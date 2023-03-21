GO! Do
Arts
Friday 3/24
Fourth Friday Artwalk: Meet artists and enjoy beautiful art, good company, music, demonstrations, plus sponsor food venues for during and following the artwalk; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters Oregon, 222 West Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-719-8581.
Saturday 3/25
Art and Music in Harmony — Copper Moon Artisan: Enjoy John Vale’s art, made from copper, stone and wood of wildlife of Central Oregon and live music by obsidian; 5-7 p.m.; free; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; envirocenter.org or 541-385-6908.
The Workhouse 11 Year Anniversary Party: Featuring live music, artist pop-ups, vintage market, sales, food and cocktails and more; 5-9 p.m.; free; The Workhouse at Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; facebook.com/theworkhousebend/ or 541-241-8681.
Sunday 3/26
"The Independents" — Film: The award-winning film will be shown; 7:30 p.m; free; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 3/23
"Murder on the Nile" Preview Night: Watch an Agatha Christie mystery unfold on the water; 7:30-10 p.m.; free; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 3/24
"The Cake": This funny, heartfelt play by Beckah Brunstetter shows us how we all can change when those we love bring us new perspective; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $25; Open Space Even Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 760-473-4619.
"Murder on the Nile"": Watch an Agatha Christie mystery unfold on the water; 7:30 p.m.; $29 adults, students/seniors $27; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 3/25
"The Cake": This funny heartfelt play by Beckah Brunstetter shows us how we all can change when those we love bring us new perspective; 2-4 p.m.; $25; Open Space Even Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 760-473-4619.
"The Cake": This funny heartfelt play by Beckah Brunstetter shows us how we all can change when those we love bring us new perspective; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $25; Open Space Even Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 760-473-4619.
"Murder on the Nile"": Watch an Agatha Christie mystery unfold on the water; 7:30 p.m.; $29 adults, students/seniors $27; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
West Coast Swing Dance: This is a smooth and swanky swing dancing party with edgy hip-hop, late-night acoustic, dirty blues and more; 7 p.m.; $15 with lesson, $10 just dancing, all levels welcome; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/BendDanceVictoria or 541-388-1908.
Sunday 3/26
"Murder on the Nile"": Watch an Agatha Christie mystery unfold on the water; 7:30 p.m.; $29 adults, students/seniors $27; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Monday 3/27
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Tuesday 3/28
Improv Night: Your local improvisational theater group, will perform spontaneous scenes based on audience suggestions; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $15 advanced, $20 at door; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Wednesday 3/29
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Bend Institute Of Comedy — Improv Class Level One: Learn longform improv from writer-director-instructor John Breen in this six week course; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $200-$225; Hanai Center, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-668-6494.
Comedy
Friday 3/24
Comedy Night: This comedy showcase features Jessica Taylor with Liam Gibler, Grace Miller, and Eric Oren; 8-9:30 p.m.; $15 online at bendticket.com, $20 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Fill My Blank — Live Interactive Game Show: Have fun playing this popular TV show game with panel of local comedians; 8-10 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com.
Saturday 3/25
Comedy at Craft — Showcase: Headliner Max Brockman will perform with Steve Harber and Jasmine Rogers; 8-10 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 3/27
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing in the Green Room, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Books
Thursday 3/23
Author Event — "Bend, Oregon Daycations — Day Trips for Curious Families": Local author Kim Cooper Findling will present her guidebook; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Friday 3/24
The Library Book Club: The club will discuss “The Guide,” by Peter Heller; noon-1:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Monday 3/27
Out of This World Book Club: The book club will be discussing "A Wilderness of Stars," by Shea Ernshaw; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Friday 3/24
Friday Night Lights with Ablis CBD: Enjoy bonfires, live music and more every Friday night at Hoodoo; 5-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Saturday 3/25
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7 p.m.; $10 Sign up on the MeetUp app; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Rodeo Day: Enjoy free chili, ride the bull and enjoy the spirit of the West at one of the oldest ski areas in the Northwest; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Sky Hunters: Raptors take flight overhead in this intimate indoor demonstration; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $7 plus museum admission, members receive 20% discount; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Tactics Ride Day: Go shred Hoodoo on a free demo of the latest boards and bindings from top brands; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; 541-822-3799.
