/9
Classic Irish with Chef Rocky: Chef Rocky with be cooking up some traditional Irish meals that you can take the recipes and prepare for your family and friends; 10 a.m.-noon; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Wine Wednesdays: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; noon-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.