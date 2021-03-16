Wednesday 3/17
St. Patrick's Day Celebration: The restaurant will offer food and drink specials all day and feature a live bagpipe performance from the Cascade Highland Pipe Band at 4 p.m.; 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/749723-0 or 541-382-5174.
Born to Dance: Engaging introduction to dance with pre-ballet classes for 2.5 to 4-year-olds; 10:45-11:15 a.m. through June 16; $47; Academie de Ballet Classique, 162 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/749801-0 or 541 382 4055.
Brew Day: Craft beer lovers can get a chance to see the sights and sounds of the brewing process and chat with the brewer on a new pale ale and experimental IPA he is working on; noon-5 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/752258-0 or 541-385-3333.
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened its 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 2-4 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/747117-0 or 541-977-5341.
St. Patrick's Day Pop-up: The brewery will feature food and drink specials as well as a performance from the Cascade Highlander Pipe Band; 4-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/752285-0 or 541-388-8331.
St. Paddy's Day Pub Crawl: Stop by Grace and Hammer Pizza or Wild Ride Brewing to purchase a pub passport that comes with discounts on select Redmond drinking holes; 4-10 p.m.; $15; throughout Redmond; go.evvnt.com/749196-0 or 541-923-5191.
Mystery Book Club: Discussing “Murder in Old Bombay” by Nev March; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; go.evvnt.com/739552-0 or 541-306-6564.
March Nature Night — Restoration and Reciprocity: This talk with Dr. Robin Kimmerer explores the ecological and ethical imperatives of healing the damage done to our land and waters; 7-8:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/749733-1 or 541-330-0017.
Redmond Northern Lights: The St. Patrick's Day-themed multimedia light show will be projected on the side of the pizza parlor; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Grace and Hammer, 641 SW Cascade Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/746291-0 or 541-923-5191.
Ongoing events
IndieWomen Film Festival: The second annual festival featuring virtual screenings and panels with filmmakers, artists and more will take place through Saturday; 7 p.m. through March 20; $35; online; go.evvnt.com/752990-1 or 541-388-3378.
Thursday 3/18
City Club Forum — Wildfire, the Human Cost of Disaster: Our March forum will focus the discussion on the potential adoption of county and city codes to require fire mitigation measures in our building and landscaping practices.; noon-1 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/750336-0
CASA Information — Be A Voice for Kids in Foster Care: Join the virtual one-hour Zoom session to learn more about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate for kids in foster care; noon-1 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/743012-0 or 541-389-1618.
Ten Spring Birds of Central Oregon: Learn about birds we expect to return to Central Oregon during spring migration, how to identify them, and where you might be lucky enough to spot them; 4-5 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/752846-1 or 541-330-0017.
Spy Pilot — The U-2 Incident, and a Controversial Cold War Legacy: Gary Powers Jr., son of U.S. Cold War spy Francis Gary Powers, details the harrowing true events of the Cold War that inspired the movie Bridge of Spies. This is a live event. It will not be recorded; 5-6 p.m.; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/736627-0 or 406-465-9330.
Thursday Trivia Night: The weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/749650-0
CORK Thursday Run: The weekly 3-5 mile run will take place. Runners must maintain social distance on the route and wear masks when entering any indoor space. Limited to 25 participants; 6-8 p.m.; Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5 Tap House, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/747360-0
Zoom Author Event — Melissa Colasanti: The author will discuss their book “Call Me Elizabeth Lark”; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; go.evvnt.com/744154-0 or 541-306-6564.
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio. Teams of up to eight are welcome to reserve a table for a $20 deposit (returned when the team is there) otherwise, first come, first served; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/749213-0 or 541-388-8331.
Friday 3/19
Silver Swans — Adult Open Level Ballet Class: The ballet class is open to ages 35 and over; 8:45-9:45 a.m. through June 18; $20; Academie de Ballet Classique, 162 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/749788-0 or 541 382 4055.
