Thursday 3/2
Reflection of Self — Screening and Discussion with Director Jesse Locke: “A Reflection of Self” shares voices and experiences of LGBTQIA+ community members locally and beyond including a talk by director Locke; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; COCC Hitchcock Auditorium, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7559.
YOUNI Drag: DJ Stiletto will create the space to dance the night away, and anyone who is ready to walk the stage and show their authentic self to the audience will have a chance to do so at this drag night; 8-11 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Friday 3/3
First Friday Art Walk: An opportunity to chat with artists and makers, to learn about their creative process and to expand your creative community; 3-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
First Friday Art Walk: Stroll historic downtown Bend to enjoy art, live music, local food and drink; 5-9 p.m.; free; downtown Bend; downtownbend.org.
First Friday Artwalk Open House at Hawthorn Healing Arts Center: Hawthorn Healing Arts Center Open House during First Friday Art Walk. Come meet the Hawthorn providers and celebrate the connection between art, music and health; 6-9 p.m.; free; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
"It's Only Life After All": The documentary about the Atlanta-based folk-rock duo Indigo Girls will screen; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 3/4
The Cult of Tuck Recovery — Our Tuck Will Go On: Central Oregon's original drag troupe is back with its first show since beloved leader Deb Auchery’s tragic death, featuring themes of growth, loss, love and recovery; 9 p.m.; $23 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Little Richard — I Am Everything: A documentary that puts a clarifying light on the Black, queer origins of rock ’n’ roll, and establishes the genre’s big bang: Richard Wayne Penniman; 6 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Pretty Moments Lingerie on The Runway: See beautiful lingerie and sleep wear modeled by local women and supporting a good cause; 6-8 p.m.; $40 plus fees; Pretty Moments Lingerie, 63455 North Highway 97, Bend; prettymomentslingerie.com.
Tease: Join Burlesque Revue for their first show of 2023; 7 p.m.; $20; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; campfirehotel.com.
Monday 3/6
"The Big Lebowski": The film will screen in honor of its 25th anniversary, with costume contest; 7:30 p.m. $22-$32, plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Open Hub Singing Club: Open group singing for all; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 3/2
Improv Night: Your local improvisational theater group, will perform spontaneous scenes based on audience suggestions; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $15 advanced, $20 at door; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Friday 3/3
Cliche: A queer dance night celebrating winter pride; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 3/4
Winter PrideFest 2023 — Dance Party: This LGBTQIA+ dance party includes a drag performance by Azula and an outdoor silent disco after; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; free 21+; Lifty's, 1787 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; winterpridefestcentraloregon.com.
Sunday 3/5
Winter PrideFest 2023 — Drag Brunch: Hosted by Azula and featuring performances by Katrina Georgina, Mystique Hunt, Sage Engage, and Amanda Lay; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; River Pig, 555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite 40, Bend; winterpridefestcentraloregon.com.
Monday 3/6
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 3/8
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Comedy
Thursday 3/2
Comedy at Craft — Ball Pit Comedy: Toss these playful balls as comics entertain you featuring Dillon Kolar, Niko Smith, Liam Gibler and Addison Hubley; 8-10 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Improv Night: Your local improvisational theater group will perform spontaneous scenes based on audience suggestions; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $15 advanced, $20 at door; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Saturday 3/4
Comedy at Craft — Showcase: Headliner Carl Click will perform with Erycka Day, Dillon Kolar and Niko Smith; 8-10 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 3/6
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing in the Green Room, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 3/7
Comedy at Craft — John Hilder: The seasoned comedian will perform; 7-9 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Books
Thursday 3/2
Author Event — "The Liar's Club" & "Hope Dies Last": Local thriller/mystery writers Jamie Lee Fry and Frank Zarifo read from their new works; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Tuesday 3/7
Author Event — "Weyward," by Emilia Hart: Join debut author Emilia Hart and Abigail Dean to discuss Hart’s book, "Weyward"; noon; free; Roundabout Books, 900 Northwest Mount Washington Drive #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports and Outdoors
Thursday 3/2
Sip and Swing Golf Clinic: Golf clinics will consist of learning the fundamentals of golf-swing, stance, grip, etc.-interactive games and GC Quad launch monitor data; 5-6 p.m.; $40; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thrifty Thursday: Enjoy discount all-day lift tickets; $29; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Winter PrideFest: Bend’s premier LGBTQIA+ weekend of fun and inspiring winter events at the mountain and in town meant to celebrate pride, inclusivity and a love for adventure; check website for specific events and locations; Multiple Locations, Bend; winterpridefestcentraloregon.com or 800-829-2442.
Friday 3/3
Friday Night Lights with Ablis CBD: Enjoy bonfires, live music and more every Friday night at Hoodoo; 5-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Pride Bonfire on the Snow Snowshoe Celebration: Celebrate Winter PrideFest and inclusivity in the outdoors in true Bend fashion by strapping into some snowshoes and jaunting through the forest for a magical night gathered around a glowing bonfire; 7-11 p.m.; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; outcentraloregon.com.
Winter PrideFest: Bend’s premier LGBTQIA+ weekend of fun and inspiring winter events at the mountain and in town meant to celebrate pride, inclusivity and a love for adventure; check website for specific events and locations; Multiple Locations, Bend; winterpridefestcentraloregon.com or 800-829-2442.
