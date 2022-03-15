GO! Do
Art
Thursday 3/17
The Father's Group Film Series Presents — "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks": Each month The Father's Group shows an important film or documentary series featuring black actors, directors, composers; 5 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; thefathersgroup.org or 541-668-1046.
Tuesday 3/22
The Queen's Cartoonists: Watch your favorite classic cartoon characters interact with the musicians on stage, and expect the unexpected from the Golden Age of Animation, cult cartoon classics and modern animated films; 6 p.m.; $20; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 3/23
That Golden Girls Show: A brand-new show that parodies classic "Golden Girls" moments — with puppets; 7:30 p.m.; $25-$45; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Theater & Dance
Friday 3/18
Ken Ludwig's "Shakespeare in Hollywood": It’s 1934, and Shakespeare’s most famous fairies, Oberon and Puck, have magically materialized on the Warner Bros. Hollywood set of Max Reinhardt’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; 7:30 p.m.; $25 Seniors/Students, $27 Adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 3/19
Ken Ludwig's "Shakespeare in Hollywood": It’s 1934, and Shakespeare’s most famous fairies, Oberon and Puck, have magically materialized on the Warner Bros. Hollywood set of Max Reinhardt’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; 7:30 p.m.; $25 Seniors/Students, $27 Adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 3/20
Ken Ludwig's "Shakespeare in Hollywood": It’s 1934, and Shakespeare’s most famous fairies, Oberon and Puck, have magically materialized on the Warner Bros. Hollywood set of Max Reinhardt’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; 2 p.m.; $25 Seniors/Students, $27 Adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Wednesday 3/23
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30pm and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Comedy
Thursday 3/17
Drunk History — St. Patrick's Day: Local stand up comedians talk about the history of the holiday and some of Ireland's heroes in the sloppiest way possible; 8 p.m.; $15; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 3/19
Andy Woodhull: The renowned comedian will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $25.50-$34.50; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Comedy at Craft — For Mature Comedians Only: Featuring local comedians Jodi Compton, Carl Click, Paul McGinnis, Mark Rook, Grace Haven and Tracy Rieder; 8 p.m.; $15; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 3/21
Comedy Open Mic: A Stand Up Comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions. Sign up 6:30 p.m. 21 and up; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 3/22
Out of Thin Air — Improv Comedy: The Company presents authentic and hilarious improvisational theater based on audience suggestions, with a sprinkling of comedy sketches; 8 p.m.; $10 online, $15 at door; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Wednesday 3/23
Comedy Open Mic: Watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand-up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Book
Friday 3/18
The Library Book Club at Downtown Bend: Discuss "Good Omens," by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett; noon-1 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 3/23
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: The club will be discussing "Never Let Me Go," by Kazuo Ishiguro; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 3/17
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3-5 mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Friday 3/18
Moonlight Ski & Bike: Classic Skiers and Skate Skiers depart from Dutchman Flat Sno-park and ski to Elk Lake Resort for dinner in the warm and cozy lodge; 4-9:30 p.m.; $90 plus resort service fee; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Saturday 3/19
Hoodoo's Preview the New/Demo Day: A day to try out new gear on the mountain. Demos are free, lift tickets are required to ski and ride on the mountain; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com/events or 541-822-3799.
John Craig Memorial Ski Race and Tour: Self-timed ski race and casual ski tour of 6 or 12 miles over McKenzie Pass. For information, contact Johncraigmemorial@onc.org or go to onc.org; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $5-$25; McKenzie Pass Snow Gate, Oregon Route 242, Sisters; onc.org or 503-914-9584.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Snowshoe Tours: 90 minute Snowshoe Tours are offered by U.S. Forest Service Naturalists with gear provided; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Sunday 3/20
Snowshoe Tours: 90-minute tours are offered by U.S. Forest Service Naturalists with gear provided; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Woodward Peace Park Sunday Sessions: This series of jam sessions is a progressive, competitively fun terrain park series, designed to inspire and elevate skiers and riders; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; free with lift pass; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Tuesday 3/22
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Kids & Family
Friday 3/18
Kids 3D Printing: This class will cover everything from how a 3D printer works to creating and printing out custom designs; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; $79-$94, must register in advance; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite 150, Bend; register.bendparksandrec.org or 541-388-2283.
Monday 3/21
Kids Spring Break Cooking Camp: Each day kids ages 11-17 will focus on the fundamentals of cooking, with one of the day highlighting baking techniques; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Tuesday 3/22
Kids Spring Break Cooking Camp: Each day the kids ages 11 to 17 will focus on the fundamentals of cooking, with one of the days highlighting baking techniques; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Wednesday 3/23
Kids Spring Break Cooking Camp: Each day the kids ages 11 to 17 will focus on the fundamentals of cooking, with one day highlighting baking techniques; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 3/17
March Green Drinks — "Whose Green Burial is it Anyway?": Join The Peaceful Presence Project for Green Drinks to learn about Green Burial on the Green Day of the year — St Patrick's Day; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; free; The Environmental Center, Online; envirocenter.org or 541-385-6908.
Watercolor Painting: This watercolor painting workshop is wonderful for every skill level. Test your technique or learn new ones while painting beautiful landscapes.; 6-8 p.m.; OSU Extension Service, 498 SE Lynn Blvd., Prineville; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-447-6228.
Positive Approach to Alzheimer's & Dementia Care: This webinar is designed to help anyone caring for a person living with dementia learn more about how to provide support and respond effectively to dementia-related behaviors; 9-11 a.m.; free; Oregon Partner Care, online; oregoncarepartners.com.
Wednesday 3/23
Beginning Ukulele I: Learn basic chords, progressions and strumming patterns from instructor Carl Ventis; 5-6 p.m.; $15 a week, $60 for the month; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; register.bendparksandrec.org or 541-388-1133.
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Know Underground — Magnificent Mycelium with Fungi Perfecti: Discover the fascinating symbiotic relationship between plants and fungi; 5-6 p.m.; free, Zoom Registration; Deschutes Public Library, Online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 3/17
Oh Yess — A Monthly Night OUT: A monthly LGBTQ+ night to gather, meet and support those in the community will be held. 21 and over; 7-10 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Friday 3/18
Fancy French Dinner Cooking Class with Chef Candy Argondizza: Candy will be preparing beef wellington/sauce bordelaise/ pommes darphin/glazed carrots; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Saturday 3/19
Up Your Plants Cooking Class with Chef Suzanne: Learn many other techniques for preparing vegetables resulting in veggies you’ll want to have again and again; 3:30-6 p.m.; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Sunday 3/20
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 3/21
Monkless to the Mountains: Flash your pass for $1 off your first drink after a day at the mountain; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com or 541-797-6760.
Wednesday 3/23
Wine Wednesdays: All-day happy hour every Wednesday; noon-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