Seeding Spring Veggies for Transplanting: The Madras Garden Depot will host a virtual discussion on how to get vegetables started from seeds then planted in your garden; 11 a.m.-noon; Madras; go.evvnt.com/752333-0 or 541-475-2068.
Happy Hip Hop!: Get moving with hip hop class offerings for 4 to 7-year-olds; 2:50-3:35 p.m. through June 17; $54; Academie de Ballet Classique, 162 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/749796-0 or 541 382 4055.
Willamette Valley Virtual Tasting: The Good Drop Wine Shoppe will host a virtual tasting of the vineyard's wine with winery director Christine Clair; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $25; Good Drop Wine Shoppe, online; go.evvnt.com/752307-0 or 541-410-1470.
Beginning West Coast Swing and Practica: Learn the basics of the swing dance style including the left and right side passes and a sugar push. A social dance will be held after the class. Limited space; 7-10 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/752944-0 or 541-401-1635.
Saturday 3/20
Big Butte Challenge: Hikers and runners will summit five buttes in Central Oregon, going at their own pace whenever their schedule allows using a GPS-enabled activity tracker to submit efforts before the deadline; May 31; $60; online; go.evvnt.com/752281-1 or 541-350-4635.
Subaru Stoke Weekend — Nordic: The first 20 Subarus to arrive in the West Village parking area (with a valid parking reservation) will receive a swag bag, preferred parking for the day and a free coffee from the Subie Shack; 7-10 a.m.; West Village Parking Lot, 13000 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/752841-0 or 541-382-1709.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A group 5-8 mile run will take place, limited to 25 participants to ensure social distancing; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/752908-0
Spring Eggstravaganza: Treasure hunters of all ages can enjoy searching the pedestrian areas of The Village to find gold, silver, and metallic blue eggs ranging in value; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through April 3; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; go.evvnt.com/752830-0 or 541-593-8704.
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened its 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/747122-0 or 541-977-5341.
Comedy at Craft: Local comedians Sharif Mohni, Jodi Compton, Steve Harber and Carl Click will perform with special guest Ed Dearment. No door sales. 21 and over; 8-10 p.m.; $50; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/752833-1
Sunday 3/21
Redmond Wrestling Fundraiser: A cornhole tournament will be held that will benefit the local wrestling club. Cash only, five games guaranteed, three round-robin and two double elimination. Cash prizes awarded to winners; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; $30; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/752329-0 or 541-588-0810.
Sunday Trivia in the Yard: The weekly trivia game held outside at the food cart will also feature brunch options at four carts with mimosas, beer and warm beverages available as well; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/752316-0
Consider This with Author Imbolo Mbue: Join award-winning author, Imbolo Mbue for a discussion about her work, including her new novel "How Beautiful We Were"; 4-5 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/752244-1 or 541-312-1032.
Trivia Night: Teams of up to four people can test their knowledge on several subjects to win prizes. Held outdoors; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/752917-0 or 458-202-1090.
Tuesday 3/23
Tuesday Night Trivia: A weekly trivia night will be held. Masks and social distancing required, free to play, winners can receive gift cards; 6-8 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/752288-0 or 541-527-4380.
Salsa Patterns Dance Class: The class for beginner/intermediate salsa dancers will cover basic steps and work on creating a fun salsa pattern. Limited to 10 students, registration required; 7:30-8:30 p.m.; $12; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/752973-2 or 541-401-1635.
Wednesday 3/24
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened its 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 2-4 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/747119-0 or 541-977-5341.
Chinese Experience in America — Kam Wah Chung: Hear how the story of two Chinese gentlemen in early John Day reveals a more realistic version of Chinese experience with Don Merritt, curator and archaeologist at Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site; 3-4 p.m.; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/752251-0 or 541-312-1029.
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: Discussing “The Immortalists” by Chloe Benjamin; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; go.evvnt.com/739557-0 or 541-306-6564.