Saturday 3/4
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7 p.m.; $10 Sign up on the MeetUp app; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Queer In Nature — Guided Forest Bathing: In this forest bathing walk for the LGBTQIA2S+ community, experience the healing effects of bathing the senses in the atmosphere of the forest; 1-2:45 p.m.; $30 per person; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com.
Ski Bike Fest: This event is great for seasoned ski bikers and those who want to try the sport.; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Winter PrideFest: Bend’s premier LGBTQIA+ weekend of fun and inspiring winter events at the mountain and in town meant to celebrate pride, inclusivity and a love for adventure; check website for specific events and locations; Multiple Locations, Bend; winterpridefestcentraloregon.com or 800-829-2442.
Yoga + Wine Event: Unwind from your week, feel more centered, and move mindfully through a flowing yoga practice and then hang out, mingle with new or old friends as you walk over to the Va Piano Vineyards Tasting Room for a drink; 6-8 p.m.; $32; free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Sunday 3/5
Mastondon 10-ish Mile Trail Run: This race takes place on the BLM trail network called Maston in between Tumalo and Redmond in the shadow of Cline Butte; 9 a.m.; $55-$65; Maston Trail Head, 20275 Newcomb Road, Bend; footzonebend.com/footzone-mastondon.
Winter PrideFest: Bend’s premier LGBTQIA+ weekend of fun and inspiring winter events at the mountain and in town meant to celebrate pride, inclusivity and a love for adventure; check website for specific events and locations; multiple locations, Bend; winterpridefestcentraloregon.com or 800-829-2442.
Monday 3/6
Sunriver Scramble Adventure Race: Explore Central Oregon during this family friendly multi-sport race; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $105; SunRiver Marina, 17400 Deschutes Road, Sunriver; bendracing.com.
Wednesday 3/8
Adult Dodgeball: Check out Bend’s favorite social adult co-ed sports league; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $75 for all season, $10 drop in; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-617-2877.
Moonlight Ski & Bite: A snowcat transport will deliver you to the Lodge, where a full-course dinner will be served, after which you enjoy an evening of skiing and are returned to Dutchman Flat Snow Park around 9:30; 4-9:30 p.m.; $90, plus $20 resort fee; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 3/2
DEIA Training with David Jones — Inclusion Starts with "I": This is a highly interactive, 2.5-hour evening workshop learning why we exclude others, and how; 5-8 p.m.; $15; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.
Job Search Lab: Explore and research job and career opportunities; 10-11:30 a.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Demystifying Digital Marketing, Part 2: The core modes of digital marketing, how they work and more; 5:30-7 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Notice Your Nudge — Invite Growth: Meet once a week for eight weeks to awaken intuition, clarify vision and chart steps in the direction that has been nudging you all along; 9-11 a.m.; $600 Includes eight, two-hour sessions; Riverwest Neighborhood in Bend, Bend; invitinggrowth.org.
Friday 3/3
First Results from the James Webb Space Telescope: Launched on Dec. 25, 2021, the science results that are starting to come in from the largest telescope ever put into space are spectacular; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Sunday 3/5
Suffering to Superpower — Lecture & Lab: Learn proven and practical breathing skills to enhance how you live and feel; 2-4 p.m.; $22 early registration, $30 at the door; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; suffering2superpower.com or 541-410-5866.
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 3/6
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Natural History Pub — Measuring Snow for Water Resources: Please join Matt Warbritton, lead hydrologist for the NRCS Oregon Snow Survey, to learn about the critical work of snowpack monitoring; 7-8 p.m.; free, registration is required; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-5174.
Tuesday 3/7
Parent Grief Groups: The parent grief group is open to any parent/caregiver who would benefit from the support of others along the journey of loving our kids into being; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org.
Release, Renew, and Become You — A Weekly Two-Hour Retreat: Throughout this series, you will identify fears, honor your past, clarify your vision, chart your path and begin your journey forward; 9-11 a.m. or 7-9 p.m.; $350-$500 Partial Scholarship and Trade Available; Home in River West Neighborhood, Bend; invitinggrowth.org.
WaterWise Landscape Webinar — Drought Proof Your Landscape: This is Part I of a series on learning how to design a yard using the four principles of gorgeous and watershed-wise landscaping; 7-8 p.m.; free Advance Registration Required.; Online; bendoregon.gov.
Wednesday 3/8
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmasters , Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org
Landscape Painting & the Conservation Movement: Learn about the birth of the American conservation movement, its expression in National Parks, and the role of landscape painting in advancing conservation in the United States.; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness, loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Saturday 3/4
Diva Drag Brunch: Diva Drag Brunch is taking over the Campfire Hotel for Winter Pride Fest 2023 and you're invited; featuring the best of the best from Portland along with all of your local Bend favorites.; 11 a.m.; $25; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; campfirehotel.com.
Food Is Culture: Come hear stories and personal experiences about the importance of soul food in relation to black culture; 2-3:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Monday 3/6
Bottle and Board Mondays: Join on Mondays for local, small batch Oregon and Washington wines at the Box Factory; 2-9 p.m.; The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com/
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Wednesday 3/8
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
