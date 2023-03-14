GO! Do
Arts
Saturday 3/18
Three-day Painting Workshop — Discovering Your Voice With Skies: You will learn to analyze your own mark making and work on a series of small paintings, exploring variations on a theme, and learning how an artist’s creative spirit comes out; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; $425, workshop from March 18-20; Sagebrushers Art Society, 117 SW Roosevelt Ave., Bend; sagebrushersartofbend.com.
Unity Event Poetry Workshop 101: Two-hour workshop featuring new “ways in” to creating potent poetry; 10:30-12:30 a.m.; $29; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-388-1569.
Sunday 3/19
The Evolve Experience: An arts-based performance from award-winning, Portland-based Red Door Project that explores the relationship of law enforcement and communities of color through monologues; 2-4 p.m.; free; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; cocc.edu or 541-317-0700.
Monday 3/20
The Evolve Experience: An arts-based performance from award-winning, Portland-based Red Door Project that explores the relationship of law enforcement and communities of color through monologues; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; cocc.edu or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 3/21
Catapult: The shadow dancing group will perform; 7:30 p.m; .$27-$47 plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Paint Night: Sip, snack and enjoy as you are led step-by-step from start to finish; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $50; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 3/16
Improv Night: Your local improvisational theater group will perform spontaneous scenes based on audience suggestions; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $15 advanced, $20 at door; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Friday 3/17
Sunriver Stars Presents “A Nice Family Gathering”: Sunriver Stars presents a story about a man who comes back to life as a ghost to tell his wife of 35 years he loved her, something he neglected to do while alive; 7-9 p.m.; $15-$20; The Door Three Rivers, 56885 Enterprise Drive, Bend; sunriverstars.org or 541-593-7445.
Saturday 3/18
Sunriver Stars Presents “A Nice Family Gathering”: Sunriver Stars presents a story about a man who comes back to life as a ghost to tell his wife of 35 years he loved her, something he neglected to do while alive; 2-4 p.m.; $15-$20; The Door Three Rivers, 56885 Enterprise Drive, Bend; sunriverstars.org or 541-593-7445.
Monday 3/20
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12 and up; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 3/22
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Bend Institute Of Comedy — Improv Class Level One: Learn longform improv from writer-director-instructor John Breen in this six-week course; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $200-$225; Hanai Center, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-668-6494.
Hunks The Show: Showcasing interactive, choreographed routines by male dancers to thumping beats and dazzling light shows; 9-11 p.m.; $26-$76 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/hunkstheshow or 541-408-4329.
Comedy
Thursday 3/16
Jeff Leeson Comedy: Combining traditional stand up comedy with long-form improv Jeff creates a unique and personal experience for the audience each and every show; 7:30 p.m.; $25; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 3/17
Comedy at Craft — Hungover: Go share your stories of post-party "Walks of Shame" and "Strides of Pride" with some of your favorite comedians; 8-10 p.m.; $15; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 3/18
Comedy at Craft — Drew Wilson-McGrath: The Portland-based comedian will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 3/20
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing in the Green Room, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 3/22
Bend Institute Of Comedy — Improv Class Level One: Learn longform improv from writer-director-instructor John Breen in this six week course; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $200-$225; Hanai Center, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-668-6494.
Books
Thursday 3/16
Author Event — David Alexander Baker: The author presents "The Lost Continent: Coral Reef Conservation and Restoration in the Age of Extinction"; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Saturday 3/18
Local Poetry Event with Broderick Eaton and Pamela Mitchell: Please join Pamela Mitchell and Broderick Eaton for a reading followed by an interview/Q&A and book signing. Both books, along with drinks and snacks, will be available for purchase during the event; 3 p.m.; free; Dudley's Bookshop Cafe, 135 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/DudleysBookshopCafe or 541-749-2010.
Oregon Author Speed Date: Join for this free event as seven Oregon-based authors will be available to talk about their books; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Oregon Battle of the Books: At Bend’s regional Battle of the Books teams will participate in a round robin, quiz bowl type competition; 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Seven Peaks School, 19660 Mountaineer Way, Bend; oregonbattleofthebooks.org or 541-382-7755.
Unity Event Poetry Jam Open Mic: Open mic evening of poetry and spoken word celebrating the beginning of Spring; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-388-1569.
Monday 3/20
Author Event — Mark D Owen presents "Impact": The author presents his debut fiction novel "Impact"; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Wednesday 3/22
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: The club will be discussing "Interpreter of Maladies," by Jhumpa Lahiri; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 3/16
Fly Fishing Film Tour 2023: The 17th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour presented by Costa and Simms is back in action and hitting the road with a top notch selection of short films that are sure to get you fired up for the season ahead; 4 p.m.; $20 plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Sip and Swing Golf Clinic: Golf clinics will consist of learning the fundamentals of golf-swing, stance, grip, etc.-interactive games and GC Quad launch monitor data; 5-6 p.m.; $40; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thrifty Thursday: Enjoy discount all-day lift tickets; $29; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Friday 3/17
Friday Night Lights with Ablis CBD: Enjoy bonfires, live music and more every Friday night at Hoodoo; 5-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Saturday 3/18
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7 p.m.; $10 Sign up on the MeetUp app; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
John Craig Memorial Ski Race and Tour: This event, organized by the 12 chapters of the Oregon Nordic Club, is a skate or classic cross country skiing tour, with distances from 6-12 miles round-trip; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; $15 adults, $5 youth; Highway 242, Sisters; onc.org.
Preview the New: A day to try out new gear on the mountain for free; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Ski For All: an all-day, all-abilities fundraiser to showcase the OAS vision in action; $50 adult, $30 youth; Mt. Bachelor Ski Area, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Sunday 3/19
Flow Into Spring: Emerging from the dark, introspective days of winter, join together for an afternoon of yoga, refreshments, creativity and community; 2-5 p.m.; $45 plus fees; Hanai Foundation, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; hanaifoundation.org.