Wednesday 3/29
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Kids & Family
Sunday 3/26
Junior Snow Ranger Event: This program will teach kids and families to identify different animal tracks, pelts, and skulls, write thank-you cards to ski patrol members, and take off on a mini snowshoe tour; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; discoveryourforest.org or 800-829-2442.
Monday 3/27
Kids Cursive Workshop: Learn the basics of cursive in this workshop;3-4 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Street Dog Hero Spring Break Camp: Kids will learn about animal care during this three-day spring break camp; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; $250; Street Dog Hero, 910 SE Wilson Ave. Suite A-1, Bend; streetdoghero.org.
Tuesday 3/28
Street Dog Hero Spring Break Camp: Kids will learn about animal care during this three-day spring break camp; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; $250; Street Dog Hero, 910 SE Wilson Ave. Suite A-1, Bend; streetdoghero.org.
Wednesday 3/29
Street Dog Hero Spring Break Camp: Kids will learn about animal care during this three-day spring break camp; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; $250; Street Dog Hero, 910 SE Wilson Ave. Suite A-1, Bend; streetdoghero.org.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 3/23
Know Underwater — Water Is Life at SHARC: The cultural, political, and spiritual importance of the Klamath River as viewed through an Indigenous lens; 4-5 p.m.; free; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; 541-312-1080.
Saturday 3/25
Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon: Learn everything you need to know to be successful growing vegetables in Central Oregon; 10 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required on eventbrite.com; Sisters High School, 1700 W. McKinney Butte Road, Sisters; 541-549-4045.
Thriving with Diabetes: Thriving with Diabetes four-week classes are designed to help adults with Type 2 Diabetes lower HbA1c, decrease complications and have a better quality of life; 9-11 a.m.; $0-$150, covered by most insurance, Medicare and Oregon Health Plans; Synergy Health & Wellness, 244 NE Franklin Ave., Suite 5, Bend; synergyhealthbend.com or 541-419-4019.
Sunday 3/26
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or matt; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 3/27
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 3/28
A Course in Miracles Study Group: Join Cylvia Hayes to discuss the wisdom with each session including a talk on a key Course teaching; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
Death Cafe: Discuss death, free of agenda or ideology, with a friendly group; 6-7:30 p.m.; free age 16 and up; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Pants & Power — How Women Claimed Both: Learn how throughout time, women attempted to claim both the wearing of pants and the power they represent, from men; 6-7 p.m.; free; Crook County Library, 175 NW Meadow Lakes Drive, Prineville; crooklib.org or 541-447-7978.
Parent Grief Groups: The parent grief group is open to any parent/caregiver who would benefit from the support of others along the journey of loving our kids into being; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org.
Release, Renew, and Become You — A Weekly Two Hour Retreat: Throughout this series, you will identify your fears, honor your past, clarify your vision, chart your path and intentionally begin your journey forward; 9-11 a.m. and 7-9 p.m.; $350-$500 Partial Scholarship and Trade Available; Home in River West Neighborhood, Bend; invitinggrowth.org.
Wednesday 3/29
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmasters, Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org.
Getting Intimate Workshop: A two-part series for Getting Intimate: Monogamy and Beyond, through movement-based activities, interactive dialogues, this workshop will unpack our social understanding of partnership; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $10 tickets at the door only; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness, loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Wednesday Night Handbuilding with Clara: In this class series, Clara will provide the technical basis for hand-building; 5-8 p.m.; $225; Tumalo School of Pottery & Craft, 65093 Smokey Butte Drive, Bend; tumaloschoolofpottery.com or 321-431-9228.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 3/23
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 3/24
Japanese Ale Release and Ramen Pop-Up: Join in the Barrel Room for the release of the Japanese Rice Ale and Ramen Pop-Up, including music by DJ Sorski; 5-9 p.m.; free; Immersion Brewing, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; facebook.com/ImmersionBrewery or 541-633-7821.
Sunday 3/26
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 3/27
Bottle and Board Mondays: Join on Mondays for local, small-batch Oregon and Washington wines at the Box Factory; 2-9 p.m.; The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 3/28
Trivia Night: Go play trivia every other week; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Wednesday 3/29
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
