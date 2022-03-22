GO! Do
Art
Thursday 3/24
Soylent Green: The futuristic sci-fi thriller will be shown; 7:30 p.m.; $12-$17; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Friday 3/25
MOsley WOtta + Unlocked Films: Upcoming live multimedia performances will invite audience members to explore topics of prejudice, care, stewardship and responsibility; 7-11 p.m.; $10; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Paint Night with Sandy: Go for a fun, therapeutic night of painting under the instruction of professional artist, Sandy Klein; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $38; Creative Art and Picture Framing, 2115 NE Highway 20, Suite 105, Bend; facebook.com/ArtandFramingBend or 541-585-1541.
Saturday 3/26
Boots, Babes, and Burlesque: The burlesque group will perform a country themed show; 7 p.m.; $20; American Legion Post 45, 52532 Drafter Road, La Pine; bendburlesqueco.com or 541-536-1402.
MOsley WOtta + Unlocked Films: Upcoming live multimedia performances will invite audience members to explore topics of prejudice, care, stewardship and responsibility; 7-11 p.m.; $10; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 3/24
Ken Ludwig's Shakespeare in Hollywood: It’s 1934, and Shakespeare’s most famous fairies, Oberon and Puck, have magically materialized on the Warner Bros. Hollywood set of Max Reinhardt’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream; 7:30 p.m.; $25 Seniors/Students, $27 Adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 3/25
Ken Ludwig's Shakespeare in Hollywood: It’s 1934, and Shakespeare’s most famous fairies, Oberon and Puck, have magically materialized on the Warner Bros. Hollywood set of Max Reinhardt’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream; 7:30 p.m.; $25 Seniors/Students, $27 Adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 3/26
Ken Ludwig's Shakespeare in Hollywood: It’s 1934, and Shakespeare’s most famous fairies, Oberon and Puck, have magically materialized on the Warner Bros. Hollywood set of Max Reinhardt’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream; 7:30 p.m.; $25 Seniors/Students, $27 Adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Readers Theater: Join one Saturday morning a month as we explore new, original and classical plays, drink coffee and get to know others in the local theatre community; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/cascadetheatre or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 3/27
Ken Ludwig's Shakespeare in Hollywood: It’s 1934, and Shakespeare’s most famous fairies, Oberon and Puck, have magically materialized on the Warner Bros. Hollywood set of Max Reinhardt’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream; 2 p.m.; $25 Seniors/Students, $27 Adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Wednesday 3/30
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30pm and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com
Comedy
Friday 3/25
Comedian Jenny Zigrino: In addition to Jenny Zigrino's performance, Bryan Bixby of Portland and more comedians will be opening up the show which is hosted by Bend's own Eric Oren; 8 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740
Philanthropic Funnies — 6 Jesters & A Queen: Performing is the Queen — Deb Auchery, the mother of the Cult of Tuck — and the Jesters — Ed Dearment, Whitney Russell, Katy Ipock, Grace Sophia, Ethan Albers, and Tracy Rieder with 100% of proceeds going to OutCentralOregon; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 3/26
Comedy at Craft — Top Guns: Comedians Cody Michael, Sharif Mohni, Katy Ipock and Stuart Wilson will perform; 8 p.m.; $15; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 3/28
Comedy Open Mic: A stand up comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions. Sign up 6:30pm 21+; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 3/30
Comedy Open Mic: Watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Book
Thursday 3/24
Author Event — "The Invitation" by Michelle Davis: The author will discuss her mystery romance novel; 6 p.m.; free must have copy of book; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 3/29
Author Event — "Spin" by Peter Zheutlin: The author will discuss his historical fiction novel; 6 p.m.; free must have copy of book; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 3/24
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3-5 mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Saturday 3/26
Hoodoo's Rodeo Daze: It’s time to enjoy some free chili, ride the bull and enjoy the spirit of the West at one of the oldest ski areas in the Northwest; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Snowshoe Tours: 90 minute Snowshoe Tours are offered by US Forest Service Naturalists with gear provided; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; visitcentraloregon.com or 800-829-2442.
Sunday 3/27
Snowshoe Tours: 90 minute Snowshoe Tours are offered by US Forest Service Naturalists with gear provided; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; visitcentraloregon.com or 800-829-2442.
Woodward Peace Park Sunday Sessions: This series of jam sessions is a progressive, competitively fun terrain park series, designed to inspire and elevate skiers and riders; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; free with lift pass; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Tuesday 3/29
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 3/30
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jason Grant for a tour of Ochoco Preserve; 10 a.m.-noon; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Kids & Family
Thursday 3/24
Kids Spring Break Cooking Camp: Each day the kids ages 11-17 will focus on the fundamentals of cooking, with one of the day highlighting baking techniques; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Friday 3/25
Kids Spring Break Cooking Camp: Each day the kids ages 11-17 will focus on the fundamentals of cooking, with one of the day highlighting baking techniques; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Saturday 3/26
Kids Baking with Chef Katie: Kids will be making bagels and spreads; call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Sunday 3/27
Junior Snow Ranger Event: Join Discover Your Forest for a family friendly event as your kids earn a Junior Snow Ranger badge; 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; discoveryourforest.org or 800-829-2442.
Lectures & Classes
Saturday 3/26
Aquatic Entomology: This class introduces students to the river insects upon which our local trout focus and how to stock your fly box with the most productive patterns to imitate them; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $40; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 100, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-678-5633.
Sunday 3/27
Dumplings with Dump City: In this class, Dan from Dump City Dumplings will teach you how to incorporate seasonal veggies into tasty steamed dumplings; 1-2:30 p.m.; $7 Members, Non-members $10; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; centraloregonlocavore.org or 541-633-7388.
Monday 3/28
Carrying Messages: Join for a virtual panel discussion with Jordan Marie Brings Three White Horses Daniel, Lydia Jennings and Ardis Clark.; 6-7 p.m.; free; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Tuesday 3/29
Positive Approach to Alzheimer's & Dementia Care Webinar: This webinar is designed to help anyone caring for a person living with dementia learn more about how to provide support and respond effectively to dementia-related behaviors; 9-11 a.m.; free; Oregon Care Partners, Online; oregoncarepartners.com or 800-930-6851.
Wednesday 3/30
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Classic French Chicken Chasseur Cooking Class: Chef Candy will be preparing Chicken Chasseur/ Roasted Garlic Smashed Potatoes / Seasonal Vegetables/ Homemade Ice Cream; 6-8 p.m.; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com
Climate Teach-In: Panelists will speak on climate change from their discipline, followed by student-moderated discussions; 3-5:30 p.m.; free; Wille Hall in COCC Coats Campus Center, 2600 NW College Ave., Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 3/24
Hoodoo Santiam SnoLab Series: Help raise funds for Hoodoo's Santiam Snolab Scholarship Program by joining in on "Snow-Bombin-bingo"; 6-8 p.m.; Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/TheBrownOwl or 541-797-6581.
Trivia Night: A low-pressure night of trivia hosted by one of Central Oregon's top comics; 7-8:30 p.m.; free sign up at 6:30; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Sunday 3/27
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 3/28
Meet Your Wine Match: Which wine will get your final Rose? They’ll put 3 sets of 2 wines side by side and have you pick your favorites; 5-6:30 p.m.; $45 Includes wine and a snack; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way St 1, Bend; exploretock.com or 541-728-0753.
Wednesday 3/30
Wine Wednesdays: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; noon-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