Spring Equinox Forest Bathing: Celebrate spring with a gentle forest-bathing walk; 1-2:45 p.m.; $30; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com.
Tuesday 3/21
How to Start Running this Spring: Learn the three things you need to start and keep running with coach Michelle Poirot in this free, online clinic; 7 p.m.; free; Ceiling Unlimited Health Coaching; ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com or 503-481-0595.
Wednesday 3/22
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 3/16
Know Underwater — Water Is Life: This will be a discussion about the role of water in tribal life with a specific emphasis on the Klamath River; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Lecture — New Discoveries of Projectile Technology: In this presentation, Loren G Davis will discuss archaeological excavations findings and talk about what they tell us about the earliest human inhabitants of the Americas; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; OSU — Cascades Obsidian Hall Room 207, 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; ascoinfo.net.
Object + Spirit — The Life & Story of Plateau Objects in Museum Collections: Join Phillip Cash Cash (Weyíiletpuu/Cayuse, Niimíipuu/Nez Perce) and Michael Holloman (Colville Confederated Tribes) in a discussion about living Plateau objects and museums; 6-7:30 p.m.; $10 non-members, members receive 20% discount, free for Tribal members; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
We Need to Talk about Gun Safety: A moderated discussion with panelists sharing their perspectives on why it's so difficult to find agreement on what gun safety means and how to normalize discussing the issue; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; $49-$275; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center, 2850 NW Rippling River Court, Bend; events.cityclubco.org or 541-389-3111.
Saturday 3/18
Tax Aide: Dree Tax Prep Sessions with certified tax volunteers; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Pearl Harbor, Pants and a Piece of Paper: Learn about how the attack on Pearl Harbor caused changes to gender roles in the U.S., altering women's lives and even their clothing; 3-4 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Thriving with Diabetes: Thriving with Diabetes four-week classes are designed to help adults with Type 2 Diabetes lower HbA1c, decrease complications, and have a better quality of life; 9-11 a.m.; $0-$150 covered by most insurance, Medicare and Oregon Health Plans; Synergy Health & Wellness, 244 NE Franklin Ave., Suite 5, Bend; synergyhealthbend.com or 541-419-4019.
Sunday 3/19
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or mat; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Unity Event Undo the Legacy of Betrayal: Join Ali Davidson in a two-hour exploration as she shares with you the steps she and her clients have taken to live a life free of betrayal; 12:30-2:30 p.m.; $40; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-388-1569.
Monday 3/20
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Know Underwater — Simplify Your Spending and Saving Strategies: Don't go underwater on your finances — explore helpful tips in this seminar; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Unity Event Spring Equinox Cacao Ceremony and Kirtan Music: An evening of Peruvian cacao ceremony, Kirtan, devotional songs, dance and community; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $5-$20 Sliding scale at door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-388-1569.
Tuesday 3/21
Deaf Panel — Witnessing Diverse Experiences: Learn what deaf people want the community to know; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Parent Grief Groups: The parent grief group is open to any parent/caregiver who would benefit from the support of others along the journey of loving our kids into being; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org.
Release, Renew, and Become You — A Weekly Two Hour Retreat: Throughout this series, you will identify your fears, honor your past, clarify your vision, chart your path and intentionally begin your journey forward; 9-11 a.m. or 7-9 p.m.; $350-$500 Partial Scholarship and Trade Available; Home in River West Neighborhood, Bend; invitinggrowth.org.
Wednesday 3/22
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmasters, Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org.
Know Underwater — What Can Algae Tell Us?: Learn what algae research can tell us about the future of aquatic ecosystem health and macroalgae's potential to play an important role in future sustainable diets.; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Nature Night — Wildlife of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation: Join Deschutes Land Trust and Austin L. Smith, Jr., the General Manager of the Branch of Natural Resources for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, to take a closer look at wildlife and wildlife management on the Warm Springs Reservation; 7 p.m.; free, registration is required; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness,loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Wednesday Night Handbuilding with Clara: In this class series, Clara will provide the technical basis for hand-building; 5-8 p.m.; $225; Tumalo School of Pottery & Craft, 65093 Smokey Butte Drive, Bend; tumaloschoolofpottery.com or 321-431-9228.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 3/16
Dinner & A Show: You're invited to a special night of live music and a delicious dinner at Worthy Brewing on Thursday, March 16th!; 5-9 p.m.; $25 ticket price reflects a deposit only; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Unity Event Need to Grow Movie Screening & Sprout Growing Demo: Unity Spiritual Community invites you to a potluck and documentary night, followed by a brief demo on how to grow your own sprouts using mason jars; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free $5 for supplies; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-388-1569.
Sunday 3/19
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sunday Brunch: Join weekly for a special brunch menu; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $32 Adults, Child 12 & Under $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Women's Night: A night to meet fellow female friends and enjoy a charcuterie potluck and vision boarding; 5 p.m.; free; Bunk and Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Monday 3/20
Bottle and Board Mondays: Join on Mondays for local, small batch Oregon and Washington wines at the Box Factory; 2-9 p.m.; The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com.
Cascade Lakes Brewing & Crux Fermentation Beer Dinner Fundraiser: Four-course paired beer dinner fundraiser benefiting the Oregon Brewers Guild; 5:30-8 p.m.; $95, includes one raffle ticket entry; Cascade Lakes Brewing, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; cascadelakes.com/events.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 3/21
Winter Trivia Series: Calling all trivia loving, beer drinking, food cart craving smarty-pants every Tuesday; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; 541-610-4969.
Wednesday 3/22
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
