GO! Do
Art
Saturday 3/12
Backcountry Film Festival: You bring the camp chair, they'll bring films, prizes, brews, tacos and more; 7-10 p.m.; $15, DYF Members receive one free raffle ticket; The Embark Coworking Community Lot, 2843 NW Lolo Drive, Bend; discoveryourforest.org.
The Met — Live in HD Ariadne auf Naxos: Live Exhilarating soprano Lise Davidsen makes her Live in HD debut in one of her signature roles; 9:55 a.m.-12:55 p.m.; free; Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-2901.
Second Saturday at the Gallery: Enjoy free food and libations with work of 30 local artists is on display; 4-6 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Ski Films — An Outdoor Experience: A night of ski films that will have you ready to get up for first chair this weekend; 6-9 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
St Paddy's Day Tie Dye Party: Get ready for St Patrick's Day by tie dyeing a tee shirt with dye artist Erin Reynolds of 1 Life; 1-3 p.m.; $34; Nordic Construction, 154 NE Underwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/1life.online or 541-350-9578.
Sunday 3/13
Beginning Mosaic — Stepping Stones: Create a colorful stepping stone to add pizzazz to your yard or garden.; noon-1:30 p.m.; $75; Carleton Manor, 1776 NE Eighth St., Bend; carletonmanormosaics.com or 907-230-1785.
No Man's Land Film Festival: Attend the all-female adventure film festival based out of the Rocky Mountains of Colorado; 6 p.m.; $16.79, donations encouraged; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org or 541-317-0700.
Theater & Dance
Friday 3/11
The Odd Couple — Female Version: Sunriver Stars Community Theater presents Neil Simon's hilarious comedy; 7 p.m.; $12- $17; The DOOR, 56885 Enterprise Drive, Sunriver; sunriverstars.org or 541-550-3088.
Saturday 3/12
The Odd Couple — Female Version: Sunriver Stars Community Theater presents Neil Simon's hilarious comedy; 2 p.m.; $12- $17; The DOOR, 56885 Enterprise Drive, Sunriver; sunriverstars.org or 541-550-3088.
Wednesday 3/16
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30pm and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Comedy
Saturday 3/12
Comedy at Craft — Showcase: Stand up comedy acts featuring Ethan Albers, Whitney Russell, Ed Dearment, Zac, Sam Donaldson and Zeke Kamm; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 3/14
Comedy Open Mic: A Stand Up Comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions. Sign up 6:30pm 21+; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 3/15
Todd Oliver & Irving the Talking Dog: The dog and comedian/ventriloquist will put on a performance; 7:30 p.m.; $25- $45; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 3/16
Comedy Open Mic: Watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Hysteria Comedy Collective — Comedy Writing Workshop: A comedy workshop for female-identifying, trans and non-binary folks; 5:30 p.m.; $10; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Book
Monday 3/14
Not Your Average Book Club: The club will discuss "Roxy" by Neal Schusterman and Jarrod Schusterman; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 3/15
Author Event — "We Light Up The Sky" by Lilliam Rivera: The author will discuss her graphic novel; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
The Library Book Club: Discuss “Stardust” by Neil Gaiman in person or online; noon-1 p.m.; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Wednesday 3/16
Mystery Book Club: The club will be discussing "Observations by Gaslight: Stories from the World of Sherlock Holmes" by Lyndsay Faye; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 3/10
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3-5 mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Saturday 3/12
Hoodoo Viking Fest: Grab your free-heel skis and get ready for a fun-filled day of lessons, stories and Nordic culture; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; facebook.com/HoodooRecreation or 541-822-3799.
Hoodoo's Viking Fest — Presented By Son’s Of Norway and Ski Bums Garage Media Partner: Grab your free-heel skis and get ready for a fun-filled day of lessons, stories and Nordic culture; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; facebook.com/HoodooRecreation or 541-822-3799.
OAS Ski For All: Join Oregon Adaptive Sports for their fifth annual Ski For All; 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Snowshoe Tours: 90 minute Snowshoe Tours are offered by US Forest Service Naturalists with gear provided; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; visitcentraloregon.com or 800-829-2442.
Sunday 3/13
Hot Chocolate Run: Bring your kids, your friends and your well-behaved dogs for an out-and-back run along the Deschutes River Trail and then enjoy complimentary hot chocolate or coffee and snacks while you warm up outside; 10-11 a.m.; free; The Commons Cafe, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com
Snowshoe Tours: 90 minute Snowshoe Tours are offered by US Forest Service Naturalists with gear provided; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; visitcentraloregon.com or 800-829-2442.
Tuesday 3/15
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Kids & Family
Friday 3/11
How To Train Your Dragon: The family friendly movie will be screened in person; 6-8 p.m.; free; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 3/12
Mad Science: Unleash your inner Mad Scientist while your family experiments with colorful, fun, and messy chemistry; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10- $12; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
Lectures & Classes
Saturday 3/12
Know Underground — Birds Who Burrow: Take a tour of Oregon's burrowing birds and their habitats.You can attend this program online or in person; 3-4 p.m.; free, register via Zoom for online access; Sisters Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Sunday 3/13
Know Underground — Soil Health Presentation at the Environmental Center: Join Garden Educator Denise Rowcroft at The Environmental Center's Learning Garden to get your hands dirty learning about soil; registration required; 3-4 p.m.; free; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-385-6908.
Monday 3/14
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 3/15
Know Underground — Buried in Plain Sight — Mental Illness in Oregon: In this presentation, psychiatrist and medical director for Deschutes County Behavioral Health, Dr. Wil Berry will take a look at the history of serious mental illness in Oregon; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Know Underground — Soil Health Presentation at the Environmental Center: Join Garden Educator Denise Rowcroft at The Environmental Center's Learning Garden to get your hands dirty learning about soil; registration required; 3-4 p.m.; free; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-385-6908.
You Thinned Your Forest. Now What?: This series will cover common topics related to Eastern Oregon forest management; 6 p.m.; free must register online; OSU Extension Service, Online; beav.es or 541-548-6088.
Wednesday 3/16
Beginning Ukulele I: Learn basic chords, progressions and strumming patterns from instructor Carl Ventis; 5-6 p.m.; $15 a week, $60 for the month; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; register.bendparksandrec.org or 541-388-1133.
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Know Underground — The Origins of the Catacombs in Paris: Learn what led to the creation of the catacombs; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, Online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Food & Drinks
Saturday 3/12
Kids Sushi Making with Chef Suzanne: Learn how to make a fun platter of normaki rolls easy; 2:30-5 p.m.; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Wine & Cuisine Stroll: This fun and festive event will feature tastings from Oregon wineries, creative bites from Sunriver Resorts executive culinary team and live music; noon-4 p.m.; $45; Great Hall- Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Sunday 3/13
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 3/15
Date Night Dinner with Chef Rocky and Chef Josh: Start your evening at Kara’s Kitchenware for a special meal with your favorite someone; 2:30-5 p.m.; $225 per couple, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Wednesday 3/16
Bingo Night: Play with Boss Rambler for a chance to win prizes; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Wine Wednesdays: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; noon-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.